KAMRUI E3B
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The KAMRUI E3B Mini PC is a 5-inch-square desktop for office work, multitasking, and light gaming. The main choice is memory: the DDR4 builds take up to 64GB across two slots, while the Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 7530U builds carry 16GB of LPDDR4X and the Ryzen 7 7735HS build 16GB of LPDDR5, soldered to the board and not upgradeable. Most builds ship a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro; on the 16GB DDR4 units reviewers tested, the stock drive ran at SATA speeds, so plan on a faster NVMe drive for video work.
The Mini PC supports triple 4K displays via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C for multi-monitor setups. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 1Gbps Ethernet port. A VESA mount ships in the box, so the chassis can hang behind a monitor in a home or office setup.
|Pros
|Cons
|Eight cores and 16 threads from the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U
|Stock SSD on reviewed 16GB units ran at SATA speeds
|RAM expands to 64GB across two slots on the DDR4 builds
|Video renders run long on the stock drive
|Triple 4K output over HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C
|No card reader
|Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
|Second M.2 slot takes SATA drives only
|5.04-inch square chassis, VESA mount included
|Actively cooled, not fanless
|6 USB 3.0 ports and 1 USB-C port that carries DisplayPort
|7730U, 7530U, and 7735HS builds have 16GB soldered, with no RAM upgrade path
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KAMRUI E3B Comparison Chart
10 configurations
|Configuration
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|GPU
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U
|Ryzen 7 PRO 5875UCPU Mark 16,294
|16 GB
|512 GB
|Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics
|$399.95
Details
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U
|Ryzen 7 PRO 5875UCPU Mark 16,294
|16 GB
|512 GB
|Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics
|$369.99
Details
|32GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 5825U
|Ryzen 7 5825UCPU Mark 17,756
|32 GB
|512 GB
|Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics
|$379.93
Details
|32GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7430U
|Ryzen 5 7430UCPU Mark 15,028
|32 GB
|512 GB
|Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics
|$339.99
Details
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7430U
|Ryzen 5 7430UCPU Mark 15,028
|16 GB
|512 GB
|Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics
|$349.00
Details
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7730U
|Ryzen 7 7730UCPU Mark 16,835
|16 GB
|512 GB SSD
|Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics
|$569.00
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Details
|16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7730U
|Ryzen 7 7730UCPU Mark 16,835
|16 GB
|1 TB SSD
|Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics
|$569.00
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Details
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7530U
|Ryzen 5 7530UCPU Mark 14,848
|16 GB
|512 GB SSD
|Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics
|$480.00
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Details
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7735HS
|Ryzen 7 7735HSCPU Mark 22,117
|16 GB
|512 GB SSD
|AMD Radeon 680M
|$529.00
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|16GB/1TB/Ryzen 5 7530U
|Ryzen 5 7530UCPU Mark 14,848
|16 GB
|1 TB SSD
|Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics
|$800.00
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Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches
(128.02 x 128.02 x 41.4 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort (Supports 4K@60Hz)
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|6 USB 3, 1 USB-C
(USB-C supports DisplayPort)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|E3B Mini PC, Power Adapter & Cable, User Manual, VESA Mount with Screws, HDMI Cable
See every AMD Ryzen 5 7430U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 7730U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 5 7530U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS configuration in the chart
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Eight- and six-core Ryzen builds with three 4K outputs
The E3B builds covered here use five AMD U-series mobile chips: the eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U, Ryzen 7 5825U, and Ryzen 7 7730U, and the six-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 7430U and Ryzen 5 7530U. The Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U runs eight cores and 16 threads at a 2.0 GHz base clock and boosts to 4.5 GHz, which covers web browsing, office productivity, light gaming, and media playback. KAMRUI lists the same eight cores, 16 threads, 2.0 GHz base, and 4.5 GHz boost for the Ryzen 7 7730U build. Integrated Radeon graphics handles 4K video playback and casual titles, but not intensive 3D rendering or AAA games. KAMRUI also sells the E3B with a Ryzen 7 7735HS, an eight-core, 16-thread H-series chip (3.2 GHz base, 4.75 GHz boost) with Radeon 680M graphics, in the same 5.04-inch-square chassis with the same ports.
On the DDR4 builds, the 16GB entry configurations go to 64GB across two slots. The Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 7530U builds carry 16GB of LPDDR4X-3200 on the board, so 16GB is their ceiling; the Ryzen 7 7735HS build has 16GB of LPDDR5-5500 on the board, with the same ceiling. Storage starts at a 512GB SSD (the 7730U is also sold with 1TB) that boots quickly but slows down on data-heavy work such as video editing. Two M.2 2280 slots are on board: on the DDR4 builds one takes NVMe or SATA drives and the other SATA only, while KAMRUI lists both slots on the 7735HS build as NVMe only (PCIe 3.0 or 4.0, no SATA). KAMRUI rates the pair for up to 4TB in total.
Triple 4K displays run off HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C at once, and Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 1Gbps Ethernet port cover wired and wireless networking. The chassis measures 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches and includes a VESA mount, so it can sit behind a monitor or on a wall instead of taking desk space.
Reviewer Insights
The E3B builds covered here span five AMD U-series APU tiers, which is why independent reviewers ran different chips. The base configuration uses the Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U (Zen 3, eight cores and 16 threads, PassMark multi-thread around 16,294); other builds use the closely related Ryzen 7 5825U (Zen 3, eight cores, PassMark around 17,771), the Ryzen 7 7730U (Zen 3, eight cores and 16 threads, PassMark around 16,835), the Ryzen 5 7430U (Zen 3, six cores and 12 threads, PassMark around 15,028), or the Ryzen 5 7530U (Zen 3, six cores and 12 threads, PassMark around 14,848). All five are low-power U-series mobile parts from the 2021 to 2023 era paired with integrated Radeon Vega graphics. The Ryzen 7 7735HS build (Zen 3+, eight cores and 16 threads, PassMark around 22,117) steps up to an H-series chip with RDNA 2-based Radeon 680M graphics and LPDDR5 memory. By 2026 that puts the E3B in mid-tier territory: fine for office work, browsing, and media, but visibly behind newer APUs that pair RDNA-based Radeon 780M graphics with dual-channel DDR5.
Michael’s Stinkerings found single-channel memory holding back the Vega GPU
The independent review at Michael’s Stinkerings ran a full benchmark suite on a 5825U unit (“an eight-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost,” with “16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM” in single channel). CPU-Z returned a single-threaded score of 527.6, and Cinebench 2024 scored “82 pts for the single core benchmark, and 495 pts for multi-core.” During the roughly 11-minute Cinebench multi-core run he watched the all-core boost start around 4.1 GHz while the average core temperature “maxed out at 82 degrees Celsius and kept there for the entirety of the benchmark run”; single-core load stayed cooler, “around 60 degrees Celsius.” Power tracked load closely, peaking “around 43 watts” in multi-core and hovering “around 21 watts” single-core.
The “M.2 SATA SSD is undoubtedly slow with read speed barely over 513 MB/s and write speed significantly under,” and the cooling was effectively inaudible: at arm’s length he “can’t hear the fan running with an ambient noise floor of 39 dBA, measured by Decibel X.” His main technical criticism is that the single-channel 16GB DDR4 limits the integrated Vega GPU, and he frames the Zen 3 silicon as “even two generations older than the 12th gen i7,” steering graphics-minded buyers toward newer 7000-series APUs with Radeon 780M and DDR5. For its intended use he is positive: priced under $300, he calls it “a cost-effective workhorse for office environments.”
Anthony Spadafora ran the PRO 5875U build as a daily driver for a month
Anthony Spadafora reviewed the PRO 5875U configuration for Tom’s Guide, concluding it is “a budget mini PC that punches above its weight.” He notes the “Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U CPU with 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB of L3 cache” that “can reach as high as 4.5GHz” alongside Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics, and praises the near-silent operation: in daily use “it’s been almost completely silent,” and even listening closely the fan “isn’t anything like the much louder one” on a competing mini PC.
Gaming was modest. In Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm the E3B “was only able to reach 19 fps at 1080p (10 fps at 4K).” Storage drew criticism too. The “included 512GB Netac G537N M.2 SSD has a max sequential read speed of 560 MBps and a max sequential write speed of 520 MBps,” but in a 25GB file copy test the drive “had a write speed of 449 MBps,” with noticeable slowdowns under heavy multitasking. At sale prices as low as $269 he still rates it a good buy for productivity.
FSR upscaling lifted Carl’s 7430U build to 60 fps
Carl at TechfulGoodies looked at the 32GB/512GB E3B built on the Ryzen 5 7430U, which (unlike the 16GB units) runs its RAM in dual channel and ships an NVMe drive. He is candid that “you’re not going to be playing high-end games, which is fine. That’s not why you buy this particular mini PC.” PGA Tour 2K23 ran “about a 29 frame per second” at default settings, but enabling AMD FSR upscaling (Performance mode, Medium quality) pushed it to “a solid 60 frames per second.” More demanding titles topped out lower, with Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy both sitting “about 30 frames per second” on low settings. He frames the E3B as an entertainment-center or office machine that can also handle light esports, not a AAA gaming box.
korguenkomodo timed the same render against a MacBook M2
In a Spanish-language review, korguenkomodo put a 5825U E3B through everyday tasks rather than synthetic benchmarks. He reports the chip running from 2.0 GHz up to 4.5 GHz within a 15W to 28W envelope, handling web browsing, two simultaneous YouTube streams, and external-drive file transfers without stutter, and he never felt the unit get warm during the session. The project that rendered in roughly 9 minutes on a MacBook M2 took about 35 minutes on the E3B, which he attributes to the slow internal SSD (he estimates the M2’s storage is around four times faster). He also confirms the headline connectivity (triple 4K output, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port rated for 10Gbps transfers at 4K/60Hz) and the expandability to 64GB of RAM. His overall take is positive on the chassis, ports, and processor, with the slow stock SSD as his one complaint.
A capable office desktop once you swap the stock drive
Eight cores, three 4K outputs, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 cover the work most desks need, and the chassis mounts behind a monitor instead of sitting on one. That combination suits home office users who want the desktop out of the way. On the DDR4 builds, the 64GB memory ceiling gives the machine somewhere to go a year or two in; the Ryzen 7 7730U, Ryzen 5 7530U, and Ryzen 7 7735HS builds stay at the 16GB they ship with.
Budget for a replacement SSD on top of the purchase price, because two of the reviewers above measured the stock drive at SATA speeds and video work is where that shows. Anyone who wants a fanless machine or 3D rendering performance should look elsewhere. Decide first whether 16GB that can never grow (the 7730U, 7530U, and 7735HS) is enough, or whether a DDR4 build with room to expand fits better, then compare the specs against other boxes in Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is different about the Ryzen 7 7730U version?
It uses the same 5.04-inch chassis and ports with a Ryzen 7 7730U (eight cores, 16 threads, up to 4.5 GHz) and 16GB of LPDDR4X-3200 soldered to the board. KAMRUI sells it with a 512GB or 1TB SSD. The six-core Ryzen 5 7530U build uses the same soldered 16GB and a 512GB SSD. The Ryzen 7 7735HS build has 16GB of LPDDR5-5500 soldered to the board, Radeon 680M graphics, and a 512GB SSD.
Can the RAM on the KAMRUI E3B be upgraded?
On the DDR4 builds, yes. They use two slots and accept up to 64GB in total, so a pair of 32GB sticks maxes them out; Michael’s Stinkerings found its 16GB unit running in single channel. The Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 7530U builds have 16GB of LPDDR4X soldered to the board, and the Ryzen 7 7735HS build has 16GB of LPDDR5, so their memory cannot be upgraded.
Does the KAMRUI E3B support multiple monitors?
Three 4K displays can run at once, using the HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C outputs together.
Is the internal storage expandable?
Two M.2 2280 slots are available. On the DDR4 builds one takes NVMe or SATA drives and the other SATA only; on the Ryzen 7 7735HS build both take NVMe drives only. KAMRUI rates them for up to 4TB in total. There is no 2.5” drive bay and no card reader.
Does the KAMRUI E3B come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth?
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 are both built in, alongside a 1Gbps Ethernet port for wired networking.
Is the KAMRUI E3B fanless?
No, it uses a fan. Michael’s Stinkerings could not hear it at arm’s length in a room with a 39 dBA noise floor, and Tom’s Guide found it almost completely silent in daily use.
What is included in the box?
The package includes the mini PC, a power adapter and cable, a user manual, a VESA mount with screws, and an HDMI cable.
Can I use the KAMRUI E3B for gaming?
The integrated Radeon graphics handles light and older titles. Tom’s Guide measured 19 fps in Civilization VI at 1080p on the PRO 5875U build, and TechfulGoodies saw about 30 fps in Elden Ring on low settings on the 7430U build, so demanding modern games run only at low settings, around 30 fps at best.
How does the KAMRUI E3B handle video editing?
The processor copes, but the slow stock SSD adds time to renders and large file transfers. korguenkomodo timed a project at about 35 minutes here against roughly 9 minutes on a MacBook M2. Fitting a faster NVMe drive is the fix.