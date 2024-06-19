GEEKOM AX8 Max
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The GEEKOM AX8 Max is a high-end AMD mini PC built around the 8-core Ryzen 7 8745HS with Radeon 780M graphics. Dual 2.5G Ethernet, dual USB4, and dual HDMI sit in an aluminum chassis, so it suits home-lab and multi-monitor work as much as a plain desktop. GEEKOM sells it with 16GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD at a $649 list price (a 32GB/1TB configuration is also available), putting it up against the ASUS NUC 14 Pro and Beelink SER8.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Machined aluminum chassis rated to withstand 200 kilograms of pressure
|Only one primary M.2 storage slot (secondary is SATA)
|Dual 2.5G Ethernet ports for networking and failover
|Fan noise becomes noticeable under heavy loads (~50 dBA)
|Dual USB4 ports with full 40Gbps bandwidth and 8K display support
|Footprint of 5.3 x 5.2 x 1.85 inches is on the large side
|Radeon 780M runs 1080p AAA titles and emulates up through Switch
|No USB-C port on the front
|IceBlast 2.0 cooling and three power modes (Quiet, Normal, Performance)
|A one-star buyer reported a failed unit and unresolved warranty support
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GEEKOM AX8 Max Comparison Chart
GEEKOM AX8 Max
GEEKOM AX8 Max
|Price
List Price: $750.00
Amazon Prices:
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List Price: $649.00
Amazon Prices:
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|Version
|32GB/1TB
|16GB/1TB
|Performance Rating
|5.6
|5.2
|CPU Mark
|28,483
|28,483
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 780M
|Integrated AMD Radeon 780M
|RAM
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Internal Storage
|1 TB
|1 TB
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.31 x 5.2 x 1.85 inches
(134.87 x 132.08 x 46.99 mm)
|5.31 x 5.2 x 1.85 inches
(134.87 x 132.08 x 46.99 mm)
|Weight
|1.76 lbs (0.8 kg)
|1.76 lbs (0.8 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|2 DisplayPorts (Via USB4 Type-C (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode))
|2 DisplayPorts (Via USB4 Type-C (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode))
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)
2x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps, DP 2.1, 100W PD), 5x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A
|1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)
2x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps, DP 2.1, 100W PD), 5x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (2.5" SATA bay (16-pin FPC connector) + M.2 Key-B (SATA))
|1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (2.5" SATA bay (16-pin FPC connector) + M.2 Key-B (SATA))
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|Yes
|In the Box
|GEEKOM AX8 Max Mini PC, VESA mount bracket with screws, HDMI cable, 120W power adapter (19V), user manual
|GEEKOM AX8 Max Mini PC, VESA mount bracket with screws, HDMI cable, 120W power adapter (19V), user manual
|Expandability
|RAM: 2x DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots (up to 64GB max). Storage: 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 (up to 4TB), 1x 2.5" SATA bay, 1x M.2 Key-B SATA slot
|RAM: 2x DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots (up to 64GB max). Storage: 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 (up to 4TB), 1x 2.5" SATA bay, 1x M.2 Key-B SATA slot
See every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chart
Related Mini PCs
- Glorlin GT105
- Beelink SER8
- KAMRUI AM21
- GEEKOM A8 Max
- SOAYAN EXR1
- GEEKOM A8
Aluminum chassis, Radeon 780M, and four-display output
GEEKOM rates the CNC-machined aluminum chassis to withstand 200 kilograms of pressure, and Tek Syndicate called it a good fit when you need something rugged. At about 5.3 x 5.2 x 1.85 inches and about 1.8 pounds it stays compact, VESA-mounts behind a monitor, and still has room for cooling. The finish is two-tone, with silver accents set against the darker body.
The Ryzen 7 8745HS turns in multi-threaded Geekbench 6 scores around 12,600 (TechRadar measured 12,660), enough for smooth everyday work, spreadsheets, and light editing. The Radeon 780M handles comfortable 1080p gaming in many AAA titles (reviewers played Hogwarts Legacy and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 at playable frame rates) and good emulation up through PS3, Wii U, and Switch.
The two 2.5G Ethernet ports (Realtek RTL8125) suit NAS duty or a backup link. The two USB4 ports deliver 40Gbps with DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode and 100W power delivery and can drive an 8K display. With the two HDMI 2.0 outputs it runs up to four displays at once.
Reviewer Insights
Tek Syndicate on thermals and SSD speed
Logan from Tek Syndicate ran extensive benchmarks and thermal testing in a 16-minute video. He was particularly impressed by the out-of-the-box SSD speeds exceeding 7,000 MB/s and the stable thermal performance under sustained loads, noting that the chassis “can withstand 200 kilograms of pressure.” In a stability test running close to an hour, CPU temperatures hovered between 83°C and 85°C with one spike to 90°C. “What makes this the Max? Well, they’ve just thrown the maximum number of ports and everything on there,” Logan observed, while also noting his main complaint was that he found no room for a second M.2 drive. “I was very impressed… for the price it stacks up at a really nice spot.”
