ACEMAGIC Retro X5

Published on November 19, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare Ryzen AI 9 365 / 32GB / 1TB Add

Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 / 32GB / 1TB Add

The ACEMAGIC Retro X5 is a mini PC in a case that copies the 1985 Nintendo Entertainment System: light grey shell, ribbed grille, black bands, and a red power button. It suits someone who wants a capable desktop or emulation box that looks good next to a TV or on a shelf. The model on sale now runs AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 365 with Radeon 880M graphics and 32GB of soldered LPDDR5X. ACEMAGIC first sold the X5 with the faster Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, Radeon 890M, and two SO-DIMM memory slots, and every hands-on review so far covers that earlier build. The current X5’s memory is soldered, so it cannot take more later, and its graphics are a step down from the build the reviewers tested.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons NES-styled case that Learn Linux TV called sturdy and well put together Current build’s 32GB of LPDDR5X is soldered, with no upgrade path 10-core Ryzen AI 9 365 with a 50 TOPS NPU Every published review tested the HX 370 build, not the 365 build on sale Two 2.5GbE ports, USB4, and four display outputs Radeon 880M has 12 compute units against 16 on the HX 370’s Radeon 890M Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots under a removable top cover New AAA games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Pragmata needed lower settings or FSR upscaling to play well PS2, GameCube, and PS3 emulation ran well in HX 370 build reviews Fans are audible in performance mode under load Fedora 44 installed with all tested hardware working (HX 370 build) No controller in the box, and Wi-Fi drops to 6E on the 365 build

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ACEMAGIC Retro X5 Comparison Chart

ACEMAGIC Retro X5 ACEMAGIC Retro X5 Price List Price: $1,499.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $1,399.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version Ryzen AI 9 365 / 32GB / 1TB Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 / 32GB / 1TB Performance Rating 5.8 6.3 CPU Mark 30,345 34,946 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Deca-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Twelve-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 880M Integrated AMD Radeon 890M RAM 32 GB LPDDR5X, 2-channel (7500MT/s, soldered) 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD 1 TB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.46 x 5.04 x 1.77 inches

(138.68 x 128.02 x 44.96 mm) 5.46 x 5.04 x 1.77 inches

(138.68 x 128.02 x 44.96 mm) Weight unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 2.0 (8K@60Hz)) 1 DisplayPort (DP 2.0 (8K@60Hz)) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

Front: USB4, 2x USB-A 10Gbps. Rear: USB-C 10Gbps (DP), 2x USB-A 5Gbps 4 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

Front: USB4, 2x USB-A 10Gbps. Rear: USB-C 10Gbps (DP), 2x USB-A 5Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm 3.5mm Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount and screws, user manual Mini PC, 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount and screws, user manual Expandability Storage: 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4, up to 8TB. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5X soldered. Storage: 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0. RAM: 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots.

See every AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 configuration in the chart

The HX 370 build and the 365 build

ACEMAGIC’s US store sold the Retro X5 through spring 2026 with a 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, Radeon 890M graphics, two 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMMs, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. ACEMAGIC now sells the X5 with a 10-core, 20-thread Ryzen AI 9 365, Radeon 880M graphics, 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 soldered to the board, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. The case, the two M.2 slots, the dual 2.5GbE ports, and the port layout carry over. Check the processor name on any listing, review, or used unit before you compare numbers.

Case, ports, and cooling

The Retro X5 measures about 5.5 x 5 x 1.8 inches, and the top cover lifts off to reach the two M.2 2280 slots. The front panel holds the USB4 Type-C port (40Gbps, video out, and Power Delivery input), two 10Gbps USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and the red power button. The rear carries two 2.5GbE ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, a 10Gbps USB-C port with DisplayPort output, two 5Gbps USB-A ports, the DC input, and a lock slot. HDMI, DisplayPort, and both Type-C ports can drive four screens at once. A 120W power adapter, an HDMI cable, and a VESA mount ship in the box, and ACEMAGIC covers the X5 for two years.

Storage arrives as a 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD in one slot, with the second slot open; ACEMAGIC rates the 365 build for up to 8TB across both. The 365 build’s wireless is an M.2 2230 Wi-Fi 6E card with Bluetooth 5.2. ACEMAGIC lists the 365 build at 65W peak and 54W sustained. On the HX 370 build, ETA PRIME found a performance mode in the BIOS (under OEM features management) and measured about 64 to 65W of package power, which he expected to drop to around 54W once sustained.

Ryzen AI 9 365 performance

The Ryzen AI 9 365 is a 2024 Zen 5 laptop chip with four full Zen 5 cores, six compact Zen 5c cores, a 5.0GHz boost, and a 50 TOPS NPU. It scores about 30,300 in PassMark’s CPU test, against about 34,900 for the HX 370, so the current build gives up roughly 13 percent of multi-core speed. The Radeon 880M has 12 RDNA 3.5 compute units where the HX 370’s Radeon 890M has 16, so expect lower frame rates than the reviews below report. The 365 build’s memory runs at 7500MT/s against 5600MT/s on the SO-DIMMs, which gives the smaller GPU more memory bandwidth to work with.

