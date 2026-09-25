GMKtec NucBox M5S

Updated on November 21, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 5400U Add

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The GMKtec NucBox M5S is a small desktop for office work, browsing, video calls, and light home-server jobs. It uses the four-core AMD Ryzen 3 5400U, a 2021 laptop chip, inside the same chassis GMKtec uses for the eight-core NucBox M5 Ultra. The M5S keeps that box’s dual 2.5GbE ports, Wi-Fi 6E, two memory slots, and two M.2 slots, so the network and upgrade path match the M5 Ultra while the processor has half the cores. The same chip also ships in the cheaper BOSGAME E5 Plus, which has half the memory, a SATA boot drive, and Wi-Fi 5.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Dual 2.5GbE ports on Realtek RTL8125 controllers Four-core Ryzen 3 5400U is a 2021 entry-level chip Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB Plastic case Two M.2 2280 slots; the first also takes SATA drives Storage runs at PCIe 3.0, not 4.0 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 Two of the four USB-A ports are USB 2.0 Three displays over HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C One USB-C port, with no USB4 or Thunderbolt Barebone version available for your own RAM and SSD The same chip costs less in the BOSGAME E5 Plus

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GMKtec NucBox M5S Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage OS List price Where to buy Compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 3 5400U 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $379.99 Loading... Details Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4-3200) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 16GB/256GB/Ryzen 3 5400U 16 GB 256 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $350.00 Loading... Details Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4-3200) Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 3 5400U 16 GB 1 TB SSD Windows 11 Pro $429.99 Details Operating System Windows 11 Pro RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4-3200) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Barebone (no RAM, SSD, or OS) None None No OS $269.99 Details Operating System No OS RAM None included; DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage None included Specs shared by every configuration Performance Rating 3.6 CPU Mark 10,695 Processor

AMD Ryzen 3 5400U Quad-core 2.60 Ghz (max 4.00 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.07 x 5 x 1.88 inches

(128.78 x 127 x 47.75 mm) Weight 1.16 lbs (0.53 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4 up to 8K@60Hz; USB-C 4K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: USB-C (10Gbps, DP, PD in), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. Rear: 2x USB 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket, manual, warranty card. Expandability Two DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM slots, up to 64GB. Two M.2 2280 slots, up to 8TB each.

See every AMD Ryzen 3 5400U configuration in the chart

Ports, networking, and upgrades

The M5S measures about 5.1 by 5 by 1.9 inches and weighs about 1.2 pounds. The case is plastic, with mesh vents on the sides, and a VESA bracket ships in the box. The front panel holds the power button, a combo headphone and microphone jack, one USB-C port, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports at 10Gbps. The USB-C port carries 10Gbps data, DisplayPort video at up to 4K 60Hz, and 100W Power Delivery input. The back has two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, two 2.5GbE jacks, a Kensington lock slot, and the 19V barrel power input.

GMKtec rates the DisplayPort output for up to 8K at 60Hz and the HDMI port for 4K at 60Hz, and all three video outputs can run at the same time. The two 2.5GbE ports use Realtek RTL8125 controllers. Two network ports let the M5S work as a software router or firewall, or keep a NAS or virtualization network apart from the home LAN. Wireless comes from an AMD RZ616 card with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. There is no SD card reader.

Inside, two SO-DIMM slots take DDR4-3200 up to 64GB (2x32GB). The two M.2 2280 slots both run at PCIe 3.0 x4, GMKtec rates each for drives up to 8TB, and the first slot also accepts an M.2 SATA SSD. The Radeon graphics share system memory, so memory runs best as a matched pair of sticks in dual-channel mode. The barebone version ships with no memory, storage, or operating system.

An older four-core Ryzen 3 chip

The AMD Ryzen 3 5400U has four Zen 3 cores and eight threads, a 2.6GHz base clock, and a 4.0GHz boost. It scores about 10,695 in PassMark’s multi-thread CPU test. The eight-core Ryzen 7 7730U in the NucBox M5 Ultra scores about 16,835 in the same test. The 5400U is an entry-level chip: enough for office suites, many browser tabs, streaming, and video calls, with little headroom for heavy multitasking or large compile jobs.

The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics have six GPU cores at up to 1600MHz. They handle 4K video playback, three desktop displays, older games, and retro emulation, but current 3D games need low settings and a low resolution. GMKtec offers three power modes: silent at 10W, balanced at 15W, and performance at 25W with a 35W peak. A copper heat pipe with two fans cools the chip.

Pick the M5S for ports and drive slots, the M5 Ultra for cores

The M5S makes sense when the network ports and the drive slots matter more than the processor: a small file server, a router or firewall box, a media player, or an office desk machine. Buyers who want the same ports with twice the cores should look at the GMKtec NucBox M5 Ultra. Buyers who only need this chip and two 2.5GbE ports can spend less on the BOSGAME E5 Plus, which has 8GB of memory, a SATA boot drive, and Wi-Fi 5. To line the M5S up against other models, use the Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Reviewer Insights

Carey Holzman: one RAM stick, and performance mode not worth the fan noise

Carey Holzman opened a configured M5S on a live stream and found a single memory module inside: “In this case, we only got one stick of RAM.” He had expected dual-channel memory to be the M5S’s main selling point and said a buyer who gets one stick has “a valid reason to return it,” though GMKtec also sells a barebone version for your own memory. He also showed the second M.2 slot, with its screw already in place.

In his follow-up, Holzman ran Cinebench in each BIOS power mode: a multi-core score of 3411 in quiet mode, 4134 in balanced mode (the factory setting), and 5455 in performance mode, where the single-core score reached 1263. Quiet mode “never broke 75° C,” and performance mode ran about 9 to 10 degrees hotter. He found that in performance mode “the fan was just always on and it was just a little annoying,” and said, “I don’t think it’s worth the performance jump or the noise.” His unit’s drive was an AirDisk PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe SSD, whose writes ran at about half its read speed, which he called common on less expensive drives.

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