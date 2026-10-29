TOPGRO T2-Pro

Published on October 29, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare

The TOPGRO T2-Pro is a gaming mini PC built from laptop parts, in a slim metal tower that stands on its own base beside a monitor. TOPGRO sells it with a 24-core Intel Core i9-13900HX and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, which suits 1080p gaming plus long compiles, encodes, and renders. Owners who name their chip received the 14-core Core i9-13900HK instead, so ask the seller which processor ships before you order.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Core i9-13900HX with 24 cores and 32 threads Some units ship with the 14-core Core i9-13900HK instead Discrete RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 drives both display outputs TOPGRO does not publish the GPU power limit for this model Two SO-DIMM slots up to 64GB and two M.2 2280 slots Two display outputs only; the USB-C port carries no video WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet No card reader, USB4, or Thunderbolt, and the GPU is soldered Rear switch for a maximum fan mode One owner reports surging GPU fans and another a unit that died after a few months

TOPGRO T2-Pro Comparison Chart

TOPGRO T2-Pro Price List Price: $1,470.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 32GB/1TB/Core i9-13900HX/RTX 4060 Performance Rating 6.9 CPU Mark 41,328 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core i9-13900HX Twenty-four-core 2.20 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz) GPU Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-5200) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe Dimensions

width x length x thickness 9.25 x 8.46 x 1.77 inches

(234.95 x 214.88 x 44.96 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4, 4K 120Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

USB-C is data only (USB 3.0) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack rear mic and headphone jacks Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box Main unit, power adapter, power cable, HDMI cable, screws, recovery USB drive, manual Expandability Up to 64GB DDR5 (2x SO-DIMM). 2x M.2 2280.

See every Intel Core i9-13900HX configuration in the chart

A laptop board in a 1.8-inch metal tower

The T2-Pro stands upright in a splayed black stand. Its faceted front edge holds two USB 2.0 ports and a round illuminated power button, with a ribbed grille strip down its side, and TOPGRO lists the body at about 9.3 by 8.5 inches. Two fans draw air in along the front edge and exhaust it through a slotted vent along the top, and a switch on the rear panel sets a maximum fan mode. It is a different chassis from the TOPGRO T1-Pro, which uses a taller and thinner tower.

The rear panel holds microphone and headphone jacks, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort 1.4 output, a USB-C port, and the DC input, with two screw-on Wi-Fi antennas at the top. TOPGRO wires both video outputs to the RTX 4060, so the HDMI port runs a 4K display at 60Hz and the DisplayPort runs one at up to 120Hz. The USB-C port is data only at USB 3.0 speed, so this layout drives two monitors and no more. Some of TOPGRO’s own spec text lists two HDMI 2.0 ports and video over USB-C instead. Wireless runs on WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Core i9-13900HX and RTX 4060 performance

The Core i9-13900HX has 8 performance cores and 16 efficient cores, 32 threads, and a 5.4GHz top clock, and it posts a PassMark CPU Mark of about 41,328. That is about half again the multi-core throughput of the 14-core Core i9-13900HK, which scores about 26,664, though both chips reach 5.4GHz on one core and games lean on the GPU more than the core count. Intel launched both chips in January 2023, so they predate current Intel and AMD parts and have no NPU. Local AI work on this machine runs on the RTX 4060 instead of the processor.

The RTX 4060 Laptop GPU has 3,072 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6, and it supports DLSS 3 frame generation and ray tracing. NVIDIA lets laptop makers run this GPU anywhere from 35W to 115W, and TOPGRO does not state where the T2-Pro sits in that range (the T1-Pro runs the same GPU at 70W). The 8GB of video memory sets the ceiling for local AI models and for texture settings in newer games.

The T2-Pro ships with 32GB of DDR5 in two SO-DIMM slots and a 1TB NVMe SSD, and TOPGRO lists 64GB as the memory ceiling. Of the two M.2 2280 slots, one runs at PCIe 4.0 x4 and the other takes a PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe or SATA drive. Windows 11 Pro comes installed, and the box includes a USB recovery drive.

Customer Reviews

On Amazon, the T2-Pro holds 4.4 out of 5 stars from 12 ratings, and the reviews that name a processor describe the Core i9-13900HK.

Ryan runs it as a headless work machine that he reaches over Parsec, which leans on the GPU’s video encoder. He wrote that “the RTX 4060 in this is just enough to handle the job” and that “I’m able to encode at the max supported colors for Parsec at 120fps with it at 3440x1440.” His one complaint was the fan: “the fan in it tends to surge, where it’ll go from inaudible to full speed for a few seconds and then come back down to not being audible,” and he found no software control for the GPU fans. Rachel C wrote “Gaming wise this thing is a small beast however a few notes,” and uses it for “heavy gaming and alot of 3d modeling/design work.” She turned off Windows fast startup so that F2 would open the BIOS. In the BIOS, she set the memory frequency to 5200 to turn on the memory’s rated profile.

Her unit arrived without the cables for a second drive: “My Pro didn’t come with the power or USB cable to add in the supposed extra drive,” and TOPGRO mailed the cables after an email to support. STEFnROCK’s unit failed: “The computer died after a few months and the solutions they offered were unacceptable.” The options were a paid send-in repair or taking the machine apart under TOPGRO’s instructions, and the reviewer says Amazon could not help at six months.

Who it’s for

The T2-Pro makes sense for a desk where an RTX 4060 and a high thread count have to fit beside the monitor. Its two SO-DIMM and two M.2 slots let memory and storage grow later.

Skip it if you want a replaceable GPU, USB4, or more than two displays, or if one owner’s experience (a dead unit and only a paid repair on offer) worries you. The TOPGRO T1-Pro puts the same class of parts in a taller tower with a 2.5-inch drive bay. For a newer GPU, the Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro pairs a Ryzen 9 8945HX with a low-profile desktop RTX 5060, and the ASUS ROG GR70 steps up to an RTX 5070 Laptop GPU beside a Ryzen 9 9955HX3D. The Mini PC Comparison Chart lists the rest.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions