Beelink GTi14 Pro

Published on October 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Intel Ultra 9 185H Add

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The Beelink GTi14 Pro is a compact Intel desktop for people who move large files over a 10 gigabit network: video editors working off a NAS, homelab owners, and small offices with a 10GbE switch. It is the same machine as the Beelink GTi14, with the two 2.5GbE ports replaced by two 10GbE ports. It only pays off on a network that can run at 10GbE.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Two 10GbE ports for fast transfers to a NAS, switch, or second PC The Core Ultra 9 185H is a late-2023 chip The 16-core Core Ultra 9 185H handles code builds, heavy multitasking, and 4K editing Integrated Arc graphics only; a desktop GPU needs Beelink’s EX dock, sold separately 145W power supply built into the case, so no external brick At 2.84 pounds it is heavy for a mini PC Memory upgrades to 96GB, and two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots take up to 8TB Beelink does not name the 10GbE controller Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Thunderbolt 4, and a full-size SD reader Only one 40Gbps port

Beelink GTi14 Pro Comparison Chart

Beelink GTi14 Pro Beelink GTi14 Pro Price List Price: $1,099.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $1,399.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 32GB/1TB/Intel Ultra 9 185H 64GB/1TB/Intel Ultra 9 185H Performance Rating 5.9 6.0 CPU Mark 28,923 28,923 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H Sixteen-core 2.30 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H Sixteen-core 2.30 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel Arc graphics Integrated Intel Arc graphics RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel 64 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD 1 TB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 6.22 x 6.22 x 2.2 inches

(157.99 x 157.99 x 55.88 mm) 6.22 x 6.22 x 2.2 inches

(157.99 x 157.99 x 55.88 mm) Weight 2.84 lbs (1.29 kg) 2.84 lbs (1.29 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 10 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 10 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4a, 4K 144Hz) 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4a, 4K 144Hz) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

5x USB-A 10Gbps, 1x USB-C 10Gbps, 1x 40Gbps TB4 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

5x USB-A 10Gbps, 1x USB-C 10Gbps, 1x 40Gbps TB4 Thunderbolt Ports 1 1 OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD Card Reader SD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount No No In the Box Mini PC, HDMI cable, AC power cable, manual Mini PC, HDMI cable, AC power cable, manual Expandability Up to 96GB DDR5 (2x SO-DIMM), 2x M.2 PCIe 4.0 to 8TB, PCIe x8 slot for Beelink's EX GPU dock Up to 96GB DDR5 (2x SO-DIMM), 2x M.2 PCIe 4.0 to 8TB, PCIe x8 slot for Beelink's EX GPU dock

See every Intel Core Ultra 9 185H configuration in the chart

Ports and the 10GbE upgrade

The two rear RJ45 ports run at 10 gigabits per second each, four times the speed of the 2.5GbE ports on the standard GTi14. The speed needs a 10GbE device on the other end: a 10GbE NAS with SSDs or a fast drive array, a 10GbE switch, or a direct cable to a second machine. Connected to a 1GbE or 2.5GbE router, they gain nothing over the standard GTi14’s ports. Beelink lists Wake-on-LAN and an auto power-on setting, both useful if the box runs as an always-on server.

The rest of the I/O matches the GTi14. The front has one USB-A port, a full-size SD card slot, a 10Gbps USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a power button with a fingerprint reader. The back carries the AC power inlet, HDMI (4K at 60Hz), DisplayPort 1.4a (4K at 144Hz), the 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port with Power Delivery and display output, both Ethernet ports, and four more USB-A ports, for five USB-A 10Gbps ports in total. Wireless is an Intel BE200 card with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The case measures about 6.2 inches square and 2.2 inches tall and weighs 2.84 pounds, larger than most mini PCs because the 145W power supply sits inside. A PCIe x8 slot on the underside connects to Beelink’s EX docking station for a full-size desktop graphics card.

Core Ultra 9 185H, Arc graphics, and DDR5

The Intel Core Ultra 9 185H has 16 cores and 22 threads, boosts to 5.1GHz, and scores about 28,900 in PassMark’s CPU benchmark. Beelink runs it at a sustained 65W, cooled by a vapor chamber and a fan that draws air in through the base, and rates the noise at 32 decibels. The chip launched at the end of 2023, and Intel’s newer Core Ultra 9 285H scores about 34,500 on the same test.

Integrated Intel Arc graphics (up to 2.35GHz) handle multi-monitor desktop work, video playback, and lighter games. Beelink’s own test figures put League of Legends at 175 to 205 frames per second and PUBG at 50 to 60 at 1080p, but those are vendor numbers, not independent measurements. Heavier games and GPU rendering need a desktop card in the EX dock. Beelink quotes 34.5 TOPS of combined CPU, GPU, and NPU AI performance.

Both configurations use dual-channel DDR5-5600 in two SO-DIMM slots, either 32GB or 64GB, and either can be upgraded to 96GB with two 48GB modules. The 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD sits in one of two M.2 2280 slots, and the second slot takes another drive for up to 8TB in total. Reviews of the 2.5GbE GTi14 cover the same processor, cooling, and internal layout.

Should you buy it?

The GTi14 Pro makes sense when your NAS or switch already runs at 10GbE, or when you plan to move to one while this machine is in service. It also keeps the GTi14’s path to a desktop graphics card through the EX dock.

Skip it if your network tops out at 2.5GbE, because the standard Beelink GTi14 has the same processor and dock support for less. If you want dual 10GbE with a newer and faster Intel chip, look at the Beelink GTi15 Ultra. To compare other options, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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