7 configurations across 4 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

Speed 2.60 GHz up to 4.70 GHz

The Intel Core i5-13500H is a 12-core, 16-thread Intel processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.60 GHz to 4.70 GHz.

With a CPU Mark score of 20,889, the Intel Core i5-13500H offers strong performance for a Mini PC processor. It handles productivity workloads, light content creation, and multi-monitor setups comfortably, making it a capable desktop replacement.

Compare the 4 current models in the table above.