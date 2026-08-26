Short answer Buy 16GB and you are set for a Linux desktop. Linux does save memory compared with Windows 11, but not enough to justify a smaller machine. A lightweight setup should fit on 8GB, and a browser full of tabs is what eats the rest. Do not buy RAM for local AI, which needs a strong GPU or unified memory instead. Recommendation On a machine with SO-DIMM slots, start at 16GB and add a stick later if you need it. If the RAM is soldered, size for the biggest thing you plan to run, because the tier you buy is final.

You are on the checkout page for a mini PC, looking at two otherwise identical listings that differ only in memory. You already know you are going to wipe the preinstalled Windows on day one and put Ubuntu or Mint on it. The question is whether that decision earns you the cheaper SKU.

Notebookcheck reported on 4 August 2026 that a Linus Tech Tips side-by-side test measured Windows 11 sitting at 9.3GB while doing nothing, against 4.7GB for Linux Mint on the same hardware. Opening a website in Firefox pushed the two to 10.7GB and 5.9GB. Baldur’s Gate 3 hit 15GB on Windows and 9GB on Linux. Those figures do not mean you can halve the RAM tier.

Idle RAM figures scale with the memory installed

Linux fills otherwise-unused memory with page cache, which is why free memory looks alarmingly scarce on a healthy Linux box and why the kernel hands that memory straight back the moment an application asks for it. Windows runs its own version of the same idea through standby memory and SysMain preloading, holding recently used pages in reserve on the theory that you are about to want them again. Both operating systems size their memory behaviour to the capacity they find, so the absolute footprint you read off a system monitor is partly a fact about the machine rather than a requirement of the software.

Windows Latest, summarising Microsoft’s past statements, puts a Windows 11 machine with 8GB installed at close to 6GB used at idle, and a 16GB machine at above 10GB. The idle figure moves with the capacity underneath it. So a 9.3GB reading says little about how much memory Windows needs.

Notebookcheck adds the detail that neither system in the Linus Tech Tips run came close to exhausting its memory, and the hosts say Baldur’s Gate 3 would not have run comfortably if they only had 16GB, so the test machines had more than 16GB installed. Nothing in that test describes what either operating system does when it is squeezed onto an 8GB or 16GB mini PC, which is the situation the person at the checkout page is in. The official documentation is no help either: Microsoft lists 4GB as the Windows 11 minimum, and Canonical lists 6GB of system memory for Ubuntu Desktop. Both are minimums for booting the operating system, and a working desktop needs more.

Linux saves memory one application at a time

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Joey Sneddon measured one app’s memory use on 9 August 2026 using the one machine he owns that runs Windows 11, a low-power Intel m3-8100y laptop with 8GB of RAM. Microsoft’s built-in Weather app averaged 918MB. On Ubuntu 26.04 LTS on the same laptop, Mousam took 290MB, Typhoon 240MB, and GNOME Weather 160MB. Sneddon labels the exercise plainly: “This was NOT a scientific test.” It is one app on one machine, and the spread is still hard to ignore.

Microsoft builds much of Windows and many of its first-party apps on WebView2, which means each of those little utilities is running its own instance of Edge’s Chromium engine. Microsoft does not dispute this. In a 31 July 2026 post on the Windows Insider Blog, Windows president Pavan Davuluri described the company “driving efficiencies across Chromium and Webview2 components when they appear in the operating system,” and named “Memory optimization for 8GB and above” as one of four new focus areas through the end of 2026.

So the durable Linux advantage is that you do not pay a browser-engine tax on the operating system’s own furniture. Side-by-side idle readings put the saving between about 2GB and 4.6GB, which is nowhere near half the machine. The moment you open a browser with twenty tabs, or a Slack client, or VS Code, the app’s own memory use is close on both systems, because those are the same applications running the same code.

The tier that fits your workload

For a desktop machine you sit in front of, 16GB is the comfortable choice. The Linux desktop itself uses little memory. Omarchy, DHH’s Arch-based distribution, runs the Hyprland tiling window manager instead of a full desktop environment, and The Linux IT Guy measured Omarchy 4 at 2.3GB idle on a 24GB Ryzen mini PC. An 8GB mini PC should have room for a setup like that, or a focused GNOME session. What pushes you toward 16GB is the browser: a video call, a document, and a research tab group open at once can reach into swap on 8GB whichever operating system is underneath.

An always-on server is the place the operating system’s own memory matters least, because there is no desktop session and no browser. A box running Docker containers, Home Assistant, and Plex transcoding is comfortable on 16GB, and the OS overhead is a rounding error. If you plan to run ZFS, budget 32GB, because the ARC cache is designed to consume every gigabyte you leave lying around and it earns its keep by doing so. If you plan to run virtual machines rather than containers, the RAM you assign to each guest is gone regardless of how thrifty the host is, so size for the guests and add the host on top. Our mini PC as a NAS guide covers those workloads.

