Intel Core i5-13500H Mini PCs: 4 Models Compared
- Models
- 4
- 7 configurations
- List prices
- $329.99 to $750.00
- Ports
-
2.5 GbE: 3 models
USB4 or Thunderbolt: 1 model
OCuLink: 0 models
- Data last updated
- November 3, 2026
Every Intel Core i5-13500H configuration
7 configurations across 4 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart, where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.
|Model
|List price
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|Model page
|MINISFORUM NAB5R
|$540.00
|16 GB
|512 GB
|4.7
|Specs and prices
|GMKtec NucBox M3 Pro
|$679.99
|32 GB
|1 TB
|5.2
|Specs and prices
|GMKtec NucBox M3 Pro
|$749.99
|16 GB
|512 GB
|4.7
|Specs and prices
|Beelink EQi13
|$659.00
|24 GB
|1 TB
|5.0
|Specs and prices
|Beelink EQi13
|$750.00
|24 GB
|500 GB
|5.0
|Specs and prices
|GEEKOM Mini IT13
|$559.00
|16 GB
|512 GB
|4.7
|Specs and prices
|GMKtec NucBox M3 Pro
|$329.99
|—
|—
|4.7
|Specs and prices
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Intel
- Cores
- 12 cores
- Threads
- 16
- Speed
- 2.60 GHz up to 4.70 GHz
- CPU Mark
- 20,889
The Intel Core i5-13500H is a 12-core, 16-thread Intel processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.60 GHz to 4.70 GHz.
With a CPU Mark score of 20,889, the Intel Core i5-13500H offers strong performance for a Mini PC processor. It handles productivity workloads, light content creation, and multi-monitor setups comfortably, making it a capable desktop replacement.
Compare the 4 current models in the table above.