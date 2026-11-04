A mini PC appears here for one of two reasons. Its Amazon price is at least 15 percent below our list price for the same CPU, RAM, and storage, or Best Buy marks it as on sale. That list price is the maker’s list price, or Amazon’s list price when the maker shows none. Models with no confirmed list price are left out of that comparison. A card’s badge names the reason.

An Amazon price can be a Prime member price, and the Amazon page shows which price applies to you. To compare these against every other model, use the mini PC comparison chart. Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday mini PC guide sorts picks by use and shows how to judge a sale listing, and our Mac mini guide does the same for Apple’s desktop. For a box built around hard drives, see the NAS deals page. For a laptop, see the Chromebook deals page.

Important Pricing Info: Amazon product prices and availability are accurate as of the time shown on each card and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Pricing Info Product prices and availability are accurate as of and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. I understand. Let's continue!