RAM does not make local AI work. Language models want a strong GPU with its own VRAM, or a unified-memory machine where the processor gets one wide, fast pool, the way Apple Silicon and AMD’s Strix Halo boxes do. An ordinary mini PC has neither: its iGPU shares one or two channels of system memory, and as our Gemma on mini PCs breakdown shows, a budget N150 box stays at 5 to 9 tokens per second on the small models no matter how much RAM you fit. A Ryzen box with a capable iGPU reaches conversational speed on mid-size models, and the machines that handle big ones are the unified-memory Strix Halo boxes; our Strix Halo local inference guide covers what that costs. System RAM only decides which models fit in memory; the GPU and the bandwidth behind it decide whether they are worth running.

What dropping a tier saves at checkout

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Comparing configurations of the same machine that differ only in memory, with identical processors and identical storage, the gap between 16GB and 32GB across the mini PCs we track runs from around $49 on a Beelink EQi12 with a Core i5-1235U, to $53 on a MINISFORUM NAB6 Lite, and to $174 on a MINISFORUM AI X1-255. At the business end of the market the same 16GB of memory costs vastly more: about $210 on an HP Elite Mini 800 G9, $220 on an ASUS NUC 16 Pro, and $696 on an HP EliteDesk 8 Mini G1i. Those are list prices rather than what you will pay today, and current prices are on each product page. Across them, the premium rises with the price class of the box.

On a $400 machine with soldered RAM you are arguing about fifty dollars, which is not enough to accept a permanent capacity ceiling. On a $1,700 workstation-class box the gap can reach hundreds of dollars.

Sixteen gigabytes is also the easier tier to shop: among the mini PCs we track, configurations on sale at 16GB outnumber those at 8GB by nearly three to one.

Socketed RAM makes the smaller tier reversible

Our soldered RAM piece argues that you should buy the tier you will need up front, because on a growing number of premium mini PCs the memory is fixed to the board and the configuration you buy is the configuration you own forever.

On a machine with SO-DIMM slots, the smaller tier is a cheap and reversible bet. The MINISFORUM NAB6 Lite takes two DDR4 SO-DIMMs to a 64GB ceiling behind a tool-less pop-top lid, so guessing wrong costs you one stick and ten minutes with the case open. That is exactly the situation where a Linux user can reasonably start at 16GB, watch what the machine does under a month of real use, and add memory only if the workload asks for it. On a machine with LPDDR5X soldered flat to the board, such as the Beelink SER9 and a growing share of the premium tier, there is no second chance. A Linux saving of a few gigabytes does not justify a smaller tier on a board you cannot upgrade.

Where Linux’s saving does not change the tier

In the same Linus Tech Tips run that produced the 9.3GB headline, Baldur’s Gate 3 took 9GB under Linux against 15GB on Windows, so Linux saved memory, but a game’s textures, meshes, and audio still have to sit in memory on either system, and 9GB does not fit in an 8GB machine. Virtual machines have the same limit: memory you assign to a guest is committed regardless of how efficient the host is. ZFS will expand to fill whatever you give it.

The last reason not to buy on the strength of today’s gap is that Microsoft has publicly committed to closing it. Davuluri’s July 2026 post puts “Reducing Windows memory footprint” on the roadmap through the end of 2026, with broader rollouts beginning this fall and general availability planned before the year ends. Whatever the Windows-versus-Linux delta is right now, it is a number Microsoft has said out loud that it intends to change, and a mini PC bought in 2026 will still be on your desk well after that work ships. If you are still deciding whether to wipe the preinstalled Windows at all, our guide to keeping or replacing the OEM install covers the licence and driver questions that come before this one.

What to buy

Best Value MINISFORUM NAB6 Lite MSRP $511 Amazon price Loading price... 16GB RAM 500GB USB-C x3 Processor: Intel Core i5-12600H Dimensions: 5.00" x 5.02" x 2.15" Display Outputs: 2x HDMI Pros + Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots to 64GB

+ tool-less pop-top lid

+ dual 2.5G Ethernet

+ 2.5-inch SATA bay Cons - 12th Gen Core i5-12600H is a few generations old

- DDR4 rather than DDR5

- single M.2 slot The clearest case for starting at 16GB and deciding later. The lid pops off without tools, there are two SO-DIMM slots behind it, and the dual 2.5G Ethernet and SATA bay make it a natural Linux home server. View Full Specs & Details

Best Performance ASUS NUC 16 Pro MSRP $1,659.00 Amazon price Loading price... 16GB RAM 1024GB 2x TB4 USB-C x3 Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 356H Dimensions: 5.67" x 4.61" x 1.65" Display Outputs: 2x HDMI, 2x Thunderbolt Pros + Core Ultra 7 356H

+ two CSO-DIMM slots to 128GB

+ PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots

+ tool-less chassis Cons - Priced well above the enthusiast brands

- and the factory memory upgrade is expensive The factory jump from 16GB to 32GB is a couple of hundred dollars, but the chassis takes user-installed DDR5 to 128GB, so the sensible move is to buy the base tier and fit your own. View Full Specs & Details

Linux uses a few gigabytes less memory than Windows 11. That does not justify a smaller tier when the step to 32GB costs $49 to $220 on all of these machines but the HP EliteDesk. Check for SO-DIMM slots before you settle on a tier, because that is the only thing on the spec sheet that lets you change your mind. Our Black Friday mini PC guide covers how to read the RAM and SSD lines on a sale listing.

Pricing Info Product prices and availability are accurate as of and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. I understand. Let's continue!