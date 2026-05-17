ASUS NUC 13 Pro

Updated on October 29, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/i5-1340P Add

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The ASUS NUC 13 Pro is the Tall chassis edition of the Arena Canyon family, originally launched by Intel as the Intel NUC 13 Pro in early 2023 and now produced and supported by ASUS after the September 2023 transfer of the NUC business. It keeps the 4-inch-square footprint that made the original Intel NUC a hit with home lab builders shopping for small desktops, slots in a 12-core hybrid Raptor Lake-P processor (the Core i5-1340P in the base version, the faster Core i7-1360P in the step-up) or, in newer builds, the 8-core Core i5-13420H, and surrounds it with dual Thunderbolt 4, twin HDMI outputs, and 2.5-gigabit Ethernet. The “ANH” in the model number (NUC13ANHi5 for the i5, NUC13ANHi7 for the i7) denotes the Tall chassis with its 2.5-inch SATA bay, so there is a place to mount a high-capacity SSD or spinning drive alongside the M.2 NVMe. The Slim variant, NUC13ANK, comes with the i5-1340P or i5-13420H without that bay in a 1.46-inch profile.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Strong single-thread performance from both the i5-1340P and i7-1360P (12C/16T, up to 4.6/5.0GHz boost) Stuck on DDR4-3200 instead of DDR5, dated for a 2026 purchase Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports (40Gbps) suitable for eGPU enclosures Iris Xe iGPU (UHD on the i5-13420H) lags behind AMD Ryzen 6000/7000 series for gaming 2.5-inch SATA bay in the Tall chassis for cheap bulk storage Fan ramps audibly under sustained load (43-45 dBA observed) WiFi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 + Intel I226-V 2.5GbE on the same board Plastic top panel feels less premium than older aluminum NUC lids Three-year manufacturer warranty with continuing BIOS updates Robtech saw the i7 reach 99C under load and warned it may throttle User-serviceable: socketed DDR4 SODIMMs, two M.2 slots, replaceable AX211 WiFi card 120W power brick is bulky relative to the device itself

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ASUS NUC 13 Pro Comparison Chart

7 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/i5-1340P Core i5-1340P CPU Mark 18,284 16 GB 512 GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics $749 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.5 CPU Mark 18,284 Processor Twelve-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-1340P GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, dual-channel) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Dimensions 4.61 x 4.41 x 2.13 inches

(117.09 x 112.01 x 54.1 mm) Weight 1.34 lbs (0.61 kg) 32GB/1TB/i7-1360P Core i7-1360P CPU Mark 18,213 32 GB 1 TB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics $1,170.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.9 CPU Mark 18,213 Processor Twelve-core 2.20 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-1360P GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, dual-channel) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Dimensions 4.61 x 4.41 x 2.13 inches

(117.09 x 112.01 x 54.1 mm) Weight 1.34 lbs (0.61 kg) Slim/8GB/512GB/i5-1340P Core i5-1340P CPU Mark 18,284 8 GB 512 GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics $700.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.1 CPU Mark 18,284 Processor Twelve-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-1340P GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, dual-channel) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Dimensions 4.61 x 4.41 x 1.46 inches

(117.09 x 112.01 x 37.08 mm) Weight 1.34 lbs (0.61 kg) 16GB/512GB/i5-13420H Core i5-13420H CPU Mark 16,727 16 GB 512 GB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $770.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 16,727 Processor Octa-core 2.10 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-13420H GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, dual-channel) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Dimensions 4.61 x 4.41 x 2.13 inches

(117.09 x 112.01 x 54.1 mm) Weight 1.34 lbs (0.61 kg) Slim/16GB/512GB/i5-13420H Core i5-13420H CPU Mark 16,727 16 GB 512 GB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $700.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 16,727 Processor Octa-core 2.10 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-13420H GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, dual-channel) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Dimensions 4.61 x 4.41 x 1.46 inches

(117.09 x 112.01 x 37.08 mm) Weight 1.11 lbs (0.5 kg) Slim/16GB/256GB/i5-13420H Core i5-13420H CPU Mark 16,727 16 GB 256 GB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $670.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.3 CPU Mark 16,727 Processor Octa-core 2.10 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-13420H GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, dual-channel) Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Dimensions 4.61 x 4.41 x 1.46 inches

