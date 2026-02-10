BOSGAME M5

Updated on November 20, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 96GB/2TB Add

128GB/2TB Add

The BOSGAME M5 pairs the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with its integrated Radeon 8060S graphics. BOSGAME lists 96GB or 128GB of 8000MHz LPDDR5X that the CPU and GPU share. According to TechRadar, the Radeon 8060S has 40 compute units and delivers performance comparable to an RTX 4060 mobile variant.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Radeon 8060S that TechRadar compares to an RTX 4060 mobile GPU Tek Syndicate measured 50.4 dB in front of it in performance mode 96GB or 128GB of 8000MHz LPDDR5X shared with the GPU RAM is soldered, with no memory slots Two USB4 Type-C ports and Wi-Fi 7 No VESA mounting, according to TechRadar Metal case with an included stand for upright placement Larger than most mini PCs, per Tek Syndicate Drives four monitors, with 8K 60Hz on HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort No OCuLink port, according to TechRadar Front switch for Silent, Balanced, and Extreme modes No fan curve; the UEFI offers auto or fixed fan settings only, per Tek Syndicate

Related Videos

BOSGAME M5 Comparison Chart

BOSGAME M5 BOSGAME M5 Price List Price: $2,399.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $3,099.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... BOSGAME store: Check price at BOSGAME Version 96GB/2TB 128GB/2TB Performance Rating 8.0 8.0 CPU Mark 54,687 54,687 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S RAM 96 GB LPDDR5X 128 GB LPDDR5X Internal Storage 2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 8.69 x 7.85 x 2.25 inches

(220.73 x 199.39 x 57.15 mm) 8.69 x 7.85 x 2.25 inches

(220.73 x 199.39 x 57.15 mm) Weight unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

Front: 1x USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps. Rear: 1x USB4, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 2.0. 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

Front: 1x USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps. Rear: 1x USB4, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 2.0. Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD SD Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount No No In the Box BOSGAME M5 Mini PC, aluminum vertical stand, power adapter, user manual BOSGAME M5 Mini PC, aluminum vertical stand, power adapter, user manual Expandability 96GB or 128GB LPDDR5X-8000 RAM (soldered, non-upgradeable), dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots (up to 4TB total) 96GB or 128GB LPDDR5X-8000 RAM (soldered, non-upgradeable), dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots (up to 4TB total)

See every AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 configuration in the chart

Metal chassis, 16 Zen 5 cores, and memory you pick once

Tek Syndicate describes a metal case that is larger than most mini PCs, with plenty of ventilation and an RGB glow on the front. It can lie flat on its rubber pads or stand upright in the included aluminum stand, which Testa Do in English compares to setting up a PlayStation 5. According to TechRadar, the RGB lighting is off by default and turns on with a touch-sensitive button on the top. Pressing the performance button on the front cycles through silent, balanced, and performance modes, according to TechRadar.

According to TechRadar, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 has 16 cores and 32 threads, a 3GHz standard clock, and a turbo boost up to 5.1GHz. Tek Syndicate ran Street Fighter at high quality, where matches are capped at 60 fps, and Testa Do in English ran Final Fantasy 16 on ultra settings.

BOSGAME lists two USB4 Type-C ports, three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an SD 4.0 reader, and Wi-Fi 7. Tek Syndicate’s port tour shows an HDMI 2.1 port and a full-size DisplayPort on the back, both supporting 8K at 60Hz. Using the USB4 ports alongside the HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, it drives four monitors, according to TechRadar. BOSGAME’s product page now lists dual 2.5Gbps LAN and Bluetooth 5.4, while Tek Syndicate’s unit reported Bluetooth 5.2, and both Tek Syndicate and TechRadar found a single 2.5GbE LAN port. According to TechRadar, an access panel on the underside opens to two full-sized M.2 slots, one holding the 2TB Kingston drive that ships with Windows 11 Pro. Testa Do in English says the second slot takes another SSD of up to two terabytes.

Reviewer Insights

Tek Syndicate found fast graphics and no fan curve

Tek Syndicate tried several games, including Street Fighter, which the reviewer picked because it is “notoriously difficult to play on a mini PC.” Of the Radeon 8060S, Tek Syndicate said: “I don’t know how an integrated GPU is this fast.” The reviewer put it at “desktop GPU levels of fast.” While running Witchfire on ultra, the reviewer added, “It’s hard to believe that this is a mini PC.”

After a long stress run, Tek Syndicate saw a CPU temperature no higher than 73.5 degrees. In performance mode, Tek Syndicate measured 50.4 dB in front of the machine, against 43.4 dB for the room. The UEFI offers auto or fixed fan settings but no curve, and with the fan fixed at 20 percent the CPU reached 96.5 degrees within about five minutes (“So 20% is not okay”). The reviewer asked for a fan curve: “Give us a fan curve and I’ll bake you a cake the next time I’m in your neck of the woods.”

Testa Do in English found it faster than an M1 Pro machine

Testa Do in English noted that the M5 weighs just over 1.3 kilos and is entirely metal, with RGB lights that a touch button customizes. The reviewer liked that the stand comes in the box and that the unit can stand upright or lie flat. After weeks of use, including video editing in Adobe Premiere, Testa Do in English said it is “more powerful than my usual computer, which has an Apple chip, the M1 Pro.” The reviewer added that “this mini PC does everything much faster, much better.”

The reviewer called the Final Fantasy 16 test “the real icing on the cake” and ran it on ultra settings, saying “Everything’s very smooth.” The verdict: “This mini PC Boss Game M5 is the most powerful mini PC I’ve ever tested in the history of this channel.”

TechRadar praised the CPU, GPU, and four-display support

TechRadar said the M5 provides “unprecedented levels of CPU and GPU performance that make most desktop systems blush.” The review lists the CPU, the “Best integrated GPU so far”, 128GB of RAM, four-display support, and the USB4 ports as reasons to buy. TechRadar’s verdict was “If you have demanding tasks, this is the mini system to get.” Its reasons to avoid are no OCuLink port and no VESA mounting.

Who the M5 suits

TechRadar calls it “a no-compromise mini system that can be used for CAD, video editing, AI local models, and virtually any other application.”

The memory is soldered, so TechRadar advises thinking it through when choosing the 96GB or 128GB model. With no VESA mounting, it cannot attach to the back of a monitor. In performance mode the fans are audible under heavy load, and Tek Syndicate asked for a fan curve to tune them. TechRadar names the GMKtec EVO-X2 and the Beelink GTR9 Pro as other systems on this platform.

The Mini PC Comparison Chart lines these specs up against the rest of the catalog.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions