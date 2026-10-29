9 configurations across 6 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 5 3501U is a new model number on an old design. AMD’s spec page lists it in the Ryzen 3000 Series under the former codename Picasso, with four cores and eight threads, a 2.1 GHz base clock, boost up to 3.7 GHz, 2MB of L2 and 4MB of L3 cache, a 12nm process, and a 15W default TDP that system makers can configure from 12 to 35W. The integrated GPU is Radeon Vega 8 with eight graphics cores at 1200 MHz, and memory support is dual-channel at up to 2400 MT/s. AMD lists the chip for both laptops and desktops.

Every one of those specifications matches the Ryzen 5 3500U, which AMD launched in Q1 2019. The cores, clocks, caches, TDP range, process, GPU, and memory support are the same on both spec sheets; the model number, launch date, form factor, and tray part number differ. NotebookCheck’s Anil Ganti reached the same conclusion, writing that there “appears to be little separating” the two and that AMD appears to have given a new name to the same Zen+ Picasso silicon.

For buyers, that means a 3501U mini PC uses a design from 2019, even though the boxes themselves are new. Six budget mini PCs in the catalog use the 3501U, from BOSGAME, wo-we, ORIGIMAGIC, Getorli, and Glorlin.

Performance

The 3501U has a PassMark CPU Mark of 6,659, against 6,757 for the 3500U. That gap of about 1.5 percent is small enough to treat the two as the same chip. Against Intel’s budget parts, the 3501U is about 25 percent ahead of the Intel Processor N150 at 5,326 and about 15 percent ahead of the Intel Processor N97 at 5,800.

Higher up, the Ryzen 3 4300U scores 7,344, about 10 percent more, and the Ryzen 5 3550H scores 7,598, about 14 percent more. The Ryzen 3 5400U, a Zen 3 chip with the same four cores and eight threads, scores 10,695, about 61 percent above the 3501U.

NotebookCheck reported a Geekbench 6 listing for a GMKtec NucBox G10 Plus running the 3501U, with 1,102 points single-core and 3,131 multi-core. That multi-core result is close to the 3,109 that TechRadar measured on an Intel N100 system in its GMKtec G10 review, so the CPU Mark lead over Intel’s budget chips shrinks in other tests. The same review found the Vega 8 GPU well ahead of the N100’s graphics, with 763 against 367 in 3DMark Time Spy on the 3500U, which shares the 3501U’s GPU and clocks. That makes this chip the better fit for older games and emulation at this price.

Power limits vary by box. The ORIGIMAGIC C4 Plus BIOS offers only balanced and quiet power modes, so its chip stays at a lower limit than a box that exposes the full 35W setting. Two 3501U mini PCs can therefore score differently in the same benchmark.

Ideal Use Cases

A 3501U box suits office documents, web browsing, video calls, and streaming at a desk. The BOSGAME E2 Plus fits that role with two HDMI outputs, USB-C video, and a VESA mount in the box. It ships with 8GB of DDR4 and a 256GB M.2 SATA drive, and its two SO-DIMM slots take up to 32GB.

Several models add a second wired port for network jobs. The wo-we P7 has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two M.2 2280 NVMe slots with one free, and one free memory slot. The C4 Plus also has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and its free M.2 slot takes an NVMe drive up to 4TB. Either works as a software router, firewall, or small file server where the load stays light.

The chip is a poor match for video editing, large compile jobs, or several virtual machines at once. Four Zen+ cores and DDR4-2400 memory set a low ceiling, and the Ryzen 3 5400U or a six-core chip such as the Ryzen 5 7430U handles that work better.

What to Look For

Check the storage interface before anything else. The E2 Plus uses an M.2 SATA drive, and its slot takes SATA drives only, so an NVMe upgrade is not possible later. The P7 and C4 Plus have a free NVMe slot, which gives a faster second drive.

Memory affects both the CPU and the GPU because the Vega 8 shares system RAM. The P7 and C4 Plus ship with one 8GB stick and a free slot, which runs the memory in single-channel mode. Adding a matching second stick fills both channels and leaves more room for browser tabs and the GPU’s share of memory. All the models above have two SO-DIMM slots and a 32GB ceiling.

Look at the BIOS power options if performance matters. A model that offers a higher power mode can run the chip closer to its 35W limit, while a locked balanced or quiet profile trades speed for lower heat.

List prices for 3501U models run from about $200 to $400. Ryzen 5 3500U models list from about $170 for a barebone kit to about $540, and the two spec sheets match, so compare the ports, storage, and memory of each box rather than the processor name.