ASUS NUC 16 Pro
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The ASUS NUC 16 Pro rebuilds Intel’s NUC mini PC line on the Panther Lake architecture. Configurations run from the Core Ultra 5 325 up to the flagship Core Ultra X9 388H with integrated Intel Arc B390 graphics, all inside a 0.7-liter chassis. The system supports WiFi 7, dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, and PCIe Gen 5 storage. ASUS rates the platform at up to 180 platform TOPS across the CPU, GPU, and NPU, which clears the Copilot+ PC bar.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Panther Lake processors with up to 180 platform TOPS for AI workloads
|Slightly larger 5x4 inch chassis compared to classic 4x4 NUC design
|WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0
|No analog headphone jack (digital audio only via HDMI/Thunderbolt)
|Dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet for reliable wired networking
|Sold barebone or in mid-tier configs at US launch; the flagship X9 388H is not yet listed
|PCIe Gen 5 x4 primary M.2 slot for fast storage
|The Core Ultra X7 358H and X9 378H models use soldered LPDDR5X (not user-upgradeable)
|Two Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort 2.1 alt mode
|Arc B390 integrated graphics still trails AMD’s Radeon 8060S
|Tool-less chassis design for easy component access
|No discrete GPU support due to compact form factor
Related Videos
ASUS NUC 16 Pro Comparison Chart
10 configurations
|Configuration
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|OS
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|Barebone/Core Ultra 7 356H
|Core Ultra 7 356HCPU Mark 34,436
|None
|None
|No OS
|$699.00
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|16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 7 356H
|Core Ultra 7 356HCPU Mark 34,436
|16 GB
|512 GB SSD
|Windows 11 Pro
|$1,549.00
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|16GB/1TB/Core Ultra 7 356H
|Core Ultra 7 356HCPU Mark 34,436
|16 GB
|1 TB SSD
|Windows 11
|$1,659.00
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|32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 7 356H
|Core Ultra 7 356HCPU Mark 34,436
|32 GB
|1 TB SSD
|Windows 11
|$1,879.00
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|32GB/2TB/Core Ultra 7 356H
|Core Ultra 7 356HCPU Mark 34,436
|32 GB
|2 TB SSD
|Windows 11
|$1,999.00
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|32GB/1TB/Core Ultra X7 358H
|Core Ultra X7 358HCPU Mark 33,591
|32 GB
|1 TB SSD
|Windows 11 Pro
|$2,799.00
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|Barebone/Core Ultra 5 325
|Core Ultra 5 325CPU Mark 18,907
|None
|None
|No OS
|$559.00
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|16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 5 325
|Core Ultra 5 325CPU Mark 18,907
|16 GB
|512 GB SSD
|Windows 11 Pro
|$1,399.00
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|32GB/No SSD/Core Ultra X7 358H
|Core Ultra X7 358HCPU Mark 33,591
|32 GB
|None
|No OS
|$1,699.00
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|32GB/512GB/Core Ultra X9 378H
|Core Ultra X9 378HCPU Mark 33,002
|32 GB
|512 GB SSD
|Windows 11
|$2,749.00
Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.67 x 4.61 x 1.65 inches
(144.02 x 117.09 x 41.91 mm)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)
|Bluetooth
|6.0
|Ethernet
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|DP 2.1 via Thunderbolt 4
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|4 USB 3, 3 USB-C
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt Ports
|2
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|none
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|AC adapter with power cord, VESA bracket and screws, cable clip, warranty card
|Expandability
|325 and 356H models: up to 128GB DDR5 (2x CSO-DIMM); X7 358H and X9 378H: 32GB LPDDR5X soldered. 2x M.2: PCIe 5.0 x4 + PCIe 4.0 x4. Tool-less chassis.
See every Intel Core Ultra 7 356H configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core Ultra X7 358H configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core Ultra 5 325 configuration in the chart
Related Mini PCs
- MINISFORUM M2-356H
- HP OmniDesk Mini PC
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- MINISFORUM M2 Pro
- ACEMAGIC F2A
- GMKtec EVO-T2
Panther Lake silicon in a tool-less 0.7-liter chassis
The chassis measures 5.67 x 4.61 x 1.65 inches and weighs 1.54 to 2.01 pounds depending on the build, with a slightly larger footprint than the traditional 4x4 NUC form factor to accommodate the Panther Lake platform’s thermal requirements. It keeps the tool-less design ASUS introduced with the NUC 14 Pro, so the internals open without a screwdriver. The front panel houses a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port running at 10Gbps alongside two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, while the rear panel provides two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two full-size HDMI outputs, dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and two more USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports. Cooling is active rather than passive, a necessary design choice given how much sustained power a Panther Lake H-class chip can draw. There is no analog headphone jack, so audio leaves the box digitally through HDMI or Thunderbolt.
