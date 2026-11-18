AMD Ryzen 3 4300U Mini PCs: 5 Models Compared
- Models
- 5
- 10 configurations
- List prices
- $238 to $499.99
- Ports
-
2.5 GbE: 0 models
USB4 or Thunderbolt: 0 models
OCuLink: 0 models
- Data last updated
- November 18, 2026
Every AMD Ryzen 3 4300U configuration
10 configurations across 5 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart, where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.
|Model
|List price
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|Model page
|KAMRUI Pinova P2 Mini PC
|$400.00
|16 GB
|512 GB
|3.2
|Specs and prices
|KAMRUI Pinova P2 Mini PC
|$270.00
|8 GB
|512 GB
|2.8
|Specs and prices
|FIREBAT R3 Mini PC
|$270.00
|16 GB
|512 GB
|3.2
|Specs and prices
|PELADN WO5 (Ryzen 3 4300U)
|$324.00
|16 GB
|512 GB
|3.2
|Specs and prices
|PELADN WO5 (Ryzen 3 4300U)
|$264.00
|8 GB
|256 GB
|2.8
|Specs and prices
|ACEMAGIC K1
|$238
|16 GB
|256 GB
|3.2
|Specs and prices
|ACEMAGIC K1
|$279
|16 GB
|1 TB
|3.2
|Specs and prices
|KAMRUI Pinova P1
|$359.99
|16 GB
|256 GB
|3.2
|Specs and prices
|KAMRUI Pinova P1
|$499.99
|16 GB
|512 GB
|3.2
|Specs and prices
|KAMRUI Pinova P1
|$379.99
|16 GB
|1 TB
|3.2
|Specs and prices
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Amd
- Cores
- 4 cores
- Threads
- 4
- Speed
- 2.70 GHz up to 3.70 GHz
- CPU Mark
- 7,344
The AMD Ryzen 3 4300U is a 4-core, 4-thread AMD processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.70 GHz to 3.70 GHz.
With a CPU Mark score of 7,344, the AMD Ryzen 3 4300U provides solid everyday performance for a Mini PC. It handles office productivity, web browsing, media playback, and light home server duties without breaking a sweat.
Compare the 5 current models in the table above.