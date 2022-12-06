MeLE PCG02 Pro

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 8GB/128GB/Intel N5105 Add

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The MeLE PCG02 Pro is a fanless mini PC stick built around an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor, with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and support for Linux and Ubuntu. At 131mm x 81mm x 18.3mm it slips behind a monitor on the bundled VESA plate or sits in a drawer. Internal storage runs to 256GB, and a microSD slot takes cards up to 2TB for media or document overflow. The N5105 has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, the N100 and N5100 have Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, and two HDMI 2.0 ports drive a pair of 4K displays. The design targets silent operation and low power draw for home and office use.

Pros Cons VESA plate mounts it behind a monitor 8GB of RAM is soldered in Windows 11 Pro pre-installed eMMC storage tops out at 256GB Two HDMI 2.0 ports for dual 4K@60Hz displays No M.2 slot on the N5105, N5100, and N100 models Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 on the N5105 Shell hit 76.6°C on the N5105 under load Runs silently with no fan One USB-C is power only, the other data only

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MeLE PCG02 Pro Comparison Chart

8 configurations Configuration Processor Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 8GB/128GB/Intel N5105 Celeron N5105 CPU Mark 3,987 128 GB 2.6 $189.99 Details Performance Rating 2.6 CPU Mark 3,987 Processor Quad-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.90 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N5105 Internal Storage 128 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Expandability microSD supports up to 2TB 8GB/256GB/Intel N5105 Celeron N5105 CPU Mark 3,987 256 GB 2.6 $199.99 Details Performance Rating 2.6 CPU Mark 3,987 Processor Quad-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.90 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N5105 Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Expandability microSD supports up to 2TB 8GB/256GB/Intel J4125 Celeron J4125 CPU Mark 2,927 256 GB 2.5 $189.99 Details Performance Rating 2.5 CPU Mark 2,927 Processor Quad-core 2.70 Ghz

Intel Celeron Processor J4125 Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Expandability M.2 22x80 Key M Slot for PCIe2.0 x2, microSD supports up to 2TB 8GB/128GB/Intel J4125 Celeron J4125 CPU Mark 2,927 128 GB 2.5 $179.99 Details Performance Rating 2.5 CPU Mark 2,927 Processor Quad-core 2.70 Ghz

Intel Celeron Processor J4125 Internal Storage 128 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Expandability M.2 22x80 Key M Slot for PCIe2.0 x2, microSD supports up to 2TB 8GB/128GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 128 GB 2.7 $399.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 Internal Storage 128 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Expandability microSD supports up to 2TB 8GB/256GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 256 GB 2.7 $429.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Expandability microSD supports up to 2TB 8GB/256GB/Intel N5100 Celeron N5100 CPU Mark 3,293 256 GB 2.5 $339.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.5 CPU Mark 3,293 Processor Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N5100 Processor Internal Storage 256 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Expandability microSD supports up to 2TB 8GB/128GB/Intel N5100 Celeron N5100 CPU Mark 3,293 128 GB 2.5 $309.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.5 CPU Mark 3,293 Processor Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N5100 Processor Internal Storage 128 GB WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Expandability microSD supports up to 2TB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.7 x 2.4 x 0.78 inches

(144.78 x 60.96 x 19.81 mm) Weight 0.4 lbs (0.18 kg) Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(One USB-C for power only, one for data only) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader microSD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless Yes VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC Stick, Power Supply with EU/US/UK/AU Type Adapters, User Manual

See every Intel Celeron N5105 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N100 configuration in the chartSee every Intel Celeron N5100 configuration in the chart

Models in this family The MeLE PCG02 Pro has the Intel Celeron N5105 and a list price of $189.99. The other models in this line: MeLE PCG02 Intel N100, 8 GB / 256 GB List price

$211.49

MeLE PCG02 Stick PC Intel Celeron J4125, 8 GB / 128 GB List price

$239.99

Only the J4125 models take an internal SSD

The Intel Celeron N5105 runs a 2.00 GHz base clock and boosts to 2.90 GHz, which covers routine desktop tasks. Its 8GB of LPDDR4 memory is soldered to the board, so the configuration you buy is the one you keep for the life of the machine.

Storage comes in either 128GB or 256GB of soldered eMMC, with a microSD card slot supporting up to 2TB for media or document overflow. The original J4125 variants include an M.2 22x80 Key M slot (PCIe 2.0 x2), so users on those models can swap in a faster NVMe SSD. The N5105 and refreshed N100 chassis drop the M.2 slot because the cooling layout leaves no room for an internal socket, which is worth knowing if you plan to outgrow the onboard storage.

Two USB 3.2 ports handle peripherals, alongside one Type-C for data and another for power. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 on the N5105, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 on the N100 and N5100, and Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 on the J4125. The shell also carries a microSD reader and a combo headphone jack.

Losing the fan removes the only moving part and the only noise source, and the case takes over as the heatsink, so it runs warm to the touch when the processor is busy. Power arrives over USB-C, supporting the PD3.0 Protocol and an input range of 12V to 20V.

Reviewer Insights

Ian W Morrison (Linuxium) at CNX Software reviewed both original models side by side under Windows 11 and Ubuntu 22.04. He describes the line as coming “in two models featuring either a mobile Gemini Lake Refresh or a Jasper Lake processor,” noting that “the memory, WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB ports differ plus only the lower-powered model includes an M.2 NVMe or SATA slot.” Of the faster chip he writes that “the PCG02 Pro N5105, uses an Intel 10 nm Jasper Lake Celeron N5105 processor which is a quad-core 4-thread 2.00 GHz Celeron processor boosting to 2.90 GHz with Intel’s UHD Graphics.”

On the N5105 he measured a PassMark CPU Mark of 3,891.6, a PCMark 10 overall score of 2,339, Cinebench R23 results of 1,638 multi-core and 601 single-core, Geekbench 5 scores of 1,752 multi-core and 638 single-core, and 3,659 in the Geekbench OpenCL GPU test, with 3DMark Fire Strike at 802. The older J4125 trailed across the board: 2,929.1 CPU Mark, a PCMark 10 overall of 1,745, Cinebench R23 of 1,285 multi-core and 424 single-core, Geekbench 5 of 1,360 multi-core and 445 single-core, and a Fire Strike of 396. He concludes, “Side-by-side usage feels that the PCG02 Pro N5105 is much snappier than the PCG02 Pro J4125 which seems somewhat sluggish in comparison. The extra power afforded by the N5105 model really does improve its usability.” For 2026 context, PassMark’s community averages place the N5105 near 3,987 and the J4125 around 2,927, so both original chips now read as basic, single-task silicon rather than general desktop processors.

Running the CPUs flat out on Ubuntu, Morrison logged “an average temperature of 74.4°C with a maximum of 75°C on the PCG02 Pro J4125 and to an average temperature of 72.4°C with a maximum of 74°C on the PCG02 Pro N5105,” so neither chip cooks itself without a fan. The heat shows on the outside instead. The J4125 case topped out around 60.3°C while the N5105 reached about 76.6°C in a 23.8°C room, and even at idle the N5105 shell sits “around 60°C compared to 35°C for the PCG02 Pro J4125.” The J4125 dropped from a 2,700 MHz idle average to about 2,200 MHz under load, whereas the N5105 rose from a 2,280 MHz idle to a steadier 2,350 MHz average while stressed. Power draw stayed low throughout: idle pulled 3.9W (J4125) and 4.0W (N5105) on Windows (2.0W and 2.6W on Ubuntu), a Cinebench load drew 9.0W and 11.3W, and 4K video playback sat at 6.7W and 8.7W. Morrison also flagged “lower-than-expected WiFi performance especially for the PCG02 Pro N5105,” and confirmed the data-only Type-C port that leaves you reliant on the two USB ports.

