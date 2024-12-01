MINISFORUM UM680/ UM760/ UM870 Slim

Updated on November 22, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 6800H Add

16GB/1TB/Ryzen 5 7640HS Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745H Add

16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745H Add

Barebone/Ryzen 7 8745H Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7640HS Add

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The MINISFORUM UM760 and UM870 Slim are the same compact chassis sold with different AMD Ryzen chips. The UM760 Slim uses the Ryzen 5 7640HS (Radeon 760M), and the UM870 Slim the Ryzen 7 8745H (Radeon 780M).

Minisforum’s spec sheet lists two DDR5 SODIMM slots for up to 96GB and two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots for up to 4TB on the UM870 Slim. Minisforum rates it for up to three 4K displays over HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB4. For the UM870 Slim, Minisforum lists a 2.5G Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, while Family Pop TV lists Bluetooth 5.3 on the UM760 Slim. The reviews below cover the UM760 and UM870 Slim.

Pros Cons Compact chassis with a VESA mounting bracket in the box. Per Minisforum’s spec sheet, two of the four USB-A ports are USB 2.0, and the one USB-C port is the USB4 port. Minisforum lists two SODIMM slots for up to 96GB of DDR5 and two M.2 slots for up to 4TB. Robtech found the UM870 Slim’s fan obnoxious under load in performance mode. Minisforum rates it for three 4K displays over HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB4. Glued-on rubber feet and a tightly held bottom lid make opening it a chore. ETA PRIME found the UM870 Slim very quiet through all of their testing (Minisforum states 35 dB). Robtech found newer AAA games need FSR to reach 30 FPS at 1080p low on the UM870 Slim. At the $349 Minisforum charged on its website when they reviewed it, ETA PRIME thinks the UM760 Slim is one of the best values on the market for gaming, emulation, work, or play. Plastic chassis, where the UM790 Pro has a metal case. No SD card reader, which ETA PRIME wanted.

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MINISFORUM UM680/UM760/UM870 Slim Comparison Chart

8 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 6800H Ryzen 7 6800H CPU Mark 22,652 16 GB 1 TB AMD Radeon 680M $335.00 Details Performance Rating 4.8 CPU Mark 22,652 Processor Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 5 7640HS Ryzen 5 7640HS CPU Mark 22,659 16 GB 1 TB AMD Radeon 760M $779.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 22,659 Processor Hexa-core 4.30 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 760M RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745H Ryzen 7 8745H CPU Mark 29,055 32 GB 1 TB AMD Radeon 780M $1,149.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 29,055 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 7 8745H GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745H Ryzen 7 8745H CPU Mark 29,055 16 GB 1 TB AMD Radeon 780M $559.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.3 CPU Mark 29,055 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 7 8745H GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Barebone/Ryzen 7 8745H Ryzen 7 8745H CPU Mark 29,055 None None AMD Radeon 780M $409.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.3 CPU Mark 29,055 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 7 8745H GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM None included Internal Storage None included 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 5 7640HS Ryzen 5 7640HS CPU Mark 22,659 16 GB 512 GB AMD Radeon 760M $550.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 22,659 Processor Hexa-core 4.30 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 760M RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/500GB/Ryzen 7 8745H Ryzen 7 8745H CPU Mark 29,055 32 GB 500 GB AMD Radeon 780M $1,019.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 29,055 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 7 8745H GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 500 GB 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 8745H Ryzen 7 8745H CPU Mark 29,055 16 GB 512 GB AMD Radeon 780M $610.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.3 CPU Mark 29,055 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 7 8745H GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.12 x 4.98 x 1.98 inches

(130.05 x 126.49 x 50.29 mm) Weight 1.48 lbs (0.67 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)

(USB-C port supports power delivery and DisplayPort) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Power Adapter: DC 19V/6.32A 120W, HDMI Cable, Instruction Manual, VESA/Wall mount Expandability Supports up to 96GB DDR5 RAM and two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots up to 4TB.

See every AMD Ryzen 7 6800H configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 8745H configuration in the chart

Design and Expansion

Minisforum lists the UM870 Slim at 130 × 126.5 × 50.4 mm and 0.67 kg, with a wall-mount bracket in the package. Minisforum says the cooling pairs a large fan with three copper heat pipes. ETA PRIME said the larger fan does not have to spin up as much as a smaller one, which keeps the UM870 Slim quiet. Robtech found the fan noise okay in balanced mode but obnoxious under load in performance mode. Getting inside means peeling off the glued-on rubber feet, and the box includes spare feet.

