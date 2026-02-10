BOSGAME M5
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The BOSGAME M5 pairs the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with its integrated Radeon 8060S graphics. BOSGAME lists 96GB or 128GB of 8000MHz LPDDR5X that the CPU and GPU share. According to TechRadar, the Radeon 8060S has 40 compute units and delivers performance comparable to an RTX 4060 mobile variant.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Radeon 8060S that TechRadar compares to an RTX 4060 mobile GPU
|Tek Syndicate measured 50.4 dB in front of it in performance mode
|96GB or 128GB of 8000MHz LPDDR5X shared with the GPU
|RAM is soldered, with no memory slots
|Two USB4 Type-C ports and Wi-Fi 7
|No VESA mounting, according to TechRadar
|Metal case with an included stand for upright placement
|Larger than most mini PCs, per Tek Syndicate
|Drives four monitors, with 8K 60Hz on HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort
|No OCuLink port, according to TechRadar
|Front switch for Silent, Balanced, and Extreme modes
|No fan curve; the UEFI offers auto or fixed fan settings only, per Tek Syndicate
Related Videos
BOSGAME M5 Comparison Chart
BOSGAME M5
BOSGAME M5
|Price
List Price: $2,399.00
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $3,099.00
Amazon Prices:
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BOSGAME store:
|Version
|96GB/2TB
|128GB/2TB
|Performance Rating
|8.0
|8.0
|CPU Mark
|54,687
|54,687
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S
|Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S
|RAM
|96 GB LPDDR5X
|128 GB LPDDR5X
|Internal Storage
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0
|2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|8.69 x 7.85 x 2.25 inches
(220.73 x 199.39 x 57.15 mm)
|8.69 x 7.85 x 2.25 inches
(220.73 x 199.39 x 57.15 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)
Front: 1x USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps. Rear: 1x USB4, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 2.0.
|2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)
Front: 1x USB4, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps. Rear: 1x USB4, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 2.0.
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|SD
|SD
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|No
|VESA Mount
|No
|No
|In the Box
|BOSGAME M5 Mini PC, aluminum vertical stand, power adapter, user manual
|BOSGAME M5 Mini PC, aluminum vertical stand, power adapter, user manual
|Expandability
|96GB or 128GB LPDDR5X-8000 RAM (soldered, non-upgradeable), dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots (up to 4TB total)
|96GB or 128GB LPDDR5X-8000 RAM (soldered, non-upgradeable), dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots (up to 4TB total)
See every AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 configuration in the chart
Related Mini PCs
- GEEKOM A9 Mega
- GMKtec EVO-X2
- ACEMAGIC M1A Pro+
- GMKtec EVO-X3
- Beelink GTR9 Pro
- NIMO Mini PC AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
Metal chassis, 16 Zen 5 cores, and memory you pick once
Tek Syndicate describes a metal case that is larger than most mini PCs, with plenty of ventilation and an RGB glow on the front. It can lie flat on its rubber pads or stand upright in the included aluminum stand, which Testa Do in English compares to setting up a PlayStation 5. According to TechRadar, the RGB lighting is off by default and turns on with a touch-sensitive button on the top. Pressing the performance button on the front cycles through silent, balanced, and performance modes, according to TechRadar.
According to TechRadar, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 has 16 cores and 32 threads, a 3GHz standard clock, and a turbo boost up to 5.1GHz. Tek Syndicate ran Street Fighter at high quality, where matches are capped at 60 fps, and Testa Do in English ran Final Fantasy 16 on ultra settings.
BOSGAME lists two USB4 Type-C ports, three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an SD 4.0 reader, and Wi-Fi 7. Tek Syndicate’s port tour shows an HDMI 2.1 port and a full-size DisplayPort on the back, both supporting 8K at 60Hz. Using the USB4 ports alongside the HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, it drives four monitors, according to TechRadar. BOSGAME’s product page now lists dual 2.5Gbps LAN and Bluetooth 5.4, while Tek Syndicate’s unit reported Bluetooth 5.2, and both Tek Syndicate and TechRadar found a single 2.5GbE LAN port. According to TechRadar, an access panel on the underside opens to two full-sized M.2 slots, one holding the 2TB Kingston drive that ships with Windows 11 Pro. Testa Do in English says the second slot takes another SSD of up to two terabytes.
Reviewer Insights
Tek Syndicate found fast graphics and no fan curve
Tek Syndicate tried several games, including Street Fighter, which the reviewer picked because it is “notoriously difficult to play on a mini PC.” Of the Radeon 8060S, Tek Syndicate said: “I don’t know how an integrated GPU is this fast.” The reviewer put it at “desktop GPU levels of fast.” While running Witchfire on ultra, the reviewer added, “It’s hard to believe that this is a mini PC.”
After a long stress run, Tek Syndicate saw a CPU temperature no higher than 73.5 degrees. In performance mode, Tek Syndicate measured 50.4 dB in front of the machine, against 43.4 dB for the room. The UEFI offers auto or fixed fan settings but no curve, and with the fan fixed at 20 percent the CPU reached 96.5 degrees within about five minutes (“So 20% is not okay”). The reviewer asked for a fan curve: “Give us a fan curve and I’ll bake you a cake the next time I’m in your neck of the woods.”
Testa Do in English found it faster than an M1 Pro machine
Testa Do in English noted that the M5 weighs just over 1.3 kilos and is entirely metal, with RGB lights that a touch button customizes. The reviewer liked that the stand comes in the box and that the unit can stand upright or lie flat. After weeks of use, including video editing in Adobe Premiere, Testa Do in English said it is “more powerful than my usual computer, which has an Apple chip, the M1 Pro.” The reviewer added that “this mini PC does everything much faster, much better.”
The reviewer called the Final Fantasy 16 test “the real icing on the cake” and ran it on ultra settings, saying “Everything’s very smooth.” The verdict: “This mini PC Boss Game M5 is the most powerful mini PC I’ve ever tested in the history of this channel.”
TechRadar praised the CPU, GPU, and four-display support
TechRadar said the M5 provides “unprecedented levels of CPU and GPU performance that make most desktop systems blush.” The review lists the CPU, the “Best integrated GPU so far”, 128GB of RAM, four-display support, and the USB4 ports as reasons to buy. TechRadar’s verdict was “If you have demanding tasks, this is the mini system to get.” Its reasons to avoid are no OCuLink port and no VESA mounting.
Who the M5 suits
TechRadar calls it “a no-compromise mini system that can be used for CAD, video editing, AI local models, and virtually any other application.”
The memory is soldered, so TechRadar advises thinking it through when choosing the 96GB or 128GB model. With no VESA mounting, it cannot attach to the back of a monitor. In performance mode the fans are audible under heavy load, and Tek Syndicate asked for a fan curve to tune them. TechRadar names the GMKtec EVO-X2 and the Beelink GTR9 Pro as other systems on this platform.
The Mini PC Comparison Chart lines these specs up against the rest of the catalog.
Frequently Asked Questions
What processor does the BOSGAME M5 use?
The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395. According to TechRadar, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 has 16 cores and 32 threads, a 3GHz standard clock, and a turbo boost up to 5.1GHz.
Can I upgrade the RAM in the BOSGAME M5?
No. TechRadar notes that there are no memory slots and that the memory is soldered to the mainboard, so pick 96GB or 128GB at checkout.
What ports does the BOSGAME M5 have?
In Tek Syndicate’s tour, the front has an audio jack, two USB 3.2 ports, a USB4 port, and an SDXC slot. The back has two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.1, and a full-size DisplayPort. It also has a second USB4 port, a third USB 3.2 port, a 2.5GbE LAN port, and a second audio jack. Using the USB4 ports alongside the HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, it drives four monitors, according to TechRadar.
How does the Radeon 8060S compare to dedicated graphics cards?
According to TechRadar, the Radeon 8060S has 40 compute units and delivers performance comparable to an RTX 4060 mobile variant. Tek Syndicate ran Street Fighter at high quality, where matches are capped at 60 fps, and Testa Do in English ran Final Fantasy 16 on ultra settings.
Is the BOSGAME M5 good for AI workloads?
BOSGAME lists 96GB or 128GB of 8000MHz LPDDR5X that the GPU shares, and rates the platform at 126 TOPS of total compute. TechRadar lists AI local models among its uses, and the shared memory pool is what makes it a candidate for running large language models locally.
How loud is the M5?
That depends on the mode. Testa Do in English says that in silent mode the fans barely turn on while watching movies. TechRadar found it hardly made a sound in balanced mode and was not very audible in performance mode until heavily stressed. In performance mode, Tek Syndicate measured 50.4 dB in front of the machine, against 43.4 dB for the room. There is no fan curve; the UEFI offers only auto or fixed fan settings, per Tek Syndicate.
What comes in the box with the M5?
The aluminum stand comes in the box, according to Testa Do in English, and TechRadar’s spec table lists a 150W external power adapter. The unit can stand upright in the stand or lie flat on its rubber pads.