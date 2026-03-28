MINISFORUM MS-02 Ultra
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The MINISFORUM MS-02 Ultra is a CES 2026 Innovation Award-winning mini workstation built on Intel’s Arrow Lake-HX processors with up to 24 cores. The 4.8-liter chassis carries a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for full-size low-profile GPUs, dual 25GbE SFP28 networking ports delivering 62.5 Gbps of total Ethernet bandwidth, and USB4 V2 ports running at 80 Gbps. It sells in three processor tiers (the Core Ultra 9 285HX, Core Ultra 9 275HX, and Core Ultra 5 235HX) for home lab and AI workloads that need workstation-class expandability without a tower on the desk. Memory tops out at 256GB of ECC DDR5, and the 350W power supply sits inside the case.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual 25GbE SFP28 ports with 62.5 Gbps total networking bandwidth
|Three times the volume of the MS-01, at 7.6 lbs
|PCIe 5.0 x16 slot supports low-profile dual-slot desktop GPUs
|CPU power throttled when a discrete GPU is installed
|Up to 256GB ECC DDR5 RAM via four SODIMM slots
|Fan noise reaches approximately 50dB under heavy load
|USB4 V2 ports with 80 Gbps throughput on the front panel
|25GbE SFP28 ports exclusive to the 285HX model
|Internal 350W SFX PSU eliminates bulky external power bricks
|No XMP memory support limits RAM overclocking
|Tool-less internal access with thumb screws and slide-out tray
|GPU, drives, and SFP28 optics all cost extra
Related Videos
MINISFORUM MS-02 Ultra Comparison Chart
7 configurations
|Configuration
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|OS
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 9 285HX
|Core Ultra 9 285HXCPU Mark 56,262
|32 GB
|1 TB SSD
|Windows 11 Pro
|$2,149.00
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Details
|192GB/2TB/Core Ultra 9 285HX
|Core Ultra 9 285HXCPU Mark 56,262
|192 GB
|2 TB SSD
|Windows 11 Pro
|$3,899.00
Details
|Barebone/Core Ultra 9 285HX
|Core Ultra 9 285HXCPU Mark 56,262
|None
|None
|No OS
|$1,449.00
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Details
|32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 9 275HX
|Core Ultra 9 275HXCPU Mark 55,679
|32 GB
|1 TB SSD
|Windows 11 Pro
|$1,549.00
Details
|Barebone/Core Ultra 9 275HX
|Core Ultra 9 275HXCPU Mark 55,679
|None
|None
|No OS
|$1,049.00
Details
|32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 5 235HX
|Core Ultra 5 235HXCPU Mark 40,539
|32 GB
|1 TB SSD
|Windows 11 Pro
|$1,499.00
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Details
|Barebone/Core Ultra 5 235HX
|Core Ultra 5 235HXCPU Mark 40,539
|None
|None
|No OS
|$749.00
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Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|GPU
|Integrated Intel Graphics
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|8.72 x 8.86 x 3.82 inches
(221.49 x 225.04 x 97.03 mm)
|Weight
|7.6 lbs (3.45 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.4
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|DP Alt Mode via 3 USB-C/USB4 ports (8K@60Hz)
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|4 USB 3, 3 USB-C (3 USB4)
2x USB4 V2 (80Gbps), 1x USB4 (40Gbps), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|No
|In the Box
|Main unit, HDMI cable, C13 power cable, M.2 heatsink, M.2 screws, paperwork. 25GbE NIC pre-installed (285HX).
|Expandability
|Up to 256GB DDR5 (4x SODIMM, ECC on 285HX). PCIe 5.0 x16 for low-profile GPUs, PCIe 4.0 x16 riser, PCIe 4.0 x4. 350W internal PSU with 8-pin GPU power.
See every Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core Ultra 5 235HX configuration in the chart
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Desktop parts inside a 7.6-pound box
The chassis measures 8.72 x 8.86 x 3.82 inches, nearly three times the volume of its predecessor, the MS-01. TechRadar’s Alastair Jennings noted that lifting it from the box immediately communicates its seriousness: at 3.45 kilograms (7.6 lbs), this is a dense piece of industrial-grade aluminum and steel. The front panel houses two USB4 V2 Type-C ports, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a combo audio jack, while the rear provides three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB4 Type-C port, a full-size HDMI output, and four Ethernet ports. A C13 power inlet with a toggle switch feeds the internal 350W SFX power supply, so there is no external power brick to clutter your desk. Thumb screws open the case without tools, and the chassis supports both horizontal and vertical orientations.
