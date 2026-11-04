Bottom line On Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the current M6 Mac mini with at least 512GB of storage suits desk work. Memory is fixed at purchase, so settle it before you compare prices. Everyday work fits 16GB and video editing fits 24GB. An older M4 makes sense only if it costs clearly less. Recommendation Our pick for desk work is the M6 with 16GB and 512GB. The 24GB model suits video editing or keeping the machine for years.

We update this section as retailers post their sales, and each entry carries its date.

To compare other mini PCs at current prices, use our mini PC deals page.

Mac mini and Mac Studio deals on sale now

This table lists Mac mini and Mac Studio configurations selling below our list price at Amazon and Best Buy, counting any coupon. Prices load live each time you open the page. “Below list” compares today’s price with our list price for the same chip, memory, and storage. Buttons marked “(paid link)” earn us a commission. Sort by any column heading, or narrow the list with the filters.

The Mac mini configurations on sale in November 2026

A Mac mini sale listing tells you the discount but not whether that box suits your work. Memory and storage on the 2026 models cannot be changed after you buy. Current retail prices are on the 2026 Mac mini product page.

Apple’s Mac mini store page lists six ready-made configurations. The prices here are Apple’s own as of November 4, 2026.

Chip Memory Storage Apple price Who it suits M6 16GB 256GB $899 A home server with external drives, or the tightest budget M6 16GB 512GB $1,099 Everyday desk work M6 24GB 512GB $1,299 Video editing, and buyers keeping it for years M6 32GB 1TB $1,799 Mid-size local AI models on a budget M5 Pro, 15-core 24GB 512GB $1,699 Multi-stream video and Thunderbolt 5 storage M5 Pro, 18-core 64GB 1TB $3,199 Larger local AI models

The first three M6 models and the 15-core M5 Pro are Amazon’s and Best Buy’s standard listings. Combinations outside these six are built to order, and Daring Fireball’s table of Apple’s upgrade prices shows how fast they climb: 2TB of storage on the M6 adds $1,000, more than the base machine costs. A 10Gb Ethernet port adds $100 and is a choice you make when you configure the machine at Apple.

Apple sells the M6 and M5 Pro now, and a successor is only a report

Apple announced the M6 and M5 Pro Mac minis on August 25 and began shipping them on September 22. Its spec page covers only those two chips, so the 2024 M4 model is now old stock wherever it appears. Deal posts from November 2025 still circulate. They describe that M4 and its old prices, which tell you nothing about the M6.

No new Mac mini has been announced. The nearest thing is a report: Macworld, citing Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, wrote in June that products with an M7 chip “could arrive as early as the first half of 2027,” with the M7 Pro and M7 Max in late 2027. MacRumors repeated that timeline in August. Neither article says an M7 Mac mini is coming or gives a date for one, and Apple has confirmed none of it. The M4 model shipped in November 2024, and the M6 model replaced it about 22 months later. For a buyer this month, the 2026 model is a reasonable purchase, since no replacement has a published date.

Memory comes first, since it cannot be upgraded later

Memory on every Apple silicon Mac mini is unified memory, part of the chip package and shared by the CPU and GPU, so there is no slot to fill later. Apple’s spec page offers memory only as a choice at purchase. André Creates puts the buying rule plainly in his comparison of the 16GB and 24GB models: “if you buy the wrong RAM, you’re stuck with it forever.”

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Internal storage is now fixed too. The M4 had a removable SSD module that third parties sold upgrades for, but 9to5Mac reported in September that Expand Mac mini, one of those vendors, tested both new models and found the storage soldered to the logic board. An external Thunderbolt drive is the remaining way to add space, and our external SSD comparison prices that route with M4-era figures.

Memory also changes speed slightly on the M6. Apple rates the 16GB model at 153GB/s of memory bandwidth and the 24GB and 32GB models at 170GB/s. At Apple’s prices, going from 16GB to 24GB adds $200 and going to 32GB adds $400.

Which Mac mini configuration fits each use

An everyday desk machine with 16GB and 512GB

A machine for web browsing, email, spreadsheets, and moderate photo editing has little use for more than 16GB, so this is our pick for that work. André Creates saw “literally zero differences” between 16GB and 24GB in those jobs, and after a month of use he called 16GB with 512GB “the absolute sweet spot” for emails, web browsing, YouTube, and spreadsheets. The 16GB model also got through a 4K Final Cut Pro project in Lon.TV’s video.

The storage step is the one to pay for. Adam Talks Tech says the 256GB drive runs at half the speed of the 512GB drive, and he would take 16GB with 512GB over 24GB with 256GB for that reason and for the extra room. Half the speed is the drive’s on-paper figure, as André Creates also describes it, while his one real copy of a 37GB folder took 27 seconds on the 256GB drive against 23.4 seconds on the 512GB drive, about 15 percent longer. He concluded that you do not upgrade for raw speed, and free space counts for more in daily use. On the 256GB model he had about 140GB free once macOS and his core apps were installed. Lon.TV had about 45GB free on the same 256GB drive after adding Final Cut and two local AI models, and said “it’s going to get a bit tight.”