The lineup in ASUS’s US store starts with the Intel Core Ultra 5 325, an 8-core chip with Intel Graphics and two DDR5 slots. The next step up is the Intel Core Ultra 7 356H, a 16-core Panther Lake processor with four high-performance Cougar Cove P-cores boosting up to 4.7 GHz, eight efficient Darkmont E-cores, and four low-power E-cores. It scores approximately 32,113 on PassMark’s CPU Mark benchmark, a large step up from the Core Ultra 7 155H in the ASUS NUC 14 Pro. The Core Ultra X9 378H model on sale in the US boosts to 5.0 GHz with Arc B390 graphics and 32GB of soldered LPDDR5X. The flagship Core Ultra X9 388H variant has the same Arc B390 graphics with 12 Xe cores and raises the boost clock to 5.1 GHz. TechRadar reports that the Arc B390 gives the NUC 16 Pro enough headroom for modern 1080p gaming without a discrete GPU, though it falls short of AMD’s Radeon 8060S found in competing Ryzen AI Max+ 395 platforms.
Wireless runs on WiFi 7 (802.11be) with Bluetooth 6.0, and the wired side pairs dual Intel I226-V/LM 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet controllers with two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support DisplayPort 2.1 alt mode. The combined HDMI and Thunderbolt outputs drive up to four 4K displays, or two 8K displays, at once. Storage expansion runs through two M.2 2280 slots, the primary at PCIe Gen 5 x4 and the secondary at PCIe Gen 4 x4. Digital Trends notes that the listed configurations support up to 128GB of DDR5 memory across two slots, which is unusually high for a system this small.
Reviewer Insights
The NUC 16 Pro launched at CES 2026, and most of the written coverage is still launch reporting rather than testing. Level1Techs is the exception: it put a 358H unit through benchmarks, a BIOS tour, and Linux testing.
Level1Techs
Level1Techs tested a Core Ultra X7 358H unit with Intel’s Arc B390 graphics, 64GB of soldered LPDDR5-8533, and a 1TB Samsung NVMe drive. The 358H model ASUS sells in the US pairs the same chip with 32GB. “Panther Lake is probably one of the best CPUs that Intel has done in like three or four or five generations,” the review says, calling it very power efficient and very fast for what it is. The framing throughout is business hardware rather than a desktop replacement, because the line can be ordered with Intel vPro; “this is an actual business class machine.” That shapes how the review reads the graphics: “the B390 is easily the most impressive part of the platform because it is nice having GPU acceleration in a lot of business apps,” which matters more for how quickly everyday applications draw than for games. Gaming still gets tested, with Shadow of the Tomb Raider at “1080p high 70fps with 36 for our 1% lows” and a summary that you could play “some games on this, MOBAs, that sort of thing.”
The review tested Arch and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and recommends a kernel 7 install (or the newer OEM kernel on the LTS release), noting that on kernel 6.19 sleep and resume did not seem to work quite right, while on kernel 7.0 sleep and wake were consistent on both distros. With that caveat, “it really is a first class Linux experience,” including working Wi-Fi 7 and an external RTX 6000 in a Thunderbolt enclosure that came up plug-and-play at the expected 40Gbit. On serviceability, the bottom opens tool-less on a hinge, and the M.2 heat sink releases itself as you open it. The review found one PCIe Gen 5 M.2 slot and one Gen 4, contradicting “some of the listings online, it says it’s dual Gen 5 M.2,” which matches the slot layout listed on this page. On memory, with RAM prices where they are, it calls 32GB “the sweet spot” and says it is “tough to recommend the 64 gig configuration” of the sort it was sent.
TechRadar
In its launch report, TechRadar’s Wayne Williams frames the NUC 16 Pro as a run at the fastest-mini-PC category on Intel’s new Panther Lake platform, focusing on the flagship X9 388H and its 180 TOPS of total AI compute (CPU plus GPU plus the NPU 5). On graphics, the writeup is measured: “The Arc B390 is impressive for an integrated solution, although it isn’t expected to outperform AMD’s Radeon 8060S iGPU found in the Ryzen AI Max+ 395.” The B390 handles light gaming and creative work, while AMD’s Radeon 8060S still holds the edge in peak graphics performance.
Digital Trends
Digital Trends covered the US listing of the Core Ultra 7 356H barebone variant under the heading “serious hardware inside a tiny box.” It calls out the up-to-128GB DDR5 ceiling across two slots as unusually high for a system this small, and notes the two M.2 slots take up to 16TB of total storage (one PCIe Gen 5 x4, one PCIe Gen 4 x4). The piece is candid that this is a barebone unit listed at $999, so memory and storage are not included and the buyer supplies both.
Buy it barebone and bring your own memory and storage
The Core Ultra 7 356H barebone variant is the one to start from if you want to pick your own memory and storage, while the Core Ultra X7 358H and X9 378H models (and the upcoming X9 388H) with Arc B390 graphics suit buyers who want AI compute and light gaming without a discrete GPU. Our Meteor Lake vs Panther Lake comparison names the 356H barebone the Panther Lake box that makes sense for a homelab, because of its socketed memory ceiling. The Core Ultra 5 325 barebone is the same kit with an 8-core chip. The X7 358H also comes as a kit with its 32GB of memory soldered on and no SSD, so you add only the drive. Our overview of the Panther Lake NUCs and how the Arc B390 finally rivals discrete graphics puts this launch in context alongside the competing boxes.
If you need a ready-to-run system, the Core Ultra 5 325 and 356H models come with memory and storage installed, and the Core Ultra X7 358H and X9 378H models add Arc B390 graphics with 32GB of soldered LPDDR5X and Windows 11; for raw GPU performance, AMD boxes with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and its Radeon 8060S graphics are faster. The missing headphone jack matters if you depend on analog audio output.
For those comparing options, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart to find the best match for your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which processors does the NUC 16 Pro use?
Intel Panther Lake parts, ranging from the Core Ultra 5 325 (8 cores, up to 4.5 GHz) and Core Ultra 5 335 (8 cores, up to 4.6 GHz) to the Core Ultra 7 356H (16 cores, up to 4.7 GHz), the Core Ultra X7 358H (16 cores, up to 4.8 GHz), the Core Ultra X9 378H (16 cores, up to 5.0 GHz), and the flagship Core Ultra X9 388H (16 cores, up to 5.1 GHz). The X-series chips include Intel Arc B390 integrated graphics with 12 Xe3 cores. Every model includes Intel’s NPU 5, rated at 47 TOPS on the Core Ultra 5 325 and 335 and 50 TOPS on the Core Ultra 7 and X-series chips.
Can I upgrade the RAM?
It depends on the processor. The Core Ultra 5 325 and Core Ultra 7 356H models use two DDR5 slots that support up to 128GB of memory, and their barebone variants ship with no memory installed at all, so you choose your own. The Core Ultra X7 358H and X9 378H models have 32GB of LPDDR5X soldered to the board, so their memory cannot be upgraded.
What ports are on the front and rear panels?
The front panel includes one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports. The rear panel provides two Thunderbolt 4 ports (40Gbps with DisplayPort 2.1 alt mode), two full-size HDMI ports, dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, and a DC power input. There is no headphone jack; audio is digital only through HDMI or Thunderbolt.
What comes in the box?
The barebone kit holds the mini PC unit, an AC adapter with power cord, a VESA mounting bracket with screws, a cable clip, and warranty documentation. RAM and storage are not included with the barebone kits, except that the X7 358H kit has its 32GB of memory soldered on; the pre-configured models ship with both installed.
Is this mini PC good for gaming?
For casual gaming, yes, especially the flagship Core Ultra X9 388H variant with its Intel Arc B390 integrated graphics. ASUS and Intel claim it can deliver over 60 FPS at 1080p on high settings in many titles. The form factor rules out discrete graphics cards, so demanding AAA gaming at high resolutions is out of reach. For dedicated gaming mini PCs, consider systems with AMD Radeon 8060S integrated graphics or models with discrete GPU support.
How many displays can it drive at once?
Up to four 4K displays, or two 8K displays, through two full-size HDMI ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort 2.1 alt mode. That covers a multi-monitor workstation setup.
What storage does it take?
Two M.2 2280 slots for NVMe SSDs. The primary slot supports PCIe Gen 5 x4 and the secondary runs at PCIe Gen 4 x4, for up to 16TB of total storage. There are no SATA ports or 2.5-inch drive bays.