For emulation, the HX 370 reviewers had GameCube and PS2 games running well at upscaled resolutions and several PS3 games playable at 1080p. The 880M should handle NES through PS2 and GameCube-era consoles in the same way, with less headroom for PS3 and Xbox 360 titles. Indie games and older releases at 1080p suit the X5; demanding new games at high settings do not, on either build. The two 2.5GbE ports also make the X5 a candidate for a home server or router box. The 32GB of soldered memory is fixed for the life of the 365 build, so buy it only if 32GB covers your plans.

Reviewer Insights

All six reviews below tested the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 build with 32GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory and Radeon 890M graphics. None tested the Ryzen AI 9 365 build, so read their gaming numbers as an upper bound for the model on sale now.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer’s review put the case first: “The X5, it’s almost a carbon copy of the NES.” The reviewer added “Physically, though, she’s a real thing of beauty” and rated the gaming highly with one caveat: “The gaming, though? Outstanding, even with a bit of added fan noise.” The closing summary set the complaints against the results: “Yeah, its fans are a bit loud, and its pricing structure is a little inconsistent, and availability, understandably, is limited, but what it needs to do, it does well.”

T3

Rik Henderson at T3 called it “arguably the best-looking mini PC on the market today” and summed it up as “It looks like an NES but plays like a PC.” He found it ran “almost silently too, even during intensive tasks.” Older AAA games such as Rise of the Tomb Raider reached up to 60fps at 1080p on medium settings, and Cyberpunk 2077 could be tuned to 40fps or higher without ray tracing. Windows ran faster overall than the Bazzite and ChimeraOS installs he tried, and neither Linux system would send 5.1 audio over HDMI in his testing.

ETA PRIME

ETA PRIME measured about 2,850 single-core and just over 15,000 multi-core in Geekbench 6 and 3,635 in 3DMark Time Spy. He raised the GPU memory allocation from 8GB to 12GB through AMD’s software, since the BIOS stops at 8GB, and noted the top plate needs a Phillips screwdriver rather than coming off by hand. Forza Horizon 5 averaged over 100fps at 1080p on medium settings without FSR. His emulation runs covered original Xbox games in Xemu, PS3 games in RPCS3 at 1080p (Skate 3 among them), and GameCube and PS2 games at 4K. His verdict on the HX 370 build: “Overall, I do love the design of the X5 here, and we’re seeing some really good performance, and I kind of expected we would with that HX370.” He added a caveat about the marketing: “But, marketing this for retro games, it’s definitely a bit overkill.”

Learn Linux TV

Learn Linux TV installed Fedora 44, which completed without trouble, and all the hardware he tested worked afterward. He found the build solid: “The Retro X5 feels sturdy and well-put-together, rather than cheaper or hollow.” Gaming was the weak spot in his testing. Cyberpunk 2077 became playable only after he lowered settings, and he wrote it off as “average at best and definitely not what I would personally consider ideal for a demanding modern AAA title.” He rated emulation well: “And when it comes to retro gaming, the Retro X5 performs extremely well.” He also called the missing controller “an absolute missed opportunity.”

TechDweeb

TechDweeb compared the silent and performance BIOS modes. Cinebench R23 multi-core came in at about 23,000 in performance mode and 20,400 in silent mode, and “This thing is very quiet in silent mode.” Silent mode cost frame rates in games, though: Shadow of the Tomb Raider started around 43fps and settled near 33fps as it throttled, while performance mode held the higher figure with more fan noise. He rated the fan behavior “better than average when it comes to mini PCs” because it ramps gradually rather than cycling on and off, and found PS2 and PS3 emulation worked well while Xbox 360 emulation was hit or miss. ACEMAGIC supplied his unit.

Toasty Bros

Toasty Bros set the BIOS to its higher performance profile, gave the GPU 8GB of memory, and played Pragmata at 1080p with FSR performance mode, frame generation, and medium to low settings at around 80fps once scenes had loaded, with weaker 1% lows during loading. Before testing, they set expectations on value: “Obviously, it’s expensive, so out of the gate, the price performance is probably not going to be amazing, but these APUs are capable of some gaming, and that’s what we’re going to do.” They saw it as a living room PC for emulation and controller gaming.

Conclusion

The Retro X5 makes sense when the NES look matters to you and the games you play sit within what the Radeon 880M can run. The NES case and the port layout are the same on both builds, so the reviewers’ praise for the design applies to the unit you get today.

Skip it if you want to add memory later, since the current build’s 32GB is soldered, or if you want the most graphics per dollar; the PELADN HO5 runs the HX 370 and Radeon 890M in a plain case. ACEMAGIC’s smaller Retro X3 offers the retro look with a Ryzen 7 H 255, and the Mini PC Comparison Chart lists other mini PCs side by side.

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