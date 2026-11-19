14 configurations across 5 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The Intel Core i5-12600H is a 12th-generation Alder Lake laptop chip that Intel launched in the first quarter of 2022. It is built on the Intel 7 process and pairs 4 performance cores with 8 efficiency cores, for 12 cores and 16 threads in total. The performance cores boost to 4.5 GHz and the efficiency cores to 3.3 GHz, with 18MB of cache shared across the chip. Intel’s spec page rates it at a 45W base power and a 95W maximum turbo power, and lists Thunderbolt support and up to 64GB of dual-channel memory in DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, or LPDDR4x-4267.

It is a 2022 chip, and newer ones have joined the catalog since, but mini PC makers still build around it because it brings 12 cores to a mid-range price. Six models in the catalog offer at least one i5-12600H configuration. They range from the expandable MINISFORUM MS-01 SE with a PCIe slot to the dual-LAN MINISFORUM NAB6 Lite and the ACEMAGIC K1, a plain desktop with triple 4K output.

The integrated graphics are Intel Iris Xe with 80 execution units at up to 1.4 GHz, per Intel. Intel notes that the Iris Xe name applies only when the system has dual-channel memory installed; otherwise the same GPU carries the Intel UHD Graphics name. That detail matters in mini PCs, because some models ship with one SO-DIMM installed.

Performance

The i5-12600H has a PassMark CPU Mark of 20,350. That is about 3% above the older Intel Core i9-11900H (19,671), an 8-core Tiger Lake chip, and about 3% below the newer Intel Core i5-13500H (20,889), which uses the same 4 plus 8 core layout. It sits about 13% above the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H (17,973) and about 29% above the 8-core Intel Core i5-12450H (15,836). Step up to the Intel Core i9-12900H (26,523) and the multi-core score rises by about 30%, thanks to its two extra performance cores.

Gaps of about 3% to the i9-11900H and the i5-13500H are small enough that the cooling in a given box can matter more than the chip choice. Notebookcheck’s processor page notes that most laptops run the chip at a sustained power limit of around 60W, above Intel’s 45W base, and mini PC makers set their own limits. In the androidpctv review of the MINIX NGC N512, the processor was capped at 45W with no BIOS option to change it. That review measured 6W at idle, 28W in use, and 67W at peak, with temperatures reaching 77°C while gaming and fan noise up to 41 dBA. The same review found the Iris Xe graphics suited to light gaming at 1080p or 720p, but not to demanding 3D titles.

Ideal Use Cases

The i5-12600H fits buyers who want more multi-core work than a budget chip can give without paying for a high-end processor. Developers running containers, home lab builders hosting a few virtual machines, and office users with heavy multitasking all benefit from the 12 cores.

Home lab use is the clearest fit in the current catalog. The MS-01 SE pairs the chip with two 2.5GbE ports (one with vPro), two USB4 ports, three M.2 slots, and a PCIe x16 slot wired at x4, which suits a Proxmox host or a small NAS with an added network card. The NAB6 Lite has two 2.5GbE ports and a tool-less pop-top lid, and reviewers have run Proxmox and router builds on it.

Gaming and GPU work are the weak points. The Iris Xe graphics handle older and lighter games, but recent 3D titles need a discrete GPU, and among these models only the MS-01 SE and the MS-01 offer a PCIe slot or USB4 ports to add one.

What to Look For

Memory configuration decides how well the graphics perform. Because the iGPU needs two memory channels to run as Iris Xe, look for a model that ships with two SO-DIMMs, or plan to add a second one. The ACEMAGIC K1’s 16GB build ships as a single stick, while its 32GB build uses two 16GB sticks in dual channel. The MS-01 SE, NAB6 Lite, and K1 all take up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 in two SO-DIMM slots.

Storage and networking separate the models next. The MS-01 SE has three M.2 slots, the NAB6 Lite has one PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot with a fan over it plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay, and the K1 has two M.2 2280 slots at PCIe 3.0 speeds with one Gigabit Ethernet port. If you want fast networking for a server, the dual 2.5GbE models are the ones to compare.

List prices for complete i5-12600H systems run from about $400 to $960, and the barebone MS-01 kits list at $375 and $455. A barebone kit lets you reuse your own memory and SSDs, which helps with the dual-channel point above. Since the chip is the same in every model, compare ports, expansion slots, and whether the memory runs in dual channel.