NIMO Mini PC AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
Updated on
According to NIMO, the NIMO Mini PC AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is designed for AI work, 3D rendering, and gaming. NIMO lists 16 cores and 32 threads with a boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz, plus Radeon 8060S graphics with 40 CUs. NIMO pairs the chip with eight-channel LPDDR5X memory running at up to 8000MHz, and that memory pool is the reason to look at this class of machine at all. Local language models and AI image generation are the workloads it is built for, with gaming as a secondary use.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 50 TOPS NPU, per NIMO
|NIMO says the LPDDR5X memory cannot be upgraded after purchase
|Radeon 8060S graphics with 40 CUs on the RDNA 3.5 architecture, per NIMO
|High cost for the Strix Halo platform
|128GB of eight-channel LPDDR5X at up to 8000MHz, per NIMO
|Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5G LAN, per NIMO
|M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots for storage expansion, per NIMO
NIMO Mini PC AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Comparison Chart
4 configurations
|Configuration
|Storage
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|128GB/2TB/Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|2 TB SSD
|$4,699.99
Loading...
Details
|128GB/4TB/Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|4 TB SSD
|$5,499.99
Details
|128GB/8TB/Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|8 TB SSD
|$5,799.99
Loading...
Details
|128GB/1TB/Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|1 TB SSD
|$4,499.99
Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|Performance Rating
|8.0
|CPU Mark
|54,687
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Sixteen-core 3.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 8060S
|RAM
|128 GB LPDDR5X, 8-channel (8-channel LPDDR5X 8000MHz (soldered))
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|7.4 x 9.7 x 3.8 inches
(187.96 x 246.38 x 96.52 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4)
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)
Front: 1x USB4 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, SD card slot, audio combo jack. Rear: 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3 Type-A, 1x USB-C, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5GbE Ethernet, audio combo jack.
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|SD Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|No
|In the Box
|NIMO AI MiniPC, Power Adapter, HDMI Cable, User Manual.
|Expandability
|Dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots for storage expansion. RAM is soldered (128GB LPDDR5X) and cannot be upgraded.
See every AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 configuration in the chart
Related Mini PCs
- HP Z2 Mini G1a
- MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX
- Beelink GTR9 Pro
- ACEMAGIC M1A Pro+
- GMKtec EVO-X3
- BOSGAME M5
A 4-liter case for a Strix Halo chip
NIMO describes the case as an ultra-compact 4L body. NIMO lists 13 ports, including USB 4, HDMI, DisplayPort, and 2.5G Ethernet.
According to NIMO, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 has 16 performance cores and 32 threads, a boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz, and 80MB of cache (16MB L2 plus 64MB L3). NIMO lists the integrated Radeon 8060S with 40 CUs clocked up to 2.9 GHz on the RDNA 3.5 architecture. NIMO also lists a 50 TOPS NPU for AI work.
NIMO lists Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 2.5G LAN port. According to NIMO, storage can be expanded through the M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, and the store offers configurations up to 8TB. NIMO says the LPDDR5X memory is integrated and cannot be upgraded after purchase, so the 128GB has to be chosen at the time of ordering.
The 128GB pool is what local AI work runs on
According to NIMO, up to 96GB of the 128GB memory can be dynamically allocated as VRAM for the integrated GPU. That shared pool is what lets a Strix Halo box run large language models locally with tools like Ollama. Weighing the cost of this hardware against a hosted option is a separate calculation, and our look at Ollama Cloud versus local AI hardware lays out when the box still earns its keep.
NIMO sells the machine with Windows 11 Pro, or with Ubuntu pre-installed alongside it at no extra charge. Our guide to running Gemma on a mini PC covers Strix Halo hardware specifically and is a reasonable place to pick a first model to load.
Worth the money only if the memory pool gets used
Local LLM inference and AI image generation are the workloads that use the 128GB pool and the 8060S together; general office work does not, and a cheaper machine will do that job without the Strix Halo premium. Enthusiasts building home AI servers are the other group this hardware suits.
Memory decides the purchase, because 128GB has to be paid for up front whether or not the work uses it.
For those comparing options, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart to find the best match for your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What processor does the NIMO Mini PC use?
The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395. NIMO lists 16 performance cores and 32 threads, a boost clock of up to 5.1 GHz, and 80MB of cache. NIMO also lists a 50 TOPS NPU for AI work.
Can I upgrade the RAM in the NIMO Mini PC?
No. NIMO says the LPDDR5X memory is integrated and cannot be upgraded after purchase, and that customers should choose the required memory capacity when ordering. NIMO lists the memory as eight-channel LPDDR5X running at up to 8000MHz.
What ports does the NIMO Mini PC have?
NIMO lists 13 ports, including USB 4, HDMI, DisplayPort, and 2.5G Ethernet. NIMO says the HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB4 connections can drive compatible displays.
What’s included in the box with the NIMO Mini PC?
NIMO’s package contents list the mini PC, a power adapter, an HDMI cable, a user manual, and Windows 11.
Is the NIMO Mini PC good for AI and machine learning?
It is built for it. According to NIMO, up to 96GB of the 128GB memory can be dynamically allocated as VRAM for the integrated GPU. According to NIMO, actual performance depends on the model and software configuration.
How does the NIMO Mini PC perform for gaming?
NIMO lists the Radeon 8060S with 40 CUs on the RDNA 3.5 architecture and says it delivers FHD performance in demanding creative and gaming workloads.
Can I expand the storage in the NIMO Mini PC?
Yes. According to NIMO, storage can be expanded through the M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, and the store offers configurations up to 8TB.
Does the NIMO Mini PC support Linux?
NIMO sells it with Windows 11 Pro, or with Ubuntu pre-installed alongside it at no extra charge.