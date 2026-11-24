Bottom line Project NOMAD is a free server that puts offline Wikipedia, street maps, and Khan Academy lessons on a small Linux box. Every phone, tablet, and laptop in the house opens it in a browser. A cheap N100 or N150 mini PC with a 500GB drive runs the library well. Its optional AI assistant needs a faster Ryzen box. Recommendation The Beelink Mini S13 is our pick for the library alone. The Beelink SER8 suits readers who also want a responsive AI assistant.

Project NOMAD is a free, open-source server for offline knowledge, started in 2025 by Chris Sherwood of Crosstalk Solutions, and it had passed 43,000 stars on GitHub by mid-November 2026. It bundles offline Wikipedia through Kiwix, Khan Academy courses through Kolibri, OpenStreetMap street maps, and an optional local AI chat into one Docker-based install. Everything lives on a box you own, and once the downloads finish, the library keeps working without the internet.

Project NOMAD runs as a server, which suits a small, always-on mini PC. It sits on one computer, and every phone, tablet, and laptop on your home network opens it in a browser. Commercial offline boxes like PrepperDisk and Doom Box sell a similar idea, mostly built on Raspberry Pi hardware. Project NOMAD runs on a regular x86 PC that you pick, the software is free under the Apache 2.0 license, and you can add a faster machine later if you want the AI part.

The steps below install it on a small N100 mini PC, set up Wikipedia and maps, and import one Khan Academy topic.

What you need

Project NOMAD installs on Debian-based Linux on an x86 PC. The README recommends Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and also supports Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Debian 12. The project’s install page lists Raspberry Pi and other ARM boards, virtual machines, and macOS as unsupported, so plan on a real PC with Linux installed directly on it. The README’s minimum is a 2 GHz dual-core processor and 4GB of RAM, and the whole stack without AI runs in under 1GB of memory. You need internet only for the install and the downloads.

Our box is the GMKtec NucBox G2, an Intel N100 mini PC with 12GB of memory, with Ubuntu 26.04 on a 500GB USB SSD. On a box this size the drive decides how much fits, far more than the processor does. The library, the maps, and the courses are file serving, so an N100 handles them without strain. The only part that feels the slow chip is the AI assistant, which we left off.

Installing Project NOMAD

The install is one line from the project’s README, typed into a terminal on the box:

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install -y curl && curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Crosstalk-Solutions/project-nomad/refs/heads/main/install/install_nomad.sh -o install_nomad.sh && sudo bash install_nomad.sh

The install script runs with administrator rights, so read it first, or have an AI tool check it before you run it. The command saves the script as install_nomad.sh in your home folder before it runs it, which makes that easy. The script checks that it is on a Debian-based x86_64 system, then shows a green Project NOMAD banner and asks two questions: whether to continue, and whether you accept the license agreement and terms of use. Answer y to both.

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The script then installs Docker, which runs each part of Project NOMAD in its own container, and downloads and starts those parts. On our N100 box the whole install took about four minutes, most of it Docker and the image downloads. When it finishes, the last lines give two addresses for the Command Center, the web page where you manage everything: http://localhost:8080 for the box itself, and the box’s network address on port 8080 for every other device in the house. The project also ships helper scripts in /opt/project-nomad to start, stop, and update it, and an uninstall script in the repo.

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Choosing apps and content in Easy Setup

Open Firefox on the box and go to localhost:8080 . A fresh install shows tiles for Maps, Easy Setup, and Supply Depot, a catalog of extra apps such as a PDF toolkit, a file browser, and CyberChef. Easy Setup is a wizard that installs the main apps and their content in one pass, in five steps: Apps, Maps, Content, Creator Packs, and Review.

On the Apps step, tick the Information Library, powered by Kiwix, for offline Wikipedia and medical references, and the Education Platform, powered by Kolibri, for video courses and exercises. The third card is the AI Assistant, a local chat powered by Ollama. On an N100 it would run on the processor alone, which is slow, so we left it unticked. You can add it later from the same wizard.

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The Maps step offers the same US regions as the Maps Manager, and we skipped it here to download maps later. The Content step is where the disk space goes. Wikipedia comes in six choices, from none at all to the full encyclopedia with images at 121.1GB. In between are Quick Reference at 331MB, Popular Articles at 2.2GB, Complete Wikipedia (Compact) at 12.2GB, and Complete Wikipedia without images at 51.5GB.

We picked Compact. It holds the opening section of every article and no images, so an article opens with its summary and info box, and the info box shows captions where the pictures would be. For looking things up that is usually enough, and it leaves most of a small drive free. The Storage bar at the top of every step shows what each pick adds and what stays free, so you can check your choices before anything downloads.