What Reviewers Found

ETA PRIME on the UM870 Slim

ETA PRIME tested the UM870 Slim (Ryzen 7 8745H) at 1080p and averaged 123 FPS in Overwatch 2 at medium settings, about 75 FPS in Red Dead Redemption at medium with FSR set to Balanced, and 82 FPS in Forza Horizon 5. The machine stayed very quiet through all of ETA PRIME’s testing, and ETA PRIME said Minisforum’s stated 35 dB was believable. ETA PRIME liked the silver finish, a change from the black Minisforum Ryzen boxes, and noted the full-function USB4 port runs at 40Gbps. A Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 mini PC scored higher in ETA PRIME’s Geekbench 6 and 3DMark Time Spy runs and has 12 cores to the 8745H’s eight, but ETA PRIME said the price point on those is pretty high. ETA PRIME called it a solid little system and not a bad deal as a barebone unit that needs your own RAM and storage.

Family Pop TV on the UM760 Slim

Family Pop TV ran Forza Horizon at 30 FPS at 2K with high graphics and 59 FPS at 1080p with maxed graphics on the UM760 Slim (Ryzen 5 7640HS), and found 4K turned it into a slideshow. In DaVinci Resolve, Family Pop TV found it managed 4K editing decently with slower renders, and handled 2K or HD footage smoothly. Family Pop TV called the design functional, if not flashy, and noted it can mount behind a monitor. Fan noise stayed around 35 dB during gaming, and at the price it usually sold for when Family Pop TV reviewed it, Family Pop TV called it a solid option for budget-conscious buyers who need a versatile mini PC.

ETA PRIME on the UM760 Slim

In a separate video, ETA PRIME found the UM760 Slim’s 3DMark synthetics not that far off the Radeon 780M, and averaged 72 FPS in Fallout 4 at 1080p medium settings. ETA PRIME ran Cyberpunk 2077 at 900p low with FSR and said all the games tested were really playable. At the $349 Minisforum charged on its website for the 16GB/1TB model when ETA PRIME reviewed it, ETA PRIME thinks it is one of the best values on the market for gaming, emulation, work, or play. ETA PRIME said the chassis is plastic so Minisforum could keep the price down, and called it kind of plain but not bad looking. ETA PRIME noted you could add an eGPU over the USB4 port, and was hoping for an SD card reader.

Robtech on the UM760 Slim

Robtech found the UM760 Slim’s Radeon 760M a bit behind the previous-generation Radeon 680M, which was 10% faster in DX11 and almost 9% faster in Steel Nomad, with Time Spy pretty much identical. Robtech called it a very capable performer on the CPU side, found it did really well in emulation, and found 4K video editing in Adobe Premiere pretty good. The all-plastic box is solid except for the bottom, which creaks and flexes under pressure, though Robtech said that is not a problem unless you plan to punch it. Robtech found the glued-on rubber feet the strongest yet and the bottom lid held on tightly. Robtech called it a pretty good mini PC that performs similar to a previous-generation AMD Ryzen flagship, and at its US price when Robtech reviewed it, one that holds up against most of the competition.

Chase Brogan on the UM760 Slim

Chase Brogan called the UM760 Slim a “Powerhouse Mini PC.” Chase Brogan said it can handle retro video game emulation and AAA titles, cruised through some pretty demanding AAA titles in testing, and handled video editing in a cloud-based editor. At its price when they recorded the review, Chase Brogan thinks it is an amazing deal for what you get and, in their opinion, “worth every penny,” though they added you could probably find similar specs a little cheaper from a less reputable brand. Chase Brogan liked the compact size, the included mounting bracket, and the open internal layout for upgrades. Chase Brogan said that in a perfect world they would like a USB-C port on the front, “but it’s not a deal breaker for me.”

Robtech on the UM870 Slim

Robtech found the UM870 Slim’s Ryzen 7 8745H performs very similar to the top AMD CPUs of the last couple of generations, with its Radeon 780M result one of the best in the 3DMark tests. At 1080p low with no upscaling, Robtech concluded that AAA games going forward will need FSR to even get 30 FPS. Robtech noted you could add an eGPU over the USB4 port, and had no problems with wireless or Bluetooth. Robtech thinks it is a good option that saves a good chunk of change over the UM790 Pro, which has more USB ports and a metal case. Robtech said the fan noise under load in performance mode isn’t great, the mini is annoying to open, and the port selection is lacking.

Who the UM760 and UM870 Slim suit

The UM760 Slim and UM870 Slim suit home-office users, casual gamers at 1080p or 2K, and emulation. Minisforum lists two SODIMM slots, which keep the memory upgradable, unlike mini PCs with soldered RAM.

Skip the series if you want 4K gaming, which turned into a slideshow in Family Pop TV’s testing on the UM760 Slim, or a metal case. To compare models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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