MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255
Updated on
The MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255 is a small performance mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen 7 255 (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz) with Radeon 780M graphics. It measures about 5 by 5 by 2 inches and weighs about 1.5 pounds. One 40Gbps USB4 port and an included M.2 to OCuLink adapter cover external-GPU expansion. MINISFORUM also sells the AI X1-255, a different machine with the same Ryzen 7 255 plus WiFi 7, two USB4 ports, and built-in speakers, and the AI X1 Pro (Ryzen AI 9 HX 370) is a third, higher-end model.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 CPU scored 12,579 in Geekbench 6 multi-core in ETA PRIME’s test
|Five USB ports, two of them USB 2.0, so a hub is likely
|Radeon 780M held a steady 60 FPS in Fallout 4 at 1080p high
|OCuLink adapter uses one of only two M.2 slots
|USB4 port takes 65 to 100W power in, so one cable to a suitable monitor runs it
|Only one USB4 port
|Included M.2 to OCuLink adapter for an external GPU
|Plastic chassis and no built-in speaker
|Two SO-DIMM slots take up to 128GB of DDR5-5600
|No NPU for AI acceleration
|CPU peaked at 78C in performance mode in ETA PRIME’s testing
|WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 rather than WiFi 7
Related Videos
MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255 Comparison Chart
5 configurations
|Configuration
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|32GB/512GB
|32 GB
|512 GB
|5.6
|$839.00
Details
|32GB/1TB
|32 GB
|1 TB
|5.6
|$929.00
Details
|64GB/1TB
|64 GB
|1 TB
|5.7
|$739.00
Details
|Barebone
|None
|None
|5.2
|$389.00
Loading...
Details
|16GB/512GB
|16 GB
|512 GB
|5.2
|$590.00
Loading...
Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|CPU Mark
|28,290
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 7 H 255
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 780M
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.12 x 4.96 x 1.86 inches
(130.05 x 125.98 x 47.24 mm)
|Weight
|1.48 lbs (0.67 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)
1x USB4 (40Gbps, 65 to 100W PD in), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB-A 2.0
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|Via included M.2 adapter (PCIe 4.0 x4, uses one M.2 slot)
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, 19V 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mounting bracket with screws, M.2 to OCuLink adapter, user manual
|Expandability
|RAM upgradable to 128GB via 2x DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots, storage expandable via 2x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slots (up to 8TB total), OCuLink support for external GPU via included adapter
See every AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 configuration in the chart
Related Mini PCs
- ACEMAGIC Retro X3
- GMKtec K12
- Beelink SER9 PRO+
- ACEMAGICIAN S3A H 255
- MINISFORUM AI X1-255
- Beelink SER9 Max
USB4, OCuLink, and a 128GB memory ceiling
The front panel houses two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports running at 10Gbps, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a power button. Around back sit two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, the single USB4 port, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, the barrel power jack, and a cutout for the OCuLink connector. The low USB-A count, with two of the four ports at USB 2.0 speed, means most desks will want a hub within reach.
The AMD Ryzen 7 255 is a refresh of the Ryzen 7 8745HS, built on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads that boost up to 4.9GHz. ETA PRIME measured 2,576 single-core and 12,579 multi-core in Geekbench 6, and Family Pop TV got 2,434 and 12,411. The integrated Radeon 780M is strong for the class: ETA PRIME ran Fallout 4 at a steady 60 FPS at 1080p high and saw about an 82 FPS average in Forza Horizon 5 at 1080p high, though newer AAA games need upscaling, lower settings, or an external GPU.
The USB4 port runs at 40Gbps, carries video, and accepts 65 to 100W of power, so the machine can run from a USB-C monitor or charger instead of its barrel-jack adapter. MINISFORUM also includes an M.2 to OCuLink adapter in the box for connecting an external GPU enclosure. Memory tops out at 128GB of DDR5-5600 across two SO-DIMM slots, and two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots take the storage, though the OCuLink adapter claims one of them. WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 handle wireless connectivity, with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet available for wired connections.
