KAMRUI E3B

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U Add

32GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 5825U Add

32GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7430U Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7430U Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7730U Add

16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7730U Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7530U Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7735HS Add

16GB/1TB/Ryzen 5 7530U Add

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The KAMRUI E3B Mini PC is a 5-inch-square desktop for office work, multitasking, and light gaming. The main choice is memory: the DDR4 builds take up to 64GB across two slots, while the Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 7530U builds carry 16GB of LPDDR4X and the Ryzen 7 7735HS build 16GB of LPDDR5, soldered to the board and not upgradeable. Most builds ship a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro; on the 16GB DDR4 units reviewers tested, the stock drive ran at SATA speeds, so plan on a faster NVMe drive for video work.

The Mini PC supports triple 4K displays via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C for multi-monitor setups. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 1Gbps Ethernet port. A VESA mount ships in the box, so the chassis can hang behind a monitor in a home or office setup.

Pros Cons Eight cores and 16 threads from the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U Stock SSD on reviewed 16GB units ran at SATA speeds RAM expands to 64GB across two slots on the DDR4 builds Video renders run long on the stock drive Triple 4K output over HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C No card reader Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 Second M.2 slot takes SATA drives only 5.04-inch square chassis, VESA mount included Actively cooled, not fanless 6 USB 3.0 ports and 1 USB-C port that carries DisplayPort 7730U, 7530U, and 7735HS builds have 16GB soldered, with no RAM upgrade path

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KAMRUI E3B Comparison Chart

10 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U CPU Mark 16,294 16 GB 512 GB Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $399.95 Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 16,294 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Expandability Expandable RAM up to 64GB 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U CPU Mark 16,294 16 GB 512 GB Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $369.99 Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 16,294 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Expandability Expandable RAM up to 64GB 32GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 5825U Ryzen 7 5825U CPU Mark 17,756 32 GB 512 GB Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $379.93 Details Performance Rating 4.8 CPU Mark 17,756 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Expandability Expandable RAM up to 64GB 32GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7430U Ryzen 5 7430U CPU Mark 15,028 32 GB 512 GB Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics $339.99 Details Performance Rating 4.5 CPU Mark 15,028 Processor Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7430U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Expandability Expandable RAM up to 64GB 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7430U Ryzen 5 7430U CPU Mark 15,028 16 GB 512 GB Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics $349.00 Details Performance Rating 4.1 CPU Mark 15,028 Processor Hexa-core 2.30 Ghz (max 4.30 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7430U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Expandability Expandable RAM up to 64GB 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7730U Ryzen 7 7730U CPU Mark 16,835 16 GB 512 GB SSD Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $569.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 16,835 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4 (LPDDR4X-3200, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD Expandability Memory is soldered. Two M.2 2280 slots take up to 4TB of SSD. 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7730U Ryzen 7 7730U CPU Mark 16,835 16 GB 1 TB SSD Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics $569.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 16,835 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4 (LPDDR4X-3200, soldered) Internal Storage 1 TB M.2 2280 SSD Expandability Memory is soldered. Two M.2 2280 slots take up to 4TB of SSD. 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7530U Ryzen 5 7530U CPU Mark 14,848 16 GB 512 GB SSD Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics $480.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.1 CPU Mark 14,848 Processor Hexa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7530U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4 (LPDDR4X-3200, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD Expandability Memory is soldered. Two M.2 2280 slots take up to 4TB of SSD. 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 7735HS Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU Mark 22,117 16 GB 512 GB SSD AMD Radeon 680M $529.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 22,117 Processor Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.75 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 (LPDDR5-5500, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD Expandability Memory is soldered. Two M.2 2280 NVMe slots take up to 4TB of SSD. 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 5 7530U Ryzen 5 7530U CPU Mark 14,848 16 GB 1 TB SSD Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics $800.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.1 CPU Mark 14,848 Processor Hexa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7530U GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega 7 Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4 (LPDDR4X-3200, soldered) Internal Storage 1 TB M.2 2280 SSD Expandability Memory is soldered. Two M.2 2280 slots take up to 4TB of SSD. Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 41.4 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (Supports 4K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(USB-C supports DisplayPort) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box E3B Mini PC, Power Adapter & Cable, User Manual, VESA Mount with Screws, HDMI Cable

