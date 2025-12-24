BOSGAME E5

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16 GB RAM / 1024 GB Add

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The BOSGAME E5 is a compact mini PC built around wired networking. The AMD Ryzen 3 5300U inside carries four cores and eight threads, enough for office work, web browsing, and light productivity. Two 2.5GbE Ethernet ports sit on the back, which is what makes it interesting to home lab enthusiasts, network administrators, and anyone who wants more than one wired link from a machine this size. It ships with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD already fitted, so it works out of the box.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Dual 2.5GbE Ethernet ports for home lab and networking projects Older Ryzen 3 5300U (Zen 2); not for gaming or heavy workloads Four cores and eight threads cover office multitasking WiFi 5 instead of the newer WiFi 6 standard Triple display support via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C A verified buyer reported the power button sticking Generous 1TB NVMe SSD storage included Single M.2 slot limits storage expansion options Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and activated No SATA bay and no card reader

BOSGAME E5 Comparison Chart

BOSGAME E5 BOSGAME E5 BOSGAME E5 Price List Price: $479.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $359.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $359.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version --- 8GB/256GB 16GB/512GB Performance Rating 3.5 3.1 3.5 CPU Mark 9,176 9,176 9,176 Operating System -- -- -- Processor Quad-core 2.60 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Quad-core 2.60 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Quad-core 2.60 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 3 5300U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 8 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 1 TB SSD 256 GB SSD 512 GB SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness --- --- --- Weight unknown unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

USB-C supports display output 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

USB-C supports display output 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

USB-C supports display output Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount No No No In the Box -- -- -- Expandability 16GB DDR4, 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0x4 SSD slot (up to 4TB) 16GB DDR4, 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0x4 SSD slot (up to 4TB) 16GB DDR4, 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0x4 SSD slot (up to 4TB)

See every AMD Ryzen 3 5300U configuration in the chart

Two Ethernet ports and one M.2 slot

The front panel carries two USB-A ports, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack for quick access, while the rear holds two more USB-A ports, the dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort. Putting the permanent cables at the back keeps the desk clear. The dual LAN allows router or firewall duty, network segmentation, or redundancy on a connection that cannot drop.

The AMD Ryzen 3 5300U is a mobile processor that scores 9,176 on PassMark, ahead of the Intel Celeron and Pentium parts fitted to budget machines at this price. Its four cores and eight threads keep office applications, a wall of browser tabs, and background processes moving together. Video editing and high-setting gaming are outside what the chip can do, but the productivity and networking work the E5 is built for sits well within it.

The 16GB of DDR4 RAM covers typical workloads without swapping, and the 1TB PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe SSD supplies both space and fast read and write speeds. The single M.2 slot accepts drives up to 4TB, so capacity can grow later, though a bigger drive means replacing the one already in there. Wireless is WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, which covers most homes; WiFi 6 would have moved data faster.

Reviewer Insights

XDA Developers’ Perspective

XDA Developers recommends the BOSGAME E5 as a mini PC that “hits the sweet spot” for starting a home lab, calling it compact while still packing “tons of power.” The post is built around a discount at the time, and XDA frames it as worth the price for its AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 16GB of DDR4, and 1TB of storage. It walks through the port layout (two USB-A, USB-C, and a 3.5mm jack up front; two more USB-A, two Ethernet, HDMI, and DisplayPort at the rear) and concludes the E5 would make “a fantastic desktop PC replacement, media PC, and more.” It is a buying recommendation rather than a hands-on performance review, so it does not include benchmarks or testing.

Customer Reviews

Across 117 ratings on Amazon, the BOSGAME E5 averages 4.5 stars, with 75 percent of buyers leaving five stars and a smaller cluster of lower scores (8 percent at three stars and 4 percent at one star). Buyers repeatedly describe it as small, quiet, quick to set up, and inexpensive for what it does. A verified buyer named Efty wrote that “Setup was easy. I connected my monitor, keyboard, mouse and ethernet and I was off and running,” and described performance as fine for light needs like web browsing, email, and home finance, with no gaming. One verified reviewer, Southern Maryland Camper, said “We use this mini p c to replace a full size dell c p u that had a little age on it (20 years) and I wish I would have done it sooner,” and noted compiling an hour-long video in CapCut without trouble.

Verified buyer Tyler Tschann, who bought the 16GB model for emulation, found the Ryzen chip handled older consoles (NES, Sega, PS1, PS2) and lighter games well and even ran some Xbox 360 titles “fairly decently” at 720p, but said it “struggled quite bad on many titles” there, and that demanding native games like PUBG and Apex only ran at extremely low settings. Verified buyer Ken S Harbin gave it three stars and reported “Power button sticks after very little use…other than that these are very good machines.” Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A dual-LAN desktop for home lab work

The second 2.5GbE port serves home lab experiments, a small network appliance, or a desk that needs more than one wired link. The AMD Ryzen 3 5300U leaves comfortable headroom for productivity tasks, and the fitted 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD mean nothing needs replacing on day one.

Gamers, video editors, and anyone who needs dedicated graphics should buy something else, and a buyer who only ever uses one Ethernet port is paying for hardware they will leave idle. For the wired-networking case, though, the E5 earns its price, and it drops further during promotional periods. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines it up against the rest of the catalog.

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