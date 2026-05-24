ASUS ROG NUC 2025

Updated on November 4, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 9 275HX/RTX 5070 Add

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The ASUS ROG NUC 2025 is ASUS’s attempt to fit a gaming desktop into something you could carry in one hand. Inside a vertical chassis that measures roughly 11.1 x 7.4 x 2.2 inches (about three liters) sits an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, a 24-core Arrow Lake-HX processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series Laptop GPU and a triple-fan cooling system. ASUS sells it in several configurations that share the same chassis, including RTX 5070 Laptop GPU models with 32GB of memory and a 1TB or 2TB SSD, and a 32GB/2TB model that steps up to the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU. It is the Intel half of a two-part lineup; the ASUS ROG GR70 is the AMD sibling built around the same idea. Heat, noise, and price are the tradeoffs that come with packing this much silicon into that volume.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX posts a PassMark CPU Mark around 55,679 Laptop-class parts in 3 liters lean hard on the triple-fan cooling Discrete NVIDIA RTX 5070 or RTX 5080 Laptop GPU in a 3-liter box One reviewer of the AMD sibling found this Intel model’s power modes less consistent Tool-less chassis makes RAM and SSD upgrades straightforward Premium pricing well above mainstream mini PCs Dual M.2 slots (one PCIe 5.0, one PCIe 4.0) and up to 96GB DDR5 Memory stops at 96GB across the two SODIMM slots Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 7, dual HDMI, and dual DisplayPort 2.1 Mobile GPU is soldered, so graphics cannot be upgraded later Drives up to five 4K displays for multi-monitor setups Bulky 330W external power brick and no VESA mount

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ASUS ROG NUC 2025 Comparison Chart

ASUS ROG NUC 2025 ASUS ROG NUC 2025 ASUS ROG NUC 2025 Price List Price: $2,499.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $3,199.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $2,699.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 9 275HX/RTX 5070 32GB/2TB/Core Ultra 9 275HX/RTX 5080 32GB/2TB/Core Ultra 9 275HX/RTX 5070 Performance Rating 8.0 8.0 8.0 CPU Mark 55,679 55,679 55,679 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Twenty-four-core 2.70 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Twenty-four-core 2.70 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Twenty-four-core 2.70 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz) GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Up to 96GB DDR5) 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Up to 96GB DDR5) 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Up to 96GB DDR5) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 2 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.12 x 7.39 x 2.22 inches

(282.45 x 187.71 x 56.39 mm) 11.12 x 7.39 x 2.22 inches

(282.45 x 187.71 x 56.39 mm) 11.12 x 7.39 x 2.22 inches

(282.45 x 187.71 x 56.39 mm) Weight 6.88 lbs (3.13 kg) 6.88 lbs (3.13 kg) 6.88 lbs (3.13 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort 2 DisplayPorts (2x DP 2.1 (UHBR20); up to five 4K or dual 8K displays) 2 DisplayPorts (2x DP 2.1 (UHBR20); up to five 4K or dual 8K displays) 2 DisplayPorts (2x DP 2.1 (UHBR20); up to five 4K or dual 8K displays) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 6 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2. Rear: 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x Thunderbolt 4 6 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2. Rear: 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x Thunderbolt 4 6 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2. Rear: 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt Ports 1 1 1 OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount No No No In the Box ROG NUC 2025 unit, 330W power adapter, power cord, removable stand, documentation ROG NUC 2025 unit, 330W power adapter, power cord, removable stand, documentation ROG NUC 2025 unit, 330W power adapter, power cord, removable stand, documentation Expandability Up to 96GB DDR5 (2x SODIMM, supports CSO-DIMM). 2x M.2 2280: PCIe 5.0 x4 + PCIe 4.0 x4. Tool-less chassis. Up to 96GB DDR5 (2x SODIMM, supports CSO-DIMM). 2x M.2 2280: PCIe 5.0 x4 + PCIe 4.0 x4. Tool-less chassis. Up to 96GB DDR5 (2x SODIMM, supports CSO-DIMM). 2x M.2 2280: PCIe 5.0 x4 + PCIe 4.0 x4. Tool-less chassis.

See every Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX configuration in the chart

Five-Display Output and Two M.2 Slots in Three Liters

The ROG NUC 2025 is a vertical tower that stands on an included removable foot and weighs a little under seven pounds. The styling follows the Republic of Gamers line: a smoked front panel with an illuminated red ROG logo, angular ventilation that spells out “ASUS” across the side, and ARGB lighting. It is the same design language ASUS carried over to the AMD ROG GR70, and the two machines share the same roughly three-liter footprint. The front face carries the power button, a combo audio jack, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. The rear adds four more USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, dual HDMI, dual DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20), and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet on an Intel controller.

At the center is the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, an Arrow Lake-HX chip with 24 cores (8 performance and 16 efficient) and 24 threads, boosting to 5.4 GHz. Its PassMark CPU Mark lands around 55,679. Graphics come from an NVIDIA Blackwell Laptop GPU: the RTX 5070 models have 8GB of GDDR7, and the RTX 5080 model has 16GB of GDDR7. Both are soldered mobile parts, so the GPU is fixed for the life of the machine, though the Thunderbolt 4 port leaves the door open to an external GPU later.

Wireless is WiFi 7 (802.11be) and Bluetooth 5.4, backed by the 2.5GbE port and a Thunderbolt 4 connection that doubles as a high-bandwidth display and docking output. Between two HDMI outputs, two DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, and Thunderbolt, ASUS rates the system for up to five 4K displays or two 8K displays at once. Storage runs through two M.2 2280 slots, one wired for PCIe 5.0 x4 and the other for PCIe 4.0 x4, and the tool-less chassis makes getting to those slots and the two SODIMM memory slots painless. Memory tops out at 96GB of DDR5 (two 48GB modules), and ASUS notes the system also accepts the newer CSO-DIMM modules.

Reviewer Insights

ALKtech billed its unboxing and review with the question of whether this is “the most powerful gaming mini PC available today,” while Robtech’s ROG NUC 15 review used the same “most powerful mini PC” framing in its title but came away only “slightly impressed” once the benchmarks were in. Robtech tested an RTX 5070 Ti configuration, which sits between the RTX 5070 and RTX 5080 models sold here.

The closest comparison point is the AMD ROG GR70, which shares this chassis and cooling. In his GR70 review, Robtech came away preferring the AMD machine to the Intel one: he reported that on the GR70 “the software actually worked fine” and the Armory Crate power modes (which also govern fan noise) behaved as intended, “whereas on the Intel one, the power modes did not work properly.” That is one reviewer’s read of a sibling product rather than a verdict on this machine, but it is worth weighing for anyone choosing between the two, since in Robtech’s testing the AMD GR70 had the edge on power-mode behavior and noise.

Worth the Money for Enthusiasts Who Can Live With Fan Noise

A Core Ultra 9 275HX paired with an RTX 5070 or RTX 5080 Laptop GPU covers gaming and creator work in a three-liter box. The tool-less chassis, dual M.2 storage with a PCIe 5.0 slot, 96GB memory ceiling, and five-display output push it toward workstation duty, and Thunderbolt 4 plus WiFi 7 cover the current connection standards.

The cost of that density is heat and fan noise under load, on top of a steep asking price. Buyers who want a quiet, set-and-forget machine should look elsewhere, while enthusiasts who want desktop-class performance in a portable shell and easy upgrade access will find a lot here. To line it up against other small-form-factor systems, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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