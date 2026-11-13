15 configurations across 5 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The Intel Core i5-13420H is a 13th-generation Raptor Lake laptop chip that Intel launched in the first quarter of 2023. It is built on the Intel 7 process and uses 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, for 8 cores and 12 threads. The performance cores boost to 4.6 GHz and the efficiency cores to 3.4 GHz, with 12MB of cache. Intel’s spec page rates it at a 45W base power and a 115W maximum turbo power, and lists up to 96GB of dual-channel memory in DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5/x-5200, or LPDDR4x-4267, along with Thunderbolt support.

Despite the newer generation number, the i5-13420H is a smaller chip than the 12th-generation i5-12600H, which has 12 cores. Its graphics are smaller too: Intel UHD Graphics with 48 execution units at up to 1.4 GHz, where the i5-12600H and i5-13500H carry 80-unit Iris Xe graphics. Mini PC makers use it in business and mid-range office desktops, and five models in the catalog offer it, including the Beelink EQi13, the Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4, and the GMKtec M3 Pro S.

It is a 2023 chip, and the catalog now includes newer Intel processors such as the Core Ultra and Core Series 3 lines. Buyers comparing it with those should weigh price and ports as much as the chip itself, since several of them score in the same CPU Mark range.

Performance

The i5-13420H has a PassMark CPU Mark of 16,727. That is about 6% above the Intel Core i5-12450H (15,836), the 12th-generation chip with the same 4 plus 4 core layout, and almost level with the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U (16,650). The AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (16,835) lands in the same range. Above it, the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H scores 17,973, about 7% higher, the Intel Core i5-12600H scores 20,350, about 22% higher, and the Intel Core i5-13500H scores 20,889, about 25% higher.

Mini PC reviews show the same placement. In Notebookcheck’s review of the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5, an i5-13420H system, the chip scored 1,673 single-core and 9,851 multi-core in Cinebench R23. Two i5-12450H mini PCs in the same comparison scored 9,134 and 8,511 multi-core, while a Core i7-12650H system reached 12,072. Lenovo set both the sustained and short-term power limits to 115W in that machine, so cooling, not a power cap, limited performance.

Graphics are the weak spot. Notebookcheck called 3D performance the IdeaCentre Mini 5’s biggest drawback, and its processor page notes that the GPU uses 48 of the 96 execution units in the full Xe design. The chip handles video playback and office desktops across several displays, but it is not a gaming chip.

Ideal Use Cases

The i5-13420H suits office work, school, and home desktops where the jobs are browsing, documents, spreadsheets, video calls, and media playback. Eight cores give it more room than a quad-core N-series chip for heavy browser sessions and running several programs at once. It is a reasonable choice for a light home server too, with enough threads for a few containers or a small virtual machine.

The business models lean into that office role. The ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 is a 1-liter business desktop with firmware TPM 2.0 and a punch-out port that can add a second DisplayPort, VGA, or serial connector. The GMKtec M3 Pro S targets office use on up to three 4K screens. Beelink’s EQi13 puts its 85W power supply inside the case, so there is no external brick.

It is a poor fit for gaming, 3D work, and heavy video editing, where the 48-unit GPU holds it back. Buyers who compile large projects or run several virtual machines will get more from the i5-12600H or i5-13500H, which add four efficiency cores and the larger Iris Xe GPU.

What to Look For

Memory varies the most between models, and it decides whether you can upgrade later. The GMKtec M3 Pro S has 16GB of soldered LPDDR4 that cannot be upgraded. The Beelink EQi13 comes in two builds: LPDDR5 versions with soldered memory and a DDR4 version with two SO-DIMM slots. The ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 has two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, which take up to 32GB in dual channel. If you want to add memory later, pick a build with SO-DIMM slots.

Storage and networking come next. The M3 Pro S has three M.2 slots (one PCIe 4.0 x4 and two SATA) and a 2.5GbE port. The EQi13 has two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots and dual LAN, which is Gigabit on some builds and 2.5GbE on others, so check the exact configuration. The ThinkCentre has one M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slot, an optional 2.5-inch SATA bay, and one Gigabit Ethernet port.

List prices for i5-13420H systems run from about $460 to $780. The Notebookcheck review rated the IdeaCentre Mini 5 as average overall, praising its connectivity and quiet operation in everyday use while faulting its 3D performance, and that balance describes the chip in general: a capable office processor that is not built for graphics work.