(117.09 x 112.01 x 37.08 mm) Weight 1.11 lbs (0.5 kg) Slim/8GB/256GB/i5-13420H Core i5-13420H CPU Mark 16,727 8 GB 256 GB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $640.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.9 CPU Mark 16,727 Processor Octa-core 2.10 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-13420H GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, dual-channel) Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Dimensions 4.61 x 4.41 x 1.46 inches

(117.09 x 112.01 x 37.08 mm) Weight 1.11 lbs (0.5 kg) Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 via Thunderbolt 4 (up to 4 displays total) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. Rear: 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-A 2.0, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C, 40Gbps) Thunderbolt Ports 2 OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 120W power adapter, AC cord, VESA bracket and screws, cable clip, warranty card Expandability 2x DDR4-3200 SODIMM (max 64GB). 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe + 1x M.2 2242 PCIe 3.0/SATA. 2.5-inch SATA bay in Tall ANH chassis. eGPU via Thunderbolt 4

See every Intel Core i5-1340P configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core i5-13420H configuration in the chart

Serviceable inside, with 2.5GbE and dual Thunderbolt 4 outside

The Arena Canyon chassis keeps the classic 4.61 by 4.41 inch footprint that has defined the NUC line since the original Next Unit of Computing concept, with the Tall ANH variant adding just enough height (2.13 inches) to fit a 2.5-inch drive bay below the motherboard. At roughly 1.34 pounds, the unit is light enough to disappear behind a monitor on its included VESA bracket. Unlike the newer NUC 14 Pro, the 13 Pro chassis still uses captive Phillips screws on the bottom rather than a toolless latch, and ServeTheHome pointed out the labeled USB ports.

The launch builds use a 12-core (4P + 8E) Raptor Lake-P processor with 16 threads: the Core i5-1340P with a 4.6GHz max boost in the base version, or the Core i7-1360P with a 5.0GHz max boost and 18MB of cache in the step-up version. Newer Tall and Slim builds use the Core i5-13420H, an 8-core (4P + 4E), 12-thread chip with a 4.6GHz boost and Intel UHD graphics; no review on this page tested it. ServeTheHome found the NUC held its higher power level longer than the ASRock NUC Box it was tested against, which made it faster under load. PhilsComputerLab measured the i7 as the fastest mini PC on his channel in both single-core and multi-core Cinebench R23. The integrated Iris Xe graphics on the P-series chips (80 EUs on the i5-1340P, 96 EUs on the i7-1360P) handle 4K video playback and casual gaming.

The rear panel carries two HDMI 2.0b outputs (good for 4K at 60Hz each), two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports (each capable of 40Gbps and a DisplayPort 1.4 alt mode), a single USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a single USB-A 2.0 port, and the 2.5GbE jack served by an Intel I226-V controller. Two more USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a combo 3.5mm audio jack live on the front face along with the power button and a Kensington lock slot. Together that is enough I/O to drive four displays simultaneously and still leave ports free for a webcam, mass storage, and a wired keyboard and mouse. WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are both supplied by the user-replaceable Intel AX211 card living in an M.2 2230 slot inside the chassis, so a Wi-Fi 7 card can go in later.

Reviewer Insights

MobileTechReview found fan noise close to an ultrabook’s

Lisa Gade at MobileTechReview framed the NUC 13 Pro as a “tiny form factor PC” that nonetheless brings the full power of Intel’s 13th Gen P-series processors to the desk, calling out the dual Thunderbolt 4 and dual HDMI ports as “more than you could ever hope to see on an ultrabook-style laptop.” She noted that the fan does make some noise but rated it “no louder than your average 13 or 14 inch ultrabook,” a useful frame of reference if you have been weighing this against a Mac Mini or another small desktop. She put generation-over-generation gains versus the Intel 12th Gen at only five to six percent, so 12th Gen owners don’t need to upgrade.

