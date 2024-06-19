GEEKOM AX8 Max

Updated on November 13, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB Add

16GB/1TB Add

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The GEEKOM AX8 Max is a high-end AMD mini PC built around the 8-core Ryzen 7 8745HS with Radeon 780M graphics. Dual 2.5G Ethernet, dual USB4, and dual HDMI sit in an aluminum chassis, so it suits home-lab and multi-monitor work as much as a plain desktop. GEEKOM sells it with 16GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD at a $649 list price (a 32GB/1TB configuration is also available), putting it up against the ASUS NUC 14 Pro and Beelink SER8.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Machined aluminum chassis rated to withstand 200 kilograms of pressure Only one primary M.2 storage slot (secondary is SATA) Dual 2.5G Ethernet ports for networking and failover Fan noise becomes noticeable under heavy loads (~50 dBA) Dual USB4 ports with full 40Gbps bandwidth and 8K display support Footprint of 5.3 x 5.2 x 1.85 inches is on the large side Radeon 780M runs 1080p AAA titles and emulates up through Switch No USB-C port on the front IceBlast 2.0 cooling and three power modes (Quiet, Normal, Performance) A one-star buyer reported a failed unit and unresolved warranty support

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GEEKOM AX8 Max Comparison Chart

GEEKOM AX8 Max GEEKOM AX8 Max Price List Price: $750.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $649.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 32GB/1TB 16GB/1TB Performance Rating 5.6 5.2 CPU Mark 28,483 28,483 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 32 GB 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 1 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.31 x 5.2 x 1.85 inches

(134.87 x 132.08 x 46.99 mm) 5.31 x 5.2 x 1.85 inches

(134.87 x 132.08 x 46.99 mm) Weight 1.76 lbs (0.8 kg) 1.76 lbs (0.8 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort 2 DisplayPorts (Via USB4 Type-C (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode)) 2 DisplayPorts (Via USB4 Type-C (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode)) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps, DP 2.1, 100W PD), 5x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A 1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps, DP 2.1, 100W PD), 5x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (2.5" SATA bay (16-pin FPC connector) + M.2 Key-B (SATA)) 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (2.5" SATA bay (16-pin FPC connector) + M.2 Key-B (SATA)) Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box GEEKOM AX8 Max Mini PC, VESA mount bracket with screws, HDMI cable, 120W power adapter (19V), user manual GEEKOM AX8 Max Mini PC, VESA mount bracket with screws, HDMI cable, 120W power adapter (19V), user manual Expandability RAM: 2x DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots (up to 64GB max). Storage: 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 (up to 4TB), 1x 2.5" SATA bay, 1x M.2 Key-B SATA slot RAM: 2x DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots (up to 64GB max). Storage: 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 (up to 4TB), 1x 2.5" SATA bay, 1x M.2 Key-B SATA slot

See every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chart

Aluminum chassis, Radeon 780M, and four-display output

GEEKOM rates the CNC-machined aluminum chassis to withstand 200 kilograms of pressure, and Tek Syndicate called it a good fit when you need something rugged. At about 5.3 x 5.2 x 1.85 inches and about 1.8 pounds it stays compact, VESA-mounts behind a monitor, and still has room for cooling. The finish is two-tone, with silver accents set against the darker body.

The Ryzen 7 8745HS turns in multi-threaded Geekbench 6 scores around 12,600 (TechRadar measured 12,660), enough for smooth everyday work, spreadsheets, and light editing. The Radeon 780M handles comfortable 1080p gaming in many AAA titles (reviewers played Hogwarts Legacy and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 at playable frame rates) and good emulation up through PS3, Wii U, and Switch.

The two 2.5G Ethernet ports (Realtek RTL8125) suit NAS duty or a backup link. The two USB4 ports deliver 40Gbps with DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode and 100W power delivery and can drive an 8K display. With the two HDMI 2.0 outputs it runs up to four displays at once.

Reviewer Insights

Tek Syndicate on thermals and SSD speed

Logan from Tek Syndicate ran extensive benchmarks and thermal testing in a 16-minute video. He was particularly impressed by the out-of-the-box SSD speeds exceeding 7,000 MB/s and the stable thermal performance under sustained loads, noting that the chassis “can withstand 200 kilograms of pressure.” In a stability test running close to an hour, CPU temperatures hovered between 83°C and 85°C with one spike to 90°C. “What makes this the Max? Well, they’ve just thrown the maximum number of ports and everything on there,” Logan observed, while also noting his main complaint was that he found no room for a second M.2 drive. “I was very impressed… for the price it stacks up at a really nice spot.”

Mad Little Pixel on gaming and emulation

Mad Little Pixel focused heavily on gaming and emulation performance and showcased the AX8 Max as one of the best value propositions in the mini PC space at around the $500 price point. He noted the packaging felt “a lot more fancier than any of the other mini PCs that I’ve got from GEEKOM in the past.” His gaming tests covered titles like Hogwarts Legacy, which he described as “the game looked great and it performed great… Hogwarts Legacy was running awesome.” For emulation enthusiasts, he highlighted Switch emulation quality: “It looks better than playing on my Nintendo Switch.” The three-year warranty and easy upgradeability also factored into his positive assessment.

Carey Holzman on drivers, BIOS, and cooling

Carey Holzman tested a barebones unit on loan from an eBay reseller in a live stream, adding his own 32GB of DDR5 and an NVMe drive before installing Windows 11 and flashing BIOS version 129. He found GEEKOM’s one-click driver package for the 8745HS on its support site (“That’s what you’re hoping to see from a reputable manufacturer”), but called the BIOS “a little wanting,” with no boot override and no advanced page for performance settings. In Cinebench R23 the unit scored 15,045 multi-core and 1,674 single-core, and the hottest core peaked at 90.1°C, which he found acceptable while doubting the cooler could keep up at a higher power setting. “The fan isn’t loud, though,” he said, and he called $749 with RAM and storage “a fair price for this.”

TechRadar on build quality and benchmarks

TechRadar’s Alastair Jennings reviewed it positively, framing it as a balanced mid-range machine well-suited to office use with enough headroom for light content creation. He praised the build, writing that “the small mini PC feels exceptionally well built and robust, with a metal chassis that means it’s equally at home in a static office setup, used in a van, or taken between locations as a powerful portable mini PC.” His benchmarks came in at 12,660 for Geekbench 6 multi-core and 3,162 for the 3DMark Time Spy overall score (2,808 for graphics).

Customer Reviews

Most Amazon buyers are positive, and the recurring praise centers on the small footprint and quiet, fast operation. One owner, Frame Print Girl, bought it as “a replacement for a desktop pc that I could not upgrade to Win 11” and wrote that “The AX8 is very quiet and I had to check to see if it was actually working.” A verified buyer who set it up as a living room media PC called it “basically silent” and said it “does not overheat” inside a media cabinet.

The unit ships with Windows 11, and a verified buyer (Ignernt Idjut) who otherwise praised the hardware said “I will be wiping Windows 11 ASAP and running Ubuntu instead,” noting the OS was the only complaint. The harshest review is a one-star from a verified buyer (QueenB) reporting a failed unit and unresolved support, titled “HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE!”; it is a single account, but it is a risk to weigh if your unit needs warranty help.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Worth its size and fan noise for the ports

The pair of 2.5G Ethernet ports, the pair of USB4 ports, and support for up to four displays suit networking, home-lab, and multi-monitor work. The Radeon 780M adds 1080p gaming and emulation, and the machined aluminum shell holds up to the 200 kilograms GEEKOM rates it for.

The trade-offs are the larger footprint and the fan, which reaches roughly 50 dBA under heavy load, so the AX8 Pro is the better pick if you want near-silence. On storage, the 2.5-inch SATA bay and secondary M.2 add flexibility, but only the primary M.2 slot runs full PCIe 4.0. At a $649 list price for the 16GB/1TB config it sits alongside the ASUS NUC 14 Pro and the Beelink SER8. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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