Intel NUC 11

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/i5-1135G7 (GEEK+ build) Add

32GB/1TB/i7-1165G7 (GEEK+ build) Add

The Intel NUC 11 is Intel’s Panther Canyon mini PC, released in Q1 2021. The tall 4x4 H chassis covered here sells in two CPU tiers: the NUC11PAHi5 built on the 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7, and the step-up NUC11PAHi7 with the Core i7-1165G7. Both share the same 117 x 112 x 51 mm body with a 2.5-inch drive bay (the feature the slim and Qi-charging siblings drop to save height), the same Iris Xe graphics, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, full HDMI 2.0b, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5GbE, and Wi-Fi 6, so the CPU tier is the main decision. Intel discontinued the Panther Canyon SKU pages after ASUS took over the NUC line in 2023, so new stock now arrives through resellers like GEEK+, while the underlying Intel kit, three-year warranty, and BIOS are unchanged. The kit suits everyday productivity, home-server, and thin-client duty.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Two Thunderbolt 3 ports with DisplayPort 1.4 alt mode Older Tiger Lake silicon; no Core Ultra NPU or DDR5 2.5GbE via Intel I225-V plus Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Bluetooth 5.2) Wi-Fi card is soldered (not user-upgradeable) Drives up to four displays, including one 8K via DP 1.4 Single M.2 slot caps fast-tier storage at one NVMe drive Tall H chassis adds a 2.5-inch SATA bay alongside M.2 NVMe Barrel-plug DC input rather than USB-C PD Aluminum top with metal frame and standard NUC serviceability Intel discontinued the line; future BIOS updates are unlikely Three-year Intel kit warranty plus VESA mount included Mostly sold through resellers (GEEK+, others) with mixed RAM/SSD configurations

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Intel NUC 11 Comparison Chart

Intel NUC 11 Intel NUC 11 Price List Price: $670.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $1,130.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version 16GB/512GB/i5-1135G7 (GEEK+ build) 32GB/1TB/i7-1165G7 (GEEK+ build) Performance Rating 3.5 4.0 CPU Mark 9,283 9,722 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core i5-1135G7 Quad-core 2.40 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-1165G7 Quad-core 2.80 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, 64GB max via 2 slots) 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, 64GB max via 2 slots) Internal Storage 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.41 x 4.61 x 2.01 inches

(112.01 x 117.09 x 51.05 mm) 4.41 x 4.61 x 2.01 inches

(112.01 x 117.09 x 51.05 mm) Weight unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (Mini DisplayPort 1.4; additional DP 1.4 over each USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port (4 displays total)) 1 DisplayPort (Mini DisplayPort 1.4; additional DP 1.4 over each USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port (4 displays total)) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 3. Rear: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 3. 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Front: 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 3. Rear: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 3. Thunderbolt Ports 2 2 OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (1x 2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gb/s bay (tall chassis only)) 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (1x 2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gb/s bay (tall chassis only)) Card Reader SD Card Reader SD Card Reader Headphone Jack front front Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box NUC 11 unit, power brick (AC cord not included with every SKU), VESA mount plate, pack of screws, quick-start guide and documentation NUC 11 unit, power brick (AC cord not included with every SKU), VESA mount plate, pack of screws, quick-start guide and documentation Expandability Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 (2x SODIMM, no ECC). 1x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 plus 2.5-inch SATA bay. Wi-Fi 6 AX201 module is soldered. Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 (2x SODIMM, no ECC). 1x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 plus 2.5-inch SATA bay. Wi-Fi 6 AX201 module is soldered.

