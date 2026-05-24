Dell OptiPlex 7010 Micro

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel Core i5-13500T Add

32GB/1TB/Intel Core i7-13700T Add

The Dell OptiPlex 7010 Micro is the 13th-Gen entry in Dell’s long-running 1-liter business desktop family, the direct predecessor to the Dell Pro Micro QCM1250 that replaced the OptiPlex name in 2025. The 1.42-inch-thick black box is built for the unglamorous work of corporate fleet refreshes, school carts, reception desks, and home offices that want a real Dell warranty without a tower under the desk. Dell ships it only with low-power 35W “T” series processors; the two configurations covered here are the 14-core Core i5-13500T and the 16-core Core i7-13700T, with Dell’s own spec sheet also listing lower 35W tiers below them. Both pair with DDR4-3200 memory, an Intel Wi-Fi 6E card, and a tool-less chassis that mounts behind a monitor on a VESA bracket.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons 13th-Gen 35W processors scale from the 14-core i5-13500T to the 16-core i7-13700T (PassMark roughly 22,600 to 27,500) Standard HDMI output is capped at 1920x1200 at 60Hz; 4K needs the DisplayPort or the optional Flex video port Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 plus Bluetooth 5.3 on a user-replaceable M.2 card Wired networking stops at a single Gigabit RJ45, with no 2.5GbE option on the board Tool-less chassis with two DDR4 SODIMM slots (up to 64GB), an M.2 NVMe slot, and a 2.5-inch SATA bay No standard USB-C; a Type-C port exists only if you order the optional Flex video module VESA mountable, so the 1-liter chassis disappears behind a display or under a desk Two of the rear USB ports are still USB 2.0, and there is no SD or microSD reader Backed by Dell’s business warranty and ProSupport service options Superseded by the 14th-Gen Dell Pro Micro line, which moves to DDR5 and lifts the HDMI cap to 4K

Dell OptiPlex 7010 Micro Comparison Chart

Dell OptiPlex 7010 Micro Dell OptiPlex 7010 Micro Price List Price: $869.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $1,239.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Intel Core i5-13500T 32GB/1TB/Intel Core i7-13700T Performance Rating 4.9 5.7 CPU Mark 22,401 27,130 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core i5-13500T Fourteen-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-13700T Sixteen-core 1.40 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 RAM 16 GB DDR4, 2-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, 2 slots, up to 64GB) 32 GB DDR4, 2-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, 2 slots, up to 64GB) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 1 TB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 7.17 x 7.01 x 1.42 inches

(182.12 x 178.05 x 36.07 mm) 7.17 x 7.01 x 1.42 inches

(182.12 x 178.05 x 36.07 mm) Weight 2.41 lbs (1.1 kg) 2.41 lbs (1.1 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Optional Optional Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4a (HBR2); HDMI 1.4b capped at 1920x1200. Optional video port) 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4a (HBR2); HDMI 1.4b capped at 1920x1200. Optional video port) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3

Front: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1. Rear: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB 2.0 (1 Smart Power On). USB-C only via optional video port 2 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3

Front: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1. Rear: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB 2.0 (1 Smart Power On). USB-C only via optional video port Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (1x 2.5-inch SATA bay) 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (1x 2.5-inch SATA bay) Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box OptiPlex 7010 Micro, power adapter (reseller bundles vary) OptiPlex 7010 Micro, power adapter (reseller bundles vary) Expandability Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 (2x SODIMM), 1x M.2 NVMe plus 1x 2.5-inch SATA bay, optional Flex video port Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 (2x SODIMM), 1x M.2 NVMe plus 1x 2.5-inch SATA bay, optional Flex video port

A 35W desktop whose rear I/O is decided at order time

The chassis measures 7.17 by 7.01 by 1.42 inches and weighs between 2.41 and 2.95 pounds depending on whether the optional 2.5-inch drive is fitted. That is the same compact footprint that has defined the OptiPlex Micro line for years, and Dell keeps the layout sensible. The front face carries the power button, a single universal audio jack, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, with the diagonal-slat ventilation grille running down one side. The rear adds two more USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports (one with Smart Power On for wake-on-USB), a Gigabit RJ45 jack, a DisplayPort 1.4a output, and an HDMI 1.4b output. Dell still caps that HDMI output at 1920x1200 at 60Hz on this generation, so anyone driving a 4K panel should use the DisplayPort or add the optional Flex video port.

