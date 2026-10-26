MINISFORUM 895D7

Published on October 26, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/RX 9060 XT Add

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The MINISFORUM 895D7 is a small upright desktop for 1440p gaming and creative work, with a slot for a low-profile graphics card. It runs AMD’s 16-core Ryzen 9 8945HX laptop chip at up to 100W, and MINISFORUM sells it with a low-profile Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB, a low-profile GeForce RTX 5060 8GB, or no card at all. In ETA PRIME’s tests the RX 9060 XT version held 1440p in current games without throttling. The slot takes low-profile cards only, and the port list has no USB4 or Thunderbolt.

Each graphics option comes as a barebone or with 32GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD, which makes six configurations. The same 8.47-liter case with an Intel Core i9-13900HX board is sold as the MINISFORUM 139D7.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons 16 cores and 32 threads held at 100W in ETA PRIME’s sustained CPU test The Ryzen 9 8945HX is a Zen 4 chip, a generation behind AMD’s Zen 5 HX parts Choice of a low-profile RX 9060 XT 16GB or RTX 5060 8GB, or no card The x16 slot only fits low-profile cards PCIe 5.0 x16 slot with an internal 8-pin power lead No USB4, Thunderbolt, or OCuLink Internal 400W supply, so there is no external power brick One 2.5GbE port and no second network jack Two SO-DIMM slots up to 96GB and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots Front USB-C runs at 5Gbps one way up and USB 2.0 the other Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 Much larger than a palm-sized mini PC at 12.3 x 11.5 x 3.7 inches

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MINISFORUM 895D7 Comparison Chart

6 configurations Configuration RAM Storage OS GPU List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/1TB/RX 9060 XT 32 GB 1 TB SSD Windows 11 Dedicated AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT $1,639.00 Details Performance Rating 7.6 Operating System Windows 11 GPU Dedicated AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x SO-DIMM, DDR5-5200, up to 96GB) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 Weight 8.5 lbs (3.86 kg) HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort 3 DisplayPorts (Card: DP 2.1, DP 1.4; board: DP 1.4) Barebone/RX 9060 XT None None No OS Dedicated AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT $1,119.00 Details Performance Rating 7.2 Operating System No OS GPU Dedicated AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (No RAM, SSD, or OS; 2x DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM slots) Internal Storage None included; NVMe Weight 8.5 lbs (3.86 kg) HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort 3 DisplayPorts (Card: DP 2.1, DP 1.4; board: DP 1.4) 32GB/1TB/RTX 5060 32 GB 1 TB SSD Windows 11 Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 $1,559.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.6 Operating System Windows 11 GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x SO-DIMM, DDR5-5200, up to 96GB) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 Weight 8.4 lbs (3.82 kg) HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort 4 DisplayPorts (Card: 2x DP 2.1, DP 1.4; board: DP 1.4) Barebone/RTX 5060 None None No OS Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 $999.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.2 Operating System No OS GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (No RAM, SSD, or OS; 2x DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM slots) Internal Storage None included; NVMe Weight 8.4 lbs (3.82 kg) HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort 4 DisplayPorts (Card: 2x DP 2.1, DP 1.4; board: DP 1.4) 32GB/1TB/Radeon 610M 32 GB 1 TB SSD Windows 11 AMD Radeon 610M $1,079.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.6 Operating System Windows 11 GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 610M RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x SO-DIMM, DDR5-5200, up to 96GB) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 Weight unknown HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4; third display via rear USB-C) Barebone/Radeon 610M None None No OS AMD Radeon 610M $495.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.2 Operating System No OS GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 610M RAM None included; DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (No RAM, SSD, or OS; 2x DDR5-5200 SO-DIMM slots) Internal Storage None included; NVMe Weight unknown HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4; third display via rear USB-C) Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 51,284 Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX Sixteen-core 2.50 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz) Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.28 x 11.5 x 3.66 inches

(311.91 x 292.1 x 92.96 mm) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Rear USB-C 10Gbps with DP; front USB-C 5Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack front Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box Main unit, power cord, Wi-Fi antennas, graphics card air-sealing foam, screws, manual Expandability Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots (96GB max), two M.2 2280 slots, PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for low-profile cards up to 145W. Internal 400W supply.