Two CPU tiers share one serviceable metal chassis

The NUC 11 measures 4.61 x 4.41 x 2.01 inches and weighs roughly a pound and a half once you have RAM and storage installed. Construction follows the long-running Intel NUC formula: a brushed-metal top, a perforated side intake, a small CPU fan exhausting toward the rear, and a metal cage that keeps the whole unit stiffer than the plastic shells common to lower-cost mini PCs. The front face carries a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, a combo headphone/microphone jack, the power button, an SDXC card reader with UHS-II support, and the consumer-infrared sensor. The rear adds two more USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a second Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port, HDMI 2.0b, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5-gigabit Ethernet, a Kensington security slot, and the 19 V DC barrel jack. Pop the bottom plate off with the four captive screws and you get full access to two DDR4-3200 SODIMM slots, an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 slot, and the SATA bay that the tall H chassis is named for. The i5 and i7 kits match each other down to the last port; only the processor differs.

The base tier is the Intel Core i5-1135G7, a four-core/eight-thread Tiger Lake-U chip with a 4.2 GHz boost and a configurable 28 W TDP in this kit, which scores roughly 9,800 on PassMark’s multi-thread test. The step-up NUC11PAHi7 swaps in the Core i7-1165G7: still four cores and eight threads, but a 4.7 GHz boost and 96 Iris Xe execution units rather than 80, which buys more sustained-load and graphics headroom. Either chip covers everyday productivity: office suites with plenty of browser tabs, video conferencing, light photo edits in Lightroom, 4K media playback, and casual gaming at 720p with Iris Xe doing the lifting. ETA Prime’s tear-down and benchmark run of the Tiger Canyon NUC Pro, which uses the same i5-1135G7 in a sibling Intel kit, makes the case that the 11th Gen i5 is the platform’s sweet spot if you are willing to load it with dual-channel RAM and lift the BIOS power limit. ETA Prime warned that, “make sure you run this in dual channel because it will make a world of difference when it comes to GPU performance,” and that under sustained load, “this fan does have to ramp up to keep that CPU cool.”

Both tiers carry Intel’s I225-V 2.5GbE NIC and a Wi-Fi 6 AX201 module with Bluetooth 5.2. The four-display ceiling (HDMI 2.0b plus Mini DP 1.4 plus DisplayPort 1.4 alt mode over each Thunderbolt 3 port) covers digital-signage and trading-desk setups on either chip. Expandability runs to 64GB of DDR4-3200 across two SODIMM slots, one M.2 2280 NVMe drive on PCIe Gen 4 x4, and the 2.5-inch SATA bay, which pushes total storage into the multi-terabyte range once a fast NVMe boot drive is stacked with a slower bulk SATA SSD. The Mini PC Comparison Chart lines the NUC 11 up against its successors and modern alternatives like the ASUS NUC 14 Pro.

Reviewer Insights

ETA Prime: dual-channel memory is what frees up Iris Xe

ETA Prime’s hands-on with Intel’s Tiger Canyon i5-1135G7 NUC runs the same Tiger Lake-U processor and Iris Xe Graphics in a sibling Intel mini PC chassis, so the CPU, GPU, and memory subsystem behave the same way, even though the Tiger Canyon Pro Kit is the vPro business cousin of the consumer NUC11PAH. He noted, “this is beating out the 4800U that I recently tested and it’s just below the new 5800U with these 3DMark tests,” which lines up with PassMark’s read of the i5-1135G7 as a competent low-power chip for everyday productivity and light 1080p gaming. His advice carries to either tier. Run the RAM in dual channel or Iris Xe performance goes unused, lift the BIOS power limit where the thermal headroom allows, and expect the fan in any of these small Intel kits to be audible under heavy load.

NotebookCheck found a metal cage and a soldered Wi-Fi card

NotebookCheck’s full lab review of the NUC11PAQi7 covers the slim Q-chassis sibling of the NUC 11 in its i7 trim. Their verdict, titled “Tiger Lake Done Right,” makes the case that the Panther Canyon generation was the cleanest 11th-gen NUC: PCIe Gen 4 storage, a 2.5GbE NIC that was uncommon in 2021, an SD card reader more than twice as fast as the Hades Canyon predecessor, and a metal cage that “provides superior build quality compared to most mini PCs.” Their numbers map onto the NUC11PAHi7 tier, since both run the same i7-1165G7; the i5 tier sits a notch below on CPU and is otherwise identical. NotebookCheck’s platform-level limits carry across the whole line: the Wi-Fi card is soldered, the H and Q chassis still use a proprietary AC adapter rather than USB-C PD, the SD slot is not spring-loaded, and they warned that “the proprietary AC adapter is still required to power the NUC as neither of the USB-C ports support power-in.”