See every AMD Ryzen 5 7430U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 7730U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 5 7530U configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS configuration in the chart

Eight- and six-core Ryzen builds with three 4K outputs

The E3B builds covered here use five AMD U-series mobile chips: the eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U, Ryzen 7 5825U, and Ryzen 7 7730U, and the six-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 7430U and Ryzen 5 7530U. The Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U runs eight cores and 16 threads at a 2.0 GHz base clock and boosts to 4.5 GHz, which covers web browsing, office productivity, light gaming, and media playback. KAMRUI lists the same eight cores, 16 threads, 2.0 GHz base, and 4.5 GHz boost for the Ryzen 7 7730U build. Integrated Radeon graphics handles 4K video playback and casual titles, but not intensive 3D rendering or AAA games. KAMRUI also sells the E3B with a Ryzen 7 7735HS, an eight-core, 16-thread H-series chip (3.2 GHz base, 4.75 GHz boost) with Radeon 680M graphics, in the same 5.04-inch-square chassis with the same ports.

On the DDR4 builds, the 16GB entry configurations go to 64GB across two slots. The Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 7530U builds carry 16GB of LPDDR4X-3200 on the board, so 16GB is their ceiling; the Ryzen 7 7735HS build has 16GB of LPDDR5-5500 on the board, with the same ceiling. Storage starts at a 512GB SSD (the 7730U is also sold with 1TB) that boots quickly but slows down on data-heavy work such as video editing. Two M.2 2280 slots are on board: on the DDR4 builds one takes NVMe or SATA drives and the other SATA only, while KAMRUI lists both slots on the 7735HS build as NVMe only (PCIe 3.0 or 4.0, no SATA). KAMRUI rates the pair for up to 4TB in total.

Triple 4K displays run off HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C at once, and Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 1Gbps Ethernet port cover wired and wireless networking. The chassis measures 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.63 inches and includes a VESA mount, so it can sit behind a monitor or on a wall instead of taking desk space.

Reviewer Insights

The E3B builds covered here span five AMD U-series APU tiers, which is why independent reviewers ran different chips. The base configuration uses the Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U (Zen 3, eight cores and 16 threads, PassMark multi-thread around 16,294); other builds use the closely related Ryzen 7 5825U (Zen 3, eight cores, PassMark around 17,771), the Ryzen 7 7730U (Zen 3, eight cores and 16 threads, PassMark around 16,835), the Ryzen 5 7430U (Zen 3, six cores and 12 threads, PassMark around 15,028), or the Ryzen 5 7530U (Zen 3, six cores and 12 threads, PassMark around 14,848). All five are low-power U-series mobile parts from the 2021 to 2023 era paired with integrated Radeon Vega graphics. The Ryzen 7 7735HS build (Zen 3+, eight cores and 16 threads, PassMark around 22,117) steps up to an H-series chip with RDNA 2-based Radeon 680M graphics and LPDDR5 memory. By 2026 that puts the E3B in mid-tier territory: fine for office work, browsing, and media, but visibly behind newer APUs that pair RDNA-based Radeon 780M graphics with dual-channel DDR5.

Michael’s Stinkerings found single-channel memory holding back the Vega GPU

The independent review at Michael’s Stinkerings ran a full benchmark suite on a 5825U unit (“an eight-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost,” with “16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM” in single channel). CPU-Z returned a single-threaded score of 527.6, and Cinebench 2024 scored “82 pts for the single core benchmark, and 495 pts for multi-core.” During the roughly 11-minute Cinebench multi-core run he watched the all-core boost start around 4.1 GHz while the average core temperature “maxed out at 82 degrees Celsius and kept there for the entirety of the benchmark run”; single-core load stayed cooler, “around 60 degrees Celsius.” Power tracked load closely, peaking “around 43 watts” in multi-core and hovering “around 21 watts” single-core.

