MINISFORUM MS-A2

Updated on November 4, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare Barebone Add

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The MINISFORUM MS-A2 puts a 16-core, 32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX into a 1.7-liter chassis with four network ports and a PCIe x16 slot. It is built for virtualization and homelab duty rather than light office work. It follows MINISFORUM’s MS-01 and swaps that machine’s Intel platform for AMD’s Zen 5 architecture.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons 16-core/32-thread CPU performance (2.5x faster than MS-01) No USB4 or Thunderbolt support Dual 10G SFP+ ports for enterprise-grade networking Integrated Radeon 610M graphics are weak for GPU tasks Triple 8K display output via HDMI 2.1 and dual USB-C Fans are audible under load (~50 dBA) PCIe x16 slot supports discrete GPUs up to 75W Large 240W external power brick Supports up to 96GB DDR5-5600 RAM Premium pricing for configured models Push-button tray slides out without tools Higher idle power (25-30W) due to Intel X710 NIC

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MINISFORUM MS-A2 Comparison Chart

12 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare Barebone Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU Mark 56,349 None None 7.6 $799.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.6 CPU Mark 56,349 Processor Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM (Without RAM/SSD/OS: configure your own) Internal Storage None included 32GB/1TB Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU Mark 56,349 32 GB 1 TB 8.0 $1,335.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 8.0 CPU Mark 56,349 Processor Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (32GB DDR5-5600) Internal Storage 1 TB 64GB/1TB Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU Mark 56,349 64 GB 1 TB 8.2 $1,783.00 Details Performance Rating 8.2 CPU Mark 56,349 Processor Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX RAM 64 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (64GB DDR5-5600) Internal Storage 1 TB Barebone/Ryzen 9 8945HX Ryzen 9 8945HX CPU Mark 51,284 None None 7.2 $559.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.2 CPU Mark 51,284 Processor Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage None included 96GB/2TB Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU Mark 56,349 96 GB 2 TB 8.2 $2,159.00 Details Performance Rating 8.2 CPU Mark 56,349 Processor Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX RAM 96 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (96GB DDR5-5600) Internal Storage 2 TB 32GB/2TB Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU Mark 56,349 32 GB 2 TB 8.0 $1,480.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 8.0 CPU Mark 56,349 Processor Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (32GB DDR5-5600) Internal Storage 2 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 8945HX Ryzen 9 8945HX CPU Mark 51,284 32 GB 1 TB 7.6 $1,119.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.6 CPU Mark 51,284 Processor Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (32GB DDR5-5200) Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/2TB/Ryzen 9 8945HX Ryzen 9 8945HX CPU Mark 51,284 32 GB 2 TB 7.6 $1,300.00 Details Performance Rating 7.6 CPU Mark 51,284 Processor Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (32GB DDR5-5200) Internal Storage 2 TB Barebone/Ryzen 7 7745HX Ryzen 7 7745HX CPU Mark 32,334 None None 5.5 $447.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.5 CPU Mark 32,334 Processor Octa-core 3.60 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM (Without RAM/SSD/OS: configure your own) Internal Storage None included 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 7745HX Ryzen 7 7745HX CPU Mark 32,334 32 GB 1 TB 5.9 $1,029.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.9 CPU Mark 32,334 Processor Octa-core 3.60 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (32GB DDR5-5200) Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 7945HX Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU Mark 53,745 32 GB 1 TB 7.8 $1,039.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.8 CPU Mark 53,745 Processor Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (32GB DDR5-5200) Internal Storage 1 TB 64GB/2TB Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU Mark 56,349 64 GB 2 TB 8.2 $1,919.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 8.2 CPU Mark 56,349 Processor Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX RAM 64 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (64GB DDR5-5600) Internal Storage 2 TB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 610M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 7.44 x 7.72 x 1.89 inches

(188.98 x 196.09 x 48.01 mm) Weight 3.2 lbs (1.45 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 4 Ethernet ports: 2 at 10 Gbps, 2 at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 2 DisplayPorts (Via USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode (8K@60Hz)) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 6 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB 3.2 Gen1 front, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 rear, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 rear, 2x USB-C with DP Alt Mode Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD Fanless No VESA Mount No Expandability PCIe x16 slot (x8 bandwidth, PCIe 4.0) for discrete GPU or expansion cards. Supports split into 2x PCIe 4.0 x4 for dual cards. Up to 96GB DDR5-5600 RAM via dual SO-DIMM slots.

See every AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX configuration in the chart

Dual 10G SFP+ networking is the standout piece of hardware

The all-metal chassis measures 196mm x 189mm x 48mm, roughly the size of a thick hardcover book. Press a button and the internal tray slides out without tools, though a few screws on the RAM and SSD side still call for a screwdriver. The dual-fan cooler and its four heat pipes hold the Ryzen 9 9955HX at sustainable temperatures, at the cost of noticeable noise under heavy load. The footprint suits a desk or a rack shelf in a homelab.

Dual 10G SFP+ ports run off an Intel X710 NIC, and dual 2.5G RJ45 ports use Intel I226-V and Realtek RTL8125 controllers. Four ports leave room for a virtualization cluster or software-defined storage without an add-in card. Craft Computing measured nearly 2.5 times the MS-01’s multi-threaded Cinebench R23 score.

