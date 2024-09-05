MINIX Z300-0dB

Updated on November 16, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare

The MINIX Z300-0dB is a fanless Mini PC built around the Intel Core i3-N300, an eight-core Alder Lake-N chip. The reviewed configuration pairs it with 16GB of DDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It handles basic office tasks and media playback well. There is no fan anywhere in the machine: the metal case doubles as the heat sink. Dual HDMI ports, USB-C, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet make it a fit for office setups, digital signage, and basic server tasks. Integrated graphics and a single storage slot are where it stops.

It ships with Windows 11 Pro, and both reviewers booted Ubuntu and found it worked (Robtech from a USB drive), apart from the Bluetooth fault on Robtech’s unit. Apart from the CPU, nothing has changed from its predecessor, the Z100: the same premium metal case and the same ports carry over. Wi-Fi runs through two large external antennas, and a VESA mount comes in the box for hanging the machine behind a monitor.

Pros Cons Fanless design runs dead silent CPU peaked at 98°C in Robtech’s testing Compact metal case that doubles as the heat sink No additional storage slot beyond microSD 23% faster than the Z100 in Robtech’s Cinebench multi-core test Single-channel RAM Ships with Windows 11 Pro; Ubuntu worked in both reviews USB-C port is data only (no power delivery or display output) Dual HDMI ports supporting 4K at 60Hz Bluetooth audio kept disconnecting on Robtech’s unit External Wi-Fi antennas and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port Not suited for modern games VESA mount included for hanging it behind a monitor Nothing but the CPU changed from the Z100

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MINIX Z300-0dB Comparison Chart

MINIX Z300-0dB Price List Price: $500.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Intel N300 Performance Rating 3.5 CPU Mark 7,979 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core i3-N300 Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.72 x 4.84 x 1.81 inches

(119.89 x 122.94 x 45.97 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB-C (data only), 2 x USB 2.0) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader microSD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless Yes VESA Mount Yes In the Box MINIX Z300-0dB, VESA mount, HDMI cable, 12V/3A power adapter, 2 x dual-band antennas, product packaging Expandability 1 x DDR4 SO-DIMM slot, 1 x M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD slot

Silent always, hot under sustained load

The Intel Core i3-N300 brings eight cores, up from the four-core N100 in the Z100, and MINIX lists it at up to 3.80 GHz. Lon Seidman expects those extra cores to help with server tasks. Robtech found the machine usable as a simple 1080p video editing workstation. Graphics come from integrated Intel UHD; in Lon Seidman’s testing older games ran fine, while newer games push the limits.

The review units carried a single DDR4 3200 stick, which runs single channel because Alder Lake-N chips only support single-channel memory, and MINIX lists support for up to 32GB. Storage is a 512GB NVMe SSD, and there is no additional storage option apart from the microSD card. The ports are a USB-C port for data only, two 10Gbps USB-A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and two HDMI 2.0 outputs rated for up to 4K at 60Hz. Wi-Fi 6 comes from an Intel AX201 card, and Robtech called the Wi-Fi range the best so far, thanks to the external antennas.

With no fan inside, the machine is dead silent, and the metal case carries the heat out instead. Passive cooling has a cost. Robtech saw the CPU reach a maximum of 98°C. Lon Seidman found the top too hot to keep a hand on during a game. MINIX lists the size as 12.3 x 12 x 4.6cm, small enough that it could hang behind a monitor on the included VESA mount.

Reviewers found more cores and mixed graphics gains

Robtech found that the switch from the Intel N100 to the i3-N300 brings no gain in single-core Cinebench but a 23% gain over the Z100 in the multi-core test. Integrated graphics see a bigger jump: 41% in DX11 and 56% in DX12. Robtech names recording and editing audio and simple 1080p video editing as good uses, while PS2, GameCube and Wii emulation still is not fast enough to go up to 1080p from 720p. There is no additional storage option apart from the microSD card. The CPU reached a maximum of 98°C, which Robtech says is not uncommon for fanless minis.

Robtech calls the case premium metal that acts as a heat sink, and found it gets hot enough over time to pull a hand away in a couple of seconds. The ports carry over unchanged from the Z100, including dual HDMI for up to 4K 60Hz and 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and Robtech would have liked power delivery and display output on the USB-C port. Wi-Fi range was the best so far in Robtech’s testing, thanks to the external antennas, but Bluetooth audio kept disconnecting across two drivers, two devices and Linux, and Robtech allowed that the fault could be that unit alone. Robtech concludes that the extra cost over the Z100 buys a good deal of extra multi-core and integrated graphics performance, and whether that is worth it depends on your needs.

Lon Seidman points to the i3-N300’s eight cores against four on the N100 as the main improvement, and expects the Z300 to do a little better at server tasks in Linux. Graphically, Lon found it not that much better than an N100. GTA V ran at only about 20 to 25 frames per second at 720p on the lowest settings, not much better than on N100 machines.

Lon Seidman notes the case doubles as a heat sink and the machine runs completely silent. Lon calls the selection of ports pretty nice, notes that the USB-C port is data only, and found everything worked on Ubuntu. The lack of additional storage options limits expansion, and the memory runs single channel but still performs quite well. Lon concludes that server work makes good use of the extra cores and desktop use gains a little, while the lower price Z100 is probably the better pick for light digital signage. For gaming, Lon suggests a Ryzen-based Mini PC for a little more money.

Where both reviewers land

Lon Seidman sees a small gain for desktop computing and a clear use for the extra cores in server tasks. Robtech names audio recording and editing and simple 1080p video editing. Both reviewers note the heat under load and the lack of a second storage slot. Lon found gaming barely better than on the N100. Robtech measured large integrated graphics gains but still saw GTA V under 30 FPS at 1080p. Robtech called the Wi-Fi range excellent and had Bluetooth audio trouble on that unit.

The Z300 suits buyers who value silence and a small footprint over raw performance. Both reviewers leave the choice between the Z300 and the Z100 to your own needs.

Built for quiet desk and signage duty

The fanless metal chassis suits quiet rooms, offices, and signage cabinets, and its low idle draw suits an always-on server job. Dual HDMI ports, external Wi-Fi antennas, and Windows 11 Pro cover digital signage, media playback, and light productivity work. It is also the silent pick in our guide to using a mini PC in place of smart TV apps.

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics set a low ceiling, so gamers and anyone doing graphics work will run into it quickly. The single M.2 slot and a USB-C port that carries data only rule out buyers who need more storage bays or USB-C power delivery. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool lines this machine up against other Mini PCs spec by spec.

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