The “M.2 SATA SSD is undoubtedly slow with read speed barely over 513 MB/s and write speed significantly under,” and the cooling was effectively inaudible: at arm’s length he “can’t hear the fan running with an ambient noise floor of 39 dBA, measured by Decibel X.” His main technical criticism is that the single-channel 16GB DDR4 limits the integrated Vega GPU, and he frames the Zen 3 silicon as “even two generations older than the 12th gen i7,” steering graphics-minded buyers toward newer 7000-series APUs with Radeon 780M and DDR5. For its intended use he is positive: priced under $300, he calls it “a cost-effective workhorse for office environments.”

Anthony Spadafora ran the PRO 5875U build as a daily driver for a month

Anthony Spadafora reviewed the PRO 5875U configuration for Tom’s Guide, concluding it is “a budget mini PC that punches above its weight.” He notes the “Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U CPU with 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB of L3 cache” that “can reach as high as 4.5GHz” alongside Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics, and praises the near-silent operation: in daily use “it’s been almost completely silent,” and even listening closely the fan “isn’t anything like the much louder one” on a competing mini PC.

Gaming was modest. In Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm the E3B “was only able to reach 19 fps at 1080p (10 fps at 4K).” Storage drew criticism too. The “included 512GB Netac G537N M.2 SSD has a max sequential read speed of 560 MBps and a max sequential write speed of 520 MBps,” but in a 25GB file copy test the drive “had a write speed of 449 MBps,” with noticeable slowdowns under heavy multitasking. At sale prices as low as $269 he still rates it a good buy for productivity.

FSR upscaling lifted Carl’s 7430U build to 60 fps

Carl at TechfulGoodies looked at the 32GB/512GB E3B built on the Ryzen 5 7430U, which (unlike the 16GB units) runs its RAM in dual channel and ships an NVMe drive. He is candid that “you’re not going to be playing high-end games, which is fine. That’s not why you buy this particular mini PC.” PGA Tour 2K23 ran “about a 29 frame per second” at default settings, but enabling AMD FSR upscaling (Performance mode, Medium quality) pushed it to “a solid 60 frames per second.” More demanding titles topped out lower, with Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy both sitting “about 30 frames per second” on low settings. He frames the E3B as an entertainment-center or office machine that can also handle light esports, not a AAA gaming box.

korguenkomodo timed the same render against a MacBook M2

In a Spanish-language review, korguenkomodo put a 5825U E3B through everyday tasks rather than synthetic benchmarks. He reports the chip running from 2.0 GHz up to 4.5 GHz within a 15W to 28W envelope, handling web browsing, two simultaneous YouTube streams, and external-drive file transfers without stutter, and he never felt the unit get warm during the session. The project that rendered in roughly 9 minutes on a MacBook M2 took about 35 minutes on the E3B, which he attributes to the slow internal SSD (he estimates the M2’s storage is around four times faster). He also confirms the headline connectivity (triple 4K output, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port rated for 10Gbps transfers at 4K/60Hz) and the expandability to 64GB of RAM. His overall take is positive on the chassis, ports, and processor, with the slow stock SSD as his one complaint.

A capable office desktop once you swap the stock drive

Eight cores, three 4K outputs, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 cover the work most desks need, and the chassis mounts behind a monitor instead of sitting on one. That combination suits home office users who want the desktop out of the way. On the DDR4 builds, the 64GB memory ceiling gives the machine somewhere to go a year or two in; the Ryzen 7 7730U, Ryzen 5 7530U, and Ryzen 7 7735HS builds stay at the 16GB they ship with.

Budget for a replacement SSD on top of the purchase price, because two of the reviewers above measured the stock drive at SATA speeds and video work is where that shows. Anyone who wants a fanless machine or 3D rendering performance should look elsewhere. Decide first whether 16GB that can never grow (the 7730U, 7530U, and 7735HS) is enough, or whether a DDR4 build with room to expand fits better, then compare the specs against other boxes in Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.

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