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Further down are extra collections for later, each in tiers: Medicine from 315MB to 6.6GB, Survival and Preparedness from 2.3GB to 14.5GB, Education and Reference from 3.3GB to 45.4GB, plus DIY and repair, agriculture, and computing. Creator Packs adds video bundles from Crosstalk Solutions and others, which we skipped. The Review step lists your apps and content, and Complete Setup starts the work. An activity log shows Kiwix and Kolibri being installed, and the Wikipedia file appears under Active Downloads.

The download runs on the box, not in the browser, so you can close the tab while the large file comes down. Our compact Wikipedia came down at about 5 to 6MB per second, which works out to roughly 40 minutes for the 12GB file.

Opening it from other devices

Any device on your home network can open the Command Center. Type the box’s network address with port 8080 into a browser on a phone or laptop, and you get the same page you see on the box. After Easy Setup, the home page has tiles for the Information Library and the Education Platform next to Maps, and each tile opens its app on its own port: Kiwix on 8090 and Kolibri on 8310. If you want the address to stay the same, give the box a fixed address in your router’s DHCP settings.

Project NOMAD has no login. Anyone on your network can open every page, the settings included, and the README says plainly that it is not designed to be exposed to the internet. Keep it on your home network and never forward its ports through your router. Firefox also marks the page Not Secure, because the connection is plain HTTP and isn’t encrypted. If other people share your network and you want the settings locked, the project’s install guide describes putting Caddy in front of it with a username and password.

Downloading offline maps

Maps download by region, and the Maps tile shows a low-detail world view with no street detail until a region is stored. Manage Map Regions opens the Maps Manager, with nine curated regions of the United States. For other places you can choose countries, or download the whole world at about 130GB. There is no button for a single US state: a state comes as part of its region.

We picked East North Central, which covers Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin in about 2GB. After you confirm, the five state map files appear under Stored Map Files. Ours downloaded in under a minute, and each state file was between about 260MB and 450MB.

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Back on the map, zoom from the Midwest down to a city. In Indianapolis, the street names, parks, and the White River are all there, served from the box. The map has no search by place name, only a box for coordinates, so you find a place by zooming in or by typing its latitude and longitude.

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Reading Wikipedia in Kiwix

Wikipedia lives in the Information Library. Its tile opens Kiwix, a reader for offline copies of websites, in a new tab. Pick the Wikipedia book, and the landing page shows over seven million articles in English. As you type in the search field, matching titles appear, and an article opens with its opening section and info box. Kiwix stores each collection as a single ZIM file, and the extra collections from Easy Setup, such as medical references, Project Gutenberg books, and iFixit repair guides, show up as more books on the same page.

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To check what works without the internet, we turned off the box’s wired network in Ubuntu’s quick settings. The network address goes away with it, so use localhost , the address the box has for itself: the library is at http://localhost:8090 and the maps at http://localhost:8080/maps . The Indianapolis article loaded again, and so did the street map, all from files on the box.

Adding Khan Academy lessons in Kolibri

Courses live in the Education Platform. Its tile opens Kolibri, a learning app with video lessons and exercises. The first time Kolibri opens, it asks how you’ll use it (on your own, for homeschooling and personal use, or for group learning) and has you create a super admin account. Project NOMAD only installs Kolibri: the courses come in as channels from Kolibri Studio, an online library, so the network needs to be on for this part.

In Kolibri, open Device, then Channels, then Import, and pick Kolibri Studio as the source. Search for Khan Academy and pick the channel for the English US curriculum. The whole channel holds 27,701 resources at 66GB, so choose one topic instead with Select Resources. Under Math and then Early math, the Counting topic comes to 24 resources and 27MB. Import copies them to the box, and the task list confirms when the import finished, which took us under 30 seconds.

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In Learn, the Khan Academy channel now shows in the Library, with the Counting topic inside. The lesson “Counting with small numbers” plays from the box, with its sound and captions. Kolibri also tracks each learner’s progress, which helps when you teach at home. Add more topics the same way as your drive allows.

The AI Assistant and the hardware it needs

The AI Assistant installs Ollama and a chat page inside the Command Center, and Easy Setup suggests models to download. The README puts the full install with AI at about 25GB and calls 8GB of RAM workable for a small model and 16GB comfortable. Recent versions add a knowledge base that lets the chat answer from your own documents.