The single configurable rear slot can be ordered as a second HDMI 2.1b output, a DisplayPort 1.4a, a legacy VGA connector for older monitors and projectors, or a USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode and power input. It is the same modular idea Dell carried forward and expanded on the Pro Micro that succeeded this machine. Because the slot is configured at order time, two units that look identical from the front can have very different rear I/O, and some of Dell’s gallery photos show the machine fitted with extra DisplayPort outputs through that bay.

Which “T” processor a unit shipped with sets its ceiling. The Core i5-13500T brings 14 cores and 20 threads for roughly 22,600 on PassMark’s multi-thread test, comfortable territory for heavy multitasking, software development, and 4K video timeline scrubbing. The top Core i7-13700T steps up to 16 cores and 24 threads at around 27,500. Both are 35W parts with Intel UHD 770 integrated graphics, so neither is a gaming or 3D-rendering machine. That integrated UHD 770 handles multi-monitor office work and media playback well and little beyond that.

Reviewer Insights

Scott The IT Guy bought an i5-13500T unit with 16GB of memory through Amazon and tested it against the larger OptiPlex 7010 Small Form Factor, which runs the desktop i5-13500. On an older 8th-Gen pair he had measured the Micro about 20 to 30 percent behind the Small Form Factor, so he expected a gap; instead he found this Micro “head-to-head against the larger computer” in his benchmarks, and “significantly faster and cooler” than he had expected from the previous generation. He called it “super quiet”: the fan spins up when benchmarks push it, which he did not find troubling. One screw and a plastic hook release the cover, and inside he showed the two memory slots, the M.2 SSD, an empty wireless card slot on his business build (it shipped without Wi-Fi), and a SATA connector for a 2.5-inch drive, though his unit came without the drive bracket. He compared the thin fan and heatsink to a laptop’s, noted there is no slot for a graphics card, and said the “gaming performance is literally not there.”

The small chassis limits cooling headroom, the integrated graphics rule out gaming and GPU compute, and Dell stays conservative with connectivity, which is why this generation ships Gigabit Ethernet and a 1920x1200 HDMI cap with no 2.5GbE or 4K HDMI option.

Dell’s specifications for the newer Dell Pro Micro QCM1250 list two changes over the OptiPlex 7010 Micro: the HDMI resolution cap rises to 4K 60Hz, and the platform moves to DDR5. On the used or refurbished market, those two points are what separate the two boxes; the chassis, mounting options, and serviceability are close cousins.

Between the two processors here, the i5-13500T is the sweet spot for a general-purpose machine. The i7-13700T earns its price only on sustained multi-threaded work, and a 35W 16-core part in a 1-liter chassis will lean on its fan under prolonged all-core load.

Customer Reviews

Across 14 ratings on Amazon, the 7010 Micro averages 4.2 stars, with roughly 80 percent of reviewers leaving five stars and about 20 percent leaving one star, and little in between. The positive reviews focus on quiet operation, easy setup, and the small footprint. P. Dyer, a verified buyer, wrote “my IT guy recommended this, and I love it” and called it easy to set up for working from home, while verified buyer MAHBUB RAHMAN noted “It’s easy to install and put anywhere, take less spaces.” One verified reviewer, Amazon Customer, framed it as a budget route to a Dell machine and cautioned that the units “are brand new machines but may not be the latest chip…just a generation or so older.”

The one-star reviews name specific failures. A verified buyer named klient reported ordering two units that both dropped Wi-Fi: “I ordered two of those. both have the same issue. loosing wifi connection. past return window.” Another verified buyer, P Steel, said the unit was “Not what is advertised,” reporting they “Could not activate OS license” and that the Dell.com spec page displayed in Chinese. With only 14 ratings, this is a small sample, so weigh the Wi-Fi and OS-activation reports against your own seller and configuration before buying.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A refurb-market buy, superseded for anyone shopping new

This is a dependable, serviceable 1-liter business desktop that tucks behind a monitor, runs a typical office software stack without complaint, and opens up in seconds for a RAM or SSD upgrade. Both processor options, the 14-core i5-13500T and the 16-core i7-13700T, sit comfortably in power-user territory for office and development work. The limits are integrated graphics only, Gigabit-only wired networking, a 1920x1200 HDMI cap unless you configure around it, and no standard USB-C.

Buyers shopping new are better served by the Dell Pro Micro QCM1250, the 14th-Gen successor. The 7010 Micro still earns a place on the off-lease and refurbished market for anyone who wants Dell’s support pedigree in a tidy, mountable footprint, and it is a useful reference for the fleets and home offices already running one. To weigh it against other ultra-compact desktops, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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