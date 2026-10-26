MeLE Quieter DL

Published on October 26, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 8GB/128GB eMMC/Intel N150 (DDR4) Add

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Check prices on Amazon (5)

The MeLE Quieter DL is a fanless mini PC for people who want a silent firewall, home server, or desk computer with two 2.5GbE ports. It is less than an inch thick, and MeLE claims about 6W at idle for the Business Grade builds, so it can run around the clock in a bedroom or a network cabinet. The Business Grade N150 builds use Intel I226-V network chips and a DDR4 memory slot, while the soldered-memory builds use Realtek network chips, and owners of those report driver trouble in pfSense and OPNsense. Performance is entry-level: an Intel N150 (or the older N100) handles browsing, office work, media, and network jobs.

Pros Cons No fan, so it runs silently Entry-level CPU and graphics; modern 3D games barely run Two 2.5GbE ports in a box less than an inch thick Realtek network chips on the soldered-memory builds complicate pfSense and OPNsense installs Intel I226-V network chips on the Business Grade N150 builds Memory is soldered on the LPDDR4x builds Three 4K displays over HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C Single-channel memory on every build Dedicated 12V USB-C power input, and the full-function USB-C port also accepts USB PD power The textured top collects dust, according to an owner

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MeLE Quieter DL Comparison Chart

10 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage OS List price Amazon price Compare 8GB/128GB eMMC/Intel N150 (DDR4) N150 CPU Mark 5,326 8 GB 128 GB eMMC Windows 11 Pro $449.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,326 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, single-channel (DDR4-3200, one slot, up to 32GB) Internal Storage 128 GB eMMC 8GB/256GB eMMC/Intel N150 (DDR4) N150 CPU Mark 5,326 8 GB 256 GB eMMC Windows 11 Pro $469.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,326 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, single-channel (DDR4-3200, one slot, up to 32GB) Internal Storage 256 GB eMMC 16GB/512GB SSD/Intel N150 (DDR4) N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $609.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, single-channel (DDR4-3200, one slot, up to 32GB) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 4GB/128GB eMMC/Intel N150 (LPDDR4x) N150 CPU Mark 5,326 4 GB 128 GB eMMC Windows 11 Home $389.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 1.7 CPU Mark 5,326 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 4 GB LPDDR4, single-channel (LPDDR4x-4266, soldered) Internal Storage 128 GB eMMC 8GB/256GB SSD/Intel N150 (LPDDR4x) N150 CPU Mark 5,326 8 GB 256 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $469.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,326 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 8 GB LPDDR4, single-channel (LPDDR4x-4266, soldered) Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD 16GB/512GB SSD/Intel N150 (LPDDR4x) N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $609.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4, single-channel (LPDDR4x-4266, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 4GB/128GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 4 GB 128 GB Windows 11 Home $379.99 Details Performance Rating 1.7 CPU Mark 5,305 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 4 GB LPDDR4, single-channel (LPDDR4x, soldered) Internal Storage 128 GB 8GB/128GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 8 GB 128 GB Windows 11 Pro $409.99 Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,305 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB LPDDR4, single-channel (LPDDR4x, soldered) Internal Storage 128 GB 8GB/256GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 8 GB 256 GB Windows 11 Pro $429.99 Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,305 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB LPDDR4, single-channel (LPDDR4x, soldered) Internal Storage 256 GB 16GB/512GB SSD/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Pro $579.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,305 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4, single-channel (LPDDR4x, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration Dimensions

width x length x thickness 6.61 x 3.74 x 0.84 inches

(167.89 x 95 x 21.34 mm) Weight 0.95 lbs (0.43 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4, plus DP Alt Mode on USB-C) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

USB-C 10Gbps with display out and PD power input Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader microSD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless Yes VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, VESA mount, 12V/3A USB-C power adapter, user manual Expandability M.2 2280 slot (NVMe or SATA, up to 4TB). DDR4 builds: one memory slot, up to 32GB. LPDDR4x builds: soldered memory.

See every Intel N150 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N100 configuration in the chart

Models in this family The MeLE Quieter DL has the Intel N150 and a list price of $449.99. The other models in this line: MeLE Quieter3C Intel Celeron N5100, 8 GB / 128 GB List price

$369.99

MeLE Quieter3Q Intel Celeron N5105, 16 GB / 512 GB List price

$419.99

MeLE Quieter HD3 N150 Intel N150, 8 GB / 128 GB List price

$449.99

MeLE Quieter 4C Intel N100, 16 GB / 512 GB List price

$509.99

Memory, storage, and network chips differ by build

The Business Grade N150 builds carry 8GB or 16GB of DDR4-3200 in a single memory slot, and MeLE rates that slot for up to 32GB. The soldered-memory builds use 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266 on the board, which cannot be upgraded later. Every build runs its memory in a single channel, which is normal for the N100 and N150 but caps graphics and memory bandwidth.

