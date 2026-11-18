10 configurations across 5 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

Speed 2.70 GHz up to 3.70 GHz

The AMD Ryzen 3 4300U is a 4-core, 4-thread AMD processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.70 GHz to 3.70 GHz.

With a CPU Mark score of 7,344, the AMD Ryzen 3 4300U provides solid everyday performance for a Mini PC. It handles office productivity, web browsing, media playback, and light home server duties without breaking a sweat.

Compare the 5 current models in the table above.