The top configuration runs the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX with 24 cores (8 Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores) and 24 threads, at a base clock of 2.8 GHz with boost speeds up to 5.5 GHz. Jakkuh’s review demonstrated that this processor outperforms the desktop Intel Core i9-14900KS in both single-threaded and multi-threaded PassMark benchmarks. Pushing the power limit to 160W caused noticeable throttling in sustained workloads, with jakkuh measuring approximately 50dB of fan noise under heavy load. The 275HX and 235HX variants drop to 24 and 14 cores respectively, and the Arrow Lake architecture means there is no hyperthreading on any model.
The flagship 285HX model ships with a pre-installed 25GbE NIC riser card carrying dual Intel E810 SFP28 ports, joined by a 10GbE Realtek RJ45 and a 2.5GbE Intel I226-LM RJ45 with vPro support. Storage on that model runs across four M.2 2280 NVMe slots, two on the motherboard and two on the NIC riser card, while the 275HX and 235HX builds have two M.2 slots. All three USB-C ports support DisplayPort Alt Mode for up to 8K@60Hz output, and the quad DDR5 SODIMM slots accept up to 256GB of RAM with ECC support on the Core Ultra 9 285HX.
Reviewer Insights
ETA PRIME on the three PCIe slots and the GPU power tradeoff
ETA PRIME called the MS-02 Ultra “Minis Forum’s most versatile mini PC” and focused extensively on its expansion capabilities and gaming performance with an installed low-profile GPU. He was impressed by the triple PCIe slot configuration, which includes a PCIe 5.0 x16, a PCIe 4.0 x16, and a PCIe 4.0 x4, noting that the system could be configured as an AI workstation with dedicated accelerator cards. The thermal performance exceeded his expectations, with triple internal fans keeping temperatures manageable even under gaming loads: “CPU and GPU temps are looking better than I thought… this little thing is drawing quite a lot of power, but since we’ve got that ventilation up top with those triple fans, it seems to keep itself nice and cool.”
He also noted that installing a discrete GPU causes the BIOS to reduce CPU power levels to stay within the 350W power supply budget. He tested gaming with a low-profile GPU and found that the 8GB VRAM limitation restricted 4K performance in modern titles, though 1080p and 1440p gaming were perfectly playable.
ServeTheHome: 62.5 Gbps of Ethernet across four ports
ServeTheHome described the MS-02 Ultra as “really built for expandability and customization to a degree that we really have never seen in the mini PC space.” Their review highlighted the PCIe lane routing, revealing that the physical x16 slot is bifurcated through a complex routing arrangement. They were particularly enthusiastic about the networking capabilities: “We have two 25 GB Ethernet ports, a 10 GB, and a 2 and 1/2 GB Ethernet port, giving us 62 1/2 GBs total of Ethernet performance. I mean, it’s crazy.”
In the video they praised the internal power supply design for eliminating bulky external bricks and noted the ECC memory support as a meaningful feature for home lab and professional users. “Having two extra slots where you can go and customize this, it just gives you so much flexibility that to me that’s like a total game changer in a mini PC.”
The written review identifies the two 80Gbps front ports as USB4 V2 ports driven by Intel’s JHL9580 (Barlow Ridge) Thunderbolt 5 controller, calling them “Thunderbolt 5 ports in all but name.” Minisforum does not advertise the system as Thunderbolt 5 capable, which the review reads as a sign the ports have not received official certification.
TechRadar: a GPU and networking gear to reach full potential
According to TechRadar, the MS-02 Ultra represents “the link between the Mini PC and the Desktop.” Their review praised the performance for its size and the feature set of the 285HX processor, while noting that reaching the system’s full potential requires significant additional investment in components like a discrete GPU and high-speed networking infrastructure. The slide-out internal chassis design earned particular praise for making component installation and upgrades straightforward.
Three half-height PCIe cards, in the ServeTheHome written review
ServeTheHome’s written review designated the MS-02 Ultra as “Intel’s new home lab king,” emphasizing its modular design that allows for significant customization. They highlighted the support for three vertical half-height PCIe expansion cards and the dual 25GbE SFP28 ports powered by Intel E810 controllers. The review noted that while the system is significantly larger than its predecessor at nearly three times the volume of the MS-01, the additional space is put to use for features the smaller box could not fit.
Customer Reviews
Across 3 ratings on Amazon, the MINISFORUM MS-02 Ultra averages 4.2 stars, an early and small sample. The distribution is split: most of those ratings sit at five stars while roughly a third land at three, and only one written review is available so far.