See every AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX configuration in the chart

16 Zen 4 cores at 100W

The Ryzen 9 8945HX has 16 Zen 4 cores, 32 threads, a 2.5GHz base clock, and a 5.4GHz boost, and it scores about 51,600 on PassMark’s CPU Mark. That puts it ahead of the Core i9-13900HX in the 139D7, which sits near 41,400. It shares its core count and clock range with AMD’s Ryzen 9 7945HX from 2023, and AMD’s Zen 5 Ryzen 9 9955HX scores a little higher at about 55,800. The chip has no neural processing unit, and its Radeon 610M graphics are only for display output and light work.

MINISFORUM runs the processor at 100W in its balanced mode. Memory sits in two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots at up to 5200 MT/s with a 96GB ceiling, and storage goes in two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots that take up to 4TB each. The configured models ship with 32GB, a 1TB SSD, and Windows 11; the barebones ship with no memory, storage, or operating system.

The CPU cooler uses a phase change thermal pad and a 3500 RPM blower fan. MINISFORUM rates the noise at 26.4dB at idle and 44.1dB at full load in the balanced mode, measured at 50cm in its own anechoic room.

Two low-profile graphics cards on a PCIe 5.0 slot

The Radeon RX 9060 XT in the AMD graphics configurations is an RDNA 4 card with 16GB of GDDR6, rated by MINISFORUM at 140W. The GeForce RTX 5060 in the NVIDIA configurations has 8GB of GDDR7 and a 145W rating. On PassMark’s G3D Mark the desktop versions of the two cards land close together, about 20,100 for the RX 9060 XT and 20,700 for the RTX 5060. The RX 9060 XT’s extra memory matters in games that fill more than 8GB at high settings and for local AI models that run on the GPU.

Both cards sit in a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot fed by an 8-pin connector from the internal 400W supply. MINISFORUM rates the slot for dual-slot, low-profile cards up to 145W, so full-height cards do not fit. A foam strip in the box seals the gap around the card so it draws air from the side panel. The Radeon 610M configurations leave the slot empty: a buyer can start with the onboard graphics and add a low-profile card later, and the slot also takes network or storage cards.

Case, ports, and wireless

The case measures about 12.3 x 11.5 x 3.7 inches and stands upright. MINISFORUM lists 8.4 pounds with the RTX 5060 and 8.5 pounds with the RX 9060 XT. The front panel holds the power button, a 5Gbps USB-A port, a USB-C port, and headphone and microphone jacks. That front USB-C port runs at 5Gbps with the plug one way up and at USB 2.0 speed when it is flipped. The rear holds two more 5Gbps USB-A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a 10Gbps USB-C port with DisplayPort output, a 2.5GbE port on a Realtek RTL8125 controller, line in, line out, and a microphone jack.

The board has its own HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs plus the rear USB-C, which drive three displays in the Radeon 610M configurations. The RX 9060 XT adds HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4 on the card. The RTX 5060 adds HDMI 2.1, two DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, and a DisplayPort 1.4.

Wireless is a MediaTek MT7925 module with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, with antennas in the box. There is no USB4, Thunderbolt, or OCuLink port, so fast external drives and external GPU docks are out, and the single Ethernet port rules out router or firewall duty without an add-in card.

Reviewer Insights

ETA PRIME

ETA PRIME tested the RX 9060 XT version in Windows 11. His unit had a single 16GB stick and a 512GB SSD, a configuration MINISFORUM does not sell in the US, where the configured models ship with 32GB. In a two-minute CPU-Z stress test the processor held 100W, and FurMark showed the card at its 140W limit. He measured 2,537 single-core and 15,389 multi-core in Geekbench and 14,501 in 3DMark Time Spy. At native resolution with no upscaling, Cyberpunk 2077 at the ultra preset averaged 92 FPS at 1080p, 68 at 1440p, and 34 at 4K, and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered at very high averaged 113, 84, and 40. Forza Horizon 6 at 1440p extreme used more than 12GB of graphics memory, and he said “this is really what kind of holds back something like the RTX 5060.”