The DDR4 builds with 128GB or 256GB and the 4GB/128GB soldered-memory build use eMMC storage, which leaves the M.2 2280 slot empty for an NVMe or SATA drive of up to 4TB. The 512GB builds and the N150 8GB/256GB soldered-memory build ship with an NVMe SSD already in that slot, so upgrading means replacing it. A microSD reader adds removable storage.

The Business Grade N150 builds use two Intel I226-V 2.5GbE controllers, and the soldered-memory builds use two Realtek RTL8125BG controllers. Intel network chips have better driver support in pfSense and OPNsense, as explained in choosing a mini PC for pfSense or OPNsense.

Ports are split across two faces. The long side holds the USB-C port (10Gbps data, DisplayPort 1.4 output, and USB PD power input), the microSD slot, a 3.5mm headset jack, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, a dedicated 12V power input, and both RJ45 ports. That power input is USB-C shaped rather than a barrel jack, and it is separate from the full-function USB-C port. The short end has one 10Gbps USB-A port, one 5Gbps USB-A port, one USB 2.0 port, and a Kensington lock slot. Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 cover wireless, and the BIOS supports Wake on LAN, PXE boot, auto power-on, and RTC wake.

Fanless cooling and N150 performance

The Intel Processor N150 is a 2025 refresh of the N100 with four cores, four threads, and a boost clock of up to 3.6GHz, against 3.4GHz on the N100. Its CPU Mark of about 5,300 puts it at the bottom of the current mini PC range, enough for office work, web apps, 4K video playback, and network services but far behind Ryzen and Core Ultra boxes. MeLE rates the Quieter DL at 7W TDP with DDR4 and 8W with LPDDR4x. The whole metal top works as the heatsink. MeLE claims about 6W at idle and under 12W at full load for the Business Grade builds.

The chassis measures 6.61 x 3.74 x 0.84 inches and weighs about 0.95 pounds. A VESA mount in the box lets it hang behind a monitor or TV, and the bundled 12V/3A adapter has a USB-C plug that goes into the dedicated 12V power input.

Reviewer Insights

GoTechGeek

GoTechGeek tested the N100 build with 16GB of soldered memory and a 512GB NVMe drive, which MeLE sent him for the video. He called it the thinnest mini PC he had seen and said “this whole thing is a heat sink no fan no noise at all.” When he opened it he found the NVMe drive under a thermal pad but no memory slot, so a larger SSD is the only upgrade on that build.

Dolphin emulation of Mario Kart Wii ran smoothly, Rocket League managed about 15 to 16 frames per second at default settings and around 40 at the lowest settings, and Fortnite stayed choppy even at its lowest settings. A 300,000-row spreadsheet opened in about 23 seconds, 32 browser tabs ran without slowdown, Cura sliced a simple 3D print in a few seconds, and small Blender scenes were usable but choppy. He reported that the case gets warm after a while but never hot, that Ubuntu ran with no driver issues, and that the USB-C port drives an external monitor. His summary: “it’s not the most powerful computer but for what my expectations were for this thing it works really well.”

Customer Reviews

On Amazon, the soldered-memory 4GB/128GB build averages 3.6 stars across 16 ratings. MeLE first sold that build with the N100, so the early reviews, Lonnie’s included, come from N100 units. Lonnie set his up as a Linux router, firewall, and phone system with an added NVMe drive and measured “Idle power is 7 Watts” with video, Wi-Fi, eMMC, and HD audio switched off. A buyer posting as Liberal Republical got OPNsense running but wrote “I found that a new driver was needed for the RTL8125 2.5Gb nics.” Oleg Vorkunov gave it one star after pfSense 2.7.2 installed but could not recognize the network adapters. Another owner reported that “the USB-C power input die for no reason,” and John, who bought the 16GB/512GB soldered build, wrote that “the heatsink on top gathers a lot of dirt and it is hard to clean.” Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Who it’s for

The Quieter DL suits a firewall, small Linux server, or media PC that has to stay silent, and the included VESA mount puts it behind a monitor or TV. Firewall builders should pick a DDR4 Business Grade build for its Intel network chips.

It is a poor match for gaming beyond emulation and older esports titles, and buyers who do not mind a fan get more CPU for the money elsewhere. The MeLE Quieter 4C is the same family’s smaller fanless model with a single gigabit port, and the MeLE Overclock X5 adds a fan, a Core i5, and dual 2.5GbE. Starry Hope’s guide to fanless vs. active cooling covers the tradeoff, and the Mini PC Comparison App lists other dual-LAN boxes.

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