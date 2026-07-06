MINISFORUM AI X1-255

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB Add

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The MINISFORUM AI X1-255 is a compact desktop replacement built around AMD’s 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 255 with Radeon 780M graphics, wrapped in an aluminum chassis that measures roughly five inches square. It leans on current connectivity: WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB4 ports, and a rear OCuLink port that opens the door to an external GPU. That port array can drive up to four displays through HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and the two USB4 connectors, while both the DDR5 memory and the pair of M.2 slots stay user-serviceable. Built-in dual speakers and dual microphones make it usable straight out of the box without extra peripherals. MINISFORUM also sells a similar-sounding X1 Lite-255 (WiFi 6E, no built-in speakers) and a higher-end Zen 5 AI X1 Pro, so it pays to confirm the exact model before buying.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons 8-core Zen 4 Ryzen 7 255 with Radeon 780M handles multitasking and 1080p gaming The “AI” name oversells it: the Ryzen 7 255 is a rebadged 2024 Hawk Point chip with no NPU WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 bring current wireless standards The included OCuLink adapter fills the second M.2 slot, so an eGPU costs a storage slot Two USB4 (40Gbps) ports plus a rear OCuLink for external-GPU expansion Single 2.5GbE LAN, where the AI X1 Pro offers dual ports Drives up to four displays via HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, and dual USB4 Bluetooth range is weak, dropping past a few meters in one reviewer’s test Quiet cooling that stays stable under sustained load The rear USB-A port runs at USB 2.0 speed, too slow for external storage User-upgradeable: 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM (up to 64GB) and 2x M.2 PCIe 4.0 Radeon 780M is capable but aging, and no substitute for a discrete GPU in demanding games

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MINISFORUM AI X1-255 Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB 16 GB 512 GB SSD 5.2 $695.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.2 RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 32GB/512GB 32 GB 512 GB SSD 5.6 $869.00 Details Performance Rating 5.6 RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 32GB/1TB 32 GB 1 TB SSD 5.6 $949.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.6 RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Barebone None None 5.2 $359.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.2 RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage None included; NVMe SSD 64GB/1TB 64 GB 1 TB SSD 5.7 $1,359.00 Details Performance Rating 5.7 RAM 64 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 28,290 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 4.96 x 2.05 inches

(128.02 x 125.98 x 52.07 mm) Weight 1.32 lbs (0.6 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 2.0, up to 8K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 (40Gbps, DP Alt/PD), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB-A 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4 for eGPU, via included M.2 adapter Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket with screws, M.2 to OCuLink adapter, quick start guide Expandability Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 (2x SO-DIMM), 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD (up to 4TB each), OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4 for external GPU via included adapter in one M.2 slot

See every AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 configuration in the chart

Zen 4 cores and an OCuLink port that costs a storage slot

The AI X1-255 keeps a small footprint, measuring about 128 by 126 by 52 millimeters (roughly 5.04 by 4.96 by 2.05 inches) in an aluminum-alloy chassis with mesh venting along the sides. Two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports at 10Gbps, one USB4 Type-C port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, dual microphones, and a power button with an LED sit on the front, which is where most day-to-day cables land. The rear carries the DC barrel jack, a second USB4 port, a single 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet jack, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and the OCuLink connector. That rear panel covers what a desktop normally needs, though the lone USB 2.0 port suits a keyboard or mouse better than fast storage.

The Ryzen 7 255 is an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 part (AMD’s Hawk Point family, a rebadge of the Ryzen 7 8745HS) that boosts to 4.9GHz and configures up to a 65W TDP in this chassis. It lands around 28,700 on PassMark’s CPU benchmark, which is strong for productivity, video calls, and code compiles, though it sits a generation behind AMD’s Zen 5 Ryzen AI silicon and has no NPU, so the “AI” in the name promises more than it delivers for on-device AI work. MINISFORUM’s own materials put it near 15,600 in Cinebench R23 multi-core and 1,724 single-core; those are vendor figures, not measured ones. The integrated Radeon 780M (12 compute units) is the same class of graphics found across this generation of AMD mini PCs, capable at 1080p and low-to-medium settings without standing in for a dedicated GPU.

Two SO-DIMM slots take up to 64GB of DDR5-5600, and two M.2 2280 slots run PCIe 4.0 for up to 4TB each. The OCuLink connection (PCIe 4.0 x4) carries an external GPU with more bandwidth than USB4 or Thunderbolt can offer, and it is the path to serious gaming on this machine. MINISFORUM includes the M.2 to OCuLink adapter board in the box. You fit it in the second M.2 slot yourself, so an eGPU leaves you one drive slot. Our guide to mini PC eGPU connectors breaks down how much performance each port type preserves. Wireless is handled by WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, with a single 2.5GbE port for wired networking.

