CHUWI LarkBox X (Core i3-1220P)

Updated on November 14, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare

The CHUWI LarkBox X (Core i3-1220P) is a 5-inch square desktop for office work, browsing, and media on up to three monitors. It reuses the two-tone shell of the N100 LarkBox X (2023) with a different board inside: a 10-core Intel Core i3-1220P, two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, and two M.2 slots. It ships in one configuration, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, and both are small for the chip. The socketed memory and the second M.2 slot let you fix that later, which the soldered N100 model could not do.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 10-core Core i3-1220P, far ahead of N100 and N150 boxes in multi-thread work Ships only as 8GB/256GB, small for a 10-core chip Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, up to 32GB DDR4, not DDR5 Two M.2 2280 slots, one of them PCIe 4.0 x4 Ethernet tops out at 1Gbps, where the N100 model had a 2.5GbE port Three 4K outputs, two of them at 144Hz No USB4 or Thunderbolt Dual Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Integrated 64EU graphics limit games to casual titles VESA bracket in the box The chip dates from early 2022

CHUWI LarkBox X (Core i3-1220P) Comparison Chart

CHUWI LarkBox X (Core i3-1220P) Price List Price: $310.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 8GB/256GB/Core i3-1220P Performance Rating 3.8 CPU Mark 15,615 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core i3-1220P Deca-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM (DDR4-3200, 2 SO-DIMM slots, 32GB max) Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5 x 5 x 1.9 inches

(127 x 127 x 48.26 mm) Weight 0.88 lbs (0.4 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.2 and USB-C each to 4K 144Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2; USB-C 10Gbps with DP and PD Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack front Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 65W power adapter, VESA bracket Expandability Up to 32GB DDR4 (2x SO-DIMM). Two M.2 2280 slots, up to 1TB each.

Ports and display outputs

The box measures about 5 x 5 x 1.9 inches and weighs about 0.9 pounds. A large round mesh vent sits on the white top, and the ports split between the front and the back. The front holds two USB-A ports, the USB-C port, a headphone jack, and the power button. The back carries two more USB-A ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, two Ethernet jacks, and the barrel power input. All four USB-A ports are USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps).

The USB-C port carries 10Gbps data, Power Delivery, and video. USB-C and DisplayPort 1.2 each drive one 4K display at 144Hz, and HDMI 2.1 drives a third at 4K 60Hz, all three at once. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2, and the two Ethernet jacks both run at 1Gbps. A 19V, 65W adapter powers the machine, and a VESA bracket ships in the box for mounting it behind a monitor.

Core i3-1220P performance and memory

Intel launched the Core i3-1220P in early 2022 as a 12th-generation Alder Lake laptop chip. It has two performance cores and eight efficient cores (12 threads), boosts to 4.4GHz, and has a PassMark average CPU Mark of about 15,600. That is roughly 2.9 times the Intel N100 in the 2023 LarkBox X (about 5,300) and Intel’s follow-on N150. It also edges out the Intel Core 3 100U (about 13,100) that CHUWI uses in the newer LarkBox X 100U. CHUWI says the fan holds the chip at its full 28W in Performance Mode without thermal throttling.

The integrated Intel UHD Graphics has 64 execution units at up to 1.1GHz. It decodes 4K video in hardware and handles light photo editing and older or casual games, but current 3D games are beyond it. The 8GB of DDR4-3200 is enough for office apps and a moderate number of browser tabs. The two SO-DIMM slots take up to 16GB each. Swap or add a module to reach 16GB, or fit two 16GB modules for 32GB. Filling both slots runs the memory in dual channel, which the integrated graphics benefit from.

Storage and the second M.2 slot

The 256GB NVMe SSD sits in one of two M.2 2280 slots. The first slot is PCIe 4.0 x4 and the second is PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA, each for a drive of up to 1TB. That leaves room to add a second drive for media or backups without an external USB drive. There is no 2.5-inch bay. 256GB fills up fast once Windows updates and a few large apps are in place, so plan on the second slot or a larger first drive.

Choosing between the LarkBox models

CHUWI uses the LarkBox name on several different machines. The LarkBox X (2023) shares this shell but runs a 4-core N100 with 12GB of soldered LPDDR5 and one SATA M.2 slot, plus one 1GbE and one 2.5GbE jack. The LarkBox X 100U keeps the shell again with a newer Core 3 100U and 16GB of memory. The LarkBox S also uses the Core i3-1220P, but in a smaller 4.6-inch square case with RGB lighting, one M.2 slot, one Ethernet jack, Wi-Fi 5, and two HDMI ports. Pick this model over the LarkBox S for the second M.2 slot, the second Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi 6.

Conclusion

The LarkBox X i3 suits a home or office desk running two or three monitors for office apps, browsing, video calls, and media. Its Core i3-1220P scores about 15,600 in PassMark, roughly 2.9 times an N100, so it has more room than N100 boxes for multi-thread work and light photo editing. The two SO-DIMM slots and the second M.2 slot mean the small 8GB/256GB build can grow to 32GB and two drives, and the two Ethernet ports can serve one network each in a small router or firewall build.

Skip it for games beyond casual titles, for wired transfers faster than 1Gbps, or for a USB4 dock. The GEEKOM Mini IT12 has a 2.5GbE port and two USB4 ports. Buyers who will not open the case should pick a box that ships with 16GB from the start. To compare other boxes, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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