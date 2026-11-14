9 configurations across 3 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS is the six-core chip in AMD’s Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” laptop family, launched in April 2023. AMD’s spec page lists six Zen 4 cores and 12 threads, a 4.3 GHz base clock, a boost of up to 5.0 GHz, 6MB of L2 cache, and 16MB of L3 cache, built on TSMC’s 4nm process. Its default TDP is a configurable range of 35 to 54W, so the mini PC maker decides where in that range the chip runs.

The integrated GPU is the Radeon 760M, with 8 graphics cores at up to 2,600 MHz. The memory controller takes DDR5-5600 or LPDDR5X-7500 in two channels, and the platform has PCIe 4.0 lanes and two native USB4 ports at 40Gbps. AMD also lists an AI engine rated at up to 10 TOPS. Its eight-core sibling, the Ryzen 7 7840HS, has two more CPU cores and the Radeon 780M, which AMD lists with 12 graphics cores at up to 2,700 MHz.

Four models in the Starry Hope catalog use the 7640HS: the GMKtec M6 Ultra, the PELADN WO4, the MINISFORUM UM760 Slim, and the BOSGAME P3 MIX. The chip is about three and a half years old. It is newer than the Ryzen 6000 chips in the same price range, and older than the Ryzen 8040 series and Ryzen AI chips that also appear in the catalog.

Performance

The Ryzen 5 7640HS has a PassMark CPU Mark of 22,659. That ties it with the eight-core Ryzen 7 6800H (22,652) and puts it about 2% above the Ryzen 7 7735HS (22,117). The Ryzen 9 6900HX (24,009) scores about 6% higher. Against Intel, it lands about 8% above the Core i5-13500H (20,889). The older six-core Ryzen 5 6600H (17,973) trails it by about 21%, which means the 7640HS scores about 26% higher.

The eight-core Zen 4 chips are the next step up. The Ryzen 7 7840HS scores 28,201, about 24% above the 7640HS, and the Ryzen 9 7940HS scores 29,700, about 31% above it. In this test, six Zen 4 cores at high clocks match eight Ryzen 6000 cores, but not eight Zen 4 cores.

NotebookCheck’s GMKtec NucBox M6 Ultra review tested the chip in the M6 Ultra’s balanced mode at 45W. The BIOS also offers a 50W performance mode and a 35W silent mode. The M6 Ultra scored 12,079 points in Cinebench R23 multi-core, while a BOSGAME M4 Neo with the Ryzen 7 7840HS scored 29% higher. The review gave the M6 Ultra 77% and listed its USB4 port with eGPU support, dual 2.5G LAN, and value as strengths. It listed one USB-C port, immature fan control, limited BIOS options, and slow DDR5-4800 memory as weaknesses, and noted that the fan is clearly audible under load.

Ideal Use Cases

The 7640HS fits a desktop for office work, web apps, coding, and photo editing, with enough CPU speed for the occasional video export or compile. Its score matches the Ryzen 7 6800H, so it handles the same multitasking loads with two fewer cores. The configurable power range lets a quiet mode and a faster mode share one machine.

Home lab and network use suits the models with two wired ports. The GMKtec M6 Ultra and the BOSGAME P3 MIX have two 2.5GbE ports, and the PELADN WO4 pairs one 2.5GbE port with a gigabit port. Six cores and 12 threads leave room for several virtual machines or containers, and two SO-DIMM slots on these models leave room to add memory later.

The Radeon 760M is a step up from the 6600H’s Radeon 660M but has fewer graphics cores than the 780M in the 7840HS. Buyers who want more graphics performance later can use the chip’s USB4: NotebookCheck listed eGPU support through the M6 Ultra’s USB4 port as a strength.

What to Look For

Memory speed affects this chip more than older ones because the Radeon 760M shares system memory. AMD rates the 7640HS for DDR5-5600, and NotebookCheck counted the DDR5-4800 in its M6 Ultra test unit as a weakness, so check the memory speed in a listing. Every 7640HS model in the catalog uses DDR5 SO-DIMM slots: the PELADN WO4 takes up to 64GB, the BOSGAME P3 MIX up to 64GB of DDR5-5600, the MINISFORUM UM760 Slim up to 96GB, and the GMKtec M6 Ultra up to 128GB according to GMKtec.

All four models have two M.2 slots. On the GMKtec M6 Ultra both run at PCIe 4.0 x4. On the PELADN WO4, one slot is PCIe 4.0 x4 and the other PCIe 3.0 x4, and the lid is magnetic, so you can reach the slots without tools.

Port layouts differ in the details. Each model has a USB4 port, so a dock or an external GPU is an option on all of them. The MINISFORUM UM760 Slim has a single 2.5GbE port, and the PELADN WO4 has one 2.5GbE and one gigabit port. List prices for 7640HS models in the catalog run from about $400 to $680, depending on memory, storage, and maker. The Mini PC comparison chart lines these models up against the rest of the catalog.