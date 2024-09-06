Khadas Mind 2

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Add

32GB/1TB/Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Add

64GB/2TB/Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Add

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The Khadas Mind 2 is a palm-sized modular mini PC from Khadas, sold in three configurations: an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16GB) and the Core Ultra 7 155H (32GB or 64GB), each with a PCIe 4.0 SSD of 512GB to 2TB. It is built around portability, with Thunderbolt 4, USB4, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6E in a CNC-aluminum body that weighs under a pound, plus a proprietary Mind Link expansion port.

The Mind Link port carries PCIe Gen 5 x8 bandwidth to Khadas’s own modules. The Mind Graphics Dock adds a desktop RTX 4060 Ti, and the Mind Dock adds more I/O and built-in speakers. Those modules use a proprietary connector and add significantly to the total price.

Pros Cons CNC-aluminum body that weighs under a pound RAM is soldered; no memory upgrades Intel Core Ultra 5 125H or Ultra 7 155H No built-in Ethernet; Wi-Fi 6E or an adapter only Thunderbolt 4, USB4, and Wi-Fi 6E M.2 storage limited to 2230-size drives Mind Link port (PCIe Gen 5 x8) for the dock ecosystem Mind Link is a proprietary port Optional Graphics Dock with a desktop RTX 4060 Ti Fan gets noisy under load 5.55Wh battery keeps it alive in standby between docks Modules (Graphics Dock, Mind Dock) add significantly to the price

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Khadas Mind 2 Comparison Chart

Khadas Mind 2 Khadas Mind 2 Khadas Mind 2 Price List Price: $949.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $1,299.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $1,799.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 32GB/1TB/Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 64GB/2TB/Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Performance Rating 4.7 5.5 5.7 CPU Mark 19,903 24,406 24,406 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Processor

Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H Fourteen-core 1.20 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H Sixteen-core 1.40 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H Sixteen-core 1.40 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel Arc graphics Integrated Intel Arc graphics Integrated Intel Arc graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 32 GB LPDDR5 64 GB LPDDR5X Internal Storage 512 GB 1 TB 2 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.75 x 4.13 x 0.79 inches

(146.05 x 104.9 x 20.07 mm) 5.75 x 4.13 x 0.79 inches

(146.05 x 104.9 x 20.07 mm) 5.75 x 4.13 x 0.79 inches

(146.05 x 104.9 x 20.07 mm) Weight 0.96 lbs (0.44 kg) 0.96 lbs (0.44 kg) 0.96 lbs (0.44 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet No Ethernet No Ethernet No Ethernet HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

Thunderbolt 4 doubles as USB-C power input. 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

Thunderbolt 4 doubles as USB-C power input. 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

Thunderbolt 4 doubles as USB-C power input. Thunderbolt Ports 1 1 1 OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack none none none Fanless No No No VESA Mount No No No In the Box Mind 2, manual, warranty card, USB-C power cable, 65W USB-C power adapter Mind 2, manual, warranty card, USB-C power cable, 65W USB-C power adapter Mind 2, manual, warranty card, USB-C power cable, 65W USB-C power adapter Expandability Proprietary Mind Link expansion port supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, and PCIe Gen 5 x8 at up to 256 GT/s. One free M.2 2230 slot; RAM is soldered Proprietary Mind Link expansion port supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, and PCIe Gen 5 x8 at up to 256 GT/s. One free M.2 2230 slot; RAM is soldered Proprietary Mind Link expansion port supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, and PCIe Gen 5 x8 at up to 256 GT/s. One free M.2 2230 slot; RAM is soldered

See every Intel Core Ultra 5 125H configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core Ultra 7 155H configuration in the chart

Expansion happens outside the case

At 146 x 105 x 20 mm and 435 grams, the Mind 2 fits easily into a bag. The Ultra 7 155H model has 16 cores and 22 threads with a 4.8GHz turbo frequency, up to 64GB of soldered LPDDR5X memory, and a PCIe 4.0 SSD. Ports cover Thunderbolt 4, USB4, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6E, but there is no wired Ethernet.

Storage is the only internal upgrade: a second M.2 slot takes 2230-size drives, and the RAM is soldered in place. The internal 5.55Wh battery keeps the unit alive in standby so you can carry it between docks without shutting down; it is not sized for running unplugged, and on battery it runs for only about half an hour. The Mind Link port’s PCIe Gen 5 x8 bandwidth feeds the Graphics Dock (RTX 4060 Ti) and the Mind Dock (more I/O and speakers).

Reviewer Insights

ETA PRIME: the Graphics Dock more than triples the Time Spy score

ETA PRIME reviewed the Ultra 7 155H model (16 cores, 22 threads), saying it has “upgrades across the board” over the original Mind, with Thunderbolt 4, USB4, and the Mind Link port’s PCIe Gen 5 x8 bandwidth. He measured a 3DMark Time Spy score of 3,608 on the integrated Intel Arc graphics, then 12,520 with the RTX 4060 Ti Graphics Dock attached. In Forza Horizon 5 at 1080p he saw an average of around 73 FPS on low settings with XeSS on the integrated GPU and around 148 FPS on ultra settings with the dock. He counted Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 among his favorite upgrades, since they let owners connect an eGPU they already own instead of buying the Graphics Dock.

Tech Notice: a pocketable PC built around the Mind Link

At the maker’s booth, Tech Notice covered it hands-on, stressing that you can “put this in your pocket” and that in terms of mini PCs “it’s very hard to beat this.” He said he usually does not like proprietary connections, but called the Mind Link’s PCIe Gen 5 x8 design “genius.” He wished the Lunar Lake version, which is only available for developers, were sold to consumers too.

Michael Klements: the fan gets noisy under load

Michael Klements reviewed the Ultra 5 125H model, describing it as “ultra-small,” weighing 435 grams in an “anodised aluminium unibody” enclosure. He found the integrated Intel Arc handled 1080p gaming fairly well, but under a heavy load like gaming the fan “can be quite noisy.” His criticisms were the lack of a wired Ethernet port and the limited upgradeability: the RAM is non-removable and the M.2 slot takes only 2230-size drives.

TT Technology: smooth in Photoshop, slow Blender renders

In a sponsored video, TT Technology tested the same Ultra 5 125H model and called it “very lightweight” at 435g. He found Photoshop work “smooth and a pleasure to use,” while Blender renders took a long time on the CPU, which he said the Mind Graphics add-on would improve. He noted the 5.55Wh battery is low capacity, meant to cover power interruptions or moving the unit around rather than running on battery, where it lasts only about half an hour, and that nothing inside is upgradable apart from the SSD.

Chigz Tech Reviews: the integrated graphics set the ceiling

Chigz Tech Reviews tested the Ultra 7 155H model with 64GB of RAM and highlighted the build: a full CNC-machined aluminum body with a slim 20 mm profile, “barely half a kilo” in weight. He found it smooth with around 15 browser tabs open and in 4K video playback, but said the built-in Intel Arc iGPU “isn’t ideal for gaming or heavy creative work on its own,” and that buyers pay for “the modular flexibility, portability, and design, not the raw brute force value.”

Worth it when the docks are part of the plan

It is a Core Ultra machine under a pound that you can carry between desks and snap into the Graphics Dock for a desktop RTX 4060 Ti, or into the Mind Dock for more ports. That flexibility suits mobile creators and developers who move between workspaces.

The hardware itself is locked down. The RAM is soldered, the only internal upgrade is a 2230-size SSD, and there is no wired Ethernet. The modules also decide the value math, since the machine is premium-priced on its own and the Graphics Dock adds substantially more, so a cheaper mini PC plus a standard eGPU may cost less if you do not need the pocketable form. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the RAM in the Mind 2 be upgraded?

No. The RAM is soldered and cannot be changed after purchase. Khadas lists 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 and 64GB of LPDDR5X, so pick the capacity you need at the time you buy.

What is the purpose of the Mind Link port?

It is a proprietary expansion interface with PCIe Gen 5 x8 bandwidth. Khadas modules plug into it, including the Khadas Mind Graphics Dock with its RTX 4060 Ti and the Mind Dock for expanded I/O.

Does the Mind 2 have an Ethernet port?

There is no built-in Ethernet. Wired networking comes from the Mind Dock or a USB-to-Ethernet adapter.

What comes in the box?

The package includes the mini PC, a manual, a warranty card, a USB-C power cable, and a 65W USB-C power adapter. The Graphics Dock and Mind Dock are sold separately.

Can I use the Mind 2 for gaming?

The integrated Intel Arc GPU handles 1080p gaming fairly well. For more demanding gaming, the Mind Graphics Dock adds a desktop RTX 4060 Ti, and the Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 ports also accept other eGPUs.

How long does the internal battery last?

The 5.55Wh battery keeps the machine alive in standby so you can move it between docks or workstations without shutting it down; Khadas rates standby at up to 25 hours.

What kind of storage expansion is supported?

One M.2 slot handles storage expansion, and it takes 2230-size PCIe 4.0 SSDs only. Check the drive length before buying a replacement.

Where can I purchase the Khadas Mind Graphics Dock and Mind Dock?

The Mind Graphics Dock is available here and the Mind Dock here. Both are designed to extend what the Mind 2 can do.