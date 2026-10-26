MeLE Quieter DL
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The MeLE Quieter DL is a fanless mini PC for people who want a silent firewall, home server, or desk computer with two 2.5GbE ports. It is less than an inch thick, and MeLE claims about 6W at idle for the Business Grade builds, so it can run around the clock in a bedroom or a network cabinet. The Business Grade N150 builds use Intel I226-V network chips and a DDR4 memory slot, while the soldered-memory builds use Realtek network chips, and owners of those report driver trouble in pfSense and OPNsense. Performance is entry-level: an Intel N150 (or the older N100) handles browsing, office work, media, and network jobs.
|Pros
|Cons
|No fan, so it runs silently
|Entry-level CPU and graphics; modern 3D games barely run
|Two 2.5GbE ports in a box less than an inch thick
|Realtek network chips on the soldered-memory builds complicate pfSense and OPNsense installs
|Intel I226-V network chips on the Business Grade N150 builds
|Memory is soldered on the LPDDR4x builds
|Three 4K displays over HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C
|Single-channel memory on every build
|Dedicated 12V USB-C power input, and the full-function USB-C port also accepts USB PD power
|The textured top collects dust, according to an owner
Related Videos
MeLE Quieter DL Comparison Chart
10 configurations
|Configuration
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|OS
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|8GB/128GB eMMC/Intel N150 (DDR4)
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|8 GB
|128 GB eMMC
|Windows 11 Pro
|$449.99
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|8GB/256GB eMMC/Intel N150 (DDR4)
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|8 GB
|256 GB eMMC
|Windows 11 Pro
|$469.99
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|16GB/512GB SSD/Intel N150 (DDR4)
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|16 GB
|512 GB SSD
|Windows 11 Pro
|$609.99
Details
|4GB/128GB eMMC/Intel N150 (LPDDR4x)
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|4 GB
|128 GB eMMC
|Windows 11 Home
|$389.99
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|8GB/256GB SSD/Intel N150 (LPDDR4x)
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|8 GB
|256 GB SSD
|Windows 11 Pro
|$469.99
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|16GB/512GB SSD/Intel N150 (LPDDR4x)
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|16 GB
|512 GB SSD
|Windows 11 Pro
|$609.99
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|4GB/128GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|4 GB
|128 GB
|Windows 11 Home
|$379.99
Details
|8GB/128GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|8 GB
|128 GB
|Windows 11 Pro
|$409.99
Details
|8GB/256GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|8 GB
|256 GB
|Windows 11 Pro
|$429.99
Details
|16GB/512GB SSD/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|16 GB
|512 GB SSD
|Windows 11 Pro
|$579.99
Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|6.61 x 3.74 x 0.84 inches
(167.89 x 95 x 21.34 mm)
|Weight
|0.95 lbs (0.43 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.1
|Ethernet
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4, plus DP Alt Mode on USB-C)
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C
USB-C 10Gbps with display out and PD power input
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|Yes
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, VESA mount, 12V/3A USB-C power adapter, user manual
|Expandability
|M.2 2280 slot (NVMe or SATA, up to 4TB). DDR4 builds: one memory slot, up to 32GB. LPDDR4x builds: soldered memory.
See every Intel N150 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N100 configuration in the chart
Models in this family
The MeLE Quieter DL has the Intel N150 and a list price of $449.99. The other models in this line:
- MeLE Quieter3CIntel Celeron N5100, 8 GB / 128 GBList price
$369.99
- MeLE Quieter3QIntel Celeron N5105, 16 GB / 512 GBList price
$419.99
- MeLE Quieter HD3 N150Intel N150, 8 GB / 128 GBList price
$449.99
- MeLE Quieter 4CIntel N100, 16 GB / 512 GBList price
$509.99
Related Mini PCs
- MeLE Quieter HD3 N150
- GEEKOM Mini Air12
- MeLE Cyber X1
- Beelink Mini S13
- ASUS NUC 14 Essential
- MOREFINE M9 Mini PC
Memory, storage, and network chips differ by build
The Business Grade N150 builds carry 8GB or 16GB of DDR4-3200 in a single memory slot, and MeLE rates that slot for up to 32GB. The soldered-memory builds use 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266 on the board, which cannot be upgraded later. Every build runs its memory in a single channel, which is normal for the N100 and N150 but caps graphics and memory bandwidth.
The DDR4 builds with 128GB or 256GB and the 4GB/128GB soldered-memory build use eMMC storage, which leaves the M.2 2280 slot empty for an NVMe or SATA drive of up to 4TB. The 512GB builds and the N150 8GB/256GB soldered-memory build ship with an NVMe SSD already in that slot, so upgrading means replacing it. A microSD reader adds removable storage.
The Business Grade N150 builds use two Intel I226-V 2.5GbE controllers, and the soldered-memory builds use two Realtek RTL8125BG controllers. Intel network chips have better driver support in pfSense and OPNsense, as explained in choosing a mini PC for pfSense or OPNsense.
Ports are split across two faces. The long side holds the USB-C port (10Gbps data, DisplayPort 1.4 output, and USB PD power input), the microSD slot, a 3.5mm headset jack, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, a dedicated 12V power input, and both RJ45 ports. That power input is USB-C shaped rather than a barrel jack, and it is separate from the full-function USB-C port. The short end has one 10Gbps USB-A port, one 5Gbps USB-A port, one USB 2.0 port, and a Kensington lock slot. Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 cover wireless, and the BIOS supports Wake on LAN, PXE boot, auto power-on, and RTC wake.
