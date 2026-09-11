Glorlin GT105

Updated on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Add

16GB/500GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS Add

16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS Add

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The Glorlin GT105 is a five-inch-square desktop built on AMD’s Zen 4 mobile silicon, sold in two CPU tiers: the Ryzen 7 8745HS and the Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS. Both are 8-core, 16-thread parts with Radeon 780M graphics, and PassMark’s CPU Mark separates them by about two percent, with the cheaper 8745HS scoring slightly higher. Only the PRO 8845HS carries AMD’s XDNA neural accelerator, which AMD rates at 16 TOPS; the 8745HS has no NPU. Everything else on the two tiers is the same chassis, the same ports and the same memory layout. The same machine is also sold as the Getorli GT105; Glorlin and Getorli are the same vendor, and the model number is the reliable identifier.

Two USB4 Type-C ports at 40Gbps, one on the front and one on the rear, sit alongside HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, so Glorlin advertises four 4K displays. Two 2.5GbE jacks make the box usable as a routing or home-lab machine. Every Amazon configuration listed here ships with a single 16GB DDR5 stick in a two-slot machine, and the 780M pulls its video memory from system RAM, so the graphics run at half the memory bandwidth they are capable of until a second module goes in.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Two USB4 Type-C ports at 40Gbps, one front and one rear Ships single-channel: one 16GB stick in a two-slot machine Dual 2.5GbE RJ45 for routing, NAS or lab use At 1TB the PRO 8845HS lists $40 above the 8745HS for an NPU and no CPU gain Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, rated to 256GB Zen 4 mobile silicon from 2024, not a current-generation part Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, up to 4TB We found no independent lab review of this model Four display outputs (HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, two USB4) WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 rather than WiFi 6E or 7 Windows 11 Pro preinstalled and activated, with TPM No SD card reader and no OCuLink

Glorlin GT105 Comparison Chart

Glorlin GT105 Glorlin GT105 Glorlin GT105 Price List Price: $709.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $689.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $749.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS 16GB/500GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS Performance Rating 5.2 5.2 5.2 CPU Mark 28,483 28,542 28,542 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, single-channel (1x 16GB DDR5-4800; second slot free) 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, single-channel (1x 16GB DDR5-4800; second slot free) 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, single-channel (1x 16GB DDR5-4800; second slot free) Internal Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 500 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.45 x 5.17 x 2.05 inches

(138.43 x 131.32 x 52.07 mm) 5.45 x 5.17 x 2.05 inches

(138.43 x 131.32 x 52.07 mm) 5.45 x 5.17 x 2.05 inches

(138.43 x 131.32 x 52.07 mm) Weight 2.43 lbs (1.1 kg) 2.43 lbs (1.1 kg) 2.43 lbs (1.1 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4; four 4K displays with the two USB4 ports) 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4; four 4K displays with the two USB4 ports) 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4; four 4K displays with the two USB4 ports) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 Type-C (one front, one rear), 2x USB-A 3.2 front, 2x USB-A 2.0 rear 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 Type-C (one front, one rear), 2x USB-A 3.2 front, 2x USB-A 2.0 rear 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 Type-C (one front, one rear), 2x USB-A 3.2 front, 2x USB-A 2.0 rear Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount Yes Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket, manual Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket, manual Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket, manual Expandability Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, up to 256GB. Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, up to 4TB. External 19V adapter. Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, up to 256GB. Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, up to 4TB. External 19V adapter. Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, up to 256GB. Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots, up to 4TB. External 19V adapter.

See every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS configuration in the chart

Two CPU tiers that differ mainly in the NPU

The Ryzen 7 8745HS and the Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS are both 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 designs with Radeon 780M graphics, 16MB of L3 cache and a 45W nominal TDP that Glorlin configures at 54W with a 65W boost. AMD lists a 4.9GHz maximum boost for the 8745HS and 5.1GHz for the PRO 8845HS. On PassMark’s CPU Mark the two land within about two percent of each other, so the buying decision between the tiers comes down to the NPU and to price. If you have no use for on-device AI acceleration, the 8745HS gives up almost nothing.

