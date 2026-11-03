9 configurations across 4 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

Speed 1.30 GHz up to 4.30 GHz

The Intel Core Ultra 5 125U is a 12-core, 14-thread Intel processor with clock speeds ranging from 1.30 GHz to 4.30 GHz.

With a CPU Mark score of 16,650, the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U offers strong performance for a Mini PC processor. It handles productivity workloads, light content creation, and multi-monitor setups comfortably, making it a capable desktop replacement.

Compare the 4 current models in the table above.