MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255

Updated on November 19, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/512GB Add

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The MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255 is a small performance mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen 7 255 (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz) with Radeon 780M graphics. It measures about 5 by 5 by 2 inches and weighs about 1.5 pounds. One 40Gbps USB4 port and an included M.2 to OCuLink adapter cover external-GPU expansion. MINISFORUM also sells the AI X1-255, a different machine with the same Ryzen 7 255 plus WiFi 7, two USB4 ports, and built-in speakers, and the AI X1 Pro (Ryzen AI 9 HX 370) is a third, higher-end model.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 CPU scored 12,579 in Geekbench 6 multi-core in ETA PRIME’s test Five USB ports, two of them USB 2.0, so a hub is likely Radeon 780M held a steady 60 FPS in Fallout 4 at 1080p high OCuLink adapter uses one of only two M.2 slots USB4 port takes 65 to 100W power in, so one cable to a suitable monitor runs it Only one USB4 port Included M.2 to OCuLink adapter for an external GPU Plastic chassis and no built-in speaker Two SO-DIMM slots take up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 No NPU for AI acceleration CPU peaked at 78C in performance mode in ETA PRIME’s testing WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 rather than WiFi 7

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MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255 Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/512GB 32 GB 512 GB 5.6 $839.00 Details Performance Rating 5.6 RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/1TB 32 GB 1 TB 5.6 $929.00 Details Performance Rating 5.6 RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 64GB/1TB 64 GB 1 TB 5.7 $739.00 Details Performance Rating 5.7 RAM 64 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Barebone None None 5.2 $389.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.2 RAM None included Internal Storage None included 16GB/512GB 16 GB 512 GB 5.2 $590.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.2 RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 28,290 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.12 x 4.96 x 1.86 inches

(130.05 x 125.98 x 47.24 mm) Weight 1.48 lbs (0.67 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)

1x USB4 (40Gbps, 65 to 100W PD in), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB-A 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink Via included M.2 adapter (PCIe 4.0 x4, uses one M.2 slot) Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 19V 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mounting bracket with screws, M.2 to OCuLink adapter, user manual Expandability RAM upgradable to 128GB via 2x DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots, storage expandable via 2x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slots (up to 8TB total), OCuLink support for external GPU via included adapter

See every AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 configuration in the chart

USB4, OCuLink, and a 128GB memory ceiling

The front panel houses two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports running at 10Gbps, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a power button. Around back sit two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, the single USB4 port, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, the barrel power jack, and a cutout for the OCuLink connector. The low USB-A count, with two of the four ports at USB 2.0 speed, means most desks will want a hub within reach.

The AMD Ryzen 7 255 is a refresh of the Ryzen 7 8745HS, built on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads that boost up to 4.9GHz. ETA PRIME measured 2,576 single-core and 12,579 multi-core in Geekbench 6, and Family Pop TV got 2,434 and 12,411. The integrated Radeon 780M is strong for the class: ETA PRIME ran Fallout 4 at a steady 60 FPS at 1080p high and saw about an 82 FPS average in Forza Horizon 5 at 1080p high, though newer AAA games need upscaling, lower settings, or an external GPU.

The USB4 port runs at 40Gbps, carries video, and accepts 65 to 100W of power, so the machine can run from a USB-C monitor or charger instead of its barrel-jack adapter. MINISFORUM also includes an M.2 to OCuLink adapter in the box for connecting an external GPU enclosure. Memory tops out at 128GB of DDR5-5600 across two SO-DIMM slots, and two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots take the storage, though the OCuLink adapter claims one of them. WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 handle wireless connectivity, with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet available for wired connections.

Reviewer benchmarks, thermals, and the eGPU path

ETA PRIME’s Perspective

ETA PRIME sees significant potential in the X1 Lite-255, suggesting that “this little mini PC could turn out to be the best budget mini PC of 2026 given the specs that this thing’s rocking, price, and overall IO.” His testing covers the system’s power delivery, noting it can sustain 64-70W TDP in performance mode. His thermal testing showed an average gaming temperature of 66°C and a maximum CPU temperature of 78°C, and the machine stayed quiet under load. At the wall it drew 8W at idle and about 71W on average while gaming at 1080p. He highlights the USB4 port’s single-cable operation with compatible monitors, explaining that “all you need is a single cable with the correct monitor to get this thing up and running; your monitor is going to send power to the unit and in turn it’s going to send that video signal right back to the monitor.” He praises the included OCuLink adapter and notes that without it, “you can do up to 8 TB of storage in the X1 Lite.” However, he cautions that the price “does jump up significantly going up to 32 gigs of RAM and 1 TB of storage,” making the barebones option attractive for users who already have components on hand.

Family Pop TV

Family Pop TV framed the X1 Lite-255 as a cost-focused take on the Pro line, with a plastic chassis that “doesn’t feel premium” and no built-in speaker, and the budget redirected to performance and expandability. The Ryzen 7 with Radeon 780M handled office work and light gaming but struggled around 30 FPS in busy scenes of Star Wars Outlaws at minimum settings. With an RTX 5080 in MINISFORUM’s DEG2 dock, the Geekbench OpenCL score went from about 31,000 to over 215,000, and Star Wars Outlaws ran smoothly. The reviewer found the cooling quiet even under load.

A small Ryzen box that grows with an external GPU

The MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255 puts an 8-core Ryzen 7 255 and a Radeon 780M (capable for 1080p gaming at modest settings) in a 5-inch box, and the included OCuLink adapter gives it an external-GPU upgrade path. The 128GB RAM ceiling and two M.2 slots leave room for more memory and storage later. It suits a small desk that may one day need a discrete GPU.

It has a single USB4 port and five USB ports in total (a hub helps), the chassis is plastic, and the Ryzen 7 255 has no NPU, so it is a poor fit for on-device AI work. If local AI is your goal, running large language models locally is far better served by Strix Halo systems with 128GB of unified memory. To compare this against other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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