GEEKOM Mini IT13

Updated on October 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel i5-13500H Add

32GB/2TB/Intel i9-13900H Add

32GB/1TB/Intel i7-13700H Add

16GB/1TB/Intel i9-13900HK Add

32GB/1TB/Intel i9-13900HK Add

The GEEKOM Mini IT13 is a 13th-gen Intel mini PC sold across several configurations: a Core i5-13500H, a Core i7-13700H, an i9-13900H, and an i9-13900HK, the top chips running 14 cores and 20 threads. It is also sold as the GEEKOM IT13. It takes up to 64GB of DDR4 across two SODIMM slots and ships with a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, with a second M.2 2242 SATA slot and a 2.5-inch SATA bay for more storage, and Windows 11 Pro out of the box. GEEKOM markets it as a NUC successor (the Amazon listing even calls it “NUC13”).

The port set is the draw: two USB4 ports (40Gbps, eGPU-capable), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a 2.5GbE jack, a full-size SD card reader, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, all confirmed across the reviews, plus a VESA mount in the box. The notes below come from four trusted-channel videos of the i9 builds, two of them GEEKOM-sponsored, plus Amazon owner reviews from the original i5-13500H listing.

Pros Cons High-performance Intel Core processors Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics may not suffice for high-end gaming Up to 64GB of expandable DDR4 RAM Absence of a dedicated GPU for advanced gaming needs Comprehensive port selection including USB4 and HDMI DDR4 RAM, while capable, is not as fast as DDR5 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 May require additional investment in an eGPU for graphic-intensive tasks Space-saving design with VESA mounting capability Lon.TV measured Wi-Fi at about 250Mbps where about 700 was expected Windows 11 Pro pre-installed

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GEEKOM Mini IT13 Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Where to buy Compare 16GB/512GB/Intel i5-13500H Core i5-13500H CPU Mark 20,889 16 GB 512 GB 4.7 $559.00 Details Performance Rating 4.7 CPU Mark 20,889 Processor Twelve-core 2.60 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-13500H RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/2TB/Intel i9-13900H Core i9-13900H CPU Mark 26,991 32 GB 2 TB 5.7 $849.00 Details Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 26,991 Processor Fourteen-core 2.60 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i9-13900H RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 2 TB 32GB/1TB/Intel i7-13700H Core i7-13700H CPU Mark 25,783 32 GB 1 TB 5.6 $779.00 Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 25,783 Processor Fourteen-core 2.40 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-13700H RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/1TB/Intel i9-13900HK Core i9-13900HK CPU Mark 26,664 16 GB 1 TB 5.2 $699.00 Details Performance Rating 5.2 CPU Mark 26,664 Processor Fourteen-core 2.60 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i9-13900HK RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Intel i9-13900HK Core i9-13900HK CPU Mark 26,664 32 GB 1 TB 5.7 $649.00 Details Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 26,664 Processor Fourteen-core 2.60 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i9-13900HK RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.6 x 4.4 x 1.9 inches

(116.84 x 111.76 x 48.26 mm) Weight 1.43 lbs (0.65 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

(Includes USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB4 ports) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (expandable up to 2TB) Card Reader SD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini IT13 Mini PC, HDMI Cable, VESA Mount, Power Adapter, User Guide, Thank You Card Expandability Supports up to 64GB DDR4, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD, 2TB M.2 SATA 2242 SSD, and 2.5'' SATA SSD/HDD

See every Intel Core i5-13500H configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core i9-13900H configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core i9-13900HK configuration in the chart

eGPU and Expansion

The two USB4 ports are the IT13’s path to more graphics power: ETA Prime showed a clear jump in gaming when an external GPU is attached. Note that the IT13 uses USB4 for that link rather than a dedicated OCuLink port, so it is worth reading up on OCuLink versus USB4 before committing to an eGPU. Inside, the primary M.2 2280 slot is PCIe Gen4 (NVMe), joined by a second M.2 2242 SATA slot and a 2.5-inch SATA bay, and the DDR4 runs dual-channel and is user-upgradable to 64GB.

What Reviewers Found

SAMTIME

In “I’m Switching to Windows,” a GEEKOM-sponsored video, SAMTIME tried the i9 IT13 as a regular Mac user and put it through video editing in DaVinci Resolve, where playback and trims on a 1080p project were smooth, alongside photo editing and document work. He summed up the CPU plainly: “this is a beefy boy, as it has a core i9 processor.” His take was that it is very good for productivity, photo editing, and video editing, and “not so much” for video games beyond lighter titles such as indie games and GTA V at modest settings.

ETA PRIME

ETA PRIME reviewed the i9-13900H build and led with the compute-to-size ratio: “this is the Mini-IT13, and it’s definitely packing a really powerful CPU with 14 cores, 20 threads, and they’ve managed to keep the size on this thing way down.” He confirmed 32GB of upgradable DDR4, smooth 4K60 HDR playback, and that the integrated Iris Xe is fine for daily tasks but not high-end gaming, then showed a clear gaming jump once he attached an eGPU through one of the USB4 ports.

91Tech

Josh at 91Tech made a GEEKOM-sponsored video that he called “more of a showcase than a review.” He was impressed by the performance for the size and price, praising the premium feel, the I/O selection, and the easy internal access. He set realistic gaming expectations given the lack of a dedicated GPU and pointed gamers toward Ryzen-based options, but on value he was direct: “I don’t think you’re going to get much better than it for the price point.”

Lon.TV

Lon.TV tested the i9-13900HK and found it quick for browsing, office work, and media decode, with clean 4K60 playback and simple edits on a 4K60 DaVinci Resolve project running efficiently, while noting its older integrated graphics trail newer Ryzen AI and Core Ultra options for anything GPU-bound. He praised the metal build and quiet, throttle-free cooling under most loads, plus the dual 40Gbps USB4 ports. Wi-Fi 6E was the weak spot: he measured about 250Mbps where his access point should deliver around 700. His read was a productivity-first machine rather than a graphics performer, with one reservation on value: “I wish the price was just slightly lower to make it a little more competitive, especially given that you can get higher performing mini PCs for just a little bit more.”

Customer Reviews of the GEEKOM Mini IT13

These buyer reviews come from the original Core i5-13500H Amazon listing, which is now unavailable, and they are split between praise and hardware failures. The positive review is enthusiastic about the basics. George in San Diego, a verified buyer, wrote “Great cheap, silent computer. Takes up little space and does everything I need.” That matches the small, quiet form factor this machine is built around.

The 1-star reviews, however, both report hardware failures rather than minor gripes, and they are worth taking seriously before you buy. One verified buyer, Mack, says the included power supply blew up and destroyed the motherboard after less than 30 hours of use. Another verified buyer, Jack P., bought two units and reported “Bought two of these and neither worked,” adding that he could not reach customer service by phone or email. Two reports are a small sample, so read them as early-owner reliability and support complaints rather than a settled verdict, but the failures they describe are specific enough to belong in your decision.

Conclusion: Is the GEEKOM Mini IT13 Right for You?

The Mini IT13 suits someone who wants strong 13th-gen Intel CPU power in a small, quiet, well-connected box: productivity, photo and video editing (Lon.TV and SAMTIME both edited smoothly in DaVinci Resolve, and ETA PRIME and Lon.TV saw clean 4K60 playback), home and office multitasking, and the flexibility of dual USB4 for an eGPU later. The metal build, easy internal access, and expandable DDR4-to-64GB plus three storage slots make it a tidy long-term workstation.

It is not a gaming machine on its own: the integrated Iris Xe handles indie and older titles at lower settings, but modern games need an eGPU over USB4. If gaming is the goal, a Ryzen-based mini PC with stronger integrated graphics is the better starting point, and buyers who want DDR5 should look elsewhere since the IT13 is DDR4. The Amazon buyer reviews from the original i5-13500H listing are few but skew to reliability complaints, so buy from a seller with responsive support. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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