On Project NOMAD’s community benchmark, which runs an 8-billion-parameter model, N100 boxes manage about 4 to 5 tokens per second, which is slow enough that you wait on every answer. Mini PCs with AMD’s Radeon 780M graphics score roughly 8 to 19 tokens per second on the same test, and the installer now sets up AMD graphics acceleration for those chips. Intel’s integrated graphics are not supported for acceleration, so an Intel N-series box runs the AI on its processor alone. A discrete NVIDIA card is detected and set up automatically and is much faster again, but most mini PCs have no slot for one.

So the hardware choice comes down to whether you want the AI part.

For the library, maps, and courses

For everything but the AI, a cheap N-series mini PC is enough, and the money is better spent on a bigger drive.

Budget Pick Beelink Mini S13 MSRP $400.00 Amazon price Loading price... 16GB RAM 512GB Processor: Intel Processor N150 Dimensions: 4.52" x 4.01" x 1.54" Display Outputs: 2x HDMI Pros + $400 list price

+ 16GB RAM

+ 512GB SSD plus a second M.2 slot

+ about 7W at idle Cons - Intel N150 is slow for local AI

- Gigabit Ethernet only

- no USB-C

- 16GB RAM ceiling The Beelink Mini S13 is a new N150 box in the same class as the N100 GMKtec, with more memory. It serves Wikipedia, maps, and Kolibri lessons without strain, and its second M.2 slot gives a growing library a drive of its own. Leave the AI Assistant off on this one. View Full Specs & Details

For the AI Assistant

If you want the AI Assistant to answer at a pace you can chat with, step up to a Ryzen 7 box with Radeon 780M graphics. The project’s hardware page recommends that class of chip, with 32GB of memory and a 1TB drive, and the README calls 16GB comfortable for a small model. A box like this handles every other part of Project NOMAD with plenty of room. For more on running models at home, our guide to Strix Halo mini PCs for local LLM inference covers machines with up to 128GB of shared memory, which is more than Project NOMAD needs.

AI Capable Beelink SER8 MSRP $799.00 Amazon price Loading price... 24GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x2 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Dimensions: 5.31" x 5.31" x 1.76" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with Radeon 780M graphics

+ 24GB RAM

+ 1TB SSD

+ quiet under load Cons - $799 list price is a lot for a library box

- no VESA mount The Beelink SER8 matches the Ryzen 7 and Radeon 780M hardware in Project NOMAD's recommended tier. The installer can set up AMD graphics acceleration on it, and the 1TB drive has room for the full Wikipedia with images alongside a Khan Academy channel and AI models. View Full Specs & Details

Buying a mini PC with memory already installed is often cheaper than building one while memory prices stay high, and it skips the parts hunt.

The off-grid angle

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Off-grid operation is where mini PCs have an advantage over desktop builds. A typical mini PC draws 15 to 65W depending on load. Serving library pages keeps it near the bottom of that range, and an N-series box sits lower still. A 200W solar panel paired with a 500Wh portable power station can keep a budget mini PC running through the day and several hours of darkness.

For off-grid use, connect a WiFi router or access point to the Project NOMAD machine, and any phone, tablet, or laptop on that network reaches the library, maps, and lessons through a browser. Readers need no app, and no data leaves the local network.

Project NOMAD still needs someone in the household who is comfortable enough with Linux to handle the setup and occasional maintenance. The installer does the setup work, but you’re still running a Linux server. Troubleshooting a container that won’t start or running an update takes some terminal comfort. If you’re new to Linux, our guide to running Linux on mini PCs covers the fundamentals of getting started.

When Project NOMAD makes sense, and when it doesn’t

Rural homes with spotty broadband, emergency preparedness kits, RVs and boats, field research stations, and classrooms where you want controlled content all need information that is there when the connection isn’t. For everyday use where connectivity is not the constraint, it is worth weighing when local hardware earns its keep against a hosted AI service that runs far larger models. Our look at the self-hosting renaissance covers why more people run their own services at home, and Project NOMAD is built to work with no connection at all.

Where it makes less sense is as a replacement for a general-purpose home server. If you have reliable internet and want to self-host services like Immich, Jellyfin, or Home Assistant, a standard Docker setup on the same hardware lets you run those and anything else you choose. Project NOMAD packages specific offline content into one system with a clear interface. If you already build your own Docker stacks, you could put most of it together by hand, but Easy Setup, the size estimates, and the Maps Manager save that work. The community has started extending it too: a homelab edition fork adds NAS integration and system monitoring.

If you want an offline library for the house and can paste a command into a terminal, start with a small N-series mini PC and the biggest drive you can afford, and leave the AI Assistant off. Move up to a Ryzen box only if local AI chat matters to you.

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