DrTech: some kits ship without a power cord

DrTech’s unboxing and walkthrough of the NUC11PAHi7 is a useful chassis tour for either tier, since the i5 and i7 share the tall H chassis, VESA bracket, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, SDXC card reader, and customizable power-button LED. His warning applies to every Panther Canyon SKU: “not all the SKUs of the new NUC come with a power cord included, so you might need to grab a separate power cord with a male C5 connector.” Check a third-party reseller’s listing before ordering, so the kit does not arrive without a cord.

Outside Panther Canyon, Linus Tech Tips’ tour of the NUC 11 Extreme Beast Canyon covers Intel’s gaming-class 8-liter sibling. Linus pointed out that the Beast Canyon “is the small form factor PC, but doesn’t want to actually build one… [it is] well, an absolute beast.” A full-size GPU fits in that machine, and you pay for it both in dollars and in fan noise.

Customer Reviews

Across 26 ratings on Amazon, the Intel NUC 11 averages 4.8 stars, with 83 percent landing at five stars and the rest split between four- and three-star scores. The recurring praise is for a small, quick machine: a verified buyer named Matt called it “compact, and fast. Awesome bang for your buck,” and a verified buyer named zeke, who runs three NUCs at home and at school, said the unit “appears to be well-built with what seems to be decent quality RAM and system disk” and that performance is “clearly fast.” Carol, also a verified buyer, reported that dual booting “went very well” and that it “Performs very well.” Two of them flag omissions worth checking before you order. zeke noted there is no built-in mic like older NUC models had, and Matt warned “No VGA port, so make sure you have your adaptors if you need them.”

A non-verified reviewer (dt & kt) ran into an upgrade snag, writing that “the hidden partition is not large enough for the Windows 11 upgrade, it keeps failing.” The harshest account comes from Pete T., a verified buyer who gave three stars after his first unit arrived dead on arrival and a replacement “died last night” after eight months; in an update he added that the seller reached out, and the machine unexpectedly powered back on, so he planned to keep using it. That is one reliability complaint in a sample of 26 ratings, and the kit carries a three-year Intel warranty.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Buy the i7 for sustained work, the i5 for everything else

The Intel NUC 11 is the right pick for buyers who want an Intel-engineered mini PC with full serviceability, dual Thunderbolt 3, 2.5GbE, and the option of pairing a fast NVMe drive with a bulk 2.5-inch SATA SSD in one tiny chassis. It fits home labs, media servers, light virtualization hosts, multi-monitor productivity desks, and digital signage, where the small footprint, VESA mount, and three-year Intel kit warranty matter more than the latest Core Ultra silicon.

Between the two tiers, the i5-1135G7 (NUC11PAHi5) is the value choice for everyday productivity, light photo work, and casual gaming, while the i7-1165G7 (NUC11PAHi7) is worth the step up if you need the higher single- and multi-thread headroom for sustained workloads such as video transcoding, multi-VM hosts, or four-display productivity setups. The comparison chart above lines up both configurations side by side with their current reseller prices. Buyers who want the newest platform, an integrated NPU for on-device AI, DDR5, USB-C power input, or a single-vendor warranty path should look at the ASUS NUC 14 Pro or the ASUS NUC 14 Essential instead. Gamers who specifically need a discrete GPU in a NUC form factor will be better served by the NUC 11 Extreme Beast Canyon or a current-generation small-form-factor build with a proper PCIe slot.

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Frequently Asked Questions