The limit here is the 16GB itself, which this machine will keep for life. The $200 over the base model at Apple’s prices pays for drive space first and speed second, not memory.

Mac mini (2026) Best Value Apple M6 16GB RAM 512GB storage 2.5GbE List price $1099.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Video editing and long-term use with 24GB and 512GB

André Creates bought the base model first, then saw micro stutters and memory swap of almost 7GB on a 4K 10-bit Final Cut timeline with stacked motion effects. On the 24GB model the same timeline played smoothly, with occasional dropped frames, and he returned the base unit. Adam Talks Tech also calls 24GB and 512GB the one he would buy, since it adds the faster memory bandwidth as well as the capacity.

This suits someone who keeps a Mac for five or more years and does not want to guess what apps will need by then. A machine that only runs a browser gets little from the extra $400 over the base model at Apple’s prices. This is also the largest M6 in Amazon’s and Best Buy’s standard listings.

Mac mini (2026) Editor's Choice Apple M6 24GB RAM 512GB storage 2.5GbE List price $1299.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Multi-stream video and Thunderbolt 5 on the M5 Pro

The M5 Pro’s extra $400 over an M6 with the same 24GB and 512GB at Apple’s prices pays off in multi-stream video and with fast Thunderbolt 5 storage, not in everyday speed. In Final Cut Pro it played 12 stacked 6K clips against five on the M6 in Adam Talks Tech’s test, and he also names 3D work as a reason to choose it. Adam’s stacked 6K clips showed the gain, but André Creates’ 24GB M5 Pro stuttered on a 4K timeline of layered motion effects at better-quality playback that his 24GB M6 handled. The M6 also finished Lightroom’s AI Denoise on 50 photos faster, at about four minutes against five.

Mac mini (2026) Best Performance Apple M5 Pro 24GB RAM 512GB storage 2.5GbE List price $1699.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

A home server on the base model

A server is a job where 256GB can be the right answer, since your data lives on external drives and the machine mostly needs enough room for macOS and its apps. The 16GB and 256GB model is the lowest-priced way to get a quiet macOS box with 2.5Gb Ethernet and Thunderbolt 4, and Adam Talks Tech says fast external Thunderbolt drives reach 3,000 to 4,000MB/s. Lon.TV pointed out that a virtual machine “does need its own memory,” and containers on macOS run inside a Linux virtual machine too, so a server running several of them will want 24GB.

Notebookcheck measured up to 74 watts at the wall under load, settling around 55 watts, and our 24/7 power-cost breakdown shows what a box like this costs to run around the clock. This model makes sense as a server if you want macOS itself running, for instance as a file share and backup target for other Macs. An always-on Mac mini can also host AI coding agents, and our Mac mini AI server comparison weighs setting that up yourself against paying Hyperbox or Perplexity. For plain containers and backups, a low-power mini PC costs less and can often take more memory later, and our home server guide covers that choice. If the job is mostly file storage on hard drives, our Black Friday NAS guide adds up what a box costs with drives.

Mac mini (2026) Budget Pick Apple M6 16GB RAM 256GB storage 2.5GbE List price $899.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Local AI depends on memory speed as well as memory size

The 16GB M6 is a poor start for local language models, since a 27-billion-parameter model will not work on it in Alex Ziskind’s video, where the same model used about 23GB of a 32GB M6 with a very long context window. Capacity settles only what loads. How fast a model answers depends on memory bandwidth, 307GB/s on the M5 Pro against 170GB/s on the M6, and our comparison of the two for local AI covers the speeds.

The configurations that article recommends are the M6 with 32GB and the M5 Pro with 64GB, and Amazon’s and Best Buy’s standard listings top out at 24GB, so a sale there may not include them. At Apple’s prices, a 32GB M6 with 256GB costs $1,299, the same as the 24GB and 512GB model, and a 64GB M5 Pro with 512GB costs $2,699. If running models is the main goal and macOS is not, AMD Strix Halo mini PCs with 128GB of memory are worth pricing first, with some Linux setup as the tradeoff.

How to judge a Mac mini Black Friday deal

Start with four checks on the listing: the year and chip, the memory and storage, who sells and ships it, and the condition.

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Check the year and the chip before the price. “Mac mini” covers several different machines. Amazon sells a 2024 model with the M4 Pro and a 2023 model with the M2 Pro alongside the current ones, plus third-party docks with “Mac mini M6” in their names. Current listings say 2026 and M6 or M5 Pro in the title. If a listing shows a part number, Apple’s model identification page lists the 2026 models under numbers starting MHQ, and the 2024 models under MCX4, MCYT, MDAP, MDAQ, MDAY, MU9D, and MU9E.