Three M.2 slots handle storage, one of them a U.2 slot that takes enterprise SSDs up to 15TB. All of them run at PCIe 4.0 x4, and the two 2280/22110 slots hold drives up to 4TB each. The PCIe x16 slot carries x8 bandwidth, enough for a discrete card up to 75W TDP, though it has to be half-height to fit. WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 cover wireless, and HDMI 2.1 plus two USB-C ports with DisplayPort Alt Mode drive up to three 8K displays.

Reviewer Insights

ServeTheHome: idle draw starts around 24W

ServeTheHome called the MS-A2 “the absolute perfect home lab node” for many buyers, pairing a 16-core AMD chip with 10G SFP+ and 2.5G networking and a PCIe slot. The reviewer named serviceability as one of his favorite features: push a tab and the internals slide out of the case. He also wished the memory side and the SSD side had no screws, since both still need a screwdriver once the tray is out. On power, STH measured about 24 to 25W at idle at the low end, rising to 35 to 45W depending on configuration, and pointed to the older, server-class Intel X710 NIC as the reason idle draw sits above the usual mini PC range.

Level1Techs ran 128GB of DDR5-5600 past the official ceiling

Level1Techs delivered an enthusiastic review, declaring the MS-A2 “the most powerful, mighty Mini PC” and, after benchmarking it, a record holder for machines in his office. Their testing confirmed that the system can handle up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 RAM with proper configuration, exceeding the official 96GB specification. The reviewer showed Geekbench 6.4 scores of 3,183 single-core and 17,845 multi-core. They noted that thermal management keeps the CPU around 70C during normal operation, spiking to 92C under stress testing. For users planning to run this as a mini server, Level1Techs called it “hugely powerful and very power frugal,” while noting that it idles at about 25 to 30W, mostly because of the X710.

Craft Computing: the barebone build is the value pick

Craft Computing focused on the value of the MS-A2 and noted that the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX is “basically the exact same silicon from the Ryzen 9950x desktop CPU just tuned down a bit to 75 watts.” In Cinebench R23, the MS-A2 posted nearly 2.5 times the MS-01’s multi-threaded score. The reviewer recommended the barebone configuration at $869 as the best value, allowing users to source their own DDR5 RAM and NVMe storage for substantial savings. They concluded that the MS-A2 is “light years faster and more efficient than either of the previous models” while remaining competitively priced.

Written reviewers back the CPU and fault the graphics

According to ServeTheHome’s written review, the MS-A2 delivers on its promise as a homelab-focused workstation, though they noted the need for three different network drivers due to the mixed Intel and Realtek controllers. NotebookCheck awarded a 65% score, acknowledging the strong CPU performance while criticizing the weak integrated Radeon 610M graphics and thermal throttling under sustained loads. They emphasized that serious workstation users should plan to install a discrete GPU. NASCompares gave it 8.4/10 and positioned it alongside the MS-01 rather than as a replacement, for buyers who prioritize multi-threaded performance and dense internal storage. NASCompares also notes that the MS-A2 does not support ECC memory.

Customer Reviews

Across 9 ratings on Amazon, the MINISFORUM MS-A2 averages 4.6 stars, with 93 percent of them at four or five stars and the rest at three stars. The praise centers on raw CPU performance, quiet operation, and unusually easy internal access for a mini PC. Speedy Geek, a verified buyer running a home lab, wrote “I am blown away at the performance.” Jenk’s Reviews, also a verified purchaser who bought the barebones version, summed up the build by saying “It runs quiet, does not get too hot, and feels well designed for a compact workstation,” and several owners single out the push-button chassis that slides open for RAM and storage upgrades. The barebones model ships without RAM or a storage drive, which belongs in the cost you budget.

picgla, a verified buyer, reported a hardware fault: “the 3.5 mm audio jack on this ms-a2 is non-functional,” along with a BIOS (rev 1.02) that would not register a SATA SSD on the included sled after a reboot unless the machine sat powered off for at least 30 seconds. Other owners note the compact case cannot fit much of a graphics card and that graphics performance is modest, and the three-star reviewer flagged the absence of USB4 and Thunderbolt ports plus upside-down port placement.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Buy the barebone build and bring your own RAM

The barebone configuration at $799 is the cheapest way to get the Ryzen 9 9955HX, and it leaves you free to fit DDR5 SO-DIMMs and NVMe drives you choose yourself. The pre-configured 32GB/1TB, 64GB/1TB, and 96GB/2TB models skip that work for a higher outlay. All of the 9955HX builds run the same 16-core Ryzen 9 9955HX, the same dual 10G SFP+ networking, and the same PCIe x16 slot, so the choice comes down to how much assembly you want to do.

The integrated Radeon 610M is the limit on graphics work, so budget for a half-height discrete card if rendering or gaming is part of the job. Fan noise under load rules the machine out of a room that has to stay quiet. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines this box up against other models in the class.

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