Reviewer benchmarks, thermals, and the eGPU path
ETA PRIME’s Perspective
ETA PRIME sees significant potential in the X1 Lite-255, suggesting that “this little mini PC could turn out to be the best budget mini PC of 2026 given the specs that this thing’s rocking, price, and overall IO.” His testing covers the system’s power delivery, noting it can sustain 64-70W TDP in performance mode. His thermal testing showed an average gaming temperature of 66°C and a maximum CPU temperature of 78°C, and the machine stayed quiet under load. At the wall it drew 8W at idle and about 71W on average while gaming at 1080p. He highlights the USB4 port’s single-cable operation with compatible monitors, explaining that “all you need is a single cable with the correct monitor to get this thing up and running; your monitor is going to send power to the unit and in turn it’s going to send that video signal right back to the monitor.” He praises the included OCuLink adapter and notes that without it, “you can do up to 8 TB of storage in the X1 Lite.” However, he cautions that the price “does jump up significantly going up to 32 gigs of RAM and 1 TB of storage,” making the barebones option attractive for users who already have components on hand.
Family Pop TV
Family Pop TV framed the X1 Lite-255 as a cost-focused take on the Pro line, with a plastic chassis that “doesn’t feel premium” and no built-in speaker, and the budget redirected to performance and expandability. The Ryzen 7 with Radeon 780M handled office work and light gaming but struggled around 30 FPS in busy scenes of Star Wars Outlaws at minimum settings. With an RTX 5080 in MINISFORUM’s DEG2 dock, the Geekbench OpenCL score went from about 31,000 to over 215,000, and Star Wars Outlaws ran smoothly. The reviewer found the cooling quiet even under load.
A small Ryzen box that grows with an external GPU
The MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255 puts an 8-core Ryzen 7 255 and a Radeon 780M (capable for 1080p gaming at modest settings) in a 5-inch box, and the included OCuLink adapter gives it an external-GPU upgrade path. The 128GB RAM ceiling and two M.2 slots leave room for more memory and storage later. It suits a small desk that may one day need a discrete GPU.
It has a single USB4 port and five USB ports in total (a hub helps), the chassis is plastic, and the Ryzen 7 255 has no NPU, so it is a poor fit for on-device AI work. If local AI is your goal, running large language models locally is far better served by Strix Halo systems with 128GB of unified memory. To compare this against other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OCuLink and why does it matter on the X1 Lite-255?
OCuLink (Optical-Copper Link) is a PCIe connection standard that provides 64Gbps of bandwidth over PCIe 4.0 x4, more than USB4’s 40Gbps. The included M.2 to OCuLink adapter fits one of the two M.2 slots and lets you connect an external GPU enclosure, at the cost of that storage slot.
Can the X1 Lite-255 handle gaming?
Yes, at modest settings. The integrated Radeon 780M ran Fallout 4 at a steady 60 FPS at 1080p high in ETA PRIME’s testing, while Star Wars Outlaws struggled around 30 FPS at minimum settings for Family Pop TV. For more demanding games, the included OCuLink adapter lets you connect an external GPU.
How much memory can it take?
Up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 across two SO-DIMM slots. Pre-configured units ship with 16GB, 32GB or 64GB, and the bottom panel comes off to reach the slots. That ceiling leaves room for virtual machines and large working sets.
How loud is it under load?
The X1 Lite-255 uses a fan with phase-change thermal material on the CPU. MINISFORUM rates it below 35dB in everyday use, measured in its own lab. ETA PRIME found it quiet even in performance mode, and Family Pop TV reported no annoying fan noise under load.
What displays can I connect?
The X1 Lite-255 can drive up to three displays at once: HDMI 2.1 FRL (up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@120Hz), DisplayPort 1.4 (up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@144Hz), and the USB4 port (up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@144Hz). MINISFORUM rates a single display at up to 8K and three displays at up to 4K.
Does the X1 Lite-255 have WiFi 7?
What comes in the box?
The box holds the mini PC, a 19V 120W power adapter, an HDMI cable, a VESA mounting bracket with screws, an M.2 to OCuLink adapter, and a user manual. The VESA mount and the OCuLink adapter are both accessories you would otherwise buy separately.