The Radeon 780M is a 12-compute-unit RDNA 3 part that scores 6,806 on PassMark’s G3D mark, high for integrated graphics, but it has no dedicated video memory and reads from system RAM instead. One buyer who added a second 16GB module reported a clear gain in demanding games; the second SO-DIMM slot is open on every Amazon configuration listed here, and the platform is rated to 256GB in total. The shared Getorli and Glorlin store also sells a Getorli-branded GT105 with 32GB at a higher price. This 2024 Zen 4 silicon still performs like a capable mid-range desktop for office work, development and 1080p gaming, but it will not keep pace with the Zen 5 and Strix Point machines now shipping at similar prices.

Ports, storage and the chassis

The chassis measures about 5.5 by 5.2 by 2 inches and weighs roughly 2.4 pounds, with a plastic housing, a VESA bracket in the box and vertical vent slots down one side. Cooling is active: a fan plus a heatsink with dual copper heat pipes.

The front face carries the power button, two USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB4 Type-C port, a 3.5mm combo jack and a reset pinhole. The rear holds the two 2.5GbE jacks, two USB-A 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, the second USB4 Type-C port and the 19V barrel input. Wireless is WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, a step behind the WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 modules appearing in newer machines at this price. Storage runs on two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots rated to 4TB in total, with one occupied by the shipped drive. Glorlin sells the PRO 8845HS tier at 500GB and 1TB and the 8745HS tier at 1TB.

Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled and activated, giving the machine TPM-backed device encryption and Active Directory join out of the box. Glorlin covers the unit with a one-year warranty.

Customer Reviews

The GT105 listings carry a 4.4-star average across 142 ratings. Amazon pools its reviews across several configurations of the GT105 and some related Glorlin models, so the feedback below is limited to buyers who describe the GT105 specifically; Trevor from NC and Blake T. Dunbar both describe 8745HS units.

Praise concentrates on noise and setup. DCVegas wrote that “This little guy was plug and play. No problems. regular windows OS. Handles my two monitors with no extra adapters or docks,” and noted the VESA mount puts it out of sight behind the display. Trevor from NC called it “VERY quiet and cool under load” after running 20 loops of the 3DMark Night Raid benchmark, saying that “even under 100% fan speed this PC is almost pin-drop silent.”

Two buyers land on the same limitation, the single stick of memory. Trevor from NC hit repeated restarts out of the box, which stopped only after Windows updates and a reinstall of the AMD graphics and chipset drivers; he also flagged the memory, writing “I did notice it’s running single-channel RAM, though, which is a little disappointing because I think there’s probably a little more performance left on the table if it were running dual-channel.” Blake T. Dunbar reached the same conclusion from the gaming side and recommended buying a second 16GB stick, saying “It made a HUGE difference in gaming on more demanding titles.” Marius, reviewing in Germany, described the packaging as bare OEM style with no branding or printed materials, and made the same memory point: the 780M has no dedicated video memory and works best with both banks populated.

Who the GT105 suits

A buyer who wants two 2.5GbE ports and two USB4 ports in a small box, and who plans to add a second memory stick on day one, is the fit here. As a home-lab machine, a routing box or a multi-display office desktop it has the connectivity for the job, the second SO-DIMM slot takes another 16GB stick, and the second M.2 slot is open.

Anyone who wants full graphics performance without buying parts should skip it, because the single-channel memory is a known handicap that costs extra to fix. The silicon is a 2024 Zen 4 part, and at 1TB the PRO 8845HS lists $40 above the 8745HS for a chip that benchmarks the same and differs only in its NPU. We have not found an independent lab review of this model, so there are no measured thermal, acoustic or benchmark figures beyond what buyers report. To see where it lands against the rest of the catalog, use the Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions