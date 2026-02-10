MINISFORUM 795S7

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0

The MINISFORUM 795S7 packs a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and a PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot into a 7-liter chassis. MINISFORUM is better known for palm-sized NUC-style systems; this one uses a Mini-ITX layout with an internal 400W power supply and clearance for a low-profile discrete GPU such as the NVIDIA RTX 4060. It sells as a barebone unit or pre-configured, so buyers can pick their own memory, storage, and graphics card and end up with either a small gaming machine or a workstation that takes up a fraction of a tower’s desk space.

Strong CPU and expansion, no wireless and a warm GPU

Pros Cons Powerful 16-core/32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor No built-in WiFi or Bluetooth (requires separate M.2 module) PCIe 5.0 x16 slot supports low-profile discrete GPUs GPU thermals reach 84 to 89°C under heavy gaming loads Internal 400W TFX PSU eliminates bulky external power brick Fan noise reaches 52-55 dB during sustained workloads Standard Mini-ITX motherboard can be moved to other cases Integrated Radeon 610M graphics are weak without a discrete GPU Dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots with up to 7000 MB/s speeds Larger footprint than typical NUC-style mini PCs Easy to service with accessible internals and thumb screws WiFi card installation requires removing the main heatsink

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MINISFORUM 795S7 Comparison Chart

MINISFORUM 795S7 MINISFORUM 795S7 Price List Price: $479.90 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $949.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version Barebone 32GB/1TB + RTX 4060 Performance Rating 7.4 7.8 CPU Mark 53,745 53,745 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 610M Integrated AMD Radeon 610M RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM (Without RAM/SSD/OS: configure your own) 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (Dual-channel DDR5-5200) Internal Storage None included 1 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.73 x 8.86 x 3.74 inches

(297.94 x 225.04 x 95 mm) 11.73 x 8.86 x 3.74 inches

(297.94 x 225.04 x 95 mm) Weight unknown unknown WiFi -- -- Bluetooth -- -- Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4; also supports video via rear USB-C Alt DP) 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4; also supports video via rear USB-C Alt DP) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen1. Rear: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (Alt DP), 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A. 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen1. Rear: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (Alt DP), 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A. Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount No No In the Box MINISFORUM 795S7, power cable, HDMI cable, quick start guide, warranty information. MINISFORUM 795S7, power cable, HDMI cable, quick start guide, warranty information. Expandability PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for low-profile discrete GPU (e.g., RTX 4060). Dual SO-DIMM DDR5-5200 slots up to 64GB. Dual M.2 2280 NVMe slots. Internal 400W TFX power supply with 8-pin GPU power connector. PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for low-profile discrete GPU (e.g., RTX 4060). Dual SO-DIMM DDR5-5200 slots up to 64GB. Dual M.2 2280 NVMe slots. Internal 400W TFX power supply with 8-pin GPU power connector.

A PCIe x16 slot, an internal 400W supply, and no wireless card

The chassis measures 11.73 x 8.86 x 3.74 inches, well past palm-sized but small for a system carrying a discrete GPU and its own power supply. Ribbed ventilation panels run down the sides, the front panel is plain, and one reviewer compared the look to a miniature Dell Optiplex. Front I/O covers a USB-A 3.2 Gen1 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and the power and reset buttons. The rear panel carries HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port with DisplayPort Alt Mode for a third display, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, and separate line-in, line-out, and microphone jacks.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX inside is the mobile version of the desktop Ryzen 9 7950X, with 16 cores, 32 threads, Zen 4 cores, and boost clocks up to 5.4 GHz. It scores approximately 53,745 on PassMark’s CPU benchmark, which puts it in workstation territory. One reviewer described the CPU performance as “staggeringly ridiculous”, noting Cinebench R23 multi-core scores above 32,000 and emphasizing that users will “never hit a CPU bottleneck at any point.” The BIOS exposes a TDP setting that goes up to 100W for anyone who wants more headroom, though the stock configuration already covers productivity and gaming work.

A full PCIe 5.0 x16 slot sits inside, fed by an internal 8-pin GPU power connector and sized for low-profile cards. The pre-configured build ships with an NVIDIA RTX 4060, which handles 1080p gaming at Ultra settings and turns in respectable 1440p performance when using DLSS and Frame Generation. Storage runs through dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots rated up to 7,000 MB/s, and memory through dual SO-DIMM DDR5 slots that take up to 64GB at 5200 MT/s. Wireless is missing. There is no WiFi or Bluetooth on board, so plan on an M.2 2230 Key E card or a USB dongle.

Reviewer Insights

ETA PRIME: 1440p results hold up with Frame Generation on

ETA PRIME tested the closely related 790S7 (the same chassis with the 12-core Ryzen 9 7940HX), calling it “a true gaming PC with the dedicated GPU.” His gaming benchmarks showed strong 1440p results in titles like God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, particularly with NVIDIA’s Frame Generation enabled, though he flagged some 1% low frame-rate dips in Call of Duty. He liked that you can buy it pre-configured with the RTX 4060 or “set it up bare bones and add your own components later on,” and praised the internal power supply for doing away with a bulky external brick.

Tech Guy Beau: 32,411 in Cinebench R23 multi-core

Tech Guy Beau covered both the 790S7 and the 795S7 and focused on the system’s unusual Mini-ITX design. On the 16-core 7945HX his Cinebench R23 multi-core came in at 32,411, which he summed up as “staggeringly ridiculous insane absurd CPU performance,” adding that “you’re never going to hit a CPU bottleneck.” His one practical caution was that pushing the RAM clock up to 5600 MHz proved unstable on his unit.

Toasty Bros: the RTX 4060 sat at 84 to 89°C under load

Toasty Bros performed a detailed teardown, noting that the internal layout is “different for the Mini PC space” because it uses standard connectors and fan headers rather than proprietary parts, and joking that it looks like a mini Dell Optiplex. Their thermal testing put the RTX 4060 at roughly 84 to 89°C under load, which they flagged as a concern: “Performance is fine, the temperatures just are not great in my opinion.”

Micro Center: 2.5 Gbps Ethernet next to the x16 slot

Micro Center ran the 795S7 through Cyberpunk 2077 and walked the machine’s connectivity as a flexible pick for business, home labs, and gaming, calling out its 2.5 Gbps Ethernet alongside the PCIe x16 slot.

Family Pop TV: 8.0/10, with the WiFi slot under the heatsink

Family Pop TV delivered a hands-on review and called the 795S7’s design a statement: “compact, sleek, and professional.” He singled out the expansion slot: “The real standout? That PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. If you’re going all-in like I am with the RTX 4060, you’re set for future GPU swaps.” He awarded the system a solid 8.0/10, but confirmed that installing a WiFi card means removing the heatsink to reach the slot, a barrier for less experienced users.

Customer Reviews

Amazon lists 3 ratings for this machine, averaging 5 stars, a sample too small to read as consensus. Both written reviews come from verified buyers in Germany, and both are brief. A verified buyer named Jos Xuereb wrote “Very good PC. Excellent for multitasking jobs. Very efficient,” and a second verified buyer, Edvardas, titled his review “Super fast PC, great for gaming, smaller than expected” before adding only “Works well, everything’s perfect!” Neither review reports a problem, though with so few owners on record there is nothing here to call a recurring strength or weakness.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Buy it for the x16 slot and the 16 cores, budget for a WiFi card

A 16-core Ryzen 9 7945HX, a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot with an 8-pin power lead, and a 400W supply inside the case add up to desktop hardware in a 7-liter box. The barebone unit suits anyone who wants to pick their own memory, storage, and graphics card, while the pre-configured RTX 4060 build arrives ready to game.

The costs are wireless and noise. Adding WiFi or Bluetooth means pulling the main heatsink to reach the M.2 2230 slot, the RTX 4060 climbs to 84 to 89°C during long sessions, and the fans hit 52-55 dB under sustained load. Anyone who wants wireless working out of the box, or a machine that stays quiet under a rendering job, is better served by a conventional NUC-style mini PC that gives up the discrete GPU in exchange.

The Mini PC Comparison Chart lines the 795S7 up against other boxes that take a discrete graphics card.

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