In March 2024 MeLE refreshed the same chassis with an Intel Processor N100. Jean-Luc Aufranc’s CNX Software write-up details the refreshed “Surpass” specification (8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x at 4266 MHz, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.2 ports) and Tom’s Hardware reported the same bundle. Neither ran independent benchmarks. PassMark rates the N100 near 5,305, comfortably ahead of the older Celerons on paper. The two video reviews of the refresh disagree over whether the thin fanless chassis lets the N100 reach that ceiling.

OSReviews came away positive. The reviewer pegs the N100 at “a little bit north of 5,500 on PassMark” (PassMark now lists 5,305), calls it “a 6 watt processor,” and frames it as “around two to three times stronger compared to past entry-level Celeron” chips, using a Celeron N3450 near 2,000 and an Apple M-series part above 10,000 as bookends. In use he boots into Windows 11 “in less than 10 seconds,” finds about 195GB free on the 256GB unit, opens “well over two dozen tabs in Edge or Chrome” with the system still responsive, and reports strong antenna reception even at distance from the router. Video held up (4K YouTube buffers briefly then plays smoothly, local 4K files mostly play), light gaming hovered “around the 30 to 40 FPS range under a lower setting” with Dota 2 and Minecraft closer to 40 to 50 FPS, and thermals only got “a little bit warm” under sustained 4K and editing without a noticeable performance drop.

Team Pandory’s video review of the same N100 model reached the opposite conclusion. Monitoring the box with HWiNFO64, the reviewer found “the CPU is not thermal throttling but Power throttling,” because the firmware caps the power budget low to keep the fanless case cool. CPU temperatures were reasonable (roughly 50°C idle and 75°C under load) and idle draw was just 3 to 4 watts at the wall, but the chip “places dead last in the CPU scores even getting beaten by the n95,” and Time Spy showed it “having half the CPU score that we were expecting.” Gaming reflected the cap: Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 ran near 40 FPS at 720p and Cuphead held full speed at 1080p, but Rocket League and Dota 2 struggled, and a God of War PSP emulation that started at 60 FPS collapsed mid-scene. Raising the power limit to 20 to 24 watts improved the benchmark scores but pushed temperatures up enough to re-throttle, and the reviewer concluded that the older N5105 unit “ran everything much better out the box,” ending on “we cannot recommend the PCG02 Pro.” For browsing, office work, media, and retro emulation the stick is a capable silent appliance, while the power-limited N100 stays short of desktop-class throughput. Ports and the missing M.2 slot are also what separate it from MeLE’s wider Quieter line.

Customer Reviews

Across 296 ratings on Amazon, the MeLE PCG02 Pro averages 4.4 stars, with about 70 percent at five stars and roughly 7 percent at one star. Most reviewers run it as a low-power, single-purpose appliance rather than a primary desktop: dashboards, digital signage, PowerPoint playback, a home server, even a handheld emulation box. A verified buyer named Chris Johnston wrote that “this thing looked big in the photos. It is tiny,” and Ben K, who installs Ubuntu Linux on his, said “I’ve bought three versions of these over the last several years. They all work great.” Andrew Norris, a verified purchaser using it for emulation, summed up the tradeoff as “It’s slow but will run for 3 or so hours off a decent USB battery pack.”

One verified buyer, 1985Gamer, reported that “Less than a year later, this unit no longer boots from internal storage” and could not open the sealed case to fix it; that reviewer also flagged confusion over the non-standard 12V power supply. Joseph Angebrandt initially gave one star over a missing Auto Power On feature, then updated his review to five after MeLE replied within 24 hours and pointed him to a BIOS setting under Advanced, Customer Exclusive Functions.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A silent stick for one fixed job

Digital signage, a media box, a home server, or a second machine for light desktop work all fit this hardware, and the fanless shell keeps it quiet enough for a living room or a shared office. Power users and anyone who expects to add an internal SSD later should look elsewhere, especially on the N5105 and N100 builds that have no M.2 slot. Our cloud PC cost comparison shows how far a one-time hardware purchase goes against a subscription.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool puts these specs side by side with other models on the market.

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