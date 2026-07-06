ASUS ROG NUC 16

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus/RTX 5080 Add

32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus/RTX 5070 Ti Add

16GB/1TB/Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus/RTX 5060 Add

32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus/RTX 5060 Add

64GB/2TB/Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus/RTX 5080 (White) Add

Edition 20: 64GB/2TB/Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus/RTX 5090 Add

Check prices on Amazon (6)

The ASUS ROG NUC 16 is the 2026 flagship of ASUS’s Republic of Gamers mini PC line, and like last year’s ROG NUC 2025 it fits a gaming desktop’s worth of hardware into a box smaller than a games console. The vertical chassis measures 11.1 by 7.5 by 2.2 inches (282 x 190 x 57 mm), a little over three liters, and holds an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus, a 24-core Arrow Lake-HX Refresh processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU or a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU and a triple-fan cooling system. The launch versions bundle 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. ASUS later added a Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus version with an RTX 5060 Laptop GPU (16GB or 32GB of memory), a white 64GB/2TB RTX 5080 version, and the ROG NUC 16 Edition 20, a 20th-anniversary model with an RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, 64GB of DDR5, and a 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSD in the same chassis. It is fast for its size. The RTX 5080 version costs a good deal more than the ROG NUC 2025 it replaces while running the same GPU, and the RTX 5070 Ti version lists at $3,199.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus posts a PassMark CPU Mark around 58,100 ASUS’s own benchmarks put it only about 2.3% ahead of the 2025 model in 3DMark Discrete NVIDIA RTX 5080 (16GB) or RTX 5070 Ti (12GB) Laptop GPU with GDDR7 in a 3-liter box The RTX 5080 version’s marginal gain arrives at a notably higher price than the ROG NUC 2025 Tool-free thumb screws make RAM and SSD upgrades painless The mobile GPU is soldered, so it cannot be upgraded later Dual M.2 slots (one PCIe 5.0, one PCIe 4.0) and up to 128GB DDR5 A dense three-liter box full of laptop-class silicon still runs warm under load Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 7, dual HDMI 2.1, and dual DisplayPort 2.1 The bundled 1TB drive is a PCIe 4.0 SSD, not a PCIe 5.0 drive Drives up to five 4K displays; ASUS rates cooling below 38 dBA under load Bulky 380W external power brick and no VESA mount

ASUS ROG NUC 16 Comparison Chart

6 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus/RTX 5080 Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU Mark 58,125 32 GB 1 TB SSD Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU $3,699.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 8.2 CPU Mark 58,125 Processor Twenty-four-core 2.70 Ghz (max 5.50 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Up to 128GB DDR5-6400) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus/RTX 5070 Ti Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU Mark 58,125 32 GB 1 TB SSD Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU $3,199.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 8.2 CPU Mark 58,125 Processor Twenty-four-core 2.70 Ghz (max 5.50 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Up to 128GB DDR5-6400) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 16GB/1TB/Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus/RTX 5060 Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus CPU Mark 47,846 16 GB 1 TB SSD Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU $2,400.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 6.9 CPU Mark 47,846 Processor Twenty-core 2.40 Ghz (max 5.30 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x 8GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus/RTX 5060 Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus CPU Mark 47,846 32 GB 1 TB SSD Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU $2,499.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.4 CPU Mark 47,846 Processor Twenty-core 2.40 Ghz (max 5.30 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Up to 128GB DDR5-6400) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 64GB/2TB/Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus/RTX 5080 (White) Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU Mark 58,125 64 GB 2 TB SSD Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU $4,999.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 8.4 CPU Mark 58,125 Processor Twenty-four-core 2.70 Ghz (max 5.50 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU RAM 64 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x 32GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM; white chassis) Internal Storage 2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 Edition 20: 64GB/2TB/Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus/RTX 5090 Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU Mark 58,125 64 GB 2 TB SSD Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU $5,999.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 8.4 CPU Mark 58,125 Processor Twenty-four-core 2.70 Ghz (max 5.50 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU RAM 64 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Up to 128GB DDR5-6400) Internal Storage 2 TB NVMe PCIe 5.0 Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Home Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.12 x 7.46 x 2.22 inches

(282.45 x 189.48 x 56.39 mm) Weight 6.88 lbs (3.13 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort 2 DisplayPorts (2x DP 2.1; up to five 4K displays or 8K gaming) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 6 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2. Rear: 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt Ports 1 OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box ROG NUC 16 unit, 380W power adapter, power cord, removable stand, documentation Expandability Up to 128GB DDR5 (2x CSO-DIMM). 2x M.2 2280: PCIe 5.0 x4 + PCIe 4.0 x4 (up to 8TB). Tool-free thumb screws.