Across his gaming session the GPU averaged 63°C with a 72°C peak, and the CPU averaged 78°C with an 83°C peak at an average of 85.1W, with no thermal throttling. “I actually was expecting this thing to be a lot louder than it is,” he said, crediting the foam ducts that pull fresh air from the side panel. On looks: “It definitely looks plain Jane, kind of a little sleeper PC.”

In a second video he installed SteamOS on the same unit. He turned off Secure Boot and the Radeon 610M in the BIOS, because some games picked the integrated graphics over the card. SteamOS has no performance controls for this machine: “we don’t have any TDP control or GPU clock control. It’s because everything’s just going to be controlled from the BIOS.” Against Valve’s Steam Machine at the highest presets with no upscaling, Cyberpunk 2077 averaged 106, 65, and 28 FPS at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K to the Steam Machine’s 74, 45, and 19, and he put the average gain across three games at almost 55%. Spider-Man 2 and Hogwarts Legacy needed FSR to hold 60 FPS in SteamOS, which he said they did not need in Windows.

Miyconst

Miyconst reviewed a European unit with the Radeon 610M and no graphics card. It came with a single 16GB DDR5 stick and a no-name 512GB SSD. He spent about a week with it and tested the board out of the case as well. With an RTX 5070 Ti in the x16 slot he confirmed PCIe 5.0: “It works at full speed and all 16 lanes.” Splitting the slot for M.2 drives was less successful. With an x8/x4/x4 adapter only one of the two SSDs worked, even with the slot forced down to PCIe 3.0, and he suggested a splitter with active power delivery or a signal repeater instead. Both onboard M.2 slots ran PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 drives without issues. The rear USB-C port measured almost 1,000 MB/s and the front one about 500 MB/s. There are no SATA ports on the board, although the power supply has two SATA power leads.

In a Cinebench R23 stress test the CPU peaked at about 76°C with peak power of about 140W, and the whole system idled at 40 to 45W. He found the stock 92mm CPU fan audible when it speeds up or slows down on a desk near your ears, and added that under a desk “I don’t think you will notice it whatsoever.” The power supply also heats up, and its fan can be “a bit annoying,” so for rendering or video editing he recommended adding an 80mm intake fan. Sleep, Wake-on-LAN (wired only), restore on power loss, TPM, and Secure Boot all worked. Adding a second 16GB stick and running both at DDR5-5600 raised his Geekbench multi-core score from about 14,900 to more than 20,000, while Cinebench R23 multi-core stayed near 31,000 either way. Ryzen Master and ThrottleStop would not run, so CPU tuning is limited to the BIOS.

His unit arrived with a broken clip on the plastic front cover, and one of the expansion slot screws had been tightened hard enough to strip its thread. He said this shows “Minis Forum paying less attention to details compared to some fancy brands like I don’t know maybe like Dell or HP.” On the other side, every part except the soldered CPU is standard: a mini-ITX board, standard power supply connectors, and SO-DIMM memory, so the board can move to another mini-ITX case later. His verdict: “If this system fits your needs, I can recommend it.”

Conclusion

The 895D7 is worth buying for someone who wants a 1440p gaming and rendering machine on a desk with no room for a tower, and our pick is the RX 9060 XT barebone. Its 16GB card had headroom where ETA PRIME saw Forza Horizon 6 pass 12GB, and the barebones cost several hundred dollars less than the configured models, which suits anyone with spare DDR5 SO-DIMMs, an NVMe drive, and a Windows license. The RTX 5060 versions cost less and make sense when a program needs CUDA, and the Radeon 610M barebone is the cheapest way into the case for a buyer who already owns a low-profile card.

Skip it if you need USB4, Thunderbolt, OCuLink, or a second network port, or if your graphics card is full height. For 5GbE in a 3.8-liter tower, the MINISFORUM AtomMan G1 Pro has the same Ryzen 9 8945HX and an RTX 5060. The MINISFORUM 139D7 is this case with a 24-core Intel Core i9-13900HX, and the MINISFORUM 795S7 is a 7-liter case with a Ryzen 9 7945HX and no wireless card. Compare other boxes that take a graphics card in our Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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