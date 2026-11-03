Intel Core Ultra 5 125U Mini PCs: 4 Models Compared
- Models
- 4
- 9 configurations
- List prices
- $303.00 to $969.99
- Ports
-
2.5 GbE: 4 models
USB4 or Thunderbolt: 4 models
OCuLink: 1 model
- Data last updated
- November 3, 2026
Every Intel Core Ultra 5 125U configuration
9 configurations across 4 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart, where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.
|Model
|List price
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|Model page
|GEEKOM Mini IT12
|$729.00
|16 GB
|512 GB
|4.4
|Specs and prices
|GMKtec NucBox K15
|$719.99
|32 GB
|1 TB
|4.8
|Specs and prices
|MINISFORUM M1 Lite
|$607.00
|16 GB
|512 GB
|4.4
|Specs and prices
|GMKtec NucBox K15
|$670.00
|32 GB
|512 GB
|4.8
|Specs and prices
|GEEKOM IT12 MAX
|$650.00
|16 GB
|500 GB
|4.4
|Specs and prices
|GMKtec NucBox K15
|$969.99
|48 GB
|1 TB
|4.9
|Specs and prices
|GMKtec NucBox K15
|$599.99
|16 GB
|1 TB
|4.4
|Specs and prices
|MINISFORUM M1 Lite
|$303.00
|—
|—
|4.4
|Specs and prices
|MINISFORUM M1 Lite
|$839.00
|32 GB
|1 TB
|4.8
|Specs and prices
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Intel
- Cores
- 12 cores
- Threads
- 14
- Speed
- 1.30 GHz up to 4.30 GHz
- CPU Mark
- 16,650
The Intel Core Ultra 5 125U is a 12-core, 14-thread Intel processor with clock speeds ranging from 1.30 GHz to 4.30 GHz.
With a CPU Mark score of 16,650, the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U offers strong performance for a Mini PC processor. It handles productivity workloads, light content creation, and multi-monitor setups comfortably, making it a capable desktop replacement.
Compare the 4 current models in the table above.