PhilsComputerLab’s fastest mini PC so far

Phil at PhilsComputerLab declared the NUC 13 Pro “the fastest mini PC that I have tested on the channel so far” after putting the i7-1360P variant through a battery of CPU, gaming, and emulation benchmarks. His unit was the Tall version, which he pointed out takes an additional 2.5-inch drive and has an expansion bay for extra USB and Ethernet ports. He flagged that the BIOS is conservative (no overclocking) and that the Intel graphics driver can be a challenge with some older games, which a DirectX-to-Vulkan wrapper can fix. He praised the Intel 2.5GbE port and the Wi-Fi 6E card, which pulled around 80 megabytes per second from a Wi-Fi 6 router on the floor below.

A copper M.2 heatsink keeps drives cooler, per ServeTheHome

ServeTheHome’s Patrick Kennedy compared the Intel NUC 13 Pro against the ASRock NUCs Box 1360P D4 and concluded that “if you have something that needs more consistent performance, you probably want the Intel NUC.” He measured idle draw at five to nine watts, with peaks above 90W under load, and said the NUC’s copper plate and thermal pads over the M.2 slots made him more comfortable running a PCIe Gen 4 SSD in it than in the ASRock, where his drives overheated and lost performance. Under heavy load the NUC measured 43 to 45 dBA, louder than the ASRock unit.

ETA PRIME hit 95C only under synthetic stress

ETA PRIME described the NUC 13 Pro as putting out “some amazing performance” for the form factor and confirmed it could drive four displays, but called the iGPU the weak point: “it’s falling far behind the RDNA 2 iGPUs that we’re seeing coming out of AMD right now.” Under everyday use he saw no thermal throttling, but synthetic stress tests pushed the package temperature to 95C. He called it his go-to everyday desktop and tested a Razer Core X eGPU dock with an RTX 3080 Ti over Thunderbolt 4, saying more GPU performance is possible but “it’s not going to be internally.”

Robtech calls the plastic shell a step back from aluminum NUCs

Robtech’s review says early on that “the NUC 13 still uses DDR4, which is inexcusable; DDR5 kits have greatly fallen in price and plenty of AMD minis have made the switch.” He saw the i7 reach 99C under load and warned it may throttle, and called the plastic outer shell a downgrade from older aluminum NUCs. He summed up with “the phrase ‘if it ain’t broken don’t fix it’ only applies to products with no competition.”

Customer Reviews

Across 38 ratings on Amazon for the Core i5-1340P model, the NUC 13 Pro averages 4.5 stars, with 82 percent at five stars and 5 percent at one star. A buyer named Money, who uses it for office work across several screens, wrote “4k ready no flickering, no fan noise” and “I am very happy with my NUC 13 pro.” David, who replaced a ThinkPad with it, called it “Fast, quiet, and cool.” Kevin D. Boutelle “Installed 5 of these for a customer and they love them,” replacing six-year-old machines that could not run Windows 11.

The one-star reviews include abritintexas, whose unit “Stopped working after 3 weeks light use. Would not reboot, no screen image etc Returned.” Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A well-supported fleet box that still ships DDR4

The Core i5-1340P delivers strong single-thread performance and competent multi-thread output, and the Core i7-1360P version adds higher clocks and more cache for buyers who want a little more headroom. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports keep the door open for an eGPU later, and the Tall chassis 2.5-inch SATA bay, combined with two M.2 slots, covers every storage configuration short of a small NAS. The three-year ASUS warranty backed by Intel-platform BIOS updates makes this a defensible long-term purchase for home labs and small business deployments where downtime matters.

The case against it is that this is 2023 hardware sold in 2026: DDR4-3200 instead of DDR5, HDMI 2.0b instead of 2.1, and an Iris Xe or UHD iGPU that AMD’s integrated Radeon graphics already lap for everything except video acceleration. If you don’t need the Thunderbolt 4 ports, the vPro options, or the three-year warranty, a cheaper AMD-based mini PC will give you more performance per dollar. If you do need those things, and especially if you are replacing other NUCs in a fleet, this remains a clean, well-supported choice. The Mini PC Comparison Chart lays this unit alongside competing models so you can put the price-versus-features tradeoff in context.

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