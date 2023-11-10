PELADN WI-6 Mini PC

Updated on November 16, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N100 Add

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The PELADN WI-6 is a budget mini PC built on the Intel N100 (or the N95), aimed at everyday computing in a small box. It ships with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 (upgradable to 32GB) and a 256GB or 512GB M.2 SSD (to 2TB), runs Windows 11 Pro, and at 124 x 112 x 35 mm with a VESA mount in the box, it tucks behind a monitor easily. It suits a home office or a media center, and the integrated graphics keep it away from demanding work.

For displays it has two HDMI ports plus a USB-C with DisplayPort out, so you can run two 4K monitors (or up to three displays total). Networking is Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and a gigabit Ethernet port. It is not fanless.

Pros Cons Compact 124 x 112 x 35 mm body; VESA mount included Entry-level N100/N95; not for demanding work Upgradeable RAM (to 32GB) and SSD (to 2TB) Wi-Fi 5 and dated Bluetooth 4.2 Two HDMI plus USB-C for up to three displays Integrated UHD graphics; light gaming only 4K video playback with AV1 decode No SD card reader Gigabit Ethernet and Windows 11 Pro Has a fan; not a fanless box

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PELADN WI-6 Mini PC Comparison Chart

PELADN WI-6 Mini PC PELADN WI-6 Mini PC PELADN WI-6 Mini PC Price List Price: $379.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $309.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $359.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Intel N100 8GB/256GB/Intel N100 16GB/512GB/Intel N95 Performance Rating 3.1 2.7 3.1 CPU Mark 5,305 5,305 5,278 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Processor N100 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N95 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 8 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 Internal Storage 512 GB 256 GB 512 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.9 x 4.4 x 1.4 inches

(124.46 x 111.76 x 35.56 mm) 4.9 x 4.4 x 1.4 inches

(124.46 x 111.76 x 35.56 mm) 4.9 x 4.4 x 1.4 inches

(124.46 x 111.76 x 35.56 mm) Weight unknown unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DisplayPort over USB-C DisplayPort over USB-C DisplayPort over USB-C VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount Yes Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, HDMI cable, power adapter, user manual, VESA mount Mini PC, HDMI cable, power adapter, user manual, VESA mount Mini PC, HDMI cable, power adapter, user manual, VESA mount Expandability RAM upgradable to 32GB, SSD upgradable to 2TB RAM upgradable to 32GB, SSD upgradable to 2TB RAM upgradable to 32GB, SSD upgradable to 2TB

See every Intel N100 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N95 configuration in the chart

A 124 mm box with two HDMI and room for 32GB of RAM

The Intel N100 (or N95) is a quad-core Alder Lake-N chip up to 3.4 GHz, fine for browsing, office work, and media. The integrated Intel UHD graphics handle 4K video playback at 60Hz (with AV1 decode) and light or older games. PELADN lists the DDR4 RAM on the N100 model as upgradable to 32GB, and the M.2 SSD to 2TB, on a single drive slot.

For ports, the WI-6 has two HDMI plus a USB-C with DisplayPort, two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, and a combo audio jack, with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and gigabit Ethernet for networking. Between the two HDMI and the USB-C, it can drive two 4K monitors (up to three displays total). At 124 x 112 x 35 mm it mounts behind a monitor with the included VESA bracket, which makes it a tidy home-office or media-center box.

Reviewer Insights

Galaxy Tech Review: Geekbench 1,223 single-core and 4K60 YouTube playback

Luke at Galaxy Tech Review tested the N95 build with 16GB of DDR4 and a 512GB SSD. He measured Geekbench scores of 1,223 single-core and 2,949 multi-core, which he said is not going to shatter any records but is still respectable for a PC at this price point. YouTube streamed at 4K and 60 frames per second without any problems keeping up, and he called it really good for a living-room home theater PC. In games, cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass worked with no problems, and Half-Life 2 ran at 30 to 60 FPS on basic settings. He found it super simple to open with four screws, said you may be able to get away with a 32GB RAM module, and noted the M.2 slot supports up to 2TB. He was recommending it if you’re in the market for a mini PC and gave it a thumbs up.

A cheap, upgradeable desktop for office and media use

The upgrade path is the strongest argument for this box. The DDR4 goes to 32GB and the single M.2 slot takes a 2TB SSD, so an 8GB, 256GB build does not have to stay that way. PELADN says the two HDMI ports drive a pair of 4K monitors at 60Hz, and the VESA bracket hides the machine behind one of them.

Integrated UHD graphics run light or older games only, and the wireless stops at Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. For more GPU power or current wireless, look at a higher-tier box. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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