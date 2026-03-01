OCuLink Mini PCs: 29 Models Compared

An OCuLink port gives a mini PC a direct PCIe link to a desktop graphics card in a dock, and it keeps more of the card’s speed than USB4 does. A midrange card on a low-cost box is the best use of it, because the fastest cards lose the most over the link and a dock and card already double a budget build to about $800. Our guide to OCuLink, USB4, and MCIO compares the connectors in more depth.

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Our picks by what you are building

Budget starters

The GMKtec M8 is our budget starter at a $389.99 list price for 16GB and 512GB. It has a built-in port on the front and dual 2.5GbE. Its limits are 16GB of soldered memory and an older six-core Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H, which suits a midrange card better than an expensive one.

GMKtec M8 Budget Pick AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H 16GB RAM 512GB storage 2x 2.5GbE List price $389.99 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

If you already own memory and an SSD, the AOOSTAR GEM12+ PRO barebone lists at $359 with a stronger eight-core chip, and its port runs on its own lanes instead of taking a drive slot.

Strongest processor

The strongest processor here is the Ryzen 9 9950X in the MINISFORUM MS-A1, a socketed machine that lists at $879.90 with no memory or storage. PassMark rates that chip at 65,692 points at its stock 170W, but Liliputing lists it at 100W in this chassis, so expect less than that score. Liliputing also notes that its integrated graphics are weak and that its USB4 port drops to USB 3.0 speeds with this chip, which makes it a machine to buy only with a card planned.

MINISFORUM MS-A1 Best Performance AMD Ryzen 9 9950X No RAM No storage 2x 2.5GbE List price $879.90 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Strong integrated graphics without a dock

Anyone who wants a box that also games without a dock has a better match than the MS-A1 in the MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro ($1,059.90 for 32GB and 1TB), with Radeon 890M graphics, three M.2 slots and a built-in power supply, in a wider 7.68-inch chassis.

MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro Versatile AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 32GB RAM 1TB storage 2x 2.5GbE List price $1,059.90 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

The GMKtec EVO-X3 lists at $3,799.99 for 128GB and 2TB. It suits large local AI models on the integrated graphics of its Ryzen AI Max+ 395, which share that fast memory, and it is a costly route to a graphics card.

Small boxes

Small boxes start with the GMKtec EVO-X1, a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 machine about 4.3 inches across that lists at $1,149.99 for 32GB and 1TB. Its memory is soldered, and Notebookcheck lists loud fans under load among its drawbacks.

GMKtec EVO-X1 AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 32GB RAM 1TB storage 2x 2.5GbE List price $1,149.99 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

The Reatan A8 is a thin option at 1.73 inches tall with a VESA bracket in the box, at $449 for 16GB and 1TB. It suits someone happy to use it as a small server or office box first, because its one hands-on review left the port untested with an external card and Reatan is a young brand. Either way, the dock and card will take far more desk space than the mini PC saves.

Home lab

For a home lab, the GMKtec K12 has dual 2.5GbE and three M.2 slots at $919.99 for 32GB and 1TB, though two of those slots run at x2 and its chassis is 1.5 liters.

GMKtec K12 AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 32GB RAM 1TB storage 2x 2.5GbE List price $919.99 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

The GMKtec EVO-T2 lists at $2,399.99 for 64GB and 1TB, and its 10GbE port is worth paying for only if your storage and switch already run at 10GbE. A card in an always-on server costs power even when it is idle: Virtualization Howto saw an RTX 4060 sit at around 30 watts doing nothing. Its author’s card appeared straight away in Proxmox, the virtualization software, though a reader with the same mini PC reported that nothing was detected.

A midrange card loses less over OCuLink than a flagship

TechPowerUp’s scaling tests, as reported by ITC, put an RTX 5090 on a PCIe 4.0 x4 link at 89 percent of its full speed at 1080p, 90 percent at 1440p, and 94 percent at 4K. That test shows the bandwidth limit alone. Notebookcheck’s review of the Minisforum DEG2 dock put OCuLink about 20 percent below a desktop with an RTX 4090, depending on the game and engine, though it compared a mini PC’s mobile processor against a desktop Ryzen 7 9800X3D, so the link is not the whole gap. Notebookcheck elsewhere gives a typical range of 4 to 25 percent.

Resolution and card size move that number a lot. In the DEG2 review, Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K Ultra ran at 71.3 fps over OCuLink against 76 fps for Notebookcheck’s average RTX 4090 result, while 1080p Ultra fell from 190.3 to 153.5 fps. A test by the reviewer Golden Pig Upgrade, reported by Notebookcheck, had an RTX 4070 Ti Super down 9.8 percent in 3DMark Time Spy on a laptop’s own screen, with an RTX 4090 down 22.6 percent. An external monitor brought the 4090’s loss to 16.6 percent, so plug your display into the card. PC Gamer’s four-way test found more stutter with an RTX 4090 than an RTX 4070 Ti over OCuLink, and advised staying at midrange.

Local AI lost little in the DEG2 review: MLPerf Client scored 171.5 tokens per second over OCuLink against 175.4 on the desktop.

A built-in port and an M.2 adapter share a link speed, but the adapter costs a drive slot

Most models here have a fixed port wired to the board. Others, such as the MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255, UM880 Plus and Reatan X8, ship an adapter that fills one of two M.2 slots, and on the UM880 Plus you fit it inside the case yourself. Those adapters are rated PCIe 4.0 x4, the same as the fixed ports, and they leave you one drive slot with a dock attached. That is acceptable for a machine with a single large SSD and a bad fit for a storage server. The MINISFORUM AI X1-255 sits between the two, with a fixed rear port that shares lanes with its second M.2 slot.

Adding your own adapter to a machine without a port is a different job. PC Gamer describes converting a spare x4 M.2 slot as possible but fiddly, and suggests it only for people who enjoy solving problems.

PCIe 3.0 cuts the bandwidth in half, so check the link

Most models here are listed at PCIe 4.0 x4, or 64 Gbps. EveZone, the blog of the retailer Evetech, puts usable throughput at about 6.7 GB/s on that link and about 3.3 GB/s at PCIe 3.0 x4, and says many machines ship with the setting on Auto. If a new setup feels slow, set the link to Gen 4 in the BIOS and confirm it with a tool that reports PCIe link state.

Shut down before you touch the cable

GMKtec, Getorli and AOOSTAR list the port on models like the EVO-X3, GT106 and GEM12+ PRO as unsuitable for connecting while running, and AOOSTAR excludes damage from a live plug from its warranty. The order is to shut the PC down, connect the cable, power the dock, and then boot. Virtualization Howto found that a mini PC already running needed a reboot to see the dock.

A reviewer on the SFF forum found that the AOOSTAR AG02 dock’s power button did nothing, its supply stayed live whenever mains power was connected, and its cables were about 14 inches long. Connect mains last on a dock like that, and expect it to sit beside the mini PC.

A dock, power supply and card can double the bill

The cheap path is an open dock such as the Minisforum DEG1, which launched at $99 with a cable and TechRadar saw at $109 at Newegg. The DEG2 costs $259 direct from Minisforum. Neither includes a power supply. PC Gamer used a 650W unit and Virtualization Howto an 850W one, so a spare supply from an old PC helps.

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Build Mini PC (list) Dock Card (launch price) Before power supply Budget GMKtec M8, $389.99 DEG1, $109 RTX 5060, $299 About $800 Stronger AI X1 Pro, $1,059.90 DEG2, $259 RTX 5070, $549 About $1,870

Those launch prices may be low. Notebookcheck reported in July 2026 on leaked figures for a planned Nvidia price rise, with the RTX 5070 averaging about $973 at Chinese market rates; it noted US prices could differ.

When USB4 or a discrete-GPU mini PC is the better buy

USB4 suits you if you already own the dock or a laptop that shares it, or if you need to unplug often. Thunderbolt can be disconnected without a reboot once you release the card in Windows. You pay for that in speed: Try Some Tech’s RTX 5070 Ti comparison, reported by Tom’s Hardware, found Thunderbolt 5 about 13 to 14 percent behind OCuLink on average and 23 percent behind in Red Dead Redemption 2. Older 40 Gbps ports do worse, with Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K Ultra at 49.4 fps over USB4 in the DEG2 review, against 71.3 over OCuLink.

A gaming mini PC with a dedicated graphics chip, or a small gaming desktop, makes more sense if you know now that you want strong graphics and do not want a second box on the desk. One machine means no boot order to remember and one warranty. OCuLink earns its extra parts when the graphics card is a later upgrade, when you already own a card and supply, or when you want to change cards without replacing the computer.

Models 29 98 configurations List prices $320.00 to $3,999.99 CPU Mark 16,650 to 65,692 Data last updated November 21, 2026

Performance is a 0 to 10 score built from the processor's PassMark CPU Mark and the installed RAM (barebone kits are scored as 16 GB), with small weights for core and thread count. On most configurations the RAM counts for as much of the score as the CPU Mark, so the scale is compressed, and it does not measure graphics. The number under each score is the processor's CPU Mark; for processor benchmarks, see the mini PC processor pages and the price-performance index.

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