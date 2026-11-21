12 configurations across 5 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS is the chip you are most likely to find when you shop the performance tier of the mini PC market. It is the mainstream Ryzen 7 of AMD’s “Hawk Point” generation (the Ryzen 8000 mobile line), built on eight Zen 4 cores and sixteen threads, with a 3.8 GHz base clock, a 5.1 GHz boost, and the Radeon 780M integrated graphics. AMD builds it on a TSMC 4nm process, rates it at a 45W default TDP with a configurable 35 to 54 watt range, and pairs it with a 16-TOPS XDNA neural processing unit. In the Starry Hope catalog it powers the Beelink SER8, the GMKtec Nucbox K8 Plus, and the Minisforum UM880 Plus, three boxes that share this processor and differ almost entirely in chassis, cooling, and ports.

That commonality is the whole story, because the 8845HS sits between two chips nearly indistinguishable from it. Directly below is the Ryzen 7 7840HS, the earlier “Phoenix” part with the same core layout and the same 780M; directly above is the Ryzen 9 8945HS, a higher-binned member of the same Hawk Point family. On raw CPU throughput the three land within about a thousand points of each other, so the model number on the sticker is close to a rounding error. The practical question is not whether the 8845HS is fast enough (it is), but when this specific tier is the one to buy.

For most buyers in 2026 the answer is simple: the 8845HS is the default. It is the chip current makers reach for, so it turns up in the widest range of well-built boxes. Step down to a 7840HS only when a particular older model is cheaper and its newer NPU does not matter to you; step up to the 8945HS only when a box you already want happens to carry it. Otherwise the 8845HS is the sweet spot: the newest of three near-identical options without the Ryzen 9 premium.

Performance

In CPU Mark the Ryzen 7 8845HS scores about 28,251, which puts it in desktop-replacement territory rather than the budget class. The number is worth reading next to its neighbors: the 7840HS sits at roughly 28,201 and the Ryzen 9 8945HS at 29,126, so the 8945HS advantage is a clock bin rather than a new architecture, and the 7840HS is effectively the same chip. The generational jump you can actually feel is over the older Ryzen 7 7735HS at 22,117, which the 8845HS beats by around 28%, and over budget parts like the Intel N100 at 5,305, which it clears by a factor of five.

Those eight cores handle heavy multitasking, code compilation, and photo or video work without feeling stretched, and the Radeon 780M (12 RDNA 3 graphics cores running up to 2,700 MHz) covers 1080p gaming, emulation, and light editing. The 16-TOPS NPU is the one part newer than the 7840HS, a modest on-device AI accelerator that is a bonus rather than a reason to choose this chip. In practice the same 8845HS performs differently from box to box: dual-channel memory, cooler design, and each vendor’s power ceiling decide how much of the chip you keep under load.

Ideal Use Cases

Because the processor is a constant across this tier, choose by the job you want done, then by the box that does it best. For a quiet home or living-room desktop, a model with a vapor-chamber cooler like the Beelink SER8 keeps noise low while holding performance. For a home lab or a workstation that might grow, the GMKtec Nucbox K8 Plus leans into connectivity: dual USB4, dual 2.5-gigabit Ethernet, and an OCuLink port for an external GPU. For a compact box that keeps an eGPU path open alongside faster wireless, the Minisforum UM880 Plus routes OCuLink through an M.2 adapter and ships Wi-Fi 6E. All three handle productivity, content creation, development, and 1080p gaming equally, since the silicon is identical.

Where the 8845HS is more chip than you need is the always-on, low-effort category. A file server, a firewall, or a 4K media player does not require eight Zen 4 cores; a cheaper N100 or N150 box does that job while running cooler and drawing less power. Reach for this tier only when you will lean on the cores.

What to Look For

Because the chip is fixed, focus on the box and the trade you make against the neighbors. Do not pay a premium for the 8845HS badge over an otherwise-better 7840HS machine; the CPU is the same silicon and all you give up is the newer NPU. Equally, do not chase the 8945HS for CPU speed alone: buy it only if the model carrying it has the cooling or ports you want.

After that, memory moves real-world results the most. The Radeon 780M is bandwidth-hungry, so favor two SO-DIMM slots running dual-channel DDR5 over soldered or single-stick setups; capacities run from 32GB to 96GB. Cooling and the firmware power limit come next, because they decide how much of the boost you keep under load, so look for a BIOS that exposes power modes. Weigh the ports too: USB4 for displays and an eGPU, OCuLink on some models for a faster external-GPU path, dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots, and 2.5-gigabit Ethernet (Intel controllers beat Realtek for NAS and virtual machines). Display outputs also vary, so confirm the box hits the resolution and refresh rate you run.