That single review, from a verified buyer named Kyle, praises the build and connectivity while flagging a limitation for anyone planning to run it as a virtualization host. Kyle wrote that “Construction quality is top notch and the port selection is great,” but added that “There is also a iommu quirk with this model cpu that causes challenges for virtualization and using this device as a hypervisor,” and reported that a 25-gigabit SFP/NVMe storage card “causes performance issues when connected, even when nothing is plugged/slotted in.” His summary, “The PC is great but componets are flawed,” is worth weighing if a mini-server build with heavy PCIe expansion is your goal. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
Match the build to the network you have
The PCIe 5.0 x16 slot takes a low-profile desktop GPU on the internal 350W supply, and the 285HX build is the only one that carries the dual 25GbE SFP28 ports, four M.2 slots, and ECC support for up to 256GB of DDR5. Home lab and AI development work that needs that networking or that memory ceiling starts at the 285HX and nowhere lower in the range. A machine this capable also makes a strong base for an offline AI survival computer.
The 275HX and 235HX builds fall back to a 10GbE and a 2.5GbE port with two M.2 slots, which covers a fast home network and stops well short of the SFP28 fabric. At 7.6 lbs the whole machine is heavier and larger than a typical mini PC, and the GPU, the NVMe drives, and the SFP28 optics are all separate purchases. Buyers who want compact size and simplicity are better served by the MS-01 or an AMD-based alternative.
The Mini PC Comparison Chart lines the MS-02 Ultra up against the MS-01 and other boxes with PCIe slots.
Frequently Asked Questions
What processors are available in the MINISFORUM MS-02 Ultra?
Three configurations are sold. The flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX features 24 cores (8P + 16E) and 24 threads with boost speeds up to 5.5 GHz. The mid-tier Core Ultra 9 275HX also has 24 cores and 24 threads but boosts to 5.4 GHz. The entry-level Core Ultra 5 235HX has 14 cores (6P + 8E) and 14 threads with boost to 5.1 GHz. All three use the Arrow Lake-HX architecture with a 55W base TDP and 160W maximum turbo power.
Can I upgrade the RAM in the MS-02 Ultra?
Yes. Four DDR5 SODIMM slots take a maximum of 256GB, and the Core Ultra 9 285HX model supports ECC memory for error-correcting capability in server and workstation applications. RAM runs in quad-channel DDR5-5600 configuration, though XMP overclocking profiles are not supported.
What ports does the MS-02 Ultra have?
The front panel provides two USB4 V2 Type-C ports (80 Gbps each with DisplayPort Alt Mode), one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps), and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The rear offers one USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps with DP Alt Mode), three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, one full-size HDMI, and four Ethernet ports. On the 285HX model, those Ethernet ports are: two 25GbE SFP28, one 10GbE RJ45, and one 2.5GbE RJ45. The 275HX and 235HX models include only the 10GbE and 2.5GbE RJ45 ports.
What’s included in the box with the MS-02 Ultra?
The box holds the main unit, an HDMI cable, a C13 power cable (no external power brick, since the 350W SFX PSU is internal), M.2 heatsinks, mounting screws, and a user manual. The 285HX model also includes the pre-installed 25GbE SFP28 NIC riser card with dual Intel E810 controllers and two additional M.2 slots.
Can I install a dedicated GPU in the MS-02 Ultra?
The PCIe 5.0 x16 slot supports low-profile, dual-slot desktop graphics cards, and the internal 350W power supply includes an 8-pin PCIe power connector for GPU power delivery. Installing a dedicated GPU causes the BIOS to reduce CPU power levels to stay within the power budget. Cards like the NVIDIA RTX 4060 LP are compatible, though GPU options are limited to low-profile form factors only.
What makes the MS-02 Ultra different from the MS-01?
The MS-02 Ultra is nearly three times the volume of the MS-01, and uses that extra space for several upgrades: support for up to 256GB DDR5 RAM (vs. 96GB on the MS-01), dual 25GbE SFP28 ports (vs. dual 10GbE SFP+ on the MS-01), a full PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for desktop GPUs (vs. PCIe x16 at 8x speeds on the MS-01), USB4 V2 ports at 80 Gbps (vs. USB4/Thunderbolt at 40 Gbps), and an internal power supply (vs. external 180W brick). The MS-02 Ultra uses Intel Arrow Lake-HX processors while the MS-01 uses Raptor Lake-H.
Is the MS-02 Ultra good for virtualization and home labs?
Up to 256GB of ECC DDR5 RAM, 24 CPU cores, four M.2 NVMe slots, and dual 25GbE networking let it run multiple virtual machines with high-speed storage and network throughput, and ECC support on the 285HX model adds data integrity for server workloads. ServeTheHome described it as “Intel’s new home lab king” in their review. One verified buyer, though, reported an IOMMU quirk on this CPU that complicates hypervisor use, so check your platform before committing.