Fanless cooling and N150 performance
The Intel Processor N150 is a 2025 refresh of the N100 with four cores, four threads, and a boost clock of up to 3.6GHz, against 3.4GHz on the N100. Its CPU Mark of about 5,300 puts it at the bottom of the current mini PC range, enough for office work, web apps, 4K video playback, and network services but far behind Ryzen and Core Ultra boxes. MeLE rates the Quieter DL at 7W TDP with DDR4 and 8W with LPDDR4x. The whole metal top works as the heatsink. MeLE claims about 6W at idle and under 12W at full load for the Business Grade builds.
The chassis measures 6.61 x 3.74 x 0.84 inches and weighs about 0.95 pounds. A VESA mount in the box lets it hang behind a monitor or TV, and the bundled 12V/3A adapter has a USB-C plug that goes into the dedicated 12V power input.
Reviewer Insights
GoTechGeek
GoTechGeek tested the N100 build with 16GB of soldered memory and a 512GB NVMe drive, which MeLE sent him for the video. He called it the thinnest mini PC he had seen and said “this whole thing is a heat sink no fan no noise at all.” When he opened it he found the NVMe drive under a thermal pad but no memory slot, so a larger SSD is the only upgrade on that build.
Dolphin emulation of Mario Kart Wii ran smoothly, Rocket League managed about 15 to 16 frames per second at default settings and around 40 at the lowest settings, and Fortnite stayed choppy even at its lowest settings. A 300,000-row spreadsheet opened in about 23 seconds, 32 browser tabs ran without slowdown, Cura sliced a simple 3D print in a few seconds, and small Blender scenes were usable but choppy. He reported that the case gets warm after a while but never hot, that Ubuntu ran with no driver issues, and that the USB-C port drives an external monitor. His summary: “it’s not the most powerful computer but for what my expectations were for this thing it works really well.”
Customer Reviews
On Amazon, the soldered-memory 4GB/128GB build averages 3.6 stars across 16 ratings. MeLE first sold that build with the N100, so the early reviews, Lonnie’s included, come from N100 units. Lonnie set his up as a Linux router, firewall, and phone system with an added NVMe drive and measured “Idle power is 7 Watts” with video, Wi-Fi, eMMC, and HD audio switched off. A buyer posting as Liberal Republical got OPNsense running but wrote “I found that a new driver was needed for the RTL8125 2.5Gb nics.” Oleg Vorkunov gave it one star after pfSense 2.7.2 installed but could not recognize the network adapters. Another owner reported that “the USB-C power input die for no reason,” and John, who bought the 16GB/512GB soldered build, wrote that “the heatsink on top gathers a lot of dirt and it is hard to clean.” Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
Who it’s for
The Quieter DL suits a firewall, small Linux server, or media PC that has to stay silent, and the included VESA mount puts it behind a monitor or TV. Firewall builders should pick a DDR4 Business Grade build for its Intel network chips.
It is a poor match for gaming beyond emulation and older esports titles, and buyers who do not mind a fan get more CPU for the money elsewhere. The MeLE Quieter 4C is the same family’s smaller fanless model with a single gigabit port, and the MeLE Overclock X5 adds a fan, a Core i5, and dual 2.5GbE. Starry Hope’s guide to fanless vs. active cooling covers the tradeoff, and the Mini PC Comparison App lists other dual-LAN boxes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which network chips does the MeLE Quieter DL use?
The Business Grade N150 builds with DDR4 memory use two Intel I226-V 2.5GbE controllers. The soldered-memory builds and the original N100 builds use Realtek 2.5GbE controllers.
Does the Quieter DL work with pfSense or OPNsense?
The Intel I226-V builds are the better fit. Owners of the Realtek builds report that pfSense 2.7.2 did not recognize the network adapters and that OPNsense needed an updated RTL8125 driver before it found them.
Can I upgrade the memory in the Quieter DL?
Yes on the DDR4 Business Grade builds (one slot, up to 32GB). The LPDDR4x builds have soldered memory that cannot be changed.
Can I add an SSD to the Quieter DL?
Every build has one M.2 2280 slot for an NVMe or SATA drive up to 4TB. On the eMMC builds the slot is empty; on the SSD builds it holds the included drive, so a bigger drive replaces it.
How many monitors can the Quieter DL drive?
Three 4K 60Hz displays, using the HDMI 2.0 port, the DisplayPort 1.4 port, and the USB-C port with DisplayPort output.
Does the Quieter DL get hot without a fan?
No. GoTechGeek found the case warm after a while but never hot, and MeLE claims about 6W at idle and under 12W at full load for the Business Grade builds.
How is the Quieter DL powered?
Through its own 12V input, using the included adapter, or through USB PD on the full-function USB-C port.
Does Linux run on the Quieter DL?
Yes. GoTechGeek ran Ubuntu on the N100 build with no driver issues, and owners run Linux servers and firewall systems on it. Windows 11 Pro comes installed on most builds, and the 4GB builds ship with Windows 11 Home.