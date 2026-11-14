15 configurations across 8 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 7 6800H offers one of the best value propositions in the mini PC market for users who want real computing power without paying flagship prices. Released in early 2022 as part of AMD’s Rembrandt mobile lineup, this processor pairs eight Zen 3+ cores with the Radeon 680M integrated graphics, the same RDNA 2-based GPU found in the more expensive Ryzen 9 6900HX. With a base clock of 3.2 GHz and boost speeds reaching 4.7 GHz, the 6800H delivers desktop-class performance in systems small enough to hide behind a monitor.

The Zen 3+ architecture represents a refinement of AMD’s Zen 3 design, manufactured on TSMC’s 6nm process instead of the 7nm used for the previous generation. While the CPU performance uplift over the Ryzen 7 5800H is modest at around 9-11%, the real advancement comes from the integrated Radeon 680M graphics. Those 12 RDNA 2 compute units running at up to 2.2 GHz deliver performance roughly comparable to a discrete GTX 1050 Ti, making the 6800H one of the most capable APUs for casual gaming without a separate graphics card. The 45-watt TDP keeps power consumption reasonable for compact enclosures while still providing enough thermal headroom for sustained workloads.

Platform features on the 6800H align with modern expectations. Support for DDR5 memory up to 4800 MT/s provides the bandwidth the integrated GPU needs to perform well, and USB 4 connectivity at 40 Gbps enables external GPU enclosures for users who want to expand gaming capabilities later. Hardware decode for AV1 ensures compatibility with modern streaming services, while WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support come standard in most implementations. These features combine to create a platform that handles everything from productivity to entertainment without feeling dated.

Performance

The AMD Ryzen 7 6800H scores approximately 22,652 in CPU Mark benchmarks, placing it in the upper-mid tier of mobile processors available in mini PCs. For context, it outperforms the previous-generation Ryzen 7 5800H by about 11% in multi-threaded workloads and trails the flagship Ryzen 9 6900HX by only 5% while typically costing significantly less. In Cinebench R23, typical scores land around 1,500 single-core and 11,750 multi-core and demonstrate competitive performance for both responsive everyday tasks and parallel workloads like video encoding.

The Radeon 680M integrated graphics transforms what a mini PC can accomplish without a discrete GPU. In gaming benchmarks, the 680M pushes Counter-Strike 2 above 100 fps at 1080p, runs Rainbow Six Siege at over 110 fps with FSR enabled, and handles older titles like GTA V at playable framerates on medium settings. More demanding games require compromises, but enabling AMD’s FSR upscaling makes even recent AAA titles viable with reduced settings. The GPU also handles emulation, running GameCube, Wii, and PlayStation 2 games smoothly while even managing some Nintendo Switch titles.

Memory configuration significantly impacts the 6800H’s performance because the Radeon 680M shares system memory. Mini PCs with 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory measurably outperform 16GB configurations in graphics-intensive workloads. Some manufacturers ship units with single-channel memory configurations that severely handicap the integrated GPU, so verifying dual-channel operation before purchase proves worthwhile. The processor supports memory speeds up to DDR5-4800, though some implementations limit actual speeds below this maximum.

Ideal Use Cases

The Ryzen 7 6800H excels as a compact desktop replacement for users who need capable computing without tower-sized hardware dominating their workspace. Home office workers running video conferencing, productivity suites, and multiple browser tabs simultaneously find the eight cores handle these workloads effortlessly. Creative professionals working with Adobe Lightroom, Premiere Pro, and similar applications appreciate the smooth performance for photo editing and 4K video work, though extremely demanding video production benefits from more powerful processors or dedicated GPUs.

Light gaming represents one of the 6800H’s strongest use cases in mini PC form. Esports titles like Valorant, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike 2 run smoothly at competitive framerates, while casual gamers can enjoy a broad library of older and less demanding titles without a separate graphics card. The USB 4 connectivity found on many 6800H mini PCs also provides an upgrade path through external GPU enclosures, letting users add discrete graphics later if gaming needs grow. Emulation enthusiasts find the 680M handles retro gaming through the PlayStation 2 and Wii era with ease.

Home server and media center applications suit the 6800H well. The combination of 8 cores, 16 threads, support for up to 64GB RAM, and dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet found on many models makes these systems capable Plex servers, virtualization hosts, or network appliances. Hardware AV1 decoding handles modern streaming content efficiently, while the 4K display support across multiple outputs enables sophisticated home theater setups. The relatively modest power consumption compared to desktop equivalents keeps operating costs reasonable for always-on applications.

What to Look For

RAM configuration should top your checklist when comparing Ryzen 7 6800H mini PCs. Models shipping with 32GB DDR5 in dual-channel configuration deliver substantially better performance than 16GB variants, particularly in gaming and graphics workloads where the shared memory architecture becomes a bottleneck. If you find an otherwise attractive model with 16GB, verify that the SO-DIMM slots are user-accessible for future upgrades rather than soldered to the motherboard.

Cooling implementation varies significantly between manufacturers and directly affects sustained performance. Some models like the GEEKOM A6 feature IceBlast cooling systems that keep temperatures manageable while remaining quiet under normal workloads, though noise increases under heavy loads. Others prioritize silence over thermal headroom, which can result in thermal throttling during demanding tasks. Reviews mentioning CPU temperatures above 85-95 degrees Celsius during stress tests indicate systems that may limit sustained performance to stay within thermal bounds.

Storage and connectivity options differentiate models at similar price points. Look for dual M.2 NVMe slots for flexible storage expansion, though note that some models limit the secondary slot to shorter 2242 form factors or SATA-only operation. USB 4 connectivity proves valuable for high-speed peripherals and external GPU expansion, while 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet outpaces standard gigabit ports for users with fast internet or local network storage. Pricing for 6800H mini PCs typically ranges from $280 to $580 depending on RAM, storage, and manufacturer, with the sweet spot around $400-500 for 32GB/1TB configurations from established brands like GEEKOM, MINISFORUM, and BOSGAME.