Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare Barebone (no RAM/SSD/OS) Add

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The Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro fits a 16-core, 32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX and a graphics card (a low-profile desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, or an AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT on the G1 Pro-89A6 build) into a white vertical tower of about 3.8 liters. It is also sold as the Minisforum G1 Pro. A 350W power supply sits inside the chassis, so the machine plugs into the wall with a standard cable and needs no external brick. Minisforum aims it at 1440p gaming, video rendering, and local AI models on a desk with no room for a full tower. The GPU, RAM, storage, and power supply are all serviceable, so the parts most likely to age out can be replaced.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Low-profile desktop RTX 5060 (8GB GDDR7) or Radeon RX 9060 XT (16GB GDDR6) instead of a laptop GPU RTX 5060 32GB build ships with a single stick, so it runs single-channel out of the box 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 8945HX with a PassMark near 51,500 CPU can climb into the low 90s Celsius in the high-power Beast mode Internal 350W power supply means no bulky external brick Fans get loud once you leave the quieter office and gaming modes Swappable low-profile dual-slot GPU with an 8-pin PCIe connector Windows Defender flagged the bundled RGB lighting driver on a review unit WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 5GbE Ethernet port No USB4 or Thunderbolt; the USB-C ports are data only Dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots supporting up to 8TB of storage Larger and heavier than a palm-sized mini PC at roughly 8.4 pounds

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Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro Comparison Chart

Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro Price List Price: $1,299.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $1,759.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $1,759.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version Barebone (no RAM/SSD/OS) 32GB/1TB/Windows 11 Pro 32GB/1TB/Radeon RX 9060 XT Performance Rating 7.2 7.6 7.6 CPU Mark 51,284 51,284 51,284 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz) GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Dedicated AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, single-channel (Ships as one 32GB stick; 2nd SODIMM slot open) 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage None included 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.4 x 8.46 x 2.24 inches

(314.96 x 214.88 x 56.9 mm) 12.4 x 8.46 x 2.24 inches

(314.96 x 214.88 x 56.9 mm) 12.4 x 8.46 x 2.24 inches

(314.96 x 214.88 x 56.9 mm) Weight 8.4 lbs (3.82 kg) 8.4 lbs (3.82 kg) 8.4 lbs (3.82 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort 3 DisplayPorts (2x DP 2.1, 1x DP 1.4a (up to 8K@60Hz)) 3 DisplayPorts (2x DP 2.1, 1x DP 1.4a (up to 8K@60Hz)) 2 DisplayPorts (1x DP 2.1, 1x DP 1.4a) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB-C (data). Rear: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB-C (data). All 10Gbps; no USB4 or Thunderbolt. 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB-C (data). Rear: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB-C (data). All 10Gbps; no USB4 or Thunderbolt. 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB-C (data). Rear: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB-C (data). All 10Gbps; no USB4 or Thunderbolt. Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount No No No In the Box Mini PC, vertical stand, power cable, HDMI cable, M.2 heatsink, screws, manual Mini PC, vertical stand, power cable, HDMI cable, M.2 heatsink, screws, manual Mini PC, vertical stand, power cable, HDMI cable, M.2 heatsink, screws, manual Expandability Up to 96GB DDR5-5200 (2x SODIMM), dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 (8TB total), swappable low-profile dual-slot GPU, internal 350W PSU with 8-pin PCIe Up to 96GB DDR5-5200 (2x SODIMM), dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 (8TB total), swappable low-profile dual-slot GPU, internal 350W PSU with 8-pin PCIe Up to 96GB DDR5-5200 (2x SODIMM), dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 (8TB total), swappable low-profile dual-slot GPU, internal 350W PSU with 8-pin PCIe

See every AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX configuration in the chart

A 3.8-liter tower built around a desktop graphics card and an internal PSU

The AtomMan G1 Pro is a vertical tower that measures roughly 12.4 inches tall, 8.5 inches deep, and 2.2 inches wide, with a total volume of about 3.8 liters and a weight near 8.4 pounds. Those numbers put it well above a palm-sized mini PC and well below a conventional gaming desktop. The white chassis carries a diagonal ridged texture, an RGB light bar along the front edge, and an included stand with a thumb screw that holds the unit upright. The front panel keeps things clean with a power button, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB-C data port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Around back, the rear I/O is dominated by the graphics card’s outputs: two HDMI 2.1 ports and three DisplayPort connectors (two DisplayPort 2.1 and one 1.4a; the RX 9060 XT build has one DisplayPort 2.1 and one 1.4a), alongside two more USB-A ports, a second USB-C data port, a 5GbE Ethernet jack, and the C14 inlet for the internal power supply.

The AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX is a 16-core, 32-thread Zen 4 processor that boosts up to 5.4GHz and scores roughly 51,284 on PassMark’s multi-threaded benchmark. Those 16 cores give it headroom for video encoding, compiling, and heavy multitasking. The Radeon RX 9060 XT build has 16GB of GDDR6. On the other build, graphics come from a low-profile desktop RTX 5060 with 8GB of GDDR7, rated at 145W of full power and 614 AI TOPS. Minisforum rates the pair for a sustained 245W dual load. ETA PRIME clocked GPU temperatures around 65 to 70 Celsius during 1440p gaming and noted the CPU can spike into the low 90s Celsius when pushed in Beast mode, while Robtech saw the GPU peak at 88 Celsius under load. A third-generation Glacier cooling system with five copper heat pipes and a 300W thermal rating handles the load, though the fans become clearly audible at the top power profiles.

WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 cover wireless duties, and a single Realtek RTL8126 5GbE port handles wired networking at 5 Gbps. Storage expands through two M.2 slots running PCIe 4.0, accepting both 2230 and 2280 drives and supporting up to 4TB per slot for a total of 8TB. Memory tops out at 96GB of DDR5-5200 across two SODIMM slots, and the RTX 5060 32GB build ships with one stick in place and the second slot open. There is no USB4 or Thunderbolt, and both USB-C ports are data only, so external drives and docks are limited to 10Gbps. All display output runs through the dedicated HDMI and DisplayPort connectors on the graphics card, which can drive up to four displays at once.

Reviewer Insights

What four video reviewers found

All four videos started from the RTX 5060 build. Their graphics results do not describe the Radeon RX 9060 XT build.

ETA PRIME’s review said that so far the G1 Pro was putting down “really great performance,” praising the vertical design and the built-in 350W power supply. The disassembly and benchmark run confirmed strong 1440p gaming results, and the reviewer pointed out the single-DIMM memory configuration: “with RAM prices right now, I’ve been seeing this quite a bit from mini PC manufacturers, only adding one DIMM instead of two,” noting that the single stick mainly hurts the integrated GPU, which this machine does not depend on. GPU temperatures stayed comfortable at 65 to 70 Celsius during gaming, while the CPU ran hot under the most aggressive power profile.

Robtech’s hands-on review was even more enthusiastic about the design, calling it “the best-looking device Minisforum has released. Period.” The teardown described the machine as an “interesting mix of mobile CPU and desktop GPU,” and surfaced two concerns. To the reviewer’s surprise, the test unit shipped with only a single 32GB Crucial stick, and Windows Defender flagged the bundled RGB lighting driver for security vulnerabilities. Fan noise under load measured a noticeable 47 to 50 dBA, and accessing the RAM required removing the CPU cooler.

Britec09 went the furthest, describing the G1 Pro as “probably the best mini PC that I’ve reviewed on this channel” and “an absolute beast.” The review leaned into the desktop-replacement angle and highlighted the dedicated RTX 5060, the internal 350W supply, the dual SODIMM and dual M.2 slots, and a cooling system built around five copper heat pipes. The reviewer’s main caveats were practical: the processor is soldered and not upgradeable, the footprint is larger than a traditional micro mini PC, and the test unit again shipped single-channel.

In a follow-up, ETA PRIME explored the G1 Pro as a workstation by swapping the stock RTX 5060 for an Intel Arc Pro B50 with 16GB of VRAM, a low-profile dual-slot card that needs no extra power connector. The result was “actually pretty awesome” for local AI work, where the extra VRAM let the machine run larger language models, though the reviewer was clear that the RTX 5060 remains the better pick for gaming. All four videos note the single memory stick (ETA PRIME’s two videos used the same unit).

The manufacturer’s own pitch

Minisforum’s own product announcement positions the G1 Pro as delivering “uncompromising desktop-caliber performance in a footprint small enough to fit virtually any workspace,” with the vertical chassis “inspired by next-gen consoles.” The company emphasizes the integrated power supply that “eliminates the need for bulky external bricks,” the 300W-rated cooling, native support for up to four displays, and the WiFi 7 plus 5GbE connectivity. Those are marketing claims from a press release, and the single-channel memory and CPU temperatures measured in the video reviews are the parts they leave out.

Customer Reviews

The Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro averages 4.6 stars across 27 Amazon ratings, most of them five stars, with a few three- and one-star ratings. Zarianna, a verified buyer, bought it on sale for “my needs in gaming” and valued that “being able to swapped out gpu card, ram, hd is a bonus should you need to do future upgrades.”

The most detailed review comes from verified buyer Carey Holzman, who praised the hardware (a desktop RTX 5060 and a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 in a case “smaller than my PS5”) and noted that “the G1 Pro runs most modern games smoothly at 1440p with high settings.” He also wrote that “it can get warm under heavy, long gaming sessions,” which he described as normal for a machine this size.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Budget for a second memory stick on day one

Buying the RTX 5060 32GB build means buying a machine that runs single-channel until you open it. The second SODIMM slot is empty and the memory ceiling is 96GB of DDR5-5200, so a matching stick is the first purchase to plan for. Robtech’s teardown showed that reaching the RAM means removing the CPU cooler, so it is a job to do once during setup. The barebone configuration sidesteps the issue entirely for anyone willing to supply their own memory, storage, and Windows license.

There is no VESA mount, so the tower wants floor or shelf space near the desk. Beast mode buys the top clocks and pays for them in CPU temperature and fan volume, and the quieter office and gaming profiles are there for anyone who cares more about noise than frame rates. The RGB lighting driver can be left uninstalled. Missing USB4 is the gap with no workaround, so fast external storage and single-cable docking stay off the table for the life of the machine.

The buyer this suits wants desktop gaming and rendering performance and does not want to house a full tower to get it. Shoppers weighing it against other compact machines can use our Mini PC Comparison Chart to line up the specs.

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Frequently Asked Questions