Dell Pro Micro QCM1250

Updated on October 31, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/256GB/Intel Core i5-14500T Add

16GB/1TB/Intel Core i5-14500T Add

32GB/1TB/Intel Core i5-14500T Add

32GB/2TB/Intel Core i5-14500T Add

64GB/2TB/Intel Core i5-14500T Add

16GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 5 235T Add

The Dell Pro Micro QCM1250 is the rebranded successor to the long-running Dell OptiPlex Micro family, a 1.2-liter desktop that Dell aims squarely at corporate refresh cycles, classroom carts, and home offices that need a real Dell warranty without a tower under the desk. Most configurations covered here use the 14-core Intel Core i5-14500T, a 35W Raptor Lake Refresh chip with six performance and eight efficient cores, and one uses the 14-core Intel Core Ultra 5 235T, a 35W Arrow Lake chip with a built-in NPU. Both pair DDR5 SODIMM memory with dual M.2 NVMe slots. WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Gigabit RJ45 cover the basics, while a modular Flex I/O bay on the back can carry a second HDMI, a DisplayPort, a serial port, or a 90W USB-C connector. Most notably for buyers upgrading from older OptiPlex Micros, Dell has finally let the HDMI output run at 4K 60Hz instead of the old 1080p cap.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons 14-core Intel Core i5-14500T scores roughly 22,840 on PassMark, comfortably handling 20-plus browser tabs Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 only; gaming and 3D rendering are off the table WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and front USB-C 10Gbps cover modern peripheral needs Cooling is louder under sustained load than HP and Lenovo competitors in the same class Two M.2 NVMe slots and a SODIMM pair make RAM and storage user-upgradable to 64GB of RAM The 14500T configuration ships with one PCIe Gen 4 slot and one PCIe Gen 3 slot, not two Gen 4 slots Modular Flex I/O port adds a second HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, Serial, or a 90W PD USB-C Two of the rear USB-A ports are still USB 2.0; cable layout looks dated VESA mountable so the chassis can disappear behind a monitor or under a desk Gigabit Ethernet only, with no 2.5GbE upgrade path on the motherboard Idle power draw measured around 12W; quiet at light loads No SD or microSD card reader of any kind

Related Videos

Dell Pro Micro QCM1250 Comparison Chart

6 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/256GB/Intel Core i5-14500T Core i5-14500T CPU Mark 22,840 16 GB 256 GB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $779.99 Details Performance Rating 4.9 CPU Mark 22,840 Processor Fourteen-core 1.70 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-14500T GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-4800 SODIMM, 2 slots, max 64GB) Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD 16GB/1TB/Intel Core i5-14500T Core i5-14500T CPU Mark 22,840 16 GB 1 TB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $949.99 Details Performance Rating 4.9 CPU Mark 22,840 Processor Fourteen-core 1.70 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-14500T GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-4800 SODIMM, 2 slots, max 64GB) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD 32GB/1TB/Intel Core i5-14500T Core i5-14500T CPU Mark 22,840 32 GB 1 TB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $1,099.99 Details Performance Rating 5.4 CPU Mark 22,840 Processor Fourteen-core 1.70 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-14500T GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-4800 SODIMM, 2 slots, max 64GB) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD 32GB/2TB/Intel Core i5-14500T Core i5-14500T CPU Mark 22,840 32 GB 2 TB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $1,299.99 Details Performance Rating 5.4 CPU Mark 22,840 Processor Fourteen-core 1.70 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-14500T GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-4800 SODIMM, 2 slots, max 64GB) Internal Storage 2 TB NVMe SSD 64GB/2TB/Intel Core i5-14500T Core i5-14500T CPU Mark 22,840 64 GB 2 TB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $1,699.99 Details Performance Rating 5.5 CPU Mark 22,840 Processor Fourteen-core 1.70 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-14500T GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 64 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-4800 SODIMM, 2 slots, max 64GB) Internal Storage 2 TB NVMe SSD 16GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 5 235T Core Ultra 5 235T CPU Mark 30,770 16 GB 512 GB SSD Intel UHD Graphics 3Xe $859.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.5 CPU Mark 30,770 Processor Fourteen-core 2.20 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 5 235T GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 3Xe RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-5600 or 6400 SODIMM, 2 slots, max 64GB (64GB at 5600)) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 1.41 x 7.01 x 7.17 inches

(35.81 x 178.05 x 182.12 mm) Weight 3.09 lbs (1.4 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4a; HDMI bumped to 4K@60Hz on this generation) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps). Rear: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), 2x USB 2.0. Optional Flex I/O module Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Dell Pro Micro QCM1250, 90W power adapter, Dell KB216 keyboard (Amazon seller bundles may add a mouse or external storage) Expandability Up to 64GB DDR5 SODIMM (2 slots), 2x M.2 2280 NVMe slots, optional Flex I/O port for HDMI/DP/VGA/Serial/USB-C with 90W PD

See every Intel Core Ultra 5 235T configuration in the chart

A 1.2-liter chassis with a swappable Flex I/O bay

The QCM1250 chassis measures 7.17 by 7.01 by 1.41 inches and weighs 3.09 pounds. That puts it in the same envelope as the OptiPlex Micros it replaces, but Dell has redesigned the front fascia with vertical venting that improves airflow and dropped the chrome trim that used to wrap the old units. The front panel carries the power button, a combo audio jack, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port rated at 10Gbps, and a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port at 5Gbps. On the back, you get two more USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a full-size HDMI, a DisplayPort 1.4a, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and the bay for the Flex I/O module. The base unit can stand vertically on the included foot or mount behind a monitor with the optional VESA bracket, and the new top vents work whether it is laid flat or stood on edge.

The Core i5-14500T is a 14-core, 20-thread part: six performance cores topping out at 4.8 GHz boost, eight efficient cores at 1.2 GHz, and 24MB of L3 cache. PassMark puts the multi-thread score around 22,840, slotting between the i5-14400T below it and the desktop-TDP i5-14500 above. In real terms, that is enough headroom for software development, heavy office multitasking, and 1080p photo editing. The 35W T-suffix part holds its boost clocks well in the QCM1250 chassis under typical office loads, but MH Tech’s deeper test shows the fans climbing higher than they should under sustained Cinebench runs. Anyone who runs the box flat-out for hours will hear it.

Wireless comes from an Intel AX211 module that covers WiFi 6E on the 6 GHz band plus Bluetooth 5.3, and a single Gigabit RJ45 handles wired networking. The Flex I/O module bay accepts modules that turn into a second HDMI port, a DisplayPort 1.4, a VGA port for older monitors, a serial port for industrial deployments, or a USB-C connector with 90W Power Delivery and DisplayPort Alt Mode. With the USB-C module installed, a single cable to the right monitor handles display, power for the host, and a USB hub to peripherals, which is the closest the QCM1250 gets to a Thunderbolt experience.

What reviewers found

MH Tech Supplies UK

MH Tech Supplies UK ran a teardown and a benchmark sweep of the new Pro Micro against the older OptiPlex Micros. They flagged the rebrand to Dell Pro as the most visible change, noted that “previously Dell used to use a very crippled version of HDMI where screen resolution was capped at 1080p” and confirmed that “this time around, they bumped the max resolution to 4K 60 Hz.” That is the change owners of a 7000-series OptiPlex Micro will notice first at the desk.

The 14500T configuration ships with one PCIe Gen 4 M.2 slot and one Gen 3 slot rather than two Gen 4 slots, which they called out as Dell continuing to “cut corners.” They measured idle power around 12W and praised that, but criticized the cooling assembly for being noisier than what HP and Lenovo ship in equivalent micros. The Flex I/O port and the new side ventilation got positive marks, while the rear USB 2.0 ports and dated cable layout were called out as overdue for replacement.

Andrew Marc David

Andrew Marc David reviewed the previous-generation OptiPlex 7000 Micro, the immediate predecessor to the QCM1250, and most of what he found still applies to this chassis family. He stressed the appeal of the form factor for office and home users: “I really like how you can mount this behind the monitor out of the way freeing up your desktop.” He also confirmed the user-serviceable design: “what I really like about this micro computer is that everything is pretty much upgradeable, the SSD, the RAM, the Wi-Fi card.” On performance he was clear-eyed about the limits, warning that with Intel UHD graphics “this is not looking like it’s really meant to do any kind of graphics horsepower such as 4K video editing… certainly you’re not going to play AAA titles.”

His thermal testing held up well under load with no significant throttling, though he measured the fans reaching about 60dB during stress runs. MH Tech reported the same rising fan noise on the QCM1250 itself.

JessTechSpice

JessTechSpice reviewed the Pro Micro from a buyer’s angle. She described the chassis as “extremely slim, kind of makes me feel like it’s like the size of a CD display” and framed the target audience plainly: the Pro Micro is “built for professionals who need powerful desktops in places where space is extremely limited.” Her review walked through accessory mounting options (VESA bracket, under-desk, the optional upright stand) and the same Flex I/O modularity the technical reviewers highlighted, including the legacy Serial and VGA modules that still matter to industrial buyers.

The graphics are integrated only, so “this is not built for heavy gaming, 3D rendering, or anything like that.” And her review unit shipped without a power cable in the box, a reminder that Dell Pro Micro deployments often arrive as bulk enterprise pallets where accessories get sorted at the IT cart, not in the consumer carton.

Modular expansion praised, cooling criticized

The 4K 60Hz HDMI output and the Flex I/O modules are the clearest upgrades over the old OptiPlex Micros. The 14500T configuration carries three drawbacks against that: mixed PCIe generations across the two SSD slots, rear ports still on USB 2.0, and a cooling assembly MH Tech placed below HP and Lenovo’s micros for noise. None of the three reviews treats the integrated graphics as adequate for gaming or 3D work.

A safe business box that stops at Gigabit

Vendor support, warranty coverage, and a chassis that mounts behind a monitor and opens for service are what buyers come to this machine for. The 14-core i5-14500T holds up under the office stack that brings cheaper four-core mini PCs to their knees: Slack, Zoom, Teams, an IDE, twenty tabs, plus software development and 4K video timeline scrubbing on the side. The Flex I/O bay is worth budgeting for, especially the 90W USB-C module that turns the back of the box into a single-cable docking station.

Discrete graphics for gaming or GPU compute means stepping up to a MINISFORUM MS-02 Ultra or GMKtec EVO-T2 class machine. The Core Ultra 5 235T configuration adds an NPU, which Intel rates at 13 TOPS, and Intel’s newer Xe-based integrated graphics; Dell’s own store also sells Core Ultra 7 265T and i7-14700T options. Wired networking is the other ceiling, since the board stops at Gigabit RJ45 with no 2.5GbE or 10GbE path.

For a head-to-head against other ultra-compact business desktops, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart to weigh this box against HP, Lenovo, and the boutique alternatives.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions