11 configurations across 6 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is the chip mini PC makers reach for when they want desktop-class throughput and the strongest integrated graphics available in a box you can hold in one hand. It is the flagship of AMD’s “Strix Point” family, launched in June 2024, and it pairs 12 CPU cores (24 threads) with a Radeon 890M graphics engine and a dedicated neural processor. The core layout is unusual: four full Zen 5 cores handle the heavy lifting and boost to 5.1 GHz, while eight smaller Zen 5c cores (capped near 3.3 GHz) pick up background and multi-threaded work. Base clock sits at 2.0 GHz, and the whole package is built on TSMC’s 4nm process.

What sets the HX 370 apart in this category is that it brings three compute engines to the table. Alongside the CPU, the integrated Radeon 890M carries 16 RDNA 3.5 compute units (1,024 shaders) running up to 2,900 MHz, and the XDNA 2 neural processor delivers 50 TOPS, enough to clear Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC bar. The chip also ships with a configurable power budget: its default is 28 watts, but manufacturers can dial it up toward a 54-watt ceiling, which is why the same silicon can feel very different from one mini PC to the next depending on how aggressively the vendor tunes it.

This is not a budget part like the Intel N100. The HX 370 sits at the premium end of the mini PC market, where it competes on raw performance rather than price or power efficiency. The tradeoffs are the cost of entry and, on many models, memory that is soldered to the board with no upgrade path. If you want near-workstation power and console-beating integrated graphics in a sub-one-liter chassis, this is the chip that delivers it.

Performance

In CPU Mark benchmarks the HX 370 scores around 34,946, placing it firmly in high-performance territory. For context, that is roughly 20 percent ahead of the previous-generation Zen 4 flagship, the Ryzen 9 8945HS, which lands near 29,126. It is genuine multi-threaded muscle: video encoding, code compilation, and heavy multitasking all run comfortably on a machine this small. Buyers who need still more can look to the 16-core Ryzen AI Max+ 395 (around 54,677 in CPU Mark), but that chip lives in a larger, more expensive tier.

The bigger story for most buyers is the Radeon 890M. It is the quickest integrated GPU class AMD offers, capable of playing 1080p AAA titles on low-to-medium settings and running esports games well past 60 FPS without a discrete card. The catch is that iGPU performance scales with two things the mini PC vendor controls: the power limit and memory bandwidth. Graphics frame rates climb as you raise the wattage, but they flatten out at the top of the range, and memory speed caps how far the 890M can stretch in the most demanding games. That makes the memory choice (covered below) as important as the chip itself for anyone buying primarily to game.

Ideal Use Cases

The HX 370 shines as a compact workstation. Developers, content creators, and anyone who compiles code or edits video will appreciate the multi-core throughput in a machine that fits behind a monitor. It is also a strong host for local AI work: the 50-TOPS NPU is oriented toward efficient, low-power inference rather than peak speed, while the Radeon 890M and fast memory let you offload larger language models to the GPU. Buyers focused on the heaviest local models should compare it against Strix Halo mini PCs, which carry far more unified memory.

Gaming without a discrete card is the other headline use. These machines handle 1080p play, and several models add an OCuLink or USB4 port so you can attach an external GPU later; the eGPU connector guide explains which port preserves the most performance. Multi-monitor productivity is well covered too, with most HX 370 boxes driving three or four 4K displays. Where the chip is overkill is a cheap always-on home server or firewall, jobs an N100 does for a fraction of the power and cost.

What to Look For

Memory type is the single most consequential difference between HX 370 mini PCs. Models with soldered LPDDR5X (commonly 7500 MT/s) deliver the lower latency and higher bandwidth that the Radeon 890M needs to reach its best frame rates, but the capacity is fixed at purchase. Models with DDR5 SODIMM slots let you upgrade RAM later (some support up to 128GB), at the cost of slightly lower gaming performance. Decide which matters more before you buy.

Expansion and connectivity vary widely. Look for dual or triple M.2 slots if storage growth matters, and prefer OCuLink over USB4 if external-GPU expansion is a priority. Wi-Fi is a real differentiator here: some models still ship Wi-Fi 6, while newer ones offer Wi-Fi 7. Finally, weigh cooling and noise. The HX 370 runs quiet at moderate power, but performance modes near the top of its wattage range can get audible, so acoustics are worth checking if the machine sits on your desk. To weigh specific models side by side, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.