See every Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus configuration in the chart

A three-liter tower with tool-free RAM and SSD access

The ROG NUC 16 is a vertical tower that stands on an included removable foot and can also lie horizontally to fit a shelf. The Republic of Gamers styling shows in a matte black shell, a smoked side panel over an illuminated ROG logo, angular ventilation, and a red LED accent strip near the top of the front edge. The front face carries the power button, a combo audio jack, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. The rear adds four more USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort 2.1, two HDMI 2.1 outputs, two DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, and a Realtek 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet jack. Wireless is handled by Intel Killer WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

At the center is the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus, an Arrow Lake-HX Refresh chip with 24 cores (8 performance and 16 efficient), 24 threads, and a 5.5 GHz maximum boost. Its PassMark CPU Mark lands around 58,125, a modest step above the Core Ultra 9 275HX that powered the ROG NUC 2025 (roughly 55,900). Graphics come from an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 or, in the lower-priced version, a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with 12GB of GDDR7. Either is a soldered mobile part, so the GPU is fixed for the life of the machine while the Thunderbolt 4 port leaves room for an external GPU later. ASUS quotes a combined figure of up to 1334 TOPS across the CPU, GPU, and NPU for the RTX 5080 version.

Memory runs through two SODIMM slots that accept up to 128GB of DDR5-6400 (including the newer CSO-DIMM modules), and storage uses two M.2 2280 slots, one wired for PCIe 5.0 x4 and one for PCIe 4.0 x4, for up to 8TB of NVMe. Thumb screws open the chassis without tools for both jobs. Cooling is ASUS’s QuietFlow system, with three fans and a dual vapor chamber that the company rates below 38 dBA even under a full workload. Between the dual HDMI 2.1 outputs, dual DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, and Thunderbolt, ASUS rates the system for up to five 4K displays or 8K gaming.

Reviewer Insights

Independent hands-on reviews that benchmark either the RTX 5080 or the RTX 5070 Ti configuration have not been published. The coverage so far is launch analysis built around ASUS’s own numbers, and the size of the generational step is its subject. By ASUS’s own benchmarks the 2026 machine is about 2.3% faster than the ROG NUC 2025 (the NUC 15 generation) in 3DMark Time Spy, running the same RTX 5080 Laptop GPU. Writing for TweakTown, Hassam Nasir summed it up plainly: “The ROG NUC 16 offers a modest performance boost over the NUC 15,” while still calling the machine “ASUS’s fastest NUC and arguably the most console-like in terms of design.”

Reviewing the launch for TheNextWeb, Darius Popa zeroed in on the economics, writing that “The problem is the price relative to the performance gain.” The hardware delivers for a buyer chasing the newest silicon and the most compute per liter, but the price gap over last year’s model matters more than the spec gap. Heat and fan noise follow from packing laptop-class parts into three liters, and ASUS rates the QuietFlow cooling below 38 dBA under load.

The price is the deciding factor against the 2025 model

A Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus paired with an RTX 5080 or RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU reaches into gaming and creator work that most small-form-factor systems cannot touch. The tool-free chassis, dual M.2 storage with a PCIe 5.0 slot, a 128GB memory ceiling, and five-display output cover workstation duty, and Thunderbolt 4 plus WiFi 7 cover the current connection standards.

ASUS’s own figures put this refresh roughly 2.3% ahead of the ROG NUC 2025 on the same GPU, yet the RTX 5080 version commands a meaningfully higher price, so the upgrade case over the outgoing model is thin. The soldered mobile GPU and the warmth of a dense three-liter design under load count against it too. Buyers who want the newest chip and the most performance per liter, and who value easy RAM and SSD upgrades, will find a lot to like; anyone weighing the price should line it up against the 2025 model and the rest of the field on our Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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