Mad Little Pixel on gaming and emulation
Mad Little Pixel focused heavily on gaming and emulation performance and showcased the AX8 Max as one of the best value propositions in the mini PC space at around the $500 price point. He noted the packaging felt “a lot more fancier than any of the other mini PCs that I’ve got from GEEKOM in the past.” His gaming tests covered titles like Hogwarts Legacy, which he described as “the game looked great and it performed great… Hogwarts Legacy was running awesome.” For emulation enthusiasts, he highlighted Switch emulation quality: “It looks better than playing on my Nintendo Switch.” The three-year warranty and easy upgradeability also factored into his positive assessment.
Carey Holzman on drivers, BIOS, and cooling
Carey Holzman tested a barebones unit on loan from an eBay reseller in a live stream, adding his own 32GB of DDR5 and an NVMe drive before installing Windows 11 and flashing BIOS version 129. He found GEEKOM’s one-click driver package for the 8745HS on its support site (“That’s what you’re hoping to see from a reputable manufacturer”), but called the BIOS “a little wanting,” with no boot override and no advanced page for performance settings. In Cinebench R23 the unit scored 15,045 multi-core and 1,674 single-core, and the hottest core peaked at 90.1°C, which he found acceptable while doubting the cooler could keep up at a higher power setting. “The fan isn’t loud, though,” he said, and he called $749 with RAM and storage “a fair price for this.”
TechRadar on build quality and benchmarks
TechRadar’s Alastair Jennings reviewed it positively, framing it as a balanced mid-range machine well-suited to office use with enough headroom for light content creation. He praised the build, writing that “the small mini PC feels exceptionally well built and robust, with a metal chassis that means it’s equally at home in a static office setup, used in a van, or taken between locations as a powerful portable mini PC.” His benchmarks came in at 12,660 for Geekbench 6 multi-core and 3,162 for the 3DMark Time Spy overall score (2,808 for graphics).
Customer Reviews
Most Amazon buyers are positive, and the recurring praise centers on the small footprint and quiet, fast operation. One owner, Frame Print Girl, bought it as “a replacement for a desktop pc that I could not upgrade to Win 11” and wrote that “The AX8 is very quiet and I had to check to see if it was actually working.” A verified buyer who set it up as a living room media PC called it “basically silent” and said it “does not overheat” inside a media cabinet.
The unit ships with Windows 11, and a verified buyer (Ignernt Idjut) who otherwise praised the hardware said “I will be wiping Windows 11 ASAP and running Ubuntu instead,” noting the OS was the only complaint. The harshest review is a one-star from a verified buyer (QueenB) reporting a failed unit and unresolved support, titled “HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE!”; it is a single account, but it is a risk to weigh if your unit needs warranty help.
Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
Worth its size and fan noise for the ports
The pair of 2.5G Ethernet ports, the pair of USB4 ports, and support for up to four displays suit networking, home-lab, and multi-monitor work. The Radeon 780M adds 1080p gaming and emulation, and the machined aluminum shell holds up to the 200 kilograms GEEKOM rates it for.
The trade-offs are the larger footprint and the fan, which reaches roughly 50 dBA under heavy load, so the AX8 Pro is the better pick if you want near-silence. On storage, the 2.5-inch SATA bay and secondary M.2 add flexibility, but only the primary M.2 slot runs full PCIe 4.0. At a $649 list price for the 16GB/1TB config it sits alongside the ASUS NUC 14 Pro and the Beelink SER8. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can the GEEKOM AX8 Max handle AAA gaming?
Yes. The integrated AMD Radeon 780M runs many modern AAA titles at 1080p with medium to high settings, and reviewers played Hogwarts Legacy and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 at playable frame rates. Console emulation goes up through PS3, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch.
What is the maximum RAM supported by the AX8 Max?
Up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 across two SODIMM slots. Nothing is soldered, so GEEKOM’s use of standard DDR5 SO-DIMMs rather than LPDDR lets you swap or upgrade the memory yourself.
How many displays can the AX8 Max support simultaneously?
The AX8 Max can drive up to four displays simultaneously using its dual HDMI 2.0 ports and dual USB4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort Alt Mode. It also supports a single 8K display at up to 120Hz through the USB4 connections.
Does the AX8 Max have Thunderbolt support?
The AX8 Max features USB4 ports (not Thunderbolt), which deliver 40Gbps bandwidth, DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode, and 100W Power Delivery. While USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 share many capabilities, the AMD platform does not support Intel’s Thunderbolt certification. Most USB4 devices and docks will work.
Can I install Linux on the GEEKOM AX8 Max?
Yes, GEEKOM officially supports Linux and Ubuntu on the AX8 Max. The AMD hardware generally has excellent Linux driver support.
How loud is the AX8 Max under normal use?
At idle and under normal workloads the AX8 Max stays relatively quiet, but heavy loads make the fan clearly audible. GEEKOM lists Quiet, Normal (the default), and Performance power modes for trading noise against speed, though Carey Holzman found no performance settings in BIOS version 129.
What storage expansion options does the AX8 Max offer?
Three: one M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slot for primary storage (up to 4TB), one M.2 Key-B SATA slot, and a 2.5” SATA bay on a 16-pin FPC connector. Only the primary M.2 slot runs at full NVMe speed.
What is included in the box with the AX8 Max?
The mini PC unit, a VESA mounting bracket with screws, an HDMI cable, a 120W power adapter (19V), and a user manual. The box itself uses a hinged lid and drawer design.