Compare an M4 against the M6 with the same memory and storage. A large enough discount can justify an M4. 9to5Mac’s review measured the M6 24 percent ahead in single-core work, 48 percent ahead in multi-core, and 71 percent ahead on the GPU, and the 512GB M6 drive at about twice the speed of 512GB M4 models. The M6 also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5Gb Ethernet as standard. If the two cost about the same, the M4 is not a deal, a point Sean McGee made on X about an M4 offer on Woot. On November 4, a new M4 with 24GB and 512GB at Amazon was sold by an independent seller rather than Amazon, so run the seller check below on any M4.

Read the memory and storage in the listing itself. A headline saying “M6 Mac mini” does not say which one. Check that the memory and storage match what you decided on, and watch for bundles: Amazon also sells M6 listings with three years of AppleCare+ included, so compare those only with each other. If you qualify for Apple’s education price, use it as your benchmark, since a retailer’s price needs to beat it to save you anything.

Look at who sells and who ships. Amazon’s third-party seller page tells you to check the Sold by and Ships from lines under the Buy Now button. It says each seller sets its own prices, and that a seller who ships its own stock usually handles its own customer service, while items shipped from Amazon go to Amazon’s support. Returns from such a seller go back to that seller, and you may be able to file a claim under Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee if an order goes wrong. Apple’s Mac warranty runs one year “from the date of original retail purchase,” and Apple’s coverage system relies on the purchase date it has on file, so that date decides when your coverage appears to end. Apple asks for your original sales receipt to correct that date, so keep the receipt and run the serial number through Apple’s coverage check when the machine arrives, and open About This Mac from the Apple menu to confirm the chip and memory.

Treat renewed and open-box offers as different products. Amazon says its Renewed items come from Amazon and its selling partners, with most carrying a 90-day return period, and its return page warns that a manufacturer warranty may not cover used products. Best Buy says its open-box units come in Excellent, Good, and Fair conditions, in many cases carry the same manufacturer warranty as a new product, and follow the same return policy as new items.

Apple’s education and refurbished routes

Apple’s newsroom lists education starting prices of $799 for the M6 and $1,599 for the M5 Pro, $100 below its standard prices. Its education terms cover K-12 employees including homeschool teachers, higher-education faculty and staff, students attending or accepted to college, and parents buying for those students. Apple’s education store may ask you to verify eligibility at checkout.

When Mac mini units appear on Apple’s refurbished Mac page, Apple states that each one gets full functional testing, a one-year limited warranty, a new white box, all accessories, and free shipping and returns.

Amazon and Best Buy have both published holiday return dates, which makes a November purchase easier to undo. Apple’s standard window is shorter, and its sales policy says its 14-day price adjustment does not apply to “special sales events, such as Black Friday.”

Retailer Sale dates it has stated Return window for a Mac mini Amazon Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday events November 19 to 30 Apple-branded products bought November 1 to December 31 return through January 15, 2027 Best Buy Ten days of Black Friday deals from November 19, then a Cyber Sunday and Monday event and Cyber Week deals December 1 to 6 Most purchases from October 30 to December 31 return through January 15, 2027 Apple Black Friday gift card event November 27 to 30 14 days from delivery

Best Buy’s holiday FAQ also describes a Holiday Price Match Guarantee for the season and points to its Price Match Guarantee page for the terms and exclusions. Apple ran an extended holiday window in 2025, so check its policy page for this year’s terms before relying on one.

Mac mini Cyber Monday deals may stop at 24GB

Cyber Monday is November 30. Amazon’s and Best Buy’s standard listings top out at 24GB, so a Cyber Monday sale there may not include a 32GB M6 or a 64GB M5 Pro. Most purchases that day fall inside the return windows above. On Amazon, a return on a third-party seller’s offer goes back to that seller.

When a mini PC fits better than a Mac mini

The Mac mini has no internal upgrade path, no USB-A or SD slot, and a smaller game library on macOS than Windows machines have. If those matter, or the budget is lower, our mini PC and Mac mini comparison lays out the tradeoffs and our mid-tier mini PC guide names specific boxes. Our Black Friday mini PC guide sorts its picks by use and shows how to judge a sale listing. The Mini PC Comparison Tool lets you sort the catalog by price and specs. Buyers who outgrow the M5 Pro have one other Apple option in the Mac Studio. Someone who mostly works in a browser and wants a laptop can start with our Black Friday Chromebook guide, whose picks list from $309.99.

Decide the configuration before you read the deal

Write down the chip, memory, and storage you want now, along with Apple’s price for it, and compare any Black Friday or Cyber Monday listing against that exact machine. An older M4 is a different machine, so compare it with an M6 of the same memory and storage. A smaller drive costs less now, so weigh whether an external drive would cover the gap. Check who is selling it before you pay, and keep the receipt, since the return dates above give you until mid-January to change your mind on a purchase from Amazon or Best Buy.

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