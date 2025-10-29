GMKtec M7 Ultra

Updated on November 14, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U Add

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The GMKtec M7 Ultra measures 5.2 x 4.9 x 2.3 inches, weighs 1.33 pounds, and runs an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U with integrated Radeon 680M graphics. The front panel carries an OCuLink port, which connects an external graphics card at PCIe 4.0 x4 speeds, so graphics power can be added later without replacing the computer.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons OCuLink port enables external GPU at PCIe 4.0 x4 speeds Requires FSR or frame generation for 60 FPS in demanding games Dual USB4 40Gbps ports with Power Delivery PCIe 3.0 storage instead of faster PCIe 4.0 Dual 2.5G Intel I226V Ethernet ports Two of the six USB ports are USB 2.0 Compact 5.2 x 4.9 x 2.3 inch chassis Plastic chassis despite solid build quality Configurable TDP from 35W to 65W in BIOS Radeon 680M needs FSR for demanding 1080p titles VESA mount and HDMI cable included in box No Thunderbolt support despite USB4 ports

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GMKtec M7 Ultra Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Where to buy Compare 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U 16 GB 512 GB 4.6 $559.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.6 RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U 16 GB 1 TB 4.6 $600.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.6 RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U 32 GB 512 GB 5.0 $560.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.0 RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 512 GB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U 32 GB 1 TB 5.0 $749.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.0 RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel Internal Storage 1 TB Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 20,468 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Octa-core 2.70 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz) AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.2 x 4.92 x 2.28 inches

(132.08 x 124.97 x 57.91 mm) Weight 1.33 lbs (0.6 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 2.0) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) front, 2x USB 2.0 rear, 2x USB4 40Gbps (front + rear) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4 for eGPU Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Power adapter, VESA mount with screws, HDMI cable, user manual Expandability 2x SO-DIMM DDR5 slots (max 64GB), 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots (up to 8TB each), OCuLink port for eGPU

See every AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U configuration in the chart

OCuLink, Dual 2.5GbE, and a Two-Fan Cooling Chamber

The chassis is plastic, and the assembly is dense enough that the machine feels heavier in the hand than its size suggests. A two-fan cooling chamber handles the internals under load, and GMKtec rates noise below 38dB during normal operation. The included VESA mount puts the box behind a monitor for anyone who would rather not give up desk space to it.

The Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U brings eight cores and sixteen threads with boost clocks up to 4.7GHz, and the Radeon 680M graphics carry 12 RDNA2 compute units. That combination covers office productivity, content creation, and light gaming at 1080p on medium settings. The Radeon 680M runs many AAA titles from the past few years at 720p to 1080p on low to medium settings, and newer releases lean on AMD’s FSR upscaling to stay playable.

The front panel holds two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB4 Type-C port, and the OCuLink connection. The rear adds a second USB4 port, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, two 2.5G Ethernet ports on Intel I226V controllers, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 handle wireless. The pair of Ethernet ports suits home lab work and anything network-intensive, and both USB4 ports carry 40Gbps data, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort Alt Mode.

Reviewer Insights

Tame That Tech on Build and I/O

Tame That Tech walks through the physical design and the port selection. The reviewer notes that “tiny desktop PCs just keep getting more ridiculous” before covering the I/O, and singles out the “rare OCuLink port which lets you hook up a full desktop graphics card in an external enclosure at near native PCI Express 4.0 x4 speeds.” Tame That Tech describes the machine as dense and solid despite the plastic construction, and credits GMKtec for bundling a VESA mount and keeping the port layout logical across the front and rear panels.

Testing Games on 1080p Framerates

Testing Games benchmarks the M7 Ultra across 13 modern titles at 1080p. AAA titles often need FSR or frame generation to hit 60 FPS, and the integrated graphics deliver playable framerates in the titles tested. Temperatures during gaming ran between 68-76 degrees Celsius with CPU power peaking around 54W, and the two-fan cooling kept up with sustained gaming loads. The channel calls the machine highly capable for a mini PC in its class, particularly for buyers interested in the OCuLink expandability for future gaming upgrades.

Best Suited to a Home Office or a Home Lab

The two 2.5G NICs suit a home lab, and the OCuLink port lets a home-office buyer add an external GPU later without replacing the machine. Configurable TDP from 35W to 65W in the BIOS trades power draw against performance. Our guide to OCuLink, USB4, and MCIO 8i for mini PC eGPUs explains what that port buys you over the alternatives. Buyers who need the highest single-threaded speed, or Thunderbolt specifically, should look elsewhere, and anyone who wants OCuLink in a smaller shell can compare the GMKtec M8.

List prices run from $560 to $750 depending on the RAM and storage configuration. The 32GB builds offer the best balance of capability and upgrade headroom, and the second M.2 slot means a 512GB variant can take more storage later instead of being replaced. For the ownership-versus-subscription math, cloud vs. mini PC costs breaks down how the numbers stack up over time. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart sets the specs against other models.

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