Reviewer Insights

NotebookCheck: temperature and noise held steady under continuous load

NotebookCheck frames the machine around its processor, writing that “the focus is on the new AMD Ryzen 7 255, which makes the AI X1 an exciting candidate for work environments, multimedia, and light gaming.” On sustained load, they wrote that “even under continuous load, the system remains surprisingly stable, both in terms of temperature and noise.” For daily work they found that “in everyday use, the AI X1 proves to be a responsive system that starts programs quickly and hardly breaks a sweat when using several applications in parallel.” They concluded that “with the AI X1, Minisforum delivers a versatile mini PC that packs modern technology into a small case and impresses above all with its efficiency, features, and practical performance.” The main limitation they flagged was the ceiling of integrated graphics, which do not reach the level of a dedicated GPU without external hardware.

Family Pop TV found Kingston internals and a Bluetooth link that fades past a few meters

Family Pop TV reviewed a 64GB/1TB configuration hands-on, with a teardown, thermal-camera readings, and noise measurements. On processor and graphics performance the reviewer said, “this thing punches above its weight… rendering in 4K is where the Radeon 780M really shows up.” With an external card attached over the OCuLink port, “with the eGPU connected via Oculink, Forza Horizon 5 is now flying at high setting, 138 to around 170 FPS. No drama, smooth and sharp.” Their measurements showed quiet, cool operation (exhaust temperatures peaking in the mid-40s Celsius, and noise around 32 decibels at idle rising to roughly 40 decibels under load) and identified name-brand internals like a Kingston NVMe SSD. The reviewer flagged the wireless range, noting that “Bluetooth range could use some gym time. Anything over 3m and your controller might start ghosting.”

Robtech measured a 92C peak and a large OCuLink gain over USB4

Robtech compared the AI X1 against MINISFORUM’s UM870 Slim, which uses the Ryzen 7 8745HS this chip is based on; the UM870 did better in multi-core Cinebench and Geekbench. On the Radeon 780M, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 averaged close to 60 FPS at 1080p on the basic preset with FSR off, and with an RTX 4070 Super attached, OCuLink ran well ahead of USB4. The unit drew about 7W at idle and around 100W at most, and the CPU hit as high as 92C in performance mode, so the reviewer preferred the balanced profile. Bluetooth range reached just over 3 meters, and the lid thermal pad for the RAM and SSD still had its protective plastic on from the factory. His summary: “I like its metal case, inclusion of an OCuLink port and dual USB4. It’s nice to see Wi-Fi 7 at this price point.”

Mr. Sujano ran PUBG above 90 FPS and wanted more USB ports

Mr. Sujano used the AI X1-255 for about a month and said “this thing has excelled for pretty much everything I’ve thrown at it.” PUBG ran between 90 and 110 FPS at 1080p on low settings, Street Fighter 6 and Fatal Fury held a stable 60 FPS, and temperatures sat between 60 and 70C during long gaming sessions. He added that “in my testing, it beat the pants off the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H” in integrated graphics. His complaints were the port count (“I’m a little bit disappointed to see a lack of USB ports on this device”), the barrel-jack power input instead of USB-C, and how little information exists about the Ryzen 7 255 for long-term support.

Hostbor scored it 7.8 out of 10 and measured OCuLink at 45% faster

Hostbor gave the AI X1 Ryzen 7 255 a 7.8 out of 10. In performance mode it recorded 1,728 single-core and 16,997 multi-core in Cinebench R23, and 2,584 and 12,967 in Geekbench 6. With an RTX 4070 Super, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 averaged 87 FPS over USB4 and 126 FPS over OCuLink, a 45% gain. The system measured 29 dBA at idle. Like Robtech, Hostbor found the factory had left the protective plastic on the thermal pads and suggests checking them when the unit arrives.

Buy it for the OCuLink expansion, skip it if you need an NPU

The 8-core Ryzen 7 255 covers office work, browsing, video calls, and light content creation, and the combination of WiFi 7, dual USB4, four-display output, and a rear OCuLink port gives this box more room to grow than its five-inch footprint suggests. The user-upgradeable DDR5 and dual PCIe 4.0 slots mean you can start small and add memory or storage later, and the built-in speakers make it usable the moment you plug in a display.

The Ryzen 7 255 is a rebadged 2024 Zen 4 chip, so buyers chasing the newest silicon or an on-device AI NPU should look at Zen 5 Ryzen AI systems instead. Using the OCuLink port for an external GPU costs one of the two M.2 storage slots, the machine has only a single 2.5GbE LAN port, and the Radeon 780M is capable but no longer the latest. If you want the same eGPU flexibility with a flagship processor, MINISFORUM’s AI X1 Pro steps up to the Zen 5 Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. To weigh this machine against other options, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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