GMKtec G11

Updated on November 21, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5

The GMKtec G11 is no longer sold new. Our current pick in this class is the GMKtec G11 Plus.

The GMKtec G11 is a budget mini PC built around the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514, a quad-core, eight-thread chip that GMKtec positions for continuous 24/7 operation in office, home-server, and light industrial roles. Two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports feed straight into router, firewall, or NAS workloads, and WiFi 6E with Bluetooth 5.2 covers wireless duty. It ships with Windows 11 Pro, drives up to three independent 4K displays through dual HDMI and a USB-C port, and keeps its internals open with two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots and two M.2 2280 NVMe bays. The R2514 is 2019-generation Zen+ silicon, which keeps power draw low and puts a firm ceiling on speed.

Connectivity comes at the cost of CPU speed

Pros Cons Dual 2.5GbE LAN ports suit router, firewall, or NAS duty Zen+ R2514 is 2019-class silicon, benchmarked near Intel N150 to N300 WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for current-generation wireless Dropped frames during 4K 60fps YouTube playback Triple 4K output via two HDMI 2.0 ports and USB-C USB-C port carries display and data but no Power Delivery input Dual M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots, up to 16TB total storage Pre-installed Chinese AI and system utilities on Windows User-upgradable DDR4 via two SO-DIMM slots, up to 32GB RAM ceiling is 32GB and the M.2 slots are PCIe 3.0, not 4.0 Low idle draw near 11 to 12 watts and a quiet fan No USB4 or Thunderbolt, and no discrete-GPU option

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GMKtec G11 Comparison Chart

GMKtec G11 GMKtec G11 Price List Price: $309.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $399.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version 16GB/256GB 16GB/512GB Performance Rating 3.3 3.3 CPU Mark 6,455 6,455 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514 Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514 Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz) GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-2666, expandable to 32GB) 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR4-2666, expandable to 32GB) Internal Storage 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.06 x 5 x 2.01 inches

(128.52 x 127 x 51.05 mm) 5.06 x 5 x 2.01 inches

(128.52 x 127 x 51.05 mm) Weight 1.1 lbs (0.5 kg) 1.1 lbs (0.5 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front 2x USB-A 10Gbps + USB-C (10Gbps, DP, no PD). Rear 2x USB-A 5Gbps 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front 2x USB-A 10Gbps + USB-C (10Gbps, DP, no PD). Rear 2x USB-A 5Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm combo jack (front) 3.5mm combo jack (front) Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket, manual Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA bracket, manual Expandability Up to 32GB DDR4 (2x SO-DIMM), dual M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots up to 16TB total. RAM and SSDs user-upgradable. Up to 32GB DDR4 (2x SO-DIMM), dual M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots up to 16TB total. RAM and SSDs user-upgradable.

Open memory bays and dual LAN around a 2019 chip

The G11 measures roughly 5 by 5 inches with a height near 2 inches (128.5 by 127 by 51 mm) and weighs about 1.1 pounds, small enough to hide behind a monitor with the bundled VESA bracket. The front panel carries a power button, a USB-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports at 10Gbps, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The rear adds two more USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports at 5Gbps, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, the two 2.5GbE RJ45 jacks, and the DC-in barrel connector. Cooling is active rather than fanless, using a heatpipe and a single fan, and the chassis exposes both memory and storage for easy servicing.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514 is a four-core, eight-thread part with a 2.1 GHz base and 3.7 GHz boost, paired with an eight-core Radeon (Vega 8) integrated GPU clocked at 1200 MHz. This is the same Zen+ Picasso silicon family as the Ryzen 5 3500U, validated by AMD for embedded, always-on deployment. Lon Seidman benchmarked its CPU at roughly the level of the budget Intel N150 and N300 parts common in mini PCs at this price, with slightly stronger graphics. He found it “performs well for the price point” for browsing and office work, and said “It’s definitely not going to be a gaming powerhouse” and that “this is not something that’s going to run any current games very well.”

WiFi 6E through a MediaTek RZ616 module and Bluetooth 5.2 handle wireless, while the two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports make the machine a fit for pfSense or OPNsense routing, a home NAS, or a small virtualization host. Storage expansion runs through two M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots supporting up to 16TB combined, and memory sits in two DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM slots that top out at 32GB. The USB-C connector does data and DisplayPort output only; it will not power the unit over Power Delivery, so you are tied to the barrel adapter.

Reviewer Insights

Lon Seidman (Lon.TV)

Lon Seidman reviewed the G11 in both a video and a companion written post, framing it as a rare affordable option in a market where budget mini PCs have crept upward in price. His hardware walkthrough covered the dual NVMe slots, the DDR4 SO-DIMM upgrade path, and the swappable WiFi card, and his testing confirmed the dual 2.5GbE ports and strong WiFi 6E throughput. On power and thermals he measured that the system “draws about 11 to 12 watts at idle and peaks at 48 watts under heavy load,” staying quiet in its default modes.

He saw dropped frames during 4K 60fps YouTube playback and rated its graphics too weak for modern gaming or heavy emulation, but he praised its behavior under Linux, saying “Linux seems to run a little more efficiently than Windows does these days, and it was a very good experience.” He flagged the pre-installed Chinese AI and system utilities and advised that “Given the low-level system access these types of AI tools often require, I would suggest that users consider a fresh installation of Windows or a move to a Linux distribution upon receiving the device.” On value he said “it’s good to see something affordable in the current state of the market.”

OSReviews

OSReviews tested a 16GB, 512GB unit under Windows 11 Pro, timing a cold boot at around 15 seconds and finding it about 2,000 points ahead of Intel N100 chips on most synthetic benchmarks. They called it “a slight step up compared to the truly entry-level models out there” and saw smooth 4K YouTube playback after a short initial buffer, along with playable PS3 and Wii U emulation. During office work the fan stayed off (“I’m not able to hear the fan noise at all”), though it becomes noticeable when compiling code, editing video, or streaming higher-resolution video. They disliked the plastic prongs that hold the access panel (“Kind of wish they made this a magnetic door instead for easier popping on and off”) and wished the quiet, balanced, and high performance modes could be switched from Windows instead of only in the BIOS.

Best as an always-on router or NAS box

The dual 2.5GbE ports, WiFi 6E, dual M.2 slots, and triple 4K output are the reasons to buy, and the embedded R2514 draws little power while running quietly around the clock. It suits a home-lab router or a small NAS, and it handles 1080p media alongside web and document work on a desk.

The R2514 is old, low-clocked silicon that struggles with 4K video playback, modern gaming, and 4K HDR transcoding, the USB-C port cannot power the unit, and the pre-installed software is worth wiping before you trust the machine with anything. Anyone who needs a faster CPU, more than 32GB of RAM, PCIe 4.0 storage, or USB4 should step up to a newer Ryzen or Intel box. For those comparing options, Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart helps line the G11 up against its peers.

Frequently Asked Questions