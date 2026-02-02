NIMO Mini PC AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare 128GB/2TB/Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Add

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According to NIMO, the NIMO Mini PC AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is designed for AI work, 3D rendering, and gaming. NIMO lists 16 cores and 32 threads with a boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz, plus Radeon 8060S graphics with 40 CUs. NIMO pairs the chip with eight-channel LPDDR5X memory running at up to 8000MHz, and that memory pool is the reason to look at this class of machine at all. Local language models and AI image generation are the workloads it is built for, with gaming as a secondary use.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 50 TOPS NPU, per NIMO NIMO says the LPDDR5X memory cannot be upgraded after purchase Radeon 8060S graphics with 40 CUs on the RDNA 3.5 architecture, per NIMO High cost for the Strix Halo platform 128GB of eight-channel LPDDR5X at up to 8000MHz, per NIMO Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5G LAN, per NIMO M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots for storage expansion, per NIMO

NIMO Mini PC AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Storage List price Amazon price Compare 128GB/2TB/Ryzen AI Max+ 395 2 TB SSD $4,699.99 Loading... Details Internal Storage 2 TB NVMe SSD 128GB/4TB/Ryzen AI Max+ 395 4 TB SSD $5,499.99 Details Internal Storage 4 TB NVMe SSD 128GB/8TB/Ryzen AI Max+ 395 8 TB SSD $5,799.99 Loading... Details Internal Storage 8 TB NVMe SSD 128GB/1TB/Ryzen AI Max+ 395 1 TB SSD $4,499.99 Details Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration Performance Rating 8.0 CPU Mark 54,687 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S RAM 128 GB LPDDR5X, 8-channel (8-channel LPDDR5X 8000MHz (soldered)) Dimensions

width x length x thickness 7.4 x 9.7 x 3.8 inches

(187.96 x 246.38 x 96.52 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

Front: 1x USB4 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, SD card slot, audio combo jack. Rear: 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3 Type-A, 1x USB-C, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5GbE Ethernet, audio combo jack. Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box NIMO AI MiniPC, Power Adapter, HDMI Cable, User Manual. Expandability Dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots for storage expansion. RAM is soldered (128GB LPDDR5X) and cannot be upgraded.

See every AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 configuration in the chart

A 4-liter case for a Strix Halo chip

NIMO describes the case as an ultra-compact 4L body. NIMO lists 13 ports, including USB 4, HDMI, DisplayPort, and 2.5G Ethernet.

According to NIMO, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 has 16 performance cores and 32 threads, a boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz, and 80MB of cache (16MB L2 plus 64MB L3). NIMO lists the integrated Radeon 8060S with 40 CUs clocked up to 2.9 GHz on the RDNA 3.5 architecture. NIMO also lists a 50 TOPS NPU for AI work.

NIMO lists Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 2.5G LAN port. According to NIMO, storage can be expanded through the M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, and the store offers configurations up to 8TB. NIMO says the LPDDR5X memory is integrated and cannot be upgraded after purchase, so the 128GB has to be chosen at the time of ordering.

The 128GB pool is what local AI work runs on

According to NIMO, up to 96GB of the 128GB memory can be dynamically allocated as VRAM for the integrated GPU. That shared pool is what lets a Strix Halo box run large language models locally with tools like Ollama. Weighing the cost of this hardware against a hosted option is a separate calculation, and our look at Ollama Cloud versus local AI hardware lays out when the box still earns its keep.

NIMO sells the machine with Windows 11 Pro, or with Ubuntu pre-installed alongside it at no extra charge. Our guide to running Gemma on a mini PC covers Strix Halo hardware specifically and is a reasonable place to pick a first model to load.

Worth the money only if the memory pool gets used

Local LLM inference and AI image generation are the workloads that use the 128GB pool and the 8060S together; general office work does not, and a cheaper machine will do that job without the Strix Halo premium. Enthusiasts building home AI servers are the other group this hardware suits.

Memory decides the purchase, because 128GB has to be paid for up front whether or not the work uses it.

For those comparing options, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart to find the best match for your needs.

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