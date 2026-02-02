Beelink GTR9 Pro

Updated on November 23, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare

The Beelink GTR9 Pro pairs AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395, rated at 126 AI TOPS, with 128GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 96GB of that pool can be handed to the GPU. That is enough to run large language models such as GPT OSS 120B on a desk, where the alternative is a workstation GPU with 96GB of memory, such as the RTX Pro 6000. The integrated Radeon 8060S graphics performs in the range of discrete mobile parts such as the RTX 4060 laptop GPU, so the same box covers gaming and creative work. Dual 10GbE networking, WiFi 7, and a 230W power supply built into the chassis round it out, with no external brick to find room for.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons 128GB LPDDR5X with up to 96GB allocatable as GPU VRAM Memory is soldered and not upgradeable Radeon 8060S delivers RTX 3060/4060-class gaming performance Larger chassis than typical mini PCs (7” cube) Dual Intel E610 10GbE for fast network storage, such as models on a NAS 10GbE drops reported by two reviewers Integrated 230W PSU eliminates external power brick Costs far more than a standard mini PC Quiet operation (39-41 dBA under load per STH testing) ServeTheHome found the built-in speakers unremarkable Dual M.2 slots with up to 16TB total storage capacity Front USB-C is only 10Gbps, not USB4

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Beelink GTR9 Pro Comparison Chart

Beelink GTR9 Pro Price List Price: $4,699.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 128GB/2TB/Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Performance Rating 8.0 CPU Mark 54,687 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S RAM 128 GB LPDDR5X (LPDDR5X-8000MT/s, up to 96GB allocatable to GPU) Internal Storage 2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 7.09 x 7.09 x 3.57 inches

(180.09 x 180.09 x 90.68 mm) Weight 5.16 lbs (2.35 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 10 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 2.1 supporting 8K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 3, 3 USB-C (2 USB4)

Front: 1x USB-C (10Gbps), 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x SD card slot. Rear: 2x USB4 (40Gbps), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1. Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box GTR9 Pro, HDMI cable, power cable, user manual (230W PSU is integrated) Expandability Dual M.2 2280 NVMe slots for storage expansion up to 16TB total. RAM is soldered LPDDR5X and not user-upgradeable.

See every AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 configuration in the chart

Soldered 128GB, dual 10GbE, and a power supply inside the case

The GTR9 Pro measures 7.09 x 7.09 x 3.57 inches and weighs 5.16 pounds, which puts it above ultra-compact mini PCs and well below a traditional desktop tower. Its aluminum chassis has a look reviewers have compared to the Apple Mac Studio, on a smaller footprint. The front panel holds a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a full-size SD card slot, and a fingerprint reader built into the power button. The rear panel carries the rest: dual USB4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, dual 10GbE Ethernet ports, and the power input. A quad-microphone array and dual speakers are built in, so voice input works without external peripherals. ETA Prime found the speakers loud with some bass; ServeTheHome did not rate them highly.

The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 brings 16 Zen 5 cores, 32 threads, and boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. It scores approximately 54,677 on PassMark’s benchmark, which puts it among the fastest processors in any mini PC. For AI work the 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 unified memory matters more, since up to 96GB of it can be allocated to the integrated Radeon 8060S GPU. That pool is what lets the machine run large language models such as GPT OSS 120B locally, a job that would otherwise need a workstation GPU with 96GB of memory. Our Strix Halo local LLM inference guide covers the real-world performance, software backends, and optimization tips for getting the most out of this architecture. Beelink rates the vapor chamber cooler for a 140W TDP at 32dB, and in ETA Prime’s 10-minute Cinebench R24 run in performance mode the CPU peaked at 73C.

Dual Intel E610 controllers drive the two 10GbE ports, moving data much faster than the 2.5GbE common on mainstream mini PCs. ServeTheHome sees it as a way to deliver models from fast network storage, and Beelink pitches the pair for AI clustering. Sapphire showed two Strix Halo mini PCs linked over USB-C at Embedded World 2026, pooling 256GB of memory for 235B-parameter models; the GTR9 Pro’s two 10GbE ports give it a wired option for the same kind of pairing. Wireless is current-generation as well, with WiFi 7 (802.11be) and Bluetooth 5.4. Storage expansion comes via dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots, each supporting up to 8TB drives for a maximum of 16TB internal storage, and the front SD 4.0 card slot handles camera media.

Reviewer Insights

ServeTheHome (Patrick Kennedy)

Patrick Kennedy at ServeTheHome conducted an extensive technical review focusing on the GTR9 Pro’s AI capabilities. He ran GPT OSS 120B in LM Studio at about 31 tokens per second, using the 96GB GPU memory allocation. “This 128 gigabyte AIPC is an absolute AI powerhouse,” he noted, comparing the GPU memory capacity to “getting an Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell edition in terms of memory capacity.” His noise measurements put it at 39 to 41 dBA after sustained AI inference, which he called acceptable, especially if you are not facing the system. He liked the internal power supply, and called the Intel E610 dual 10GbE setup “probably one of the best, if not the best nick that we’ve seen in a mini PC thus far,” though his NICs dropped out after updates; he said Beelink has a firmware fix coming.

ETA Prime

ETA Prime’s hands-on review covered the internals, cooling, CPU and 3DMark benchmarks, and 1440p gaming. He opened the case to show the heatsink and said the system “does not get loud whatsoever, even at that performance mode, 140 watts.” His Time Spy score was 11,233. “This is also packing the most powerful iGPU on the market, the Radeon 8060S,” he explained, noting performance “on par with something like an RTX 4060 laptop or even an RX 7600 non-XT desktop GPU.” He pointed out the built-in 230W power supply, so there is no brick hanging off the machine. In a 10-minute Cinebench R24 run that loads all 16 cores, the highest temperature he saw was 73C, and he said you could run it continuously without worrying about overheating, even in performance mode.

RandomGaminginHD

RandomGaminginHD provided the most extensive gaming benchmarks, comparing the Radeon 8060S in performance mode against an RX 6600 and an RTX 3060 desktop card paired with a Core i9-14900K. “We’re now looking at 3060 4060 performance from nothing but an integrated solution which is very impressive,” he concluded. He hit the Ethernet problem other owners had reported once, in Arc Raiders, where the connection disappeared until he unplugged the PC and reconnected the cable; he saw no other drops and said Beelink was waiting on an Intel driver update. He noted “I noticed this myself with Ark Raiders. The game froze up on the home screen and the Ethernet connection just disappeared.”

Buy it for the 96GB GPU pool, and budget time for driver work

The 128GB unified memory pool, with up to 96GB of it addressable by the GPU, is what justifies the asking price. It runs models locally that would otherwise need a high-memory workstation GPU, and the two 10GbE ports let a second machine share the load. Microsoft’s Surface RTX Spark Dev Box offers the same 128GB of unified memory on NVIDIA silicon, and our look at where it sits against the Mac Studio covers that trade. The Radeon 8060S makes the same box a capable 1080p gaming machine that matches entry-level discrete desktop cards. Hardware like this also makes a strong base for an offline AI survival computer if you want local knowledge and inference with no connection.

The soldered LPDDR5X fixes your memory configuration for the life of the machine, so 128GB is what you get. The Ethernet and NIC firmware problems reported by reviewers make this a poor pick anywhere wired networking has to stay up without attention. The 7-inch cube will not fit a space sized for an ultra-compact mini PC, and anyone who wants gaming without the AI memory pool can spend less on a system with a discrete card.

For those